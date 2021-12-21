Connect with us

Sasha, 20, & Malia Obama, 23, Paddle Board In Bikinis As Dad Barack Goes Shirtless In Hawaii

Barack Obama Goes Shirtless In Hawaii As Daughters Sasha & Malia Paddle Board In Bikinis
Former President Barack Obama, 60, rocked a pair of black swim trunks on Dec. 18, when he went for a swim with his daughters in Hawaii.

It looks like Barack Obama, 60, is enjoying his annual Christmas getaway to Hawaii with his family. New photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the former President wearing a pair of black swim trunks as he went for a dip in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, he left his sunglasses behind so he was forced to squint his eyes in the sun, but we don’t think that put a damper on his time outdoors with his daughters.

Barack Obama swims in the ocean during a family Christmas vacation at Pyramid Rock Beach on January 1, 2012 in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. (MEGA)

Just one day prior, Barack’s daughters Sasha, 20, and Malia Obama, 23, were spotted out on the water on stand-up paddle boards. They rocked gorgeous red and pink bikinis as they showed off their athletic abilities. Sadly, their mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, was nowhere to be seen, but Sasha and Malia appeared to be having a great time together.

Barack, who was born in Hawaii, visits the state with his family every year for the holidays. And this year looks to be no different.

1640047198 882 Barack Obama Goes Shirtless In Hawaii As Daughters Sasha
Sasha Obama takes in the sun on the beach in Miami with some friends on Jan. 13, 2017. (MEGA)

In 2016, Barack gushes about Hawaii, telling National Geographic, “People always ask, why do I stay calm in the midst of a lot of crazy stuff going on. Well, I always tell folks part of it’s being born in Hawaii and knowing what it’s like to jump into the ocean and understanding what it means when you see a sea turtle in the face of a wave.”

No sea turtles were pictured with the Obamas over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t see any. Clearly, Barack went into the ocean, so he may have come in contact with one of those sea creatures. Only he knows for certain.

