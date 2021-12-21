Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, talent agent Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!
Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.
Ryan Phillippe
Reese met her first husband at her 21st birthday party in March 1997. “I crashed her party,” Ryan told The Morning Call in 1999. “I went with a friend because I knew there would be free food and drinks. I was just sitting back in the corner pounding away the drinks when somebody walked over and introduced Reese to me.” Reese, meanwhile, told Jane magazine the year after the party, “I don’t know what came over me—maybe the seven Midori sours—but I told him, ‘I think you’re my birthday present.’ He thought it was so flattering, and now that I think about it…how embarrassing!”
Reese and Ryan reunited to film the 1999 teen rom-com Cruel Intentions, which they starred in alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, and Joshua Jackson. They fell in love on set and got engaged in December 1998. Six months later, on June 5, 1999, Reese and Ryan tied the knot at Old Wide Awake Plantation in Hollywood, South Carolina. At the time, Reese was roughly six months pregnant with their daughter Ava, who was born on September 9, 1999. Their son Deacon arrived on October 23, 2003.
In October 2006, Reese and Ryan announced that they were separating after 7 years of marriage. That November, the Walk the Line actress filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. They agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their two children. Years after the split, Ryan told Larry King that he thinks his and Reese’s ages played a factor in their marriage ending. “When we got together we were so young,” Ryan said in 2015. “I think it can create issues with two people in this industry because there’s so much noise that goes along with it.” Since splitting up, Reese and Ryan have remained on good terms while co-parenting Ava and Deacon. In Oct. 2021, the famous exes reunited to celebrate Deacon’s 18th birthday.
Jim Toth
Reese reportedly started dating her second husband in February 2010, roughly four years after she separated from Ryan. The Big Little Lies star met Jim as a client of Creative Artists Agency, where he serves as the co-head of motion picture talent. They got married on March 26, 2011 in Ojai, California at Reese’s ranch, which she’s since sold. After the wedding, Jim instantly became a loving stepfather to Ava and Deacon. “I got lucky. I did. I got very lucky. He’s so wonderful with the children. I’m very blessed,” she told Marie Claire in Sept. 2011. “Somebody close to me once said, ‘Oh, no man will ever accept your children.’ And I just thought it was the most horrifying thing someone has ever said to me in my entire life. And until I got remarried, I don’t think I realized how stressed I was. I feel so much relief. I don’t think I realized how stressed I was being a single parent. It was really, really stressful. It’s not easy on anybody. It’s really traumatic.”
Reese and Jim welcomed their first child together, son Tennessee, on September 27, 2012. The following year, the couple made headlines when they were arrested in Atlanta. Reese was charged with disorderly conduct, while Jim was charged with a DUI. She pleaded no-contest and had to pay a fine. Jim plead guilty and was sentenced to community service, one year of probation and an alcohol education program.
Reese and Jim’s romance has really turned into something special. The pair have traveled together and enjoy special times both as a couple and with Ava, Deacon, and Tennessee. In March 2021, Reese celebrated the couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary by sharing a wedding throwback pic and sweet message to her hubby. “Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures… figuring out this crazy world together,” the actress wrote. “Here’s to many more days in the sun! I ❤️ you, JT.”
Jen Shah may have a lot on her plate following her March arrest. But that’s not going to stop her from attending the upcoming Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion special for season two.
After Andy Cohen took to his Twitter page to request fan questions for the taping, Jen responded to a question on her Instagram page from someone who wanted to know if she would be reuniting with the other ladies of the show to rehash the happenings of recent episodes.
“Jen Shah WILL be at the [RHOSLC] reunion, she just confirmed to me on IG,” Anthony Dominic revealed to his followers on Twitter on December 20, along with a screenshot of his interaction with the legally troubled reality star.
In his message, Anthony wrote, “I just saw Andy say he wants questions for the RHOSLC reunion. Please tell me you’ll be there?!”
And, in response, Jen said, “I’ll be there!”
In other Bravo news, Andy just completed a 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 for a second time two weeks ago.
According to a report from TMZ on December 20, the Watch What Happens Live host spent his quarantine at home. And, after doing so, he ultimately tested negative.
The outlet also confirmed Andy is fully vaccinated, which greatly helped with the reduction of his symptoms.
In March of last year, amid his first bout with the virus, Andy took to Instagram, where he shared a message with his online audience.
“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do [WWHL] from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves,” he wrote at the time.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo, INSTARimages
Vanessa Bryant took her daughters on a literally sweet day trip to the Museum of Ice Cream, where the girls enjoyed plenty of treats.
We all scream for ice cream! Bianka, 5, and Capri Bryant, 2, enjoyed a lovely day with their mama Vanessa, 39, at the Museum of Ice Cream on Monday December 20. The girls both looked like they’d each gotten their own cones, as they stood in front of a table filled with all sorts of yummy-looking goodies. Vanessa shared tons of photos and videos of all the fun she and her girls had while at the museum together.
Bianka and Capri both smiled for photos, holding on tight to some huge cones with a pink ice cream. Some of the other photos that Vanessa shared showed that her eldest daughter Natalia, 18, was also with them for the sweet exhibit. In other posts, she showed that they had all sorts of fun at the Museum of Ice Cream, including a bouncy castle, sliding into giant sprinkles, and just enjoying the brightly colored exhibits.
It’s nice that the Bryants had a sweet day out right before Christmas. Vanessa undoubtedly has something special planned for the girls to celebrate the holidays. For Halloween, she’d dressed up Bianka and Capri as Dalmatians, as she dressed as a spot-on Cruella De Vil for a fun family costume. It’s also been a huge year for Natalia, who started her freshman year at the University of Southern California back in August. She also made her Met Gala debut in September!
Vanessa has shared tons of photos and videos of her showering her younger daughters with love. She posted a photo of herself cuddling Capri, during an Italian vacation over the summer! Earlier in December, Vanessa celebrated Bianka’s fifth birthday with a touching message to her “Jumping Bean” on Instagram. She gave her little girl a professional photoshoot and gushed over her daughter. “We love you so much. You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more. I love you baby girl,” she wrote. “You and your sisters are the joy of my life. Happy Birthday, B.B.!!!!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!”
The Biden administration plans to mail 500 million free Coronavirus test kits to every home as Omicron “cases” surge.
Pres. Joe Biden plans to hold a press conference around 1 p.m. EST Tuesday to explain his plan to curb the spread of the latest coronavirus variant.
According to press reports, Biden will not mention lockdowns or new restrictions, but he is going ahead with plans to distribute half a billion test kits.
The number of Covid-19 “cases” are expected to rise dramatically once the kits are distributed.
Biden will also deploy more federal health resources to aid strained hospitals, according to the Washington Post.
Rumors spread over the weekend that Biden planned to announce more lockdowns to stop the spread of the mild Omicron variant.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters there will be no lockdowns. She said Biden will be “direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we’re going to take to … increase testing, and the risks posed to unvaccinated individuals.”
“We know how to protect people from severe illness,” the White House said in a statement previewing the speech. “We have the tools needed to do it.”
The White House previously warned that unvaccinated people — who have managed to survive Covid for 2 years — will face death or severe illness this winter due to the mild Omicron variant.