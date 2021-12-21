Talks With Mama Tina: Tina Lawson Launches New Facebook Watch Show With Theme Song By Beyoncé & Her Grandbabies

Rumor has it that NeNe Leakes‘ alleged “boyfriend” Nyonisela Sioh is married with children. The blogs say Nyoni’s alleged wife, Kweeta Tehmeh, is “devastated” over reports of his alleged “affair” with NeNe.

NeNe, 54, and Nyoni, a couture tailor and businessman from Liberia, took their relationship public in recent weeks.

They were seen holding hands at Mr. Chow restaurant in Miami over the weekend.

Receipts are surfacing online that appear to show Nyoni is still married to his long-suffering wife.

On Dec. 16, 2020, a North Carolina woman named Miranda Okai posted a photo of Nyoni wearing a red double breasted coat. She captioned the image: “Have a blessed birthday, brother in law… I’m wishing you God’s continuous blessing as you journey through life.”

Bloggers say Miranda is Nyoni’s sister-in-law through his marriage to her sister.

NeNe was allegedly “dating” Nyoni in 2020 — with the blessing of her terminally ill husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September 2021 following a long battle with colon cancer.

Miranda also shared a photo of her alleged sister and Nyoni together. She captioned that photo: “I appreciate these two in a very special way. Peace and love.”

The image was posted in 2015. A lot can happen in 6 years, but the fact that Miranda’s “brother in law” caption was posted a year ago seems to suggest Nyoni was still married in December 2020.

This entire affair has an odor of desperation. NeNe appears to be desperate to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, while Nyoni is apparently using NeNe to promote his couture tailoring services.

As others have already noted, NeNe leaves comments on Nyoni’s business Instagram page. But Nyoni does not leave comments on NeNe’s business or personal Instagram pages.

Rumor has it that their “romance” is nothing more than a business deal. Nyoni reportedly pays NeNe for promotion. That would explain why she leaves comments on his business page, while he is absent from her social media pages.

Also, their body language in photos suggests they are only friends. There is no spark between them in any of their photos together.

Nyoni recently held a 3-day private tutoring session in Miami, and NeNe flew to Miami to help him promote the event. Sources say NeNe and Nyoni booked separate accommodations while in Miami.

NeNe once advised former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak to keep her legs closed to married men. Maybe she should take her own advice.



Copyright Disclaimer: I do not own the rights to the photograph(s) or video(s) used in this post. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” of photographs for purposes such as parody, criticism, commentary, news reporting, education, and research.