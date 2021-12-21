Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Breaks Key Hurdle, Why There Could Be a Strong Rally

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum is gaining pace above the $3,950 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing positive signs and the bulls might aim a larger increase above $4,100

  • Ethereum started a fresh increase and even climbed above the $4,000 resistance zone.
  • The price is trading above $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,960 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could accelerate higher above the $4,050 and $4,080 resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Gains Pace

Ethereum started a steady recovery wave above the $3,850 and $3,880 resistance levels. ETH even climbed above the $4,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

During the increase, the price cleared the 76.4% % Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $4,035 swing high to $3,750 low. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $3,960 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

The pair is now trading near the $4,035 swing high. It is trading above $4,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,050 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,100 level. It is near the 1.236 Fib extension level of the downward move from the $4,035 swing high to $3,750 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A clear move above the $4,100 level could push the price further higher in the near term. The next stop for the bulls could be $4,250. A close above the $4,250 level may possibly spark a move towards the $4,350 level.

Fresh Drop in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,050 level, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,960 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $3,920 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If there is a clear break below the $3,920 support, the price could extend losses. The next major support is $3,850, below which there is a risk of a move towards the $3,750 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,920

Major Resistance Level – $4,100

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Prints Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Surge To $50K

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is forming a double bottom pattern near the $45,500 zone against the US Dollar. BTC is rising and there could be an upside break above $47,200.

  • Bitcoin started an upside correction from the $45,500 support zone.
  • The price is now trading near $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a major increase if there is a clear move above the $47,000 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Forms Double Bottom

Bitcoin price declined again below the $46,500 level. BTC traded below the $46,000 level, but the bulls remained active near the $45,500 support zone.

A low was formed near $45,600 and the price is now recovering higher. It seems like the price is forming a double bottom pattern near the $45,500 zone. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $48,289 swing high to $45,600 low.

Bitcoin price is now trading near $47,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is facing resistance near the $47,000 zone. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $47,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $48,289 swing high to $45,600 low. A clear move above the trend line could stage a strong move above $47,200.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next key resistance could be $48,000, above which the price might rise towards the $48,500 resistance. If the stated double bottom pattern is valid, the price may possibly rise towards the $50,000 resistance zone.

Dips Limited In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $47,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $46,500 level.

The first major support is near $46,200. A downside break below the $46,200 level could push the price towards the $45,500 support, where the bulls might remain active in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is currently above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $46,200, followed by $45,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $47,000, $48,000 and $50,000.

Bitcoin

Top 15 Projects With Fully Diluted MarketCap Of $300M-$500M

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Top 15 Projects With Fully Diluted MarketCap Of $300M-$500M
As a matter of fact, the circulating supply of the tokens are increasing along with the growth of the market. We all know that the adoption and popularity of cryptocurrencies has surged in all ways within this decade. Since the beginning of this year, the evolution of crypto has achieved greater heights.

Consequently, long-term investors may find the fully diluted value market cap to be a useful statistic for determining whether a project’s worth is fair. With a fully diluted market cap might result in a large number of tokens being released into circulation. A tweet has been posted by CryptoDep presenting top 15 projects that have fully diluted market cap.

Cryptorank.io Lists 15 Projects

The crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform, Cryptorank.io being the source, CryptoDep has updated the top fully diluted market cap projects. Those top 15 projects are $XTM, $EPIK, $ORN, $AP13, $XVS, $WIN, $SXP, $EJS, $REEF, $STARL, $LINA, $KLV, $PKF, $CELT, $NFTB.

The top crypto-token which holds the first position is XTM which has dipped over 72% for the past 30 days. The major exchange by volume for XTM is KuCoin while the second project is EPIK which is 61% down in the past 30 days. Moreover, the market cap value of EPIK is 497M and it trades with major volume in Huobi Global. 

Following these, ORN, AP13, XVS takes its place where these tokens have the market cap value below 485M. Then comes WIN and SXP with market cap value of 437M and 421M respectively. Besides, both the crypto tokens are majorly traded on Binance. Consequently, EJS, REEF, STARL, LINA, KLV, PKF, CELT, and NFTB follow the list.

However, these tokens are listed as fully diluted market cap by an official twitter account that posts updates on the crypto market. These projects are listed according to updates on December 20, 2021 where the source id Cryptorank.io. If investors are determined then it might be great options for traders to choose for further investments.

Bitcoin

NFT Shot up in 2021-NFT.NYC Co-founder Cameron Bale

Published

5 hours ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

McDonald's McRib NFT Project Creates Controversy Regarding Racial Insult
  • NFT.NYC co-founder Cameron Bale terms NFTs have surged drastically last year.
  • He boasts that NFTs are starting to have real uses and applications.
  • Bale has an eye for the upcoming metaverses.

Being the co-founder of the world’s largest yearly NFT event, the NFT.NYC, Cameron Bale stays extremely positive on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT). Apart from NFT, the NFT.NYC also indulges in digital blockchain arts and games too. 

Moreover, the NFT.NYC event of the year 2021 was indeed a huge chartbuster. This was actually the 3rd time for the event to premiere. Yet, it witnessed more than  5,500 attendees and over 135 sponsors. 

In addition, various debates, analysis, networking, talks, workshops all prevailed upon the event. Furthermore,  Cameron Bale put out his views regarding the NFT.NYC and the NFT market overall. 

Views of Cameron Bale 

Accordingly, Cameron Bale Chuckles that many who came and knew about the event had absolutely no idea that this is a yearly event and is actually the third time to premiere.

In addition he admits that, the first time in 2019, the event hardly witnessed 500 people. However, as time passes by and as NFT spreads, the event is getting bigger every year, states Bale. 

Furthermore, Bale states that there are many uses and applications for NFTs these days. Rather than just being mere collectibles, NFTs are now into entertainment, Tokens, tickets, a lifestyle and much more. 

Likewise, Bale acknowledged that in the year 2021, NFT went into art adoption as the mainstream too. 

On the other hand, Cameron Bale also states that the impact the growth of NFT will have upon the other digital assets over time will be quite fatal. 

Moreover, Bale terms that one of the sole desires of the NFT.NYC is to establish a platform for new emerging NFT projects and much more into a better exposure. 

And so, Bale ends up saying that he’s actually a little crazy about the upcoming Metaverse. The new digital virtual lands are on which he’s keen on, Bale admits.

