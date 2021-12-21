Celebrities
Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Cooke Maroney Has Been ‘Incredibly Attentive’ As She Nears Her Due Date
As Jennifer Lawrence’s due date nears, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned how her husband, Cooke Maroney, has been supporting her throughout her pregnancy.
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband of two years, Cooke Maroney, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their first baby together. The actress, who announced she was pregnant in September 2021, is nearing her due date, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Cooke is being “incredibly attentive to her needs”.
“Jen is thrilled to become a mom for the first time and she can’t wait to meet her baby,” a source close to the actress tell us. “Jen comes from a big family, and so she knew she wanted to have a family of her own. She is very close with her mom, who has been giving her a lot of advice about motherhood and what to expect, etc.”
Our source adds, “Jen has been nesting and getting everything ready, and Cooke has been a tremendous help. He’s been so supportive by being there at the drop of a hat for her. He’s incredibly attentive to her needs and just wants to be there for anything she might ask for. They’re so excited and they’re going to make amazing parents.”
Jennifer and Cooke were even spotted house hunting late last week, so they’re definitely doing what they can to prepare for the baby’s arrival.
Jennifer’s romance with Cooke Maroney, an art gallery director, began in 2018 and it wasn’t long before they got serious. After getting engaged in Feb. 2019, they got married that October in Rhode Island. The intimate, 150-guest wedding included a star-studded roster of celebrities like Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer, Adele, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Sienna Miller, and Ashley Olsen. Then, in September 2021, Lawrence announced that she was expecting her first child with Maroney.
Maria Menounos Talks Celebrating 5-Year Anniversary With Husband Keven: ‘So Much Pure Love’
Maria Menounos is looking forward to the holidays — but she’s also looking forward to celebrating her 5-year wedding anniversary with husband Keven Undergaro.
Maria Menounos and her husband, Kevin Undergaro, have been married since 2017, so their five-year anniversary is coming up in 2022. She admits they’ll do something special to celebrate, but right now, her focus is on the holidays. She actually recently partnered with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx to share some of her gifting and fashion must-haves this season, and we love the advice she gave HollywoodLife in this EXCLUSIVE new interview. Plus, she shares her thoughts on Kim Kardashian‘s new romance with Pete Davidson and what it was like recently working with Kevin on a new movie.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: You recently partnered with Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, so what are some must-have gifts for the holiday season this year?
MARIA MENOUNOS: Partnering with T.J. Maxx and Marshalls is perfect for me because I have been a lifelong fan and shopper there and they really do have everything for everybody on your list. So, I have been showing everybody all that I got for people because I am so excited, but I started and did a lot of online shopping on T.J. Maxx and Marshalls’ websites this year. Because I haven’t really had the chance to go in stores as much as I would like, but normally I like going into the store. But some must-have gifts, I got my dad a massager and I know he will use it on his recliner, he will be so happy. I think guys are usually the hardest to buy for and then you guys think it is hard to buy for us, but I think we are easy. But for the lady in your life, we have had a very stressful year or so, so I think the gift of cozy or a throw or some fresh towels since no one buys towels, so I think some really nice towels would be nice. Put a nice Christmas bow on them or a cozy robe, some slippers or candles. And then for entertaining, you can get a cheese board and some cool mugs. So those are some of them. You can get a fun doggy tent for the animal in your life, it is just fun. Dog sweaters, lots of great wrapping paper and bows, as I am always running out of gift bags and stuff like that.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: If you could be materialistic this year, what would you want from Santa Claus?
MARIA MENOUNOS: I think I already got it all, but I have been shopping online at T.J. Maxx Runway and then I don’t know if you know about T.J. Maxx Runway, but that is where you can get the real lux stuff, so I got some cool boots. [They] might be my favorite boots. But I would love a sweater dress and earrings. I got a lot of little, tiny earrings, I love tiny earrings. They are really fashionable and cool. I bought myself a bunch of wardrobes. Because I am from Massachusetts and T.J. Maxx and Marshalls has been a part of my life forever. So, all their new lines and cool stuff, I love seeing it all. But I think boots and jewelry would be my favorites this year.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: Are there any fun or new holiday traditions that you are looking forward to this year?
MARIA MENOUNOS: You know, the holidays have been challenging the last few years with my mom being sick and so, there have been a lot of ups and downs and twists. I mean, last Thanksgiving and Christmas — well, not Christmas, but Thanksgiving, both my parents were in the hospital with Covid. And then Christmas was just me taking care of them while they were healing, and it was really a rough, rough time. So, I feel like we are starting new traditions now and so we are in the transition where we don’t know what to do because it is the first year without my mom and without my uncle and all this stuff, so I think this is the year we are getting through and then next year we will have a brand new slate to start from.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: On your podcast, ‘Better Together’, it is very health focused. You have had health issues with a brain tumor — how are you feeling now in your health journey?
MARIA MENOUNOS: Good! I think I am more focused on it than ever and the show really keeps me on track. I have the best experts coming in every day — every day I am learning something new and applying it. There is an accumulation effect that keeps happening, so I am trying to get healthier and healthier and even when you are trying like I am, things happen. So, my A1C levels were climbing, so I had to cut sugar and do all these adjustments so that’s how precious your health is, even when you are trying how hard I am, it is still something that could go wrong. So, you have to guard your health and wellness. Your health is attached to all the stresses, so my A1C levels were in part because taking care of my mom and the stress of losing her. So, I had to along with eliminating sugar, I had to cut back on my stress level. So, it is a huge focus for me, and it is my mission and passion to help anyone I can to prevent, recover or heal whatever the case is because it is the most important thing in the world for us.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: You have a wedding anniversary coming up — how can you top your Times Square wedding on National TV on NYE?
MARIA MENOUNOS: Thanks for the reminder! (LAUGHTER) Keven is so crazy, so I just did a holiday movie called The Holiday Fix Up, and he had a small role in it and he threw some Howard Stern lines in there. I was like, ‘Honey you can’t do that…’ It got cut, but how do we top that? It is really hard. Honestly, our weddings for people who put it off for so long and it was never really going to happen. We were going to Goldie and Kurt it forever. We really had two special weddings for New Year’s Eve and our wedding in Greece. I think about our wedding in Greece maybe every other day. It was one of the most unbelievable days. So much pure love. I wish every bride could have that kind of wedding.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: What can you tease about your new film, ‘The Holiday Fix Up’?
MARIA MENOUNOS: Well my husband plays Nick the Snowman — he is the man who makes the snow. And then of course it is really cute and fun and we got to shoot it in Connecticut in July and I had the chance to be back home and be with my dad and it was hard with my mom passing in May and I was home in June and that whole time in between I was really sad, and I wanted to be here. So, the movie was God’s little way of getting me back here and to do something on my bucket list and something I wanted to do which was a holiday movie and to be able to work with really lovely people. Everyone was incredible and it was very healing, and it gave me something to look forward to this holiday and to know that I have this fun holiday movie that’s coming out. So, it has been great, and I am going to throw myself a big premiere party at my house. Ad will gave a holiday party and it will be fun.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: You are one of the few celebs that have been pretty amazing in the wrestling ring, what are the chances for that to happen again?
MARIA MENOUNOS: Well, you never know but I think they are pretty slim now because I think I am in that phase where I will do my hosting and stuff like that. I think they are a little nervous about the whole tumor thing. I was going to make a run for the title, and they were like, ‘Yeah that isn’t going to happen’. I mean Bad Bunny did great, so I am glad that I got that opportunity. It was really the highlight of my life to be on the top rope at WrestleMania. It was insane. I am just really glad to be a part of that family. I love them so much.
HOLLYWOODLIFE: As we get closer to 2022, what has been your pop culture moment of this year. Is it Kim and Pete, Kourtney and Travis or something else? What are your thoughts of them as a couple?
MARIA MENOUNOS: You know I am up on it, but I don’t jones for it. I am jonesing for the Patriots. They are doing great. Seeing Mac Jones, every game he is coming harder and harder, and it is so exciting as a fan, To see us do so well and him being so crisp, so quickly. It is incredible to watch. They are going to the Super Bowl, I really believe it. Look I am happy for Kourtney, being engaged and actually happy. Just seeing her in so much mad love. It gives me so much joy, so I think I am really happy for her, and I am really happy for Kim. I want her to have happiness as well, but Kourtney I think this is really cool for her.
Kim Kardashian Couldn’t Wait To See Pete Davidson After ‘Throwing Off Shackles’ By Filing To Be Legally Single
Kim jokes to her friends that she is ‘happily taken’ by Pete after filing to become legally single from ex-husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian, 41, filed court documents in Los Angeles on December 10 to become legally single from former husband Kanye West, 44 and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “couldn’t wait” to hop coasts to see her new beau, Pete Davidson, 28, immediately after doing so. “After filing these papers to become legally single and drop West from her last name over a week ago, the only thing that Kim really wanted was to see Pete. Although she is still waiting for the divorce to be finalized with Kanye, she feels like she is finally free for the shackles of their former marriage,” our source said, adding, “Kim jokes to her friends that, even though she is legally single, she is happily taken.”
Kim didn’t waste any time in making her wishes become reality. On December 18, Kim and Pete were spotted out on a date night in Staten Island, while accompanied by Scott Disick, 38, and a mystery brunette, who looks strikingly similar to Kim’s sister and Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 42. After being spotted at Staten Island’s Atrium Stadium Cinema, the group dined at Angelina’s restaurant. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the highlight of Kim’s visit to NYC this past weekend wasn’t dinner and a movie — it was meeting Pete’s mom, Amy Davidson! As fans know, the pair also have the approval of Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, 66, who hosted them at her Palm Springs, California, mansion for Pete’s birthday on November 16.
“Kim did not expect to be dating anyone for a long time, but the way it happened with Pete feels like divine intervention,” the source said, referring to the fact that the initial sparks between the two occurred when Kim was guest starred on SNL on October 10. “They don’t talk about Hollywood, or celebrities, or their money, or their fame. Their conversations are real and authentic. They talk a lot about life and death, about spirituality, about current world affairs and about her work in criminal justice reform. Pete is fascinated by her intelligence and really digs the fact that she is set on becoming a lawyer,” the source insisted.
So how serious are they getting and is it, perhaps, time to start referring to Kim and Pete as “Kete”? According the source, after countless dates together in Los Angeles, NYC and Palm Springs, it is getting quite serious. “Her family and friends have not seen her so happy in such a long time. Kim has been so serious over the past few months because of everything that she was going through with Kanye, but Pete makes her laugh like she’s never laughed before., Kim says she has fallen for Pete and no one doubts this. It is clear that he has fallen for her as well,” the insider added.
Sarah Jessica Parker & Co-Stars React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against ‘SATC’s Chris Noth
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the allegations that their former co-star, Chris Noth, sexually assaulted multiple women.
In a joint statement released on Instagram on Dec. 20, And Just Like That‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to allegations that their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth, 67, sexually assaulted multiple women. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message, which appeared on each of their Instagram Stories, said. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”
The statement comes just four days after two women came forward and detailed alleged nonconsensual encounters they claimed to have had with the actor. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared the women’s experiences. The first woman, Zoe Lister-Jones, claimed Chris “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004, when she was 22. She told the outlet, “I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same West Hollywood apartment building]. I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was.”
The second woman, Lily, claimed she was “totally violated” by the actor in 2015, while in his apartment. “He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” Lily said of the actor, who has been married to wife Tara Wilson since 2012. “[He] was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. … I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. … All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”
Chris, who was recently fired from The Equalizer due to the allegations, denied the claims. In a statement, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
