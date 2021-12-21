Connect with us

Bitcoin

NFT Collection BitColors Acquires Crypto Media Platform BTC Peers

Published

28 seconds ago

on

bitget
google news
  • The BitColors team has acquired crypto media outlet BTC Peers
  • It is the first acquisition of a media platform by an NFT collection

Reaching and influencing a broader crypto audience remains crucial to chances at future success and it is interesting to see how NFT collections attempt to captivate a growing audience. Most projects focus on short-term hype to let artists and speculators capitalize on the momentum by flipping assets. Other projects take a long-term approach.

I follow updates of BitColors because the collection striving to be a different type of NFT project, and it’s interesting to see how it will turn out. I also bought 3 BitColors in order to fully dive into their community and maybe benefit from holding them someday.

At its core, the project lets users own and trade NFT colors, which remains anovel concept in the world of non-fungible tokens. Several projects leverage these NFT colors to add a unique aspect to their solution, whether a promising comic book, a depiction of time, Roman numerals, or a virtual collection of [rare] butterfly species. More importantly, the project is not another boring pfp avatar venture, of which there are quite a few in the NFT world today.

Influencing Crypto Enthusiasts Via Media

While BitColors has noted substantial success in the NFT world, continuing the move forward remains essential. The collection maintains a 215 ETH in volume traded on OpenSea to date.

One way to bring a broader audience to the BitColors NFT project – and any ventures derived from these NFT colors – is by influencing crypto-enthusiasts via media. More specifically, BitColors has acquired leading crypto news media platform BTC Peers this week.

As crypto media platforms capture a broad audience, they are perfect tools for projects to get their message across. Rather than paying for individual marketing campaigns, acquiring an established name in the industry is a better business decision.

BTC Peers has positioned itself as a no-data-collection platform and one that foregoes pop-ups, pop-unders, and other annoying marketing techniques. All readers are treated with respect, aligning well with the overall BitColors vision. Additionally, the platform has thousands of internet resources – including Shpigel, Wikipedia, Bitcoin.com, Entrepreneur.com, Investing.com, etc – using them as a source, instilling trust in the platform and the content it provides.

Closing Thoughts

The NFT industry continues to grow and evolve rapidly. Building a successful art project is no longer sufficient to stand out in this competitive market. Instead, projects need to build an ecosystem and establish their branding on a global scale. Acquiring crucial resources, such as a news outlet, is one example of achieving that goal through means that would otherwise not be explored.

Moreover, it paves the way for projects to get their message out in an unfiltered manner. That is a crucial difference-maker for NFT collections seeking to tug on people’s emotions and heartstrings, like BitColors.

Related Topics:
