Russian hacker nabbed in alleged multi-million scheme that stole information from U.S. companies

The Celtics signed C.J. Miles, a 34-year-old veteran who was playing with the G-League’s Ignite who hasn’t played in the NBA since January 2020, to a 10-day hardship contract on Monday to cover for the shortfall from what is now seven players in health and safety protocols.

With Luke Kornet, Theo Pinson and Juwan Morgan already plucked off the Maine Celtics roster by other NBA teams scrambling to fill roster spots, and the Celtics now adding Miles to their other G-League signing Justin Jackson, it’s a rare time to be a basketball minor leaguer.

Few can identify with the sudden signing frenzy like Ime Udoka, himself a G-League veteran.

“We joked about it, who on our staff is available,” the Celtics coach said before Monday’s game against another shorthanded team, Philadelphia. “We got Garrett Jackson that plays with guys and Tony Dobbins, we were looking at old film and old pictures again. So we’re joking about it back there.

“But I said this is the best time ever to be a G League guy or ex-veteran that’s been available because guys get snatched up left and right,” said Udoka. “It’s like, who can get them the quickest, who can find the best guy the quickest. And so we’ve had not only our two-way guys that are in the protocol right now, Kornett and Theo Pinson just got grabbed up. So before we could do something, there are possibly other teams snatching people up. And so I’ve been through it as a G League player and this situation would have been ideal back then.”

And as evidenced by the Celtics’ signing of Miles — a onetime valuable sniper for teams like Indiana, Cleveland and Utah — there’s fresh room for some previously over-the-hill types.

Doc Rivers has heard from a few of the latter, especially with the league loosening up the restrictions on replacement players.

“Let me tell you, with the announcement today, I got a couple of calls from people, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me, You can’t play anymore’” said the Sixers coach. “I told one of them that — you can’t play basketball, what are you talking about, a round of golf? Some of them can play. There’s guys who retired for whatever reason and they’re looking at it like, 10 games? I can get back in.”

Rob Williams a late scratch

The turnstyle went into a wild spin Monday night. Though Jayson Tatum (ankle), Romeo Langford (neck) and Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness) were all listed as available after pre-game workouts, Rob Williams was a late scratch for personal reasons.

That left Udoka with Enes Freedom — an emergency starter — and Bruno Fernando as his main foils for Joel Embiid. The process, as Udoka admits, rarely gets this wild.

“It is different than injury or illness as far as you kind of get a sense of when guys will be back, or if they’ll be out, something obviously happened,” he said. “And so this is different where you’re almost holding your breath on a daily basis based on test results. And so that changes a little bit but, in general, we have a group of guys, especially Jaylen (Brown), Jayson, some of those guys, Jaylen coming off the injury, that have carried the load all year — Dennis before he got hurt.

“These guys played heavy minutes and kind of maneuvered everything with guys being in and out of the lineup,” said Udoka. “So we’re relying on those guys until the others get back. Haven’t had a whole team a lot this year and have done OK at times and really competed well at times. So, it is what it is and you just have to be ready with that. But to your point, an injury is one thing. Knowing Jaylen was going to be out versus a guy getting positive results day-of and having to kind of adjust on the fly from there. So those are two different things, but we’ve maneuvered them well at times this year, and kind of like I said, had a lot of practice with it.”

Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Tatum won the honor for the fifth time in his career — his first this season — after averaging 31.3 points on 50% shooting over three games against Milwaukee, Golden State and New York.

“Well deserved. As I mentioned, that’s a guy that’s pretty much carried the load for us all year, shouldered a lot of responsibility with guys being in and out and there’s been steady and consistent,” said Udoka. “One of the top minutes per game guys in the league and like it just shows to his professionalism. I sent him a text the other night just appreciating the work he’s put in. Like I said, I’ve seen it, for a guy that age and what he does to take care of himself and prepare himself for the game. And so it’s well deserved. You like to see them rewarded for that hard work, discipline, dedication, all the things he does well and it’s needed for us. It’s gotten us to this point where we’re at with guys in and out and, like I said, we appreciate his professionalism and he’s a perfect example of what we want and what we’re looking for.”