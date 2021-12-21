Celebrities
Tim Allen, John Travolta & More Actors Who’ve Played Santa: See Their Epic Transformations
So many actors have taken on the iconic role of Santa Claus over the years in movies, commercials, and more. From Tim Allen to Kurt Russell, see the best Santa transformations.
There are so many holiday movies to enjoy throughout the Christmas season. From holiday classics to new favorites, a number of beloved actors have played the one and only Santa. Who can forget Tim Allen’s transformation in The Santa Clause? Or Kurt Russell’s recent turn as St. Nick in The Christmas Chronicles?
Playing Santa is one of the most coveted holiday roles for an actor. Many of these iterations of the legendary character are timeless, and actors are willing to undergo major transformations to play Father Christmas. See some of the most notable actors as Santa below.
Tim Allen
Tim Allen, 68, became a holiday icon when he took on the role of St. Nick in The Santa Clause, which was released in 1994. After Tim’s character, Scott, accidentally kills a man in a Santa suit, Scott has to take Santa’s place before next Christmas arrives. The movie was a huge hit, grossing nearly $190 million during its run.
Tim returned to the role for two sequels, which were released in 2002 and 2006. The actor’s transformation into the classic Christmas character is showcased throughout the films. Tim’s character grows a long white beard and gets a huge belly that’s ready for all the Christmas cookies of Christmas Eve.
Kurt Russell
Kurt Russell, 70, took on the role of Santa in the 2018 Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles. The film follows two kids who decide to hide on Santa’s sleigh when they try to get a closer look at him. When they surprise Santa with their presence, he loses control of his sleigh. The sleigh eventually breaks down, and Santa loses his magical hat. The kids have to team up with Santa to deliver gifts in time or the Christmas Spirit will be gone.
For his version of Santa, Kurt rocked a red suit with fur lining. He sported longer white hair and a shorter, curlier white beard in the film. He returned for the 2020 sequel, which featured his longtime partner Goldie Hawn, 76, as Mrs. Claus.
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks, 65, voiced Santa Clause in the 2004 Christmas film The Polar Express. Tom actually voiced several characters in the movie, including the Hero Boy who hops on a train bound for the North Pole before Christmas to embark on an unforgettable journey. Tom also voices the Hero Boy’s father, the Conductor, a hobo, and the Scrooge puppet. The Polar Express is truly a Christmas classic!
Ed Asner
Legendary late actor Ed Asner played Santa Claus in Will Ferrell’s 2003 holiday hit Elf. Ed’s version of Santa Claus finds Buddy in his sack and gives him to Papa Elf to raise in the North Pole. When Santa crashes his sleigh in Central Park, Elf helps Santa save Christmas.
Richard Attenborough
The late Richard Attenborough starred as Kris Kringle/Santa Claus in the 1994 remake of Miracle on 34th Street. Richard’s character is hired as a Santa replacement at the fictional Cole’s Department Store. Over the course of the holiday film, Kris helps a young 6-year-old girl named Susan (Mara Wilson) believe in the spirit of Christmas. Richard sadly died in 2014.
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton, 66, played a very edgy version of St. Nick in the 2003 comedy Bad Santa. Billy’s character, Willie, is a conman who poses as Santa to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. In the end, Willie goes to great lengths to help out a troubled kid on Christmas Eve. Billy reprised the role in the 2016 sequel.
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti, 54, played Santa Claus in the 2007 film Fred Claus that focuses on Santa’s troubled brother (Vince Vaughn). Fred’s been in his brother’s shadow his whole life, but Fred has to save Christmas when Nick/Santa is unable to deliver gifts.
Paul has the Santa look down pat. From the iconic red and white suit to a bushy white beard, Paul’s transformation into Father Christmas is pretty amazing.
John Travolta
John Travolta, 67, starred as Santa Claus in a 2020 Capital One commercial. He was featured in the holiday ad with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson. John was completely unrecognizable with his long white hair and beard.
John wasn’t dressed up in a typical Santa suit. However, he was still very festive. He wore a red vest and holiday-themed socks. John’s turn as Santa took everyone by surprise!
Steve Carell
Similar to Travolta, Steve Carell, 59, played Santa Claus in an Xfinity holiday ad. The Office alum makes a complete transformation into Santa Claus with his huge white beard and Santa outfit. He’s even got rosy cheeks and glasses on. Honestly, if there’s another Santa Claus movie in the works, then Steve’s your guy.
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’: Release Date, Cast, and More
Disney’s 1953 animated classic ‘Peter Pan’ will get the live-action treatment in 2022. From the release date to the cast, find out everything you need to know about ‘Peter Pan And Wendy’ here!
One of Disney’s most beloved classic movies is the 1953 animated feature Peter Pan. A whole new generation of Disney fans will be introduced to the fantasy favorite in 2022 with the live-action adaptation Peter Pan & Wendy. Disney has had tons of success by turning their animated movies into live action with the help of CGI technology. Tons of movies that fans have adored for decades like Beauty And The Beast and The Lion King have been introduced to a younger audience with new live action adaptations.
The latest iteration of J.M. Barrie’s beloved 1911 children’s book will of course feature a veteran cast of actors, as well as a few new faces playing the Darling children, the Lost Boys, and of course, Peter himself. Long before the movie gets released, Disney dropped a teaser trailer for the upcoming film on December 10, 2020. It features some of the classic imagery from the original, including the Big Ben clocktower, London Bridge, a pirate ship-shaped cloud, and of course the star! HollywoodLife has gathered all the details about the coming movie. Find out everything you need to know about Peter Pan & Wendy here!
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Release Date & Where To Watch
The new take on the movie will be released on DisneyPlus, along with other movies going straight to the streaming service like the upcoming live-action Pinocchio. While an official release date hasn’t been set yet, the live action adaptation is expected to be available to DisneyPlus subscribers exclusively on the streaming service in 2022.
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Cast & Crew
Peter-Pan is one of the most iconic characters of the 20th Century, and there will be plenty of fresh faces playing both “The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” and the Darling children. The Reluctant Landlord star Alexander Molony, 15, will take on the title role as Peter Pan. Ever Anderson, 14, who played a young Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow, will play Wendy. They’ll be joined by Joshua Pickering and Jacobi Jupe as John Darling and Michael Darling, respectively.
Of course, Peter Pan is jam-packed with memorable characters besides just the Darlings and Peter, like the Lost Boys and Tinker Bell. Yara Shahidi, whose starred in Black-ish and Grown-ish, will play everyone’s favorite five-inches tall fairy, Tinker Bell! Another fresh face making her feature-length debut will Alyssa Wapanatâhk, who will play the Native American Princess Tiger Lily. The Darling parents will be played by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Alan Tudyk and Deadwood actress Molly Parker.
Other than the beloved characters, who could forget the villainous pirates in the movie, like Captain Hook and the comical Mr. Smee! Two-time Academy Award nominee Jude Law will be the latest actor to take up the Captain Hook moniker, while comedy veteran Jim Gaffigan will portray his klutzy sidekick Smee. Captain Hook was one of the most discussed roles in Hollywood, and it had reportedly been offered to plenty of other seasoned actors during development. There were reports that the part had been offered to stars like Joaquin Phoenix (per DisInsider) and Will Smith (via ScreenRant), before it ultimately went to Jude.
Peter Pand & Wendy will also mark director David Lowery’s second live-action adaptation for Disney. He’d previously directed 2016’s Pete’s Dragon. David also worked on the screenplay with his Pete’s Dragon co-writer Toby Halbrooks.
Production Timeline & Trivia
A live action adaptation of Peter Pan was first announced in April 2016, via Deadline. It was announced that David would be the director as soon as it was announced. The film was given it’s full title in January 2020, via DisInsider, and filming was scheduled to begin in April 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a nearly a year of delays, filming began on March 16, 2021, according to Comic Book Resource. Alyssa Wapanatâhk announced that filming had wrapped with an Instagram Story on August 14, 2021.
After the delay, Disney did share the teaser trailer for the movie in December 2020, which also told fans that the new movie will be available on DisneyPlus. “Peter Pan & Wendy will be flying to . David Lowery directs an amazing cast including @YaraShahidi in the role of Tinker Bell and Jude Law as Captain Hook,” the company tweeted along with the teaser.
What We Know About The ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Plot
While it’s obvious that Peter Pan & Wendy will bring the 1953 movie and J. M. Barrie’s story to life, not many details are known about the plot of the upcoming film. The original story followed Wendy and her brothers John and Michael, as they met Peter Pan, on a night where their parents had announced that it would be Wendy’s last night in the nursery, and that she’d needed to grow up. Peter arrived in the middle of the night and helped the children fly away to Neverland, where they meet the Lost Boys, and a wide cast of other characters, including some (now well-known to be problematic) Native Americans, mermaids, and of course, pirates. The pirates eventually capture the Darlings and the Lost Boys, after trying to kill Peter. Peter flies in to save the day, and the kids face off with the pirates, eventually taking over the ship and flying back to London, where Mr. Darling has decided that Wendy can stay in the nursery for some time longer.
While the original movie is still regarded as a classic for Disney Animation, hindsight has shown that the portrayal of Native Americans was incredibly problematic. Disney seems to have taken the past portrayal into account with the new movie. Alyssa Wapanatâhk is an indigenous actress playing the part, and a report showed that Disney was giving Tiger Lily a bigger role in the movie, more so than the “damsel in distress” that she was in the original, via DisInsider. “Tiger Lily is indigenous to Neverland with a bow at her back, she is both a fierce warrior and a serene and benevolent leader who protects Neverland and the lost boys and girls from the dastardly Captain Hook. This character will speak in both English and a native language,” a character breakdown said.
NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Late Husband Gregg Told Her To ‘Be Happy’, Housewife Kisses & Canoodles With Suited Sweetie In Miami
Well, it looks like those dating rumors are true. NeNe Leakes has officially found herself a new boo and she’s speaking out.
Last week, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was captured cuddled up next to Nyonsela Sioh at her birthday party. The handsome tailor is the owner of a thriving suit company called Nyoni Couture. Now, NeNe has officially confirmed the love hearsay.
During an interview with The Shade Room, the star, who just celebrated her 54th year around the sun, told the publication that she was in fact “dating” Sioh.
“We’re friends,” she said.
The pair were recently spotted partying it up over the weekend in Miami to celebrate Sioh’s birthday. A brief video captured NeNe and the suited gentlemen exchanging a few smooches during a romantic night out.
We know what you’re thinking… too soon, right? Well, NeNe says her late husband Gregg Leakes, who passed away back in September following a difficult battle with colon cancer, gave her his blessing to move on prior to his passing.
“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone,” the reality star added to The Shade Room. “Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you has found a good one.’”
It’s unclear how long NeNe has been coupled up with the businessman, but TMZ reported that the two met through Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, Peter Thomas. Of course, social media had all kinds of mixed reactions to NeNe planting a public kiss on her new boyfriend. One Instagram user commented:
“It ain’t even been 6 months damn!”
Another person replied:
“The way y’all carrying on about NeNe Leakes dating someone after her husbands death, I know y’all gonna give Lauren London hell when her time comes.”
While another social media goer responded:
“You only get 1 life!!! LIVE IT WHILE YOU’RE HERE! LET HER LIVE HERS! Y’all not happy unless she sleeping on a grave with a pillow crying. Let Greg rest. Let her live. Damn.”
What do you think about NeNe’s new romance? Tell us down below.
