No verdict yet in Kim Potter trial for Daunte Wright’s death
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions” and did not have “a license to kill,” a prosecutor told jurors on Monday shortly before they began deliberating in her manslaughter trial.
Kim Potter’s attorney Earl Gray countered during closing arguments that the former Brooklyn Center officer made an honest mistake by pulling her handgun instead of her Taser and that shooting Wright wasn’t a crime.
“In the walk of life, nobody’s perfect. Everybody makes mistakes,” Gray said. “My gosh, a mistake is not a crime. It just isn’t in our freedom-loving country.”
The mostly white jury began deliberating shortly before 1 p.m. and quit for the day around 6 p.m. without reaching a verdict. They will be sequestered until they finish. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting, which came after Wright was pulled over for having expired license plate tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
Prosecutor Erin Eldridge said during her summation that Wright’s death was “entirely preventable. Totally avoidable.” Claiming it was a mistake is not a defense, she said, pointing out that the words ”accident” and “mistake” don’t appear in jury instructions.
“Accidents can still be crimes if they occur as a result of reckless or culpable negligence,” Eldridge said.
“She drew a deadly weapon,” Eldridge said. “She aimed it. She pointed it at Daunte Wright’s chest, and she fired.”
Gray argued that Wright “caused the whole incident” because he tried to flee from police during a traffic stop. Potter mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser because the traffic stop “was chaos,” he said.
“Daunte Wright caused his own death, unfortunately,” he asserted.
Potter, 49, testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody,” that she was “sorry it happened” and that she doesn’t remember what she said or everything that happened after the shooting, as much of her memory of those moments “is missing.”
Eldridge said Monday that the case wasn’t about whether Potter was sorry.
“Of course she feels bad about what she did. … But that has no place in your deliberations,” she said.
Playing Potter’s body camera video frame by frame, Eldridge sought to raise doubts about Potter’s testimony that she fired after seeing “fear” on the face of another officer, then-Sgt. Mychal Johnson, who was leaning into the car’s passenger-side door and trying to handcuff Wright.
The defense has argued that Johnson was at risk of being dragged and that Potter would have been justified in using deadly force. But Eldridge pointed out to jurors that for much of the interaction Potter was behind a third officer, whom she was training, and that Johnson didn’t come into her camera’s view until after the shot was fired — and then it showed the top of his head as he backed away.
“Sgt. Johnson was clearly not afraid of being dragged,” Eldridge said. “He never said he was scared. He didn’t say it then, and he didn’t testify to it in court.”
Jurors sent a note to the judge Monday afternoon asking for the date that Potter spoke with Laurence Miller, a psychologist who testified for the defense. The judge told the jurors that all the evidence was in, “so you should rely on your collective memories.” They then returned to the jury room.
When Potter was testifying, she agreed with Eldridge that she had decided to use her Taser after she saw that Johnson looked scared. But Eldridge pointed out an inconsistency, saying that when Potter spoke to Miller, she told him she didn’t know why she used her Taser. Potter told the jury she didn’t recall saying that.
It wasn’t clear from Potter’s testimony when Miller interviewed her over Zoom.
Eldridge, in her closing argument, also noted that Potter put other people at risk when she fired her gun, highlighting that the third officer was so close to the shooting that a cartridge casing bounced off of his face.
“Members of the jury, safe handling of a firearm does not include firing it into a car with four people directly in harm’s way,” she said.
Gray started his closing argument by attacking Eldridge’s summation, highlighting how she had played extremely slowed-down depictions of events that Potter saw in real time.
“Playing the video not at the right speed where it showed chaos, playing it as slow as possible … that’s the rabbit hole of misdirection,” Gray said. He also noted that Potter’s body camera was mounted on her chest and gave a slightly different perspective than her own vision.
As prosecutors have done throughout the three-week trial, Eldridge stressed that Potter, who resigned from the police force two days after the shooting, was a “highly trained” and “highly experienced” 26-year veteran, and said she acted recklessly when she killed Wright.
“She made a series of bad choices that led to her shooting and killing Daunte Wright,” Eldridge said. “This was no little oopsie. This was not putting the wrong date on a check. … This was a colossal screw-up. A blunder of epic proportions.”
Although there is a risk every time an officer makes a traffic stop, that didn’t justify Potter using her gun on Wright after he pulled away from her and other officers as they were trying to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession warrant, Eldridge said.
“This case is not about Daunte Wright,” Eldridge said. “Daunte Wright is not on trial. He’s not the reason we’re here today.”
Eldridge also downplayed testimony from some other officers who described Potter as a good person or said they saw nothing wrong in her actions: “The defendant has found herself in trouble and her police family has her back.”
Wright’s death set off angry demonstrations for several days in Brooklyn Center. It happened as another white officer, Derek Chauvin, was standing trial in nearby Minneapolis for the killing of George Floyd.
Judge Regina Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove she tried to kill Wright.
The judge said to prove first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors have to prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, the state must prove that she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.
___
Associated Press writer Michael Tarm in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, Harrison Smith named to Pro Bowl
CHICAGO — While wearing an old Randy Moss No. 84 Pro Bowl jersey during warmups at Soldier Field, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson got the news from Moss on Monday night that he had been selected to a second straight Pro Bowl.
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and safety Harrison Smith also learned before Monday night’s game at Chicago that they will be heading for the Pro Bowl.
The full Pro Bowl team won’t be announced until Wednesday, but some players were announced early to help promote the game. The news was delivered by Moss, a former Vikings star receiver, to Jefferson during ESPN’s pre-game show. Jefferson made his first Pro Bowl last year as a rookie.
Cook was the final leader in fan voting at running back and safety Harrison Smith the final leader in voting at safety.
Smith made his sixth Pro Bowl, tying safeties Paul Krause and Joey Browner for the most in team history by a defensive back. It was the third straight selection for Cook.
Metro nurses speak out about staff shortages and burnout amid the COVID surge
At Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, Trisha Ochsner sees young patients wheeled into her recovery room minutes after gall bladder surgeries, non-ruptured appendix removals and tonsillectomies. They used to stay the night for monitoring.
In recent months, in light of tight staffing, overnight stays have become the exception rather than the rule, and kids are sent home within hours of surgery.
Now, “if they do well, it’s out the door they go,” said Ochsner, a pediatric nurse. “It’s become a same-day surgery.”
There’s no shortage of hospital beds at Children’s. In fact, some floors host multiple rooms that sit patient-less. But available beds are meaningless without nurses to staff them.
“COVID has helped shed a light on a … crisis we have dealt with for years,” Ochsner said. “We need appropriate staffing.”
NURSES SPEAK-OUT ON STAFFING
That was a prevailing sentiment Monday during a speak-out at the Minnesota Nurses Association headquarters on St. Paul’s Randolph Avenue.
Nurses from across the state said burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated already-skeletal staffing, and the labor shortage during the winter surge has bled over to non-COVID units that are severely backed up or moving patients out the door faster than ever to ration staff hours.
Several nurses said their employers have begun to demand they seek a doctor’s note if they call in sick — an irony, given how overloaded the health system is — or have pressured them to put in extra hours despite the obvious physical and emotional strain.
“For the last two years, our employers have relied on our sense of duty,” said Kelley Anaas, an intensive care nurse at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, an Allina facility. “The truth is we can’t keep showing up like this when they aren’t showing up for us.”
Anaas said a 12-bed neuro-intensive care unit in her hospital has remained locked tight for the past six weeks. Patients who should be in the ICU are being treated in emergency rooms, cardiac floors and triage areas because there’s not enough skilled nurses to care for them in the units with the appropriate resources.
They don’t “earn their spot” in an ICU until it’s obvious they need a ventilator, she said. “It never used to be that way.”
‘THEY CAN’T WAIT EIGHT-TO-10 HOURS’
As a result, she’s seen up to 37 patients sitting in a triage room, many waiting up to 10 hours for care.
“You’re actively having chest pains, but we don’t have a monitor to put you on,” Anaas said. “People walk back out because they can’t wait eight-to-10 hours.”
In response to a media inquiry, a public relations team for Allina Health released a written statement Monday acknowledging “the growing frustration of the nurses, physicians and other care team members who are doing everything possible to care for a sustained surge of patients.”
The statement goes on to say: “We have been very transparent in asking the public to step up and do their part by taking all public health measures to help alleviate the incredible strain on our health care system. This is especially important during the holidays, and in light of a growing influenza infections and the omicron variant.”
The nurses emphasized that hospitals began reducing staff and consolidating facilities as a cost-cutting move even before COVID. The recent closures of M Health Fairview’s St. Joseph’s Hospital and Bethesda Rehab Hospital outside downtown St. Paul were already on the table pre-pandemic.
Children’s Minnesota, which has reduced staff in St. Paul as it moves services to its Minneapolis campus, is still in the process of preparing to relocate its pediatric intensive care unit out of St. Paul, though a timeline was not immediately clear on Monday.
While breakthrough COVID infections are mounting among fully vaccinated patients, the sickest of the sick are still unvaccinated patients, some of whom arrive regretting their decision to forego a jab, said Mary Turner, an ICU nurse at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
A male patient recently confided in her that he had considered getting vaccinated three times, but friends or family kept talking him out of it, Turner said.
There are days when all 53 beds at her hospital — a Level 1 trauma center — are full.
“On my floor alone, 37 percent of the staff have left,” said Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, who at times appeared to be fighting tears as she addressed a scrum of reporters. “You can’t do this kind of work for two years straight and not feel it.”
