Ticker: YouTube TV restores access to Disney after contract dispute; N.E. shrimp fishery could return recreation only
YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.
YouTube told viewers they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic and local ABC stations.
During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries.
The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.
YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers.
Shrimp fishery could return recreation only
The New England shrimp fishing industry could eventually reopen for recreational fishing.
Commercial shrimping has been shut down in New England since 2013 because of concerns about the health of the shrimp population and warming ocean temperatures. A board of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission decided last week to keep the business shuttered for at least three more years.
The commission said work is ongoing about how best to manage the species in the future. It said that work will continue with a focus on developing a recreational fishing industry that allows for personal consumption of the shrimp.
Fishermen harvested more than 10 million pounds of the shrimp per year as recently as 2011. The catch fell to less than 5 million pounds in 2012 and less than 600,000 pounds in 2013.
Yum Kitchen and Bakery now open on Snelling Avenue
Yum Kitchen and Bakery is now open on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul.
The bakery and restaurant, which has a fully screened-in, all-weather patio, will serve from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.
It’s the third location for the outfit, which also has eateries in St. Louis Park and Minnetonka.
Yum is known for its Patticake, named for owner Patti Soskin, and other baked goods in addition to a full menu that includes breakfast items, salads, soups, sandwiches, pizzas and entrees.
New to the St. Paul location: beer and wine, including prosecco on tap.
Soskin is a Highland Park native and told the Pioneer Press this summer that she was thrilled to be opening a location in the Saintly City.
“It feels very much like I’m going back to my roots, and I’m very excited about it,” she said.
Yum Kitchen and Bakery: 164 N. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-615-1230; yumkitchen.com
Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases
By MIKE STOBBE
NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.
In much of the country, omicron’s prevalence is even higher. It’s responsible for an estimated 90% of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
Since the end of June, the delta variant has been the main version causing U.S. infections. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses were delta, according to CDC data.
Scientists in Africa first sounded the alarm about omicron less than a month ago and on Nov. 26 the World Health Organization designated it as a “variant of concern.” The mutant has since shown up in about 90 countries.
Much about the omicron variant remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.
“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
Adalja said he was not surprised by the CDC data showing omicron overtaking delta in the U.S., given what was seen in South Africa, the U.K. and Denmark. He predicted spread over the holidays, including breakthrough infections among the vaccinated and serious complications among the unvaccinated that could stress hospitals already burdened by delta.
CDC’s estimates are based on thousands of coronavirus specimens collected each week through university and commercial laboratories and state and local health departments. Scientists analyze their genetic sequences to determine which versions of the COVID-19 viruses are most abundant.
In the week that ended Dec. 11, omicron’s share of new infections in the U.S. increased to 2.9% from 0.4% the week before, the CDC previously reported.
But CDC on Tuesday said they are revising some of the earlier numbers, after analyzing more specimens. The new numbers indicate that about 13% of the infections the week of Dec. 11 were omicron, and not 3%, CDC officials said.
___
Associated Press writers Lauran Neergaard and Carla K. Johnson contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was uncertain about 2-point decision vs. Packers: ‘What do you want to do?’
Even Ravens coach John Harbaugh was uncertain about his much-debated decision to go for a 2-point conversion in the last minute of his team’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
In footage released by the team Monday, Harbaugh is shown asking quarterback Tyler Huntley whether he would want to attempt a go-ahead score if the Ravens scored another touchdown to cut the Packers’ lead to 31-30. Huntley said he did.
After Huntley scrambled for an 8-yard score with 42 seconds left, Harbaugh asked a handful of offensive players, including Huntley, “What do you want to do?” He added: “We can go into overtime here or we can go for it.” An unidentified Ravens player told Harbaugh, “Let’s win, Coach.” Harbaugh agreed.
Packers safety Darnell Savage (Maryland) ultimately knocked down Huntley’s pass to tight end Mark Andrews, all but wrapping up the win.
“I thought about it all night, of course you do,” Harbaugh said Monday. “There’s two choices, and they’re both viable. … It’s basically 50-50. We talked about it a lot and we decided to go for it. It didn’t work out. I know half the people are going to say we should have kicked it. I get it. They can certainly criticize me for it. I’m OK with that. I’ll criticize myself for it.”
Harbaugh’s choice drew extra scrutiny because he had gone for a 2-point conversion under similar circumstances two weeks earlier in Pittsburgh. That attempt also failed.
Harbaugh acknowledged that his scenario against the Packers was suboptimal because even if the Ravens had converted, Green Bay would have had 42 seconds to drive for a game-winning score.
“Forty-two seconds was a little bit more time than you really want,” he said. “I would rather have it be around 20 seconds. If we had had any more time than that, we certainly would have kicked it.”
Against the Steelers, he knew he would go for two throughout the Ravens’ final drive. This time, he waited until the last possible moment.
Asked whether he considered going for two earlier, when the Ravens pulled to within 31-23 with 4:47 remaining, Harbaugh said he thought the Packers might score again and “wanted to see how that played out.”
“It’s interesting how close this is and how tight these decisions are,” he said. “I guess it’s what makes it so exciting and when it doesn’t work out, so kind of devastating. Because if we’d have hit two of these 2-point conversions, we’d be No. 1 in the AFC right now.”
