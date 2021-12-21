Celebrities
Raquel Leviss Tells Ex James Kennedy Their Dog Misses Him
Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy were caught interacting about their dog on Instagram this week, which quickly prompted their fans and followers to call for a reconciliation.
Weeks after the Vanderpump Rules couple ended their five-year relationship and seven-month engagement on the eve of the season nine reunion, Raquel shared a photo of Graham, the dog she and James share, on Instagram, which led to a comment from her former fiancé.
“I’m missing my little Graham Bam so much! He’s been staying with my mom and dad at their house in Arizona while I figure out a more permanent living situation. His grand-paw-rents have been taking him on nature walks everyday and give me daily updates. I can’t wait to see him for Christmas!” Raquel wrote in the caption of her December 20 photo.
Following the post, James weighed in.
“Miss this little guy so much,” he wrote in a comment.
“He misses you too!” Raquel replied.
Raquel and James also received comments from her fans and followers, some of whom wanted them to get back together.
“I miss you guys together. Now make up,” one person wrote.
“I was so happy for you guys when I saw the engagement episode! Wish you could get back together,” another agreed.
Meanwhile, a third pointed out that the couple “broke up for a reason.”
“Take a few years off you’re young go enjoy your lives,” they advised.
In other news, as Raquel stays strong and promotes self-love, James has been throwing himself into his career, most recently tending to an appearance at the Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, December 18, with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.
According to an Us Weekly report, James was “in a good mood” and “on his best behavior” at the event as he drank “water from a water bottle” and remained “professional.”
The report also said that while plenty of Pump Rules fans approached the reality star, he “didn’t give into the attention” and didn’t seem like “he’s ready to date again” yet.
While fans will likely learn more about what led up to Raquel and James’ breakup when the Pump Rules reunion special airs, they allegedly had a “tumultuous relationship” since they met in 2016.
“They both want different things,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly earlier this month. “They don’t have love anymore in terms of a romantic relationship, but they still have love for each other as friends. … They’re really trying to figure out what their lives look like now that they’ve split. They have a lot of admiration and respect for each other.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto
Celebrities
TLC’s ‘Addicted To Marriage’ Exclusive Clip: Kecia’s Urging Ernst To Move In Even Though His Name’s Not On The Deed [Video]
The spicy season finale of a show centered around women who LOVE love is on the way, and you won’t believe what goes down.
TLC’s ADDICTED TO MARRIAGE follows the lives of four intriguing women who love to get married and they’re ending things with a bang.
Featuring Monette…
Shae…
Amy…
and Kecia…
the ladies of ADDICTED TO MARRIAGE have collectively and unapologetically been down the aisle a total of 20 times!
TLC notes that some of the women know exactly what they want in a future marriage while others struggle with their pasts. One of the brides-to-be has a list she refers to as the ‘Triple A’: attention, affection, and appreciation whereas others grapple with revealing how many times they’ve said ‘I do’ because of their lurking insecurities of potentially failing at yet another marriage. The women know they trust quickly and love hard but the relationship highs are often met with intense drama and scrutiny by the men they love. Will their willingness for a happy ending with Prince Charming push the men in their life away or will they finally have the happily ever after they have been longing for?
Ultimately each marriage enthusiast is ready to say “I do” again, but are the men in their lives ready?
Well, when it comes to Kecia, her honey could be getting cold feet considering a housing issue.
Kecia is a glamorous and successful attorney who’s found the love of her life, again. Her current fiancée Ernst loves Kecia, despite her past three failed marriages. Kecia won’t settle for anything less than the best, and she’s pushing hard to make marriage #4 unforgettable, despite the cost or impact on her relationship.
Despite their love, Ernst says he’s not ready to move in with Kecia and sell his current home considering that his name isn’t on the deed to Kecia’s house.
“Your name could go on the deed after we’re married,” says Kecia while trying to change her man’s mind. “Maybe we could live together before we get married.”
“The problem remains that my name is still not on the deed before I sell my house,” retorts Ernst. “I trust you but I’ve seen a lot of guys make that kind of mistake.”
Kecia then says she’s found the perfect compromise; elopement. According to the attorney Ernst can move in and they can tie the knot immediately—but is that what he really wants?
Take an exclusive look below.
The season finale of ADDICTED TO MARRIAGE airs tonight December 21 at 10 PM ET/PT.
Celebrities
Drew Scott’s Wife Is Pregnant: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Linda Phan
The ‘Property Brothers’ star announced that his wife Linda is expecting their first child after three years of marriage.
There’s a bun in the oven! Drew Scott, 43, and his wife Linda Phan, 36, revealed that they’re going to be parents in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday December 21. The future mom and dad posted a cute mirror selfie (taken with a vintage-looking camera), where they were both wearing a pastel shade of red, and Linda’s new baby bump was on full display, as the Property Brother wrapped his arms around his wife’s waist.
Fans can definitely expect more regular updates. In the joint post, the couple shared that they were “doing weekly bathroom selfies now,” to show off Linda’s progress with her pregnancy. “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way,” the couple wrote before thanking their doctors, family, and friends for all their support. “It made an overwhelming time in our lives more manageable. We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”
While Drew and Linda have been married since 2018, they’ve actually been together for 11 years, after they first met in 2010 at a Fashion Week event. Shortly after marrying Linda, Drew opened up about when he expected to have children of his own in a 2019 interview with HollywoodLife. “We look forward to having kids one day, soon more. We’re not in a screaming rush,” he said at the time. “I would love to have kids within the next couple of years.”
The baby will be the first child for either of the Property Brothers. Drew’s twin Jonathan has been dating actress Zooey Deschanel since 2019. While the couple don’t have any kids of their own, Zooey does have a daughter Elsie, 6, and son Charlie, 4, from her second marriage to producer Jacob Pechenik. While they may not have kids together, Jonathan couldn’t seem happier with the New Girl alum, and he even called her his “Favorite person” on her 41st birthday in January.
Celebrities
Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen
Tina Lawson had all four of her grandchildren, including Blue Ivy, participate in the theme song for her new show, which also features vocals from none other than Queen Bey.
Tina Lawson enlisted the help of some very talented family members to create the theme song to her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. The 67-year-old designer and entrepreneur shared the trailer for her show to Instagram on Monday (Dec. 20), and it features her daughter Beyoncé, 40, belting out part of the theme song. Plus, Tina’s four grandchildren — Beyoncé’s kids Blue Ivy Carter, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4, and Solange Knowles‘ son Julez, 17 — all leave an adorable audio message at the start of the clip.
“Let’s talk about it, grandma!” the four grandkids excitedly shout to kick off the Talks With Mama Tina trailer. Then, footage shows the family matriarch sitting down chatting with different celebs like Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Beyoncé’s impeccable vocals can be heard over all the footage. “Whatever it is, we can talk about it. Tell me how you feel, we can talk about it,” the Grammy winner sings. “Say what’s on your mind, we can talk about it. Simple conversations with no limitations, come and have a talk with Mama Tina.”
In her caption, Tina shared her appreciation for her family members participating in the theme song. “Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show. Are you guys ready to watch?” Tina also said that she’s “really proud” of her show, which premieres Dec. 23, “and all the people who helped make it happen.”
Tina has a close relationship with all of her grandchildren, and she spends frequent with them. In Jan. 2021, she got a gorgeous makeover done up by none other than Blue Ivy! Tina posted the results to Instagram and put Blue’s talents into perspective. “Can you imagine Blue with a makeup brush as a teenager if she’s this good at glam at age nine?” she wrote. Earlier that month, Tina documented Blue busting out some moves at a dance class. Tina even noted that her granddaughter looked just like her aunt Solange, 35.
Raquel Leviss Tells Ex James Kennedy Their Dog Misses Him
Water worries in West force sports teams to get creative
Ethereum Exchange Withdrawals Reaches One-Year Low. Why This Matters
TLC’s ‘Addicted To Marriage’ Exclusive Clip: Kecia’s Urging Ernst To Move In Even Though His Name’s Not On The Deed [Video]
Dolphins Q&A: Why not use Jaylen Waddle more often on deep passes?
Drew Scott’s Wife Is Pregnant: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Linda Phan
Beyoncé & Her Kids Sing Theme Song For Tina Lawson’s New Facebook Watch Show — Listen
Police looking for hit-and-run driver who fatally struck pedestrian, 34, in St. Paul
Bengals are slight home favorites over Ravens in Week 16 rematch
Iggy Azalea Rocks Fashion Nova Bikini Top In Sexy New Photo
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week