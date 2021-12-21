Celebrities
Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii
Former President Barack Obama, 60, rocked a pair of black swim trunks on Dec. 18, when he went for a swim with his daughters in Hawaii.
It looks like Barack Obama, 60, is enjoying his annual Christmas getaway to Hawaii with his family. New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the former President wearing a pair of black swim trunks as he went for a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, he left his sunglasses behind so he was forced to squint his eyes in the sun, but we don’t think that put a damper on his time outdoors with his daughters.
Just one day prior, Barack’s daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia Obama, 23, were spotted out on the water on stand-up paddle boards. They rocked gorgeous red and pink bikinis as they showed off their athletic abilities. Sadly, their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, was nowhere to be seen, but Sasha and Malia appeared to be having a great time together.
Barack, who was born in Hawaii, visits the state with his family every year for the holidays. And this year looks to be no different.
In 2016, Barack gushes about Hawaii, telling National Geographic, “People always ask, why do I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. Well, I always tell folks part of it’s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”
No sea turtles were pictured with the Obamas over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t see any. Clearly, Barack went into the ocean, so he may have come in contact with one of those sea creatures. Only he knows for certain.
Celebrities
“Styling Hollywood” Stars Jason Bolden & Adair Curtis Want You To Live Grand This Holiday Season
Live grand!
Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and interior designer Adair Curtis teamed up with Grand Marnier to help everyone make moments grand this holiday season.
The dapper duo shared their expertise for all things holiday, from creating an entryway ‘wow’ moment to the style trends they’re seeing this holiday, how they’re gifting friends and family this year and more below:
Jason & Adair: When it comes to gifting and our collaborations, we lead with being thoughtful and effortless. This holiday season, give a bottle of Grand Marnier! Personalize it with a handwritten note or name tag. Not only does the bottle look beautiful on a bar cart or the table, but you can bring along the ingredients for your giftee’s favorite cocktail and create on the spot.
Jason: This holiday season, I am loving bold jewelry. Adding bold jewelry is an easy way to spark some glamor with your looks! Another way to add a bit of specialness to your look is the addition of a playful festive shoe. The holiday season is also the best time to play with patterns – nothing makes a bigger splash than a bold patterned dress, pants or top.
Living Grand is all in the details so when thinking about ways to plus up your look, don’t forget your nails. From cool colors to shapes and nail jewelry, it’s another small way to make a big statement. Last but not least, wearing a chic holiday pajama shirt on top is my personal favorite way to live grand with your holiday look, while striving for maximum comfort at the same time!
Jason & Adair: We enjoy letting our guests add their own twists to the cocktails! Set out a beautiful serving tray with ingredients like rosemary sprigs, pomegranate seeds, cinnamon sticks and of course an orange peel for topping off the already-made cocktails and you’ll instantly elevate your bar setting. Grand Marnier pairs with so many ingredients, we’ve found that the G&G is a perfect pour for all occasions and guests are thrilled to put their own spin on the house drink!
Jason & Adair: Adair and I love capturing special moments. Set out a film camera and let guests get behind the lens all night — a la Met Gala. Sure, you don’t get your pictures immediately but that’s part of the fun. Save yourself the holiday card and send the images to guests once they’re developed and relive the best moments of the night all over again.
Jason & Adair: Make the first moment at your holiday gathering a Grand one by turning our entryway into a photo moment — dress up your staircase or entryway table with beautiful greenery and florals, add some candlelight and, of course, no entrance is complete without a welcome drink. This season, we will be greeting guests with the signature Grand 75 cocktail.
It’s made with Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge and topped with champagne to add a celebratory feel to the occasion — plus it will impress our guests that we made it ourselves (even though it’s a simple one!) – Jason & Adair
Jason and Adair are gifting all their friends Grand Marnier’s Cordon Rouge and Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre which can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks or in many signature cocktails like the Gilded Grand and Grand 75. Check out the recipes below:
Gilded Grand
2 oz Grand Marnier Cuvee Louis-Alexandre
0.75 oz Fresh-Squeezed Grapefruit Juice
0.5 oz Lemon Juice
0.5 oz Bar Spoon Honey
Rosemary Sprigs & Orange Flower Water Garnish
Combine Grand Marnier, grapefruit juice, lemon juice and bar spoon honey in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a glass with ice. Top with brut Champagne. Garnish with rosemary sprig and orange flower water.
Grand 75
1.5 oz Grand Marnier Cordon Rouge
0.75 oz Lemon Juice
1 Bar Spoon Simple Syrup
2 oz Brut Champagne
Orange Twirl Garnish
Combine Grand Marnier, lemon juice and simple syrup in a shaker tin. Add ice and shake. Fine strain into a chilled flute or coupe glass. Top with brut Champagne. Garnish with an orange twirl.
Celebrities
John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Seemingly Shades Him After His Baby’s Birth
Anna Marie Tendler’s cryptic post appeared to throw shade at ex John Mulaney just days after he welcomed a baby with Olivia Munn.
John Mulaney‘s ex seemingly shaded the actor shortly after news broke that he had welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with Olivia Munn. The 41-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy on November 24 with boyfriend John, 39, who she started dating earlier this year. The couple’s exciting news came on Dec. 17, nearly a month after the baby was born.
Two days after the announcement, the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, seemingly shaded her ex-husband of six years. The Connecticut native, 36, took to Instagram on Dec. 19 and shared a photo of herself sitting in front of a mirror wearing a long, flowing gown. “Norman F***ing Rockwell,” the artist captioned the snapshot which fans noted was likely in reference to a Lana Del Rey song.
Anna’s cryptic caption could be referencing the title of Lana Del Rey’s sixth studio album, where the title song includes the lyrics, “God damn, man child. You f***ed me so good that I almost thought I loved you.” Anna looked somber as she posed in a room at the iconic Madonna Inn. Her hair was styled stick straight and it was parted down the center.
Fans flocked to the comments section of her latest post to show their support for her. “It’s just what they do sis,” one fan commented. “Lana del Rey reference?? Okay!!!!” one responded. Another added, “Sometimes what didn’t work out for you, worked out for you.”
Anna took to social media after John secretly welcomed a baby boy with his girlfriend last month. Olivia gave birth just six months after the couple were first linked in May. The Newsroom star and John got together shortly after it was reported that the comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer was divorcing his wife of almost seven years in May. John officially filed for divorce in July after the first pictures of Olivia and John out on a date in Los Angeles came out in June.
