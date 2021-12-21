News
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of 7 Minnesota people
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered inside a Minnesota home did not die from “any obvious trauma,” but a cause of death has not been determined, authorities said Monday.
Moorhead police identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez, 34-year-old Marleny Pinto, 32-year-old Eldor Hernandez Castillo, 19-year-old Mariela Guzman Pinto, 16-year-old Breylin Hernandez, 7-year-old Mike Hernandez and 5-year-old Marbely Hernandez. They all lived together in the residence, police said.
The autopsies were conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul. Police said blood samples from the victims have been sent to a lab for further examination.
The victims were found just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check at the home in south Moorhead. Neighbors said the children were last seen Friday.
There were no signs of violence or forced entry, police said. Authorities were not seeking suspects.
“This is an absolute horrible tragedy, made even more poignant since it is close to the holidays,” Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson said in a statement. “My heart aches for the family and friends who received this devastating news over the weekend. Our community mourns with them during this heartbreaking time.”
Moorhead is on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota, in a metropolitan area of about 230,000 people.
Dolphins activate Jaylen Waddle, Phillip Lindsay off COVID-19 list; Will Fuller likely out for season
The Miami Dolphins are getting two offensive playmakers back off the reserve/COVID-19 list for the final three-game stretch after playing without them in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets.
The Dolphins are activating wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Phillip Lindsay after both missed Sunday’s game, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a Monday web conference.
Waddle returns with his 86 receptions for 849. He is still on pace to break Anquan Boldin’s NFL rookie receptions record (101) despite missing a game. The NFL also added a regular-season game to the schedule this season, so Waddle can still get the record in 16 games played.
Lindsay had 12 carries for 42 yards in his debut with the Dolphins, the Nov. 28 win against the Carolina Panthers after being claimed off waivers from the Houston Texans. Lindsay then was held out of the following week’s game against the New York Giants due to an ankle injury. Then, he landed on the COVID list following Miami’s bye week that preceded Sunday’s game.
The return of Waddle and Lindsay brings another layer of reinforcements to the Dolphins’ offense after Miami also signed running back Duke Johnson to the active roster on Monday following the former Miami Hurricanes star’s career game of 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on Sunday.
While the Dolphins established a season high in rushing of 183 yards, they also only threw for 196 yards without Waddle, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had an uneven performance. He was intercepted twice, once for a touchdown.
Flores also said rookie safety Jevon Holland has not yet cleared league COVID protocols, so he still cannot return to the team to practice. Holland was activated off the COVID list on Saturday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline in case he could clear protocols for Sunday’s game, but since he wasn’t able to, Holland was one of Miami’s inactive players against the Jets. Keeping him off the COVID list while he’s unavailable merely costs the Dolphins a spot on the 53-man roster until he is eligible to be activated.
Fuller likely out for season
Every week since Dolphins wide receiver Will Fuller became eligible to be activated off injured reserve following his Oct. 3 finger injury suffered in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Flores has taken it a week at a time with his comments on Fuller’s availability.
On Monday, Flores finally revealed Fuller will likely miss the remainder of the season.
“Will’s had some setbacks during his rehab,” Flores said. “I don’t expect him this week, and I don’t expect him back this season.”
Fuller signed a one-year, $10.6 million deal with the Dolphins in the offseason. He played one full game, Sept. 26 at the Las Vegas Raiders, and a quarter against the Colts before getting injured. Fuller also missed the opener at the New England Patriots serving the final game of his PED suspension stemming from his time with the Texans and was out Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills for personal reasons.
Fuller had four receptions for 26 yards, plus a successful 2-point conversion catch this year for the Dolphins.
This story will be updated.
Package looked like explosive device, led to temporary closure of Ramsey County courthouse
A package that authorities say was designed to look like an improvised explosive device led to the temporary closure of the Ramsey County Courthouse Monday morning. It was determined that the package was not explosive.
The St. Paul police bomb squad and fire department hazardous materials team responded, and recovered the package.
The box was found outside the front doors to the building on Kellogg Boulevard in downtown St. Paul as the building was being opened for the day at about 7 a.m., said Undersheriff Mike Martin. The building is also home to St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County offices.
“It appears that the device was placed with the intent of terrorizing individuals at the courthouse,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
The building was temporarily closed and traffic was directed away from the area until about 9 a.m.
The sheriff’s office and police are investigating. No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon.
Former Rapids coach Conor Casey lands role with Charleston Battery in USL Championship
Former Colorado Rapids interim head coach Conor Casey will get another shot as a coach.
Casey, a Denver native, was named head coach of USL Championship side Charleston Battery on Monday.
Casey will replace longtime coach Mike Anhaeuser, who had served as the Battery’s head coach since 2004. In a statement, the Battery said they hope Casey can change the club “in to a perennial contender” in the USL Championship, the second-highest level of American soccer.
“I’ve been very fortunate to have been exposed to some of the best coaches and leaders in the European and American game over the last 20 years,” Casey said in a statement. “I’m excited to take those valuable experiences with me to lead this team forward.”
Casey joined the Rapids ahead of the 2017 season as an assistant coach under Pablo Mastroeni, and was promoted to the interim head coach position after then-head coach Anthony Hudson was fired in May 2019. Casey led the Rapids out of the cellar of the MLS standings and into a period of stability, going 7-7-4 during that time, until current coach Robin Fraser was hired in August 2019.
As a player, Casey helped the Rapids to their lone MLS Cup in 2010 and scored 13 goals that season. He has his number retired by the club.
The Battery finished sixth in the Atlantic Division with 37 points in 2021, which was 10th out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference.
