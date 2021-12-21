NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Late Husband Gregg Told Her To ‘Be Happy’, Housewife Kisses & Canoodles With Suited Sweetie In Miami

Well, it looks like those dating rumors are true. NeNe Leakes has officially found herself a new boo and she’s speaking out.

Last week, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was captured cuddled up next to Nyonsela Sioh at her birthday party. The handsome tailor is the owner of a thriving suit company called Nyoni Couture. Now, NeNe has officially confirmed the love hearsay.

During an interview with The Shade Room, the star, who just celebrated her 54th year around the sun, told the publication that she was in fact “dating” Sioh.

“We’re friends,” she said.

The pair were recently spotted partying it up over the weekend in Miami to celebrate Sioh’s birthday. A brief video captured NeNe and the suited gentlemen exchanging a few smooches during a romantic night out.

We know what you’re thinking… too soon, right? Well, NeNe says her late husband Gregg Leakes, who passed away back in September following a difficult battle with colon cancer, gave her his blessing to move on prior to his passing.

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” the reality star added to The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”

It’s unclear how long NeNe has been coupled up with the businessman, but TMZ reported that the two met through Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas. Of course, social media had all kinds of mixed reactions to NeNe planting a public kiss on her new boyfriend. One Instagram user commented:

“It ain’t even been 6 months damn!”

Another person replied:

“The way y’all carrying on about NeNe Leakes dating someone after her husbands death, I know y’all gonna give Lauren London hell when her time comes.”

While another social media goer responded:

“You only get 1 life!!! LIVE IT WHILE YOU’RE HERE! LET HER LIVE HERS! Y’all not happy unless she sleeping on a grave with a pillow crying. Let Greg rest. Let her live. Damn.”

What do you think about NeNe’s new romance? Tell us down below.