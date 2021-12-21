News
Stars jump on Wild early, beat Minnesota 7-4
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell scored on the first two Dallas shots on goal, and the Stars never trailed in defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Monday night.
Pavelski put in a backhand 1:31 into the game. Lindell scored short-handed and unassisted with a shot between goalie Cam Talbot’s legs 1:53 later.
Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Jacob Peterson and Jamie Benn also scored. Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov each had two assists and Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots.
Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Talbot had 22 saves.
Fiala’s second goal came with 4:54 remaining in the third period on a 6-on-4 power play after Talbot was pulled for a sixth skater with 9:20 to play.
Fiala and Hartman scored in the first period and Kaprizov in the second.
Coming off a four-point game (two goals, two assists) on Saturday, Pavelski has eight goals and nine assists in the last 12 games.
When Hartman scored at 5:25 of the action-packed first period, three of the five shots by the two teams were goals.
Fiala tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot with 4:18 left in the period. Gurianov passed the puck back to Seguin for a wrist shot 61 seconds later to put Dallas ahead for good.
Hintz scored on the power play at 8:02 of the second on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.
Kaprizov pulled Minnesota back within a goal with a wrist shot with 2:23 left in the middle period.
Peterson and Heiskanen scored one minute apart in the third before Benn hit the empty net with 1:32 to play.
Lake: So, Biden, just who’s appeasing Putin now?
On the campaign trail in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden posed as hawk on Russia. In response to reports (later discredited) that then-President Donald Trump had ignored intelligence suggesting Russia had paid for bounties on U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Biden declared that Trump’s “entire presidency has been a gift to Putin.”
Biden’s attitude was partly explained by his party’s obsession with the (also discredited) theory that Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election. And Trump’s own inexplicable sycophancy toward Russian President Vladimir Putin bolstered this Democratic narrative. So it’s understandable that some voters believed Biden would take a harder line on Putin than Trump.
Eleven months into Biden’s presidency, that harder line has yet to emerge. In the current crisis in Ukraine, for example, Biden and his administration have told Putin that there will be devastating sanctions if he orders the troops amassed on Ukraine’s border to invade. At the same time, Biden has invited Putin to a NATO summit to air his grievances about the alliance he seeks to break apart. The Biden administration has also sent mixed messages on whether Ukraine should give separatists in the Donbas region special political status before Russia withdraws its forces and dismantles the illegal armed groups it created during its first invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
Another aspect of Biden’s policy is that coercive measures against Russia are proposed as a consequence only if it invades. This makes Putin’s destabilizing troop buildup on Ukraine’s border essentially cost-free. Biden still hasn’t used his congressionally mandated authority to send up to $200 million in military aid to Ukraine, an authority that exists for just this type of an emergency. Last week a group of Democratic House lawmakers urged the White House to tap this fund.
The Biden administration has also declined to enforce significant sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bypass Ukraine and provide natural gas directly to Germany, depriving the struggling Ukrainian country of a critical source of revenue and a hedge against Russian belligerence. The U.S. has hinted that such sanctions would be enforced if there were an invasion, but for now Russia has a path to securing one of Putin’s strategic priorities.
The lack of action has caught the attention of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “It is important to have sanctions applied before, rather than after, the conflict would happen,” he told reporters this week. “If they were applied after the conflict would happen, this would basically make them meaningless.”
Biden’s approach to Russia is part of a pattern. Consider the lack of response to Russia’s hack earlier this year of the Colonial oil pipeline, which led to gasoline shortages across the Eastern Seaboard.
Alina Polyokova, the president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, told me that while she has been pleased with some of the recent rhetoric from the administration, many of her interlocutors in Eastern Europe are shocked that Biden has not pursued a more hawkish policy against Russia. “A lot of this is revealing that much of the criticism of Russia from the Democratic side was because of Trump and doesn’t reflect policy,” she said.
This presents a political crisis for Democrats, in addition to the strategic crisis in Ukraine. For four years, Democrats portrayed themselves as a party of Russia hawks, in contrast to a president they saw as Putin’s lackey. But since Biden came into office, his administration has stopped enforcing major sanctions on Russia’s pipeline to Germany, held off on punishing Russian hacks of critical infrastructure and now seeks to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine with threats alone.
Some might call that appeasement. Others might say Biden’s presidency so far has been a gift to Vladimir Putin.
Eli Lake is a syndicated columnist.
Editorial: Dems love a rebel — unless it’s Manchin
Speaking truth to power is a good thing — unless you’re on the wrong side of the equation.
And for moderate Democrats who dare to break with the party line in Congress, the price for being on the “wrong side” is steep.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is paying it now, taking hits from fellow Capitol Hill pols outraged over his decision not to vote for the Build Back Better Act.
In a statement sent to Newsweek, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, chair of the House Progressive Caucus, said that Manchin had “betrayed” Biden, Democrats in Washington and the American people.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted that Manchin’s move was about the “corruption and self-interest of a coal baron”
And Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., took aim at Manchin’s reasoning for opposing Biden’s Build Back Better bill.
According to The Hill, Manchin argued Sunday he could not explain supporting the bill to his constituents in West Virginia.
Ocasio-Cortez called that rationale “a farce” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
“It’s a farce in terms of plain democracy,” she said. “Because, you know, I represent just as many or more people than Joe Manchin does.”
Well, no. West Virginia has a population of less than 1.8 million. Ocasio-Cortez’s district in New York has around 700,000 people.
It’s this sort of math prowess that supports the notion that the Build Back Better agenda will cost “zero dollars,” while the Congressional Budget Office scores the deficit arising from the bill at $3 trillion.
Not too long ago, Congressional Democrats loved a rebel.
When Sen. Mitt Romney became the first Republican to announce he would be voting to impeach President Trump in 2020, Senate and House Dems hailed him as a hero.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., tweeted, “At a time when many wonder what honor is left in public life, there stands Mitt Romney.”
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., posted this: “Thank you @MittRomney for rising to this moment, for choosing to vote your conscience, and for doing what you know in your heart to be right.”
Both senators made decisions based on what they felt was right for both their constituents and their country.
But casting one as hero and the other as villain depends on who controls the narrative. And that, in politics as in mainstream media, continues to be Democrats.
Romney received the JFK Profile in Courage award for that 2020 vote. “During a time of grave threat to U.S. democratic institutions, Mitt Romney has been a consistent but often solitary Republican voice in defense of democracy and the rule of law,” The John F. Kennedy Library Foundation said in a news release.
Here’s how Manchin’s move is being framed by left-leaning publications.
“Manchin kills BBB hope: This is a no,” Salon.
“Joe Manchin is the Grinch Who Stole Democrats’ Christmas,” Vanity Fair
“Joe Manchin Betrays West Virginia,” The New Republic.
We doubt the JFK Foundation will be sending Manchin a nice announcement in the mail anytime soon.
The country is politically polarized, but Capitol Hill has taken that one step further into a rabid clique mentality. It’s one thing for parties to clash and refuse to cross the aisle to work on legislation in a bipartisan manner, it’s quite another to attack a fellow party member because they’re not on board with a particular way of thinking.
This is how you conduct the peoples’ business?
Dear Abby: Dog-walking habit raises stink with readers
Dear Abby
By Abigail Van Buren
Dear Abby: I’m responding to your request for comments about your answer to “Doggy Business” (Oct. 28). Please IMPLORE your readers not to put their dog’s poop in their neighbor’s garbage cans, even if the cans are on the street. This may seem harmless, but I live near a park and daily dog walkers use my trash can like it’s a public service.
My garbage quickly fills with endless poop bags, sometimes between five and 10 a day. Garbage is collected only every other week in my community. I’m sure your readers can do the math. Then I end up having to work around all this poop, and not only does my garbage can perpetually stink to high heaven, but I have to be judicious with what I throw away myself.
Rough materials will rupture those bags and poop gets all over the inside of the can. I’m currently saving up to modify my property’s retaining wall so I can keep the receptacles away from the street, but I’m at the mercy of dog owners until I can afford this renovation.
Please, if you have a dog, be a good neighbor. Be responsible for its waste. If you don’t want to carry it, get your dog a harness or pack with a pocket, and dispose of it in your own can when you get home.
— Peeved in the Pacific Northwest
Dear Peeved: I advised “Doggy Business” that disposing of his dog’s waste in neighbors’ garbage cans is a big no-no. After asking for readers’ thoughts, an AVALANCHE of responses descended. The vast majority agreed with me, expressing disdain at the practice and explicitly sharing the messy, smelly details of their experiences.
Some areas require trash be placed in a large, sealed plastic bag in the receptacle. When garbage collectors pull the bag out, the small poop bags can spill out and the contents disperse onto the street. Worse, if the bags are thrown into a neighbor’s garbage container AFTER collection, those bags remain at the bottom and smell for days.
Readers, encourage dog walkers to take a larger bag with them or wear a fanny pack with multiple compartments to transport their pets’ “souvenirs” back to their own home.
Dear Abby: Our nosy children have been pressuring us to explain their inheritance. I’m appalled. I was taught that this is something for the parents to tell, not the kids to ask. Several friends of ours who are executors for their parents are now being questioned by siblings while the parent is sick and fighting for life. Please explain to readers what is the best etiquette with regard to inheritance. — Unsure in California
Dear Unsure: I know this can be a sensitive subject, but it is also an important one. Although some may not agree with me, I happen to be in favor of open communication regarding money matters. Too often money (and the promise of it) is used to manipulate and control family members. This is not a matter of etiquette. If adult children are going to inherit, they need to learn early how to wisely and responsibly handle money. And, if circumstances change and the estate is affected, the heirs should be given as much forewarning as possible so they are prepared and not shocked.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com
