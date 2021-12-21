News
Police: Suspect hops out of car, shoots woman in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman was driving in Ferguson when someone got out of a car and shot her Monday morning, according to authorities.
Police said the woman was driving in the area of Ferguson Avenue and Forestwood Drive around 7:47 a.m.
A black Nissan passed her vehicle and stopped in front of her. Moments later, a person exited the passenger side of the Nissan and fired multiple shots at the woman.
The suspect got back inside the vehicle, which fled eastbound on Ferguson Avenue. The victim was treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital in serious condition.
Police have not released any further details as they continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-371-8477.
News
Bridgeton man admits guilt in 2019 fatal carjacking
ST. LOUIS – A 28-year-old Bridgeton man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Monday for his role in a 2019 fatal carjacking.
A federal grand jury previously indicted Anthony Jones in July 2020. He’ll be sentenced on April 20, 2022.
According to court documents, the body of Jessica Vinson was discovered in the early morning hours of May 4, 2019, in an alley behind the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue. She’d been shot multiple times and her car, a 2015 Dodge Charger, was missing. Her home in the 4300 block of Maffitt Ave. had been burglarized.
Two days later, St. Louis Police officers found Vinson’s Charger and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and attempted to flee before crashing near an exit ramp at Interstate 70 and Grand Ave. The driver, later identified as Anthony Jones, ran away but was eventually found and arrested. Police recovered a pistol from the stolen Charger.
The police lab identified Jones’ DNA on items inside the vehicle. Blood found in the car matched the victim’s DNA as well.
As part of Monday’s plea agreement, Jones admitted to meeting Vinson outside a nightclub in St. Louis. Jones befriended her and drove Vinson’s car to the alley behind Vernon Avenue. He shot Vinson while seated in the car, pulled her from the vehicle, and shot her once more before driving away.
Jones gave Vinson’s house key to a co-conspirator, who then robbed her home.
Investigators later discovered that Jones—after his arrest—sent threatening communications to individuals who were aware of his actions.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported both the defense and prosecution agreed to recommend a 30-year sentence for Jones.
News
Missouri redistricting panels pushing up against deadline
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The commissions in charge of redrawing Missouri state House and Senate districts are pushing up against a constitutional deadline to agree on tentative maps.
The separate House and Senate redistricting panels met Monday without voting on new district lines to be used in the 2022 elections.
Instead, they agreed to meet again Thursday, which is the deadline for them to submit a tentative plan for proposed districts to the secretary of state.
The commissions each consist of 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. If they can’t agree on new districts, the task will be completed by judges.
News
Joe Biden near staffer who later tested positive
WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden had close contact with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
Press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Monday night that the staff member tested positive earlier in the day. Psaki says the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on Air Force One on Friday during a trip from Orange, South Carolina, to Philadelphia.
Psaki says the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before boarding Air Force One. She says the staffer began experiencing symptoms Sunday night.
Psaki says the 79-year-old Biden is tested regularly for the virus and has had two negative tests since Sunday. She says he will be tested again Wednesday.
