Scott Disick Lounges At The Beach in St. Barts On Holiday Vacation After Mystery Date In NY

The reality star had some fun in the sun, and soaked in some rays, while chilling on the beach with friends.
While a tropical paradise might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Christmas, Scott Disick soaked in some sun on the beach in St. Barthélemy, France on Monday December 20. The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported a dark bathing suit and a purple button down shirt with a red and yellow design. He completed his outfit with a pair of shades, as he chilled on a lounger.
Scott’s St. Barts trip came after he brought a mystery woman on a dinner date with his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s sister Kim and her rumored new boyfriend Pete Davidson in Staten Island, New York. Scott joined the SNL star and KKW founder for dinner with an unknown brunette at Angelina’s in the Fifth Borough on December 18. While there was a brunette woman seated next to him in some of the St. Barts photos, it’s unclear if its the same woman he was with for the dinner date.
While Scott’s ex Kourtney has gotten engaged to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, sources close to Scott have revealed to HollywoodLife that he’s thought about settling down, and would like to find the right person. “Scott is starting to think more and more that he wants to find the one,” the source said. “He sees all his friends, his ex and everyone else finding love which is making him envious of having that for himself.”
While he may be taking a vacation in St. Barts, another source revealed to HL that Scott definitely plans on spending the holidays with his kids. “Scott will absolutely be there for the holiday as well, just as he has every year. He loves seeing the kids open presents,” the source said. “Travis and Kourtney both are planning to have Christmas parties and if Scott wants to come to the party at Kourtney’s place, he can.”
After a string of minimally messy episodes, things swerved all the way left when Nathan and Lawrence got into a tender tussle over Issa at Tiffany and Derek’s going-away party that stirred up hilarious chaos across the internet.
In the most explosive scene of the season, Nathan catches Lawrence professing his love for Issa after she drunk-dialed him a month earlier. Naturally, Nathan took offense to Lawrence’s stunt and nearly came to blows while everyone watched in horror.
As for the woman in the middle of the melee, we see her reeling in the aftermath of MESS, torn between two men who she’ll probably walk away from in the finale.
Showrunner Prentice Penny (who wrote and directed the entertaining episode) compared the messy sequence of events to a Western.
“I didn’t see one as a good man and the other as a bad man,” said Penny in an interview with TVLine. “Just two cowboys who had showdowns. To me, there were a lot of Western motifs. The going-away party is ‘the town,’ Issa is the ‘damsel in distress,’ and Molly and Taurean are the ‘town drunks.”
Hopefully, things pick up after the spicy scuffle that complicated and already complicated dynamic between Issa and Lawrence who are STILL stuck on each other after multiple breakups and a baby.
“Westerns are played out in a lot of looks to build tension,” revealed Penny who looked to Ford and Sergio Leone’s work for inspiration.
“I wanted to play up a lot of who’s looking at who and why. So once I noticed that about the script, I just embraced that. Like some of my shots are close-ups and others are played off the shoulders and hips, as if they had guns.”
Who’s to blame for the chaotic keruffle? How do you think Insecure ends? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions on the flip.
A McDonald’s restaurant in China has installed exercise bikes for customers who crave junk food while burning off unwanted calories.
In a viral TikTok video uploaded by user @cris13yu, and viewed over 32 million times, McDonald’s diners can be seen munching on Big Macs and fries while riding stationary exercise bikes.
It isn’t clear if McDonald’s plans to install exercise bikes in restaurants in the U.S. where obesity rates increased 30.5% to 42.4% from 1999-2000 through 2017-2018.
Newsweek contacted McDonald’s and @cris13yu for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.
@cris13yu
mc da China kkkk amei a ideia
? som original – cris13_u
On Porsha Williams‘ new show, Porsha’s Family Matters, viewers get a peek inside her new relationship with her fiancé, Simon Guobadia. However, her ex, Dennis McKinley, is still involved in the drama.
It seemed Porsha and Dennis were reaching a good place, but the exes are now at odds again. This was shown in a recent scene when Dennis and Porsha yelled at each other at a dinner in Mexico (on what was meant to be a family retreat).
On Sunday night, Porsha took to Instagram to address the situation with her ex. She called him out for “future low life accusations,” seemingly suggesting these claims will be seen on a future episode of her Bravo spinoff series.
She started out by saying, “Now you all know by now I don’t address too much of what’s happening on the show because I rather you just enjoy what is meant for entertainment! But because of future low life accusations made by Dennis of me on the show. I want to make it known that yes my daughter is in [Mexico] with me as she is majority of the time when I travel as a single mom!”
She then discussed the Mexico retreat, saying, “But as you can imagine after the first dinner I saw just how crazy it was going to be and chose to keep [my daughter] off camera while I was there working on the show. However we stayed an extra week in [Mexico] and as a family we (My fiancé& I) blended and enjoyed the rest of our vacation.”
“I’m a damn good mother and I always have my baby girl close no matter what,” said the Bravo star. “She is my world and my purpose & for anyone to raise a question against that shame on you and whoever raised you.”
Porsha wasn’t done yet as she also accused Dennis of not paying child support and gifting a “fake rolex” after a fan said she shouldn’t call herself a single mom because Dennis is a millionaire.
Porsha responded: “I literally have no idea how much he makes pretty sure it’s not millions… What millionaire doesn’t pay child support only daycare and buys fake rolex?!”
She also addressed the versace robe drama playing out on the show as Porsha was portrayed as not wanting to give Dennis his luxury robe back following their split.
“Bought that robe and the following week I found out he had rehired the employee he was sleeping with. He only wore it for pic that one day,” wrote Porsha.
Viewers of Porsha’s Family Matters will undoubtedly see the rest of the drama unfold in future episodes. The show airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.