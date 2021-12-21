Connect with us

Bitcoin

NFT Shot up in 2021-NFT.NYC Co-founder Cameron Bale

Published

1 min ago

on

McDonald's McRib NFT Project Creates Controversy Regarding Racial Insult
  • NFT.NYC co-founder Cameron Bale terms NFTs have surged drastically last year.
  • He boasts that NFTs are starting to have real uses and applications.
  • Bale has an eye for the upcoming metaverses.

Being the co-founder of the world’s largest yearly NFT event, the NFT.NYC, Cameron Bale stays extremely positive on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). Apart from NFT, the NFT.NYC also indulges in digital blockchain arts and games too. 

Moreover, the NFT.NYC event of the year 2021 was indeed a huge chartbuster. This was actually the 3rd time for the event to premiere. Yet, it witnessed more than  5,500 attendees and over 135 sponsors. 

In addition, various debates, analysis, networking, talks, workshops all prevailed upon the event. Furthermore,  Cameron Bale put out his views regarding the NFT.NYC and the NFT market overall. 

Views of Cameron Bale 

Accordingly, Cameron Bale Chuckles that many who came and knew about the event had absolutely no idea that this is a yearly event and is actually the third time to premiere.

In addition he admits that, the first time in 2019, the event hardly witnessed 500 people. However, as time passes by and as NFT spreads, the event is getting bigger every year, states Bale. 

Furthermore, Bale states that there are many uses and applications for NFTs these days. Rather than just being mere collectibles, NFTs are now into entertainment, Tokens, tickets, a lifestyle and much more. 

Likewise, Bale acknowledged that in the year 2021, NFT went into art adoption as the mainstream too. 

On the other hand, Cameron Bale also states that the impact the growth of NFT will have upon the other digital assets over time will be quite fatal. 

Moreover, Bale terms that one of the sole desires of the NFT.NYC is to establish a platform for new emerging NFT projects and much more into a better exposure. 

And so, Bale ends up saying that he’s actually a little crazy about the upcoming Metaverse. The new digital virtual lands are on which he’s keen on, Bale admits.

Bitcoin

Billionaire Ray Dalio Explains Why He Owns Bitcoin And Ethereum

Published

51 mins ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Picture of Ray Dalio
Billionaire Ray Dalio has revealed that he holds bitcoin and ethereum holdings. Various billionaires have also been public about their bitcoin and ethereum holdings. For a lot of these billionaires, the move from cash into cryptocurrencies has been a pertinent one as the former continues to lose its value in the market. Dalio also gave this as a reason for holding the cryptocurrencies.

Growing concerns about the value of cash as an investment have seen both institutional and individual investors move their holdings into cryptocurrencies. Coupled with rising inflation rates, diversifying into cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum has become more popular.

Related Reading | Millennial Millionaires Are The Most Bullish On Crypto, Survey Finds

Dalio Owns Bitcoin And Ethereum

Billionaire Ray Dalio sat down with Yahoo! Finance to talk about the financial market and how one can be successful in it. Talking with host Andy Serwer, Dalio confirmed once again that he owned bitcoin but this time around, the billionaire revealed that he had added ethereum to his holdings. This was in response to a direct question from Serwer about the billonaire’s crypto holdings.

BTC dives into $45,000 territory | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Dalio declined to give a precise amount of bitcoin that he owned, which is understandable, but explained that he did not own a lot of either bitcoin or ethereum. As for the reason behind holding these cryptocurrencies, Dalio explained that it was because he viewed it as an alternative to cash. “I view it as an alternative money in an environment where the value of cash money is depreciating in real terms,” said the billionaire.

Diversification Is Key

For Dalio, buying into bitcoin and ethereum is also a diversification play. During the interview, the billionaire hedge fund manager reiterated that investing in cash is the worst investment there is. This is because cash loses buying power and as such, the longer one holds cash, the lesser the buying power of that cash. He urged investors to not “judge anything in your returns or your assets in nominal terms, in terms of how many dollars you have. View it in terms of inflation-adjusted dollars.”

Related Reading | Struggling Prices Beats Bitcoin Expectations Down From $100K To $50K

Dalio stresses that it is important for investors to always diversify their portfolio and that is what he has done with his crypto investments, even though it is still a relatively small part of that portfolio.

“The important thing is to diversify one’s portfolio well. Because we know from the surprises in the balance– we also know that those asset classes on average significantly outperform and will significantly outperform cash.”

The billionaire concluded by saying that cash is a “problematic asset.” Therefore, diversification out of this asset is important. “And that diversification should be also international diversification from countries, not just asset classes, in order to have a truly well-diversified portfolio,” Dalio added.

Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

SEC’s Elad Roisman, Pal of Crypto Resigns!

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

SEC’s Elad Roisman, Pal of Crypto Resigns!
  • SEC Commissioner Elad Roisman resigns officially.
  • Will be leaving the office by the end of January 2022.
  • Letter officially sent to President Joe Biden.

The crypto industry for sure will be in cheers when a member of the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) resigns. 

However, here actually it’s a mourning day. This is because of the official news that one of the lost favorite SEC people among the cryptocurrency community has officially resigned. 

Yes, it’s the crypto pal, commissioner Elad Roisman. 

The Announcement 

Firstly, commissioner Elad Roisman, is actually one of the five members who form the board for the SEC. Accordingly,  Elad Roisman officially sent a letter to President Joe Biden, regarding his resignation. 

Furthermore, the commissioner acknowledges that he will be working till January 2022, and will be leaving only by the month end. 

In spite of this, Elad Roisman states that he will continue working with his colleagues till end of January 2022, to do the best possible to establish a fair and secure digital market, for digital assets, investors and much more.

Commissioner Roisman So Far 

Commissioner Roisman , first entered the SEC office in 2018, upon which he served as the chairperson for SEC from December 2020, for a period of two months. He was then replaced by commissioner Allison Herren Lee, who in turn was succeeded by current chairperson, Gary Gensler. 

Although Elad Roisman’s service is actually till 2023, he decided to resign himself. Furthermore, during his service so far in the SEC, Roisman was the favorite for the crypto community. 

In addition, he stood for the crypto sector many times. Likewise, during his serve as the chief counsel of U.S Senate Banking Committee, Roisman ordered the SEC to properly re-examine all the rules and regulations put forth for the digital asset and it’s market.

Also, he once together with ‘crypto mom’ Hester Peirce signed a letter against the chair of SEC, Gensler. This was in regards to Gensler and the SEC failing to provide necessary clarifications for crypto regulations.

Bitcoin

Shiba Inu Holders Including Whales Suffered Heavy Losses

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Shiba Inu Holders Including Whales Suffered Heavy Losses
