Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent hours reviewing his 2-point decision against Packers: ‘I thought about it all night’
Ravens coach John Harbaugh spent Sunday night reviewing his much-debated decision to go for a 2-point conversion in the last minute of his team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
“I thought about it all night, of course you do,” he said of the 2-point attempt, which failed when Packers safety Darnell Savage knocked down Tyler Huntley’s pass to tight end Mark Andrews. “There’s two choices, and they’re both viable. … It’s basically 50-50. We talked about it a lot and we decided to go for it. It didn’t work out. I know half the people are going to say we should have kicked it. I get it. They can certainly criticize me for it. I’m OK with that. I’ll criticize myself for it.”
Harbaugh’s choice drew extra scrutiny because he had gone for a 2-point conversion under similar circumstances two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh. That attempt also failed.
Harbaugh acknowledged that his scenario against the Packers was suboptimal because even if the Ravens had converted, Green Bay would have had 42 seconds to drive for a game-winning score.
“Forty-two seconds was a little bit more time than you really want,” he said. “I would rather have it be around 20 seconds. If we had had any more time than that, we certainly would have kicked it.”
Against the Steelers, he knew he would go for two throughout the Ravens’ final drive. This time, he waited until the last possible moment.
Asked if he considered going for two earlier, when the Ravens pulled to within 31-23 with 4:47 remaining, Harbaugh said he thought the Packers might score again and “wanted to see how that played out.”
“It’s interesting how close this is and how tight these decisions are,” he said. “I guess it’s what makes it so exciting and when it doesn’t work out, so kind of devastating. Because if we’d have hit two of these 2-point conversions, we’d be No. 1 in the AFC right now.”
First toasted ravioli eatery to open at City Foundry STL in 2022
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli is a favorite among St. Louisians and now it is getting its very own eatery at City Foundry STL.
STL Toasted announced on Facebook that it will have a home in the Midtown building in 2022.
The eatery has been doing serving up the toasted ravs at pop-up locations around town.
STL Toasted will serve flavors like the classic Italian beef as well as three cheese, loaded potato, buffalo chicken, and Southwestern quinoa.
There will also be some sweet options for dessert like apple pie, lemon blackberry, and gooey butter cake.
The idea for the business didn’t come until after a life-altering car accident in 2020. The crash left Matthew Fuller unable to work for a year. Fuller and his wife remembered talking about creating artisan toasted ravioli back in 2014 and thus STL Toasted was born.
You can follow STL Toasted on Facebook to learn more about their pop-up locations and when they will open up at City Foundry STL.
You can also check out all the eateries at City Foundry by checking out its website.
Denver man sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal mall shooting of Aurora teen in 2019
A 20-year-old Denver man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting and killing 17-year-old Nathan Poindexter, Jr. two years ago in an Aurora mall.
Kamyl Garrette pleaded guilty in October to one count of second-degree murder with a violent crime
sentence enhancer, while other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday.
A second man, 20-year-old Senoj Jones of Denver, pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder, and was sentenced to 25 years in prison following successful completion of a seven-year sentence in the Youth Offender system.
On Dec. 27, 2019, Poindexter was at the Aurora’s Town Center mall with his family when he encountered Garrette and Jones, with whom the teen had had an ongoing dispute, prosecutors said.
The three got into a fight inside the mall, before Garrette pulled out a gun and shot Poindexter in front of his stepfather and younger brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old was unarmed.
“Mr. Garrette made the final choice to pull the weapon and to fire the weapon with deadly accuracy,” Arapahoe District Court Judge Shay Whitaker said during the Dec. 17 sentencing hearing, according to the district attorney’s office. “At some point, pulling a gun and pulling the trigger has got to stop being the answer.”
Poindexter’s mother told the court that her “baby is gone and I am hurting,” the DA’s office said.
Before his death, the teen was active in the Crowley Foundation, a local nonprofit aiming to build strong social and intellectual skills with boys throughout the metro area.
“He’s a little guy as far as his frame, but his smile and his charisma was way bigger than his physical stature,” Kenneth Crowley, the foundation’s executive director, told The Denver Post after the shooting. “When you see him, you couldn’t help but fall in love with him. He just exuded this friendly aura.”
Poindexter was a natural leader who embodied the ethos of family and service, Crowley said at the time.
Dolphins sign Duke Johnson for remainder of the 2021 season
The Miami Dolphins signed Duke Johnson to the 53-man roster a day after his breakout performance in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the New York Jets, which was the first 100-yard rushing performance of his career.
Johnson, a former University of Miami standout who went to high school in Miami Gardens, had been on the Dolphins practice squad since late October. He was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game because of the COVID-19 outbreak that infected four of the team’s tailbacks and six players in total last week.
Even though Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, Miami’s two leading backs, were cleared to play against the Jets, the Dolphins used Johnson in the featured back role, and the 28-year-old turned that opportunity into 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns on his 22 carries.
Johnson became the first 100-yard rusher for the Dolphins (7-7) since Ahmed rushed for 122 yards in a December 2020 win over the New England Patriots.
While the Jets have struggled defending the run most of the season, Johnson’s ability to find running lanes behind Miami’s struggling offensive line indicates that he might need to be in contention for the starting role during Miami’s final three games, when the Dolphins are pushing for a playoff berth.
The Dolphins have spent most of this season as one of the NFL’s three worst rushing teams, but Miami has been committed to running the ball to create balance for the run-pass-option style of offense they run. The Dolphins have averaged 3.4 yards per carry this season, and during Miami’s six-game winning streak the team is averaging 30 rushing attempts per contest.
The hope is that Johnson, who has scored 22 touchdowns in his career, and a resurgent rushing attack can get Miami closer to the league average, which is 4.3 yards per attempt and 113.8 rushing yards per game. Miami heads into a Monday Night Football game on Dec. 27 against the New Orleans Saints averaging 86.6 rushing yards per game.
The Dolphins could have promoted Johnson up from the practice squad for at least one more game because of the league’s new NFL rules, which allow two non-COVID-19 related call-ups per season (the COVID-19 call-ups are unlimited) for practice squad players. But Miami made the decision to sign Johnson, who has played in 93 NFL games during his seven seasons, to the 53-man roster for the remainder of 2021 on Monday morning.
Johnson, who is averaging 4.8 yards per attempt on the 26 carries he’s had in the two games he’s played this season, will become an unrestricted free agent when the season concludes.
