Sarah Jessica Parker & Co-Stars React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against ‘SATC’s Chris Noth

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the allegations that their former co-star, Chris Noth, sexually assaulted multiple women.

In a joint statement released on Instagram on Dec. 20, And Just Like That‘s Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis responded to allegations that their Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth, 67, sexually assaulted multiple women. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the message, which appeared on each of their Instagram Stories, said. “We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it much be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

The statement comes just four days after two women came forward and detailed alleged nonconsensual encounters they claimed to have had with the actor. On Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter shared the women’s experiences. The first woman, Zoe Lister-Jones, claimed Chris “rape[d] her from behind” in 2004, when she was 22. She told the outlet, “I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same West Hollywood apartment building]. I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was.”

The second woman, Lily, claimed she was “totally violated” by the actor in 2015, while in his apartment. “He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” Lily said of the actor, who has been married to wife Tara Wilson since 2012. “[He] was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. … I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. … All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

Chris, who was recently fired from The Equalizer due to the allegations, denied the claims. In a statement, he said, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

If you or someone you know have been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).