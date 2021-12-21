Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!

Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.

Ryan Phillippe

Reese met her first husband at her 21st birthday party in March 1997. “I crashed her party,” Ryan told The Morning Call in 1999. “I went with a friend because I knew there would be free food and drinks. I was just sitting back in the corner pounding away the drinks when somebody walked over and introduced Reese to me.” Reese, meanwhile, told Jane magazine the year after the party, “I don’t know what came over me—maybe the seven Midori sours—but I told him, ‘I think you’re my birthday present.’ He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it…how embarrassing!”

Reese and Ryan reunited to film the 1999 teen rom-com Cruel Intentions, which they starred in alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson. They fell in love on set and got engaged in December 1998. Six months later, on June 5, 1999, Reese and Ryan tied the knot at Old Wide Awake Plantation in Hollywood, South Carolina. At the time, Reese was roughly six months pregnant with their daughter Ava, who was born on September 9, 1999. Their son Deacon arrived on October 23, 2003.

In October 2006, Reese and Ryan announced that they were separating after 7 years of marriage. That November, the Walk the Line actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Years after the split, Ryan told Larry King that he thinks his and Reese’s ages played a factor in their marriage ending. “When we got together we were so young,” Ryan said in 2015. “I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there’s so much noise that goes along with it.” Since splitting up, Reese and Ryan have remained on good terms while co-parenting Ava and Deacon. In Oct. 2021, the famous exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday.

Jim Toth

Reese reportedly started dating her second husband in February 2010, roughly four years after she separated from Ryan. The Big Little Lies star met Jim as a client of Creative Artists Agency, where he serves as the co-head of motion picture talent. They got married on March 26, 2011 in Ojai, California at Reese’s ranch, which she’s since sold. After the wedding, Jim instantly became a loving stepfather to Ava and Deacon. “I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky. He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed,” she told Marie Claire in Sept. 2011. “Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief. I don’t think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. It’s really traumatic.”

Reese and Jim welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee, on September 27, 2012. The following year, the couple made headlines when they were arrested in Atlanta. Reese was charged with disorderly conduct, while Jim was charged with a DUI. She pleaded no-contest and had to pay a fine. Jim plead guilty and was sentenced to community service, one year of probation and an alcohol education program.

Reese and Jim’s romance has really turned into something special. The pair have traveled together and enjoy special times both as a couple and with Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. In March 2021, Reese celebrated the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary by sharing a wedding throwback pic and sweet message to her hubby. “Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together,” the actress wrote. “Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT.”