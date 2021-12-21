Police: Suspect hops out of car, shoots woman in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman was driving in Ferguson when someone got out of a car and shot her Monday morning, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was driving in the area of Ferguson Avenue and Forestwood Drive around 7:47 a.m.

A black Nissan passed her vehicle and stopped in front of her. Moments later, a person exited the passenger side of the Nissan and fired multiple shots at the woman.

The suspect got back inside the vehicle, which fled eastbound on Ferguson Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not released any further details as they continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-371-8477.