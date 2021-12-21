Celebrities
Talks With Mama Tina: Tina Lawson Launches New Facebook Watch Show With Theme Song By Beyoncé & Her Grandbabies
Tina Lawson is getting to the bag, and she’s bringing some celebrity friends along with her.
The famous mother of Beyoncé and Solange announced her latest business venture on Monday, December 20, posting a trailer for her new Facebook Watch show on Instagram. The series, Talks With Mama Tina, will see Lawson interview guests including Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Ciara, Kelly Rowland, John David Washington, Kevin Hart, Storm Reid, Marsai Martin, Zendaya, and Tiffany Haddish.
“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture
@Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me,” Tina wrote on Instagram. “I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO! Be sure to tune in starting on THIS Wednesday 12/23. At 5 pm PCT.”
She went on to thank Bey and her children, along with Solange’s 17-year-old son Julez, who made the theme song for her series.
“Thank you to my baby @beyonce and my beautiful grand babies for making this special theme song for the show,” the proud grandmother continued. “Are you guys ready to watch?”
After listing off some of her upcoming guests, Tina continued, “I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars. I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!”
Check out the trailer for Talks With Mama Tina down below:
Celebrities
Will Nyoni Sioh’s Wife Sue NeNe Leakes for Alienation of Affection?
Rumor has it that NeNe Leakes‘ alleged “boyfriend” Nyonisela Sioh is married with children. The blogs say Nyoni’s alleged wife, Kweeta Tehmeh, is “devastated” over reports of his alleged “affair” with NeNe.
NeNe, 54, and Nyoni, a couture tailor and businessman from Liberia, took their relationship public in recent weeks.
They were seen holding hands at Mr. Chow restaurant in Miami over the weekend.
Receipts are surfacing online that appear to show Nyoni is still married to his long-suffering wife.
On Dec. 16, 2020, a North Carolina woman named Miranda Okai posted a photo of Nyoni wearing a red double breasted coat. She captioned the image: “Have a blessed birthday, brother in law… I’m wishing you God’s continuous blessing as you journey through life.”
Bloggers say Miranda is Nyoni’s sister-in-law through his marriage to her sister.
NeNe was allegedly “dating” Nyoni in 2020 — with the blessing of her terminally ill husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September 2021 following a long battle with colon cancer.
Miranda also shared a photo of her alleged sister and Nyoni together. She captioned that photo: “I appreciate these two in a very special way. Peace and love.”
The image was posted in 2015. A lot can happen in 6 years, but the fact that Miranda’s “brother in law” caption was posted a year ago seems to suggest Nyoni was still married in December 2020.
This entire affair has an odor of desperation. NeNe appears to be desperate to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, while Nyoni is apparently using NeNe to promote his couture tailoring services.
As others have already noted, NeNe leaves comments on Nyoni’s business Instagram page. But Nyoni does not leave comments on NeNe’s business or personal Instagram pages.
Rumor has it that their “romance” is nothing more than a business deal. Nyoni reportedly pays NeNe for promotion. That would explain why she leaves comments on his business page, while he is absent from her social media pages.
Also, their body language in photos suggests they are only friends. There is no spark between them in any of their photos together.
Nyoni recently held a 3-day private tutoring session in Miami, and NeNe flew to Miami to help him promote the event. Sources say NeNe and Nyoni booked separate accommodations while in Miami.
NeNe once advised former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak to keep her legs closed to married men. Maybe she should take her own advice.
Copyright Disclaimer: I do not own the rights to the photograph(s) or video(s) used in this post. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” of photographs for purposes such as parody, criticism, commentary, news reporting, education, and research.
Celebrities
Mila Kunis Holds Hands With Son, 5, As She Takes Her 2 Kids Holiday Shopping — Photos
Mila Kunis brought along daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri for a shopping day in Los Angeles, just days before Christmas.
Mila Kunis, 38, was a doting mother to her two children while Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Monday, December 20. The actress was pictured walking beside her 5-year-old son Dimitri and 7-year-old daughter Wyatt to run some last-minute holiday errands around town. Mila sweetly held tight onto Dimitri’s hand, as both her kids sported backpacks and protective face masks for the outing. Mila also wore a mask over her mouth and nose amidst rising cases of the COVID Omicron variant nationwide.
Mila — who shares both her kids with hubby Ashton Kutcher, 43 — added to her casual shopping look with a heavy red jacket, dark jeans, and UGG boots. Meanwhile, Wyatt got festive for the holiday season with a Christmas-themed Mickey Mouse shirt. She also wore light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a light black jacket. As for Dimitri, he was dressed super casual in a short-sleeved black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and green sneakers. The group appeared to make at least one purchase, as Mila was seen holding a small bag during the shopping day.
Mila and Ashton, who met on the set of That ’70s Show, are such loving parents to their kids. However, the A-list couple did find themselves at the center of a parenting controversy over the summer, after making some surprising confessions about their kids’ bathing schedules on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila said. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” Ashton later added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.” The bathing confessions led to fans posting their shocked reactions online. It even caused celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal to admit they don’t bathe too often.
After causing such an online stir, Mila eventually clarified during a September 2021 appearance on Ellen that she “showers every day.” She also said her “intent every day is to bathe [her] children,” but plans sometimes change. “I wake up every day, like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids,’” Mila insisted.
Celebrities
Madelyn Cline Spotted On Date Night With Zack Bia After Chase Stokes Split — Photos
Looks like we have a new celebrity couple on our hands! Following her split from co-star Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline was spotted out to dinner with Zack Bia on Dec. 19.
Madelyn Cline appears to be moving on from Chase Stokes with Zack Bia. Nearly two months after it was confirmed that Madelyn and Chase ended their off-screen relationship, the actress was photographed having dinner with Zack in Santa Monica. The two tined at Giorgio Baldi on Dec. 19, and were photographed leaving the restaurant in the same car together. Although there was no obvious PDA between the pair, it definitely looked like a romantic evening out.
Zack is a DJ who has a lot of famous friends in Hollywood, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. He’s also known for dating Madison Beer on and off. Meanwhile, Madelyn is best known for her role on Netflix’s Outer Banks, which is how she met Chase. The two went public with their real life romance during the summer of 2020, following the premiere of the show’s first season. However, by the fall of 2021, rumors started swirling that there was trouble in paradise for the pair.
The breakup rumors were fueled by a viral video, which showed Madison dancing with 13 Reasons Why star, Ross Butler. Although Ross revealed that the two were just friends, Madelyn and Chase’s split was confirmed at the beginning of November. However, the two appear to be on amicable terms. They attended the People’s Choice Awards with their Outer Banks co-stars earlier this month, and we spotted hanging out together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend.
The status of Madelyn and Zack’s apparent new relationship is unclear, but if they are dating, he’ll have to be okay with the fact that she’ll still be spending time with her ex. At the beginning of December, it was confirmed that Outer Banks had been picked up for a third season at Netflix. Chase and Madelyn are expected to return as their characters, John B. and Sarah, for the latest installment of the hit series.
AdaSwap Collaborates With COTI Issued- Djed Stablecoin
Talks With Mama Tina: Tina Lawson Launches New Facebook Watch Show With Theme Song By Beyoncé & Her Grandbabies
47 NFL players are placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list — the most in 1 day — as revised protocols go into effect. Will other leagues follow the reduced testing decision?
Biden to pledge 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
Will Nyoni Sioh’s Wife Sue NeNe Leakes for Alienation of Affection?
Sunny skies Tuesday afternoon, high temps in the low-50s
Denver weather: Warm temperatures, but is Christmas snow on the way?
Virus fears spread as omicron variant takes hold across the country
Blues and Billikens impacted by COVID surge
Community rallies behind Fenton parents after death of their infant son
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week