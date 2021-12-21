News
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new US COVID cases
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.
In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.
Since the end of June, the delta variant had been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new numbers reflect the kind of growth seen in other countries.
“These numbers are stark, but they’re not surprising,” she said.
Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
Adalja said he was not surprised by the CDC data showing omicron overtaking delta in the U.S., given what was seen in South Africa, the U.K. and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.
Dr. Eric Topol, head of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, said other countries had seen omicron’s fast growth, but the U.S. data showed “a remarkable jump in such a short time.”
Topol also said it’s unclear how much milder omicron really is compared with other variants.
“That’s the big uncertainty now,” Topol said. “We have to count on it being a lot of hospitalizations and a lot severe disease from omicron.”
CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.
On Monday, the CDC revised its estimate for omicron cases for the week that ended Dec. 11, after analyzing more samples. About 13% of the cases that week were from omicron, not the 3% previously reported. The week before, omicron accounted for just 0.4% of cases.
CDC officials said they do not yet have estimates of how many hospitalizations or deaths are due to omicron.
Though there remain a lot of new infections caused by the delta variant, “I anticipate that over time that delta will be crowded out by omicron,” Walensky said.
___
Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Broncos Fifth-Quarter: Off-target throw to Courtland Sutton was final missed chance for offense
Upon Further Review
1. Missed chance. After QB Drew Lock’s red-zone fumble (coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock should have handed off to RB Javonte Williams), he did everything nearly right on a third-and-13 play from his 37-yard line and about four minutes remaining. He recognized the Bengals’ pressure look and made sure the call was for a seven-man protection. RB Melvin Gordon and TE Noah Fant stayed in to block and Lock had a clean pocket but his 18-yard throw was high and behind WR Courtland Sutton.
2. Rushing four. Fangio went with a coverage game plan against Cincinnati. The Broncos rushed at least five players on a season-low five drop-backs (out of 30) and the 13.3% blitz rate was also the lowest. The Broncos entered the game rushing at least five on 28.7% of their opponent’s drop-backs. The defense had nine disruptions (three sacks, two knockdowns and four pressures). S Justin Simmons’ first sack was well-designed — he rushed unblocked and sacked QB Joe Burrow in 2.18 seconds.
3. Costly penalties. Entering Sunday, the Broncos’ defensive line had been called for four enforced penalties in 13 games (all by DE Dre’Mont Jones). But they were cited on consecutive plays during a Bengals third-quarter drive. On second-and-6 from the Cincinnati 37, NT Mike Purcell was called for holding (five yards plus the three-yard carry). On the next snap, DE McTelvin Agim grabbed Burrow’s facemask (15 yards plus the five-yard scramble). The Bengals took advantage of that 20 free yards to take a 9-3 lead.
4. Miscommunications = sacks. The Broncos allowed Cincinnati sacks in 2.62, 2.82 and 3.03 seconds, meaning QBs Teddy Bridgewater and Lock didn’t have much time to escape. On the first sack, it appeared Williams and C Lloyd Cushenberry mixed up and blocked the same man (LB Germaine Pratt), allowing LB Markus Bailey to disrupt the play. On the second sack, Cushenberry and RG Quinn Meinerz appeared to be on different pages. LG Dalton Risner was beat for the third sack.
5. Little — or no — urgency. The Broncos were lazy on their final drive, not that it would have made a big difference. When Lock was sacked on second-and-20 from his 15-yard line, the clock read 52 seconds. The Broncos didn’t snap it again until the 27-second mark because the operation was slow. As WR Jerry Jeudy tried to get out of bounds, only 18 seconds remained after his catch that was negated by a Bengals penalty.
6. Burrow as a scrambler. The Bengals were 4 of 13 on third down and Burrow was at the center of each conversion. On scrambles, he converted third-and-3 (five yards), third-and-5 (eight yards) and third-and-5 (eight yards). And on third-and-10 with under 3 1/2 minutes remaining, he had 3.26 seconds to throw and found WR Tyler Boyd for 15 yards on a crossing route (CB Pat Surtain II in coverage). It allowed the Bengals to run the clock to 1:04 remaining.
Four Key Numbers
0-7
The Broncos’ record this year when they trail at halftime.
3
Plays of the base package (3DL-4LB-4DB) used by the Broncos.
4
Red zone turnovers for the Broncos’ offense this year.
33.3
Rate the Bengals rushed at least five players against the Broncos (14 of 42).
Talking Points
Playing time review. The offense played 75 snaps and QB Teddy Bridgewater played the first 43 before he was injured. WRs Tim Patrick (71) and Courtland Sutton (69) barely left the field, meaning only 52 plays for WR Jerry Jeudy. RB Javonte Williams played 13 more snaps than Melvin Gordon (44-31). On defense, CB Bryce Callahan returned from injury to play 50 of 53 snaps. ILB Jonas Griffith started and played 42 snaps. DL DeShawn Williams led the defensive linemen (29), followed by DE Shelby Harris (28).
Missed block. With 24 seconds left in the first half, Bridgewater threw nine yards to Patrick. As Patrick made the catch, he was trying to get out of bounds but also gain more yards and he would have done both easily had Jeudy blocked CB Mike Hilton. Instead, Jeudy whiffed, Hinton tackled Patrick and the Broncos used their second timeout (17 seconds remaining). K Brandon McManus was wide right from 51 yards two plays later.
Throwing downfield. Bridgewater and Lock combined to throw nine passes that traveled at least 16 “air” yards. Bridgewater was 0-of-4 (two for Sutton and one apiece for Patrick and Jeudy). Lock was 1 of 5 for 25 yards, the touchdown to Patrick. His four incompletions were to Sutton (two), Jeudy and Patrick. The eight attempts of at least 16 “air” yards was tied for the Broncos’ season high with Weeks 2 and 4 (at Jacksonville/vs. Baltimore).
Extra points
DE Shelby Harris would have a case if he wanted to appeal his split sack with OLB Jonathon Cooper. Harris did most of the work and Cooper helped clean up in 4.19 seconds. … WR Courtland Sutton twice motioned to behind Bridgewater and gave him a push to make sure his QB sneak resulted in a first down. … TE Albert Okwuegbunam gained six additional yards after he jumped over would-be tackler Eli Apple. … The Broncos had two dropped passes (Sutton/Okwuegbunam) in a game for the second time this year (Week 1 at the Giants).
EU approves Novavax COVID vaccine; US still waiting
The European Union’s executive branch on Monday authorized a fifth COVID-19 vaccine for use in the 27-nation bloc, giving the green light to the two-dose vaccine made by U.S. biotech company Novavax.
The European Commission confirmed a recommendation from the bloc’s drug regulator to grant conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine for people ages 18 and over. The decision comes as many European nations are battling surges in infections and amid concerns about the spread of the new omicron variant.
Novavax has been given emergency use authorization in Indonesia and the Philippines, has applications pending with the World Health Organization and Britain, and plans to file with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by year’s end.
Novavax says it’s testing how its shots will hold up against omicron, and like other manufacturers has begun formulating an updated version to better match that variant in case it’s eventually needed.
“At a time where the omicron variant is rapidly spreading, and where we need to step up vaccination and the administration of boosters, I am particularly pleased with today’s authorization of the Novavax vaccine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Novavax shot joins those from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca as the authorized vaccines in the EU. The bloc has ordered up to 100 million Novavax doses with an option for 100 million more.
The European Commission said the first doses were expected to arrive in early 2022. EU member states have ordered around 27 million doses for the first quarter of next year.
Last week, the World Health Organization gave emergency approval to the Novavax vaccine, paving the way for its inclusion in the U.N.-backed program to get such vaccines to poorer countries.
It is a protein vaccine, made with an older technology that’s been used for years to produce other kinds of vaccines. The Maryland-based Novavax uses genetic engineering to grow harmless copies of the coronavirus spike protein in insect cells. Scientists extract and purify the protein and then mix in an immune-boosting chemical.
Novavax President and CEO Stanley C. Erck said the company would “deliver the first protein-based vaccine to the EU during a critical time when we believe having choice among vaccines will lead to increased immunization.”
Moderna’s booster significantly increases antibody levels against omicron variant, Cambridge company says
As omicron rages across the U.S. and world, Moderna says its booster dose appears to be effective against the highly contagious COVID-19 variant.
The Cambridge company’s authorized 50-microgram booster of its mRNA vax increased neutralizing antibody levels against omicron by about 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels. The 37-fold booster jump is higher than Pfizer’s 25-fold increase.
A 100-microgram dose that Moderna also tested spiked neutralizing antibody levels by about 83-fold compared to pre-boost levels.
“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant is concerning to all,” said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel. “However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”
Moderna continues to work on booster candidates to address emerging variants of concern, including the new omicron variant that is running rampant this holiday season.
“To respond to this highly transmissible variant, Moderna will continue to rapidly advance an omicron-specific booster candidate into clinical testing in case it becomes necessary in the future,” Bancel said. “We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2.”
The 50-microgram booster and 100-microgram booster testing was done at labs established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center and Duke University Medical Center. A preprint submission is being prepared based on the data.
All test groups had low neutralizing antibody levels against omicron prior to boosting. At day 29 post-boost, the authorized 50-microgram booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers against omicron to 850, which is about 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels.
At day 29 post-boost, the 100-microgram dose booster increased neutralizing geometric mean titers to 2,228, which is about 83-fold higher than pre-boost levels.
Three doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine can knock back the omicron variant by producing a 25-fold increase in antibodies, the company announced earlier this month, but said two doses might not be enough to keep the mutant fully at bay.
“Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it’s clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine,” said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.
A preliminary study showed that three doses of the vaccine neutralized omicron with a 25-fold increase in antibodies. Those who only got two vaccine doses saw a reduction in protection against omicron compared to other coronavirus strains.
However, two doses may still protect against severe disease, according to Pfizer. The results are still preliminary, and Pfizer is also working on an omicron-specific vaccine, should it be necessary.
