Noella Bergener Accuses Ex of Not Seeing Son, Paying Support

Noella Bergener took to her Instagram page on Sunday, where she shared a sneak peek at this week’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and opened up about her split from husband James Bergener.
As she posted a clip in which she was seen discussing her husband’s divorce filing with co-star Nicole James, Noella explained how James ended their marriage. Then, she noted that he has not seen their son since nor has he given her any sort of reason for his filing.
“BRUTAL to relive… [five] months ago my husband and partner of [six] years left the house with his toothbrush leaving behind his life, family and home. He ended our marriage with a service of divorce papers from Puerto Rico. Which he doesn’t qualify for since we are California citizens and nothing untoward happened in our marriage there,” Noella shared on December 19.
According to Noella, who was added to the RHOC cast in June, things had been tense between her and James in the weeks leading up to his filing because she had learned online that he owed $5.8 million in back taxes.
The couple also argued about the potential sale of their vacation home, which Noella hoped to unload in an effort to pay off James’ debts.
“To this date James has not visited our son or giving me any explanation for his departure. He has fled the state to evade service. My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner and his brand,” Noella continued. “I spoke nothing but the truth and have all the receipts. If anything I really protected my husband by not speaking about his issues but rather focused on my journey in this now divorce. He is the father of my child and want him to be well.”
Noella went on to say that she chose to move forward with her role on RHOC despite her divorce because it was the only thing getting her out of bed. She also hoped to help others dealing with similar circumstances.
“I realize there are three sides to every story. I have asked him to give an explanation through a 3rd party to provide insight which he has repeatedly declined. Everything I’ve said and am saying are FACTS. Thank you for your continued support and prayers for my family. I don’t wish to encourage James bashing with this post. Just providing insight to the hell I am still in,” Noella concluded.
In the RHOC sneak peek, Noella admitted to Nicole that she was unaware of her husband’s whereabouts.
“Yesterday, I was served divorce papers. Today, I don’t even know where he is,” she shared.
Noella later told her castmate that the divorce papers were served to her mother by a process server who threw them in her face and noted that she was looking for James to turn her credit cards back on so she could pay her bills, take care of their son, and pay for his therapy.
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Our annual last minute holiday gift guide is here featuring gifts for all price ranges!
Source: NurPhoto / Getty
With 2021 being filled with pandemic stress, it’s easy for Christmas to creep up and you forget gifts for the ones you love. To make things less stressful, we’ve put together our annual last minute holiday gift guide for all those last-minute shoppers out there. We won’t promise these things will arrive before Christmas, but with COVID-19 raging on, hopefully, you don’t have too many in-person events happening this week to need them on a deadline. Enjoy!
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro is engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound via a custom acoustic platform that stays with you through your daily activities. It’s the perfect gift for that music lover in your family, gym rat, or anyone who listens to…anything, for that matter.
#CultureTags
#CultureTags is a spirited guessing game delivering hours of unpredictable fun as you and your friends test how well you know hashtags and the culture. Playing is simple. Grab a card, show your team the #CultureTag (acronym), announce the category and give hints to help them guess the phrase without saying what it is. Can’t figure it out? Pass! Just get through as many answers as possible before the round ends!
Grey Goose Limited Edition Lunar Eclipse Kit
This kit includes a Boston shaker, cocktail measurer, bar strainer, stirrer + bottle of Grey Goose: everything they need to serve and entertain their guest. It’s a gift that gives to them and to yourself. Grey Goose has partnered with Alessi, the Italian Design Factory, to create the “Lunar Eclipse” mixing kit. The kit was created with the guidance of internationally renowned mixologist Oscar Quagliarini (the Herbarium bar at the Hôtel National Des Arts et Métiers in Paris) and exclusively customized for Grey Goose.
Vintage Frames
Vintage Frames is the premier eyewear company. They have something for everyone and its more stylish and comfortable than you could ever imagine. Exactly why this product is constantly on our gift guides. Prescription glasses are even on the site well. It’s worth a peep for a great, unique gift.
Viola Iverson ’96
We told you Allen Iverson started his venture into the cannabis space earlier this year with Al Harrington’s brand Viola. After testing, the cannabis is smooth, refreshing and not over bearing with an exquisite taste. Not only that, but the brand has merchandise you can also cop to support. It doesn’t matter who you are, there is probably an AI fan in the family and would love the collection.
Keyshia previously touched on the celibacy subject in an interview with VladTV.
“I’m just a little tired of the drama, and I just need to focus, I feel like, on my career and my styling without all the cloudiness of people ringing my phone, or me ringing someone else’s, or worrying, period, about anything else besides what I’ve got going on.”
BKNY / BACKGRID
Keyshia was married to NBA star Daniel Gibson from May 2011 until May 2017. They share 11-year-old son Daniel Jr. She also dated aspiring singer Niko Khale from 2018-2020. They welcomed her second son on August 1, 2019. Keyshia and Niko went their separate ways in October 2020.
The late feminist author and poet bell hooks once said celibacy is the ultimate expression of feminism and sexual freedom.
In case you thought Summer Walker and London on Da Track were all done airing out their co-parenting qualms for the internet just because she made a whole album about it, the answer is: nah!
Singer Summer Walker blasted her baby daddy on Instagram earlier this afternoon, sharing a plethora of screenshots and notes full of frustration regarding the rapper’s alleged inability to communicate with her sufficiently as he cared for their daughter, Bubbles. From the alleged text messages Summer sent London, the mom seemingly wanted some peace of mind regarding where Bubbles would be sleeping as she spent a rare evening with her dad.
Summer allegedly sent London a half dozen messages requesting he send a photo of the infant sleeping to soothe her anxiety but from his alleged lack of response, and then allegedly hanging up on her when she called, it seems like he was purposely ignoring the worried first-time mother.
After allegedly ignoring Summer, London then shared a video of his daughter wearing a diamond necklace, which appeared to piss Summer off even further.
You haven’t seen my child in almost 2 months, no call, no FaceTime no nothing, ain’t even asked for a picture from either me or the nanny and when you finally get her this is the first thing that came to your mind to do?
Also, in the screenshot of the text messages summer shared she alleged bad London return her baby to her with a small bruise on her forehead. Would something like this set YOU off as a parent?