Celebrities
NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Late Husband Gregg Told Her To ‘Be Happy’, Housewife Kisses & Canoodles With Suited Sweetie In Miami
Well, it looks like those dating rumors are true. NeNe Leakes has officially found herself a new boo and she’s speaking out.
Last week, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was captured cuddled up next to Nyonsela Sioh at her birthday party. The handsome tailor is the owner of a thriving suit company called Nyoni Couture. Now, NeNe has officially confirmed the love hearsay.
During an interview with The Shade Room, the star, who just celebrated her 54th year around the sun, told the publication that she was in fact “dating” Sioh.
“We’re friends,” she said.
The pair were recently spotted partying it up over the weekend in Miami to celebrate Sioh’s birthday. A brief video captured NeNe and the suited gentlemen exchanging a few smooches during a romantic night out.
We know what you’re thinking… too soon, right? Well, NeNe says her late husband Gregg Leakes, who passed away back in September following a difficult battle with colon cancer, gave her his blessing to move on prior to his passing.
“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” the reality star added to The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”
It’s unclear how long NeNe has been coupled up with the businessman, but TMZ reported that the two met through Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas. Of course, social media had all kinds of mixed reactions to NeNe planting a public kiss on her new boyfriend. One Instagram user commented:
“It ain’t even been 6 months damn!”
Another person replied:
“The way y’all carrying on about NeNe Leakes dating someone after her husbands death, I know y’all gonna give Lauren London hell when her time comes.”
While another social media goer responded:
“You only get 1 life!!! LIVE IT WHILE YOU’RE HERE! LET HER LIVE HERS! Y’all not happy unless she sleeping on a grave with a pillow crying. Let Greg rest. Let her live. Damn.”
What do you think about NeNe’s new romance? Tell us down below.
Celebrities
So Sickening: Virginia Police Believe At Least 4 Women Were Killed By ‘The Shopping Cart Killer’ After He Met Them Online
A lot of people, women, in particular, are already wary enough of the potential dangers that come with online dating, so it won’t help that law enforcement in the state of Virginia believe they have identified a new serial killer who meets his victims through dating apps and lures them to their deaths.
Officials in Virginia are calling 35-year-old Anthony Robinson the “Shopping Cart Killer” because he allegedly used shopping carts to transport the bodies of his victims from the locations where he allegedly killed them, according to PEOPLE.
Robinson was reportedly taken into custody last month after he was captured by surveillance cameras and accused of killing two women—54-year-old Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon and 39-year-old Tonita Lorice “Nita” Smith. Both women were found dead in Harrisonburg on November 23. During a press conference on Friday, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said investigators believe Robinson is also responsible for the deaths of a woman they believe to be 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown and another victim who hasn’t been identified. According to ABC News, their bodies were found this week in a wooded area of Alexandria.
After Robinson was arrested in connection with the deaths of Redmon and Smith, Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department contacted the authorities in Fairfax County and informed them that he was Brown’s last known contact. Brown, who still hasn’t been fully identified by examiners, had previously been reported missing.
Police discovered two bodies in a shopping cart near the wooded area and recalled that Robinson was said to have used a shopping cart to take the women he allegedly killed to different locations to get rid of the bodies.
“We have a tattoo that’s been positively identified by her family as Cheyenne’s tattoo, and the reason why we’re not waiting…until we get positive and 100 percent positive DNA or dental verification that it is Cheyenne, is because we believe that there may be other victims in the area and throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Davis said. “And we need to act now.”
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said during the same press conference that Robinson—who is currently charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two felony counts of concealing, transporting or altering a dead body in connection with the deaths of Redmon and Lorice—has not made any statements regarding any of the heinous crimes he’s accused of. As of now, he hasn’t been formally charged with any other deaths. A Rockingham County Jail spokesperson told People he’s being held with no bond.
ABC reported that Davis also noted Robinson has a “remarkable absence” of any criminal history, but Davis believes he’s a serial killer who uses online dating to lure and trap his victims.
“We’re here today to talk about a serial killer, and that is a phrase that I’ve used sparingly in my three decades in this profession,” Davis said. “He preys on the weak and preys on the vulnerable. Our shopping cart killer does unspeakable things with his victims, and it’s our collective duty and responsibility to bring justice and closure to all of our communities.”
Officials expect that Robinson will be facing more charges in the future. He’s scheduled to appear in court on December 27.
Celebrities
Tristan Thompson’s Baby Mama, Maralee Nichols, shares first pic of son she claims he fathered
Maralee Nichols shared the first photo of her newborn son. The fitness model claims the baby was fathered by NBA star Tristan Thompson.
In the photo obtained by Page Six, Maralee cradles her newborn son in front of a festive Christmas tree. Both mother and son are wearing matching Grinch pajamas. The baby’s face is not seen in the photo.
The 31-year-old fitness model filed a paternity suit against Tristan earlier this year, claiming he fathered her then-unborn baby.
But Tristan hit back, demanding a DNA test after the child was born, but Maralee has not complied.
A counter-lawsuit he filed in Houston — where the child was allegedly conceived — was thrown out by a judge.
The judge stated the suit should be heard in Los Angeles, California where Maralee and her son reside.
At the time of his hookup with Maralee, Tristan was in an on-again, off-again relationship with socialite Khloe Kardashian, 37, the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.
Maralee and Tristan appeared via a Zoom hearing on Dec. 8, where Tristan confessed his Snapchat username was “blkejesus00” and that he used the app to arrange a “hook up” with Maralee.
“We never had any telephone calls, emails, nor did we exchange text messages. We only communicated via the Snapchat application,” Tristan said.
He said he used the app to arrange meetings with women because it automatically deleted their communications.
“I only recall that [Nichols] and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” the Sacramento Kings star said. “[Nichols] constantly used the term ‘hook up’ to describe our relationship which was the reality.”
Tristan, 30, also accused Maralee of having a sexually transmitted disease.
He claims Maralee scheduled a labor induction on December 1, due to “medical reasons.” He said herpes was the reason behind the induced labor and he believes that his own health might be at risk.
“Since opening up our private files to the media, I have been contacted by a source confirming that I should be checked because Petitioner has been diagnosed with herpes,” he said. “Therefore, it would make sense that Petitioner had to have a designated delivery date.”
Maralee issued a statement to Page Six, saying:
“Instead of focusing on any negativity, I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan.
“My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”
Moving trucks were seen outside Khloe’s Hidden Hills estate, where Tristan had been laying his head until Maralee Nichols’ paternity suit went public.
The moving trucks were presumably there to remove Tristan’s belongings after Khloe threw him out (again).
