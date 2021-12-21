Tis’ The Season: Bossip’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide For Your Last Minute Needs

Our annual last minute holiday gift guide is here featuring gifts for all price ranges!

With 2021 being filled with pandemic stress, it’s easy for Christmas to creep up and you forget gifts for the ones you love. To make things less stressful, we’ve put together our annual last minute holiday gift guide for all those last-minute shoppers out there. We won’t promise these things will arrive before Christmas, but with COVID-19 raging on, hopefully, you don’t have too many in-person events happening this week to need them on a deadline. Enjoy!

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro is engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound via a custom acoustic platform that stays with you through your daily activities. It’s the perfect gift for that music lover in your family, gym rat, or anyone who listens to…anything, for that matter.

#CultureTags

#CultureTags is a spirited guessing game delivering hours of unpredictable fun as you and your friends test how well you know hashtags and the culture. Playing is simple. Grab a card, show your team the #CultureTag (acronym), announce the category and give hints to help them guess the phrase without saying what it is. Can’t figure it out? Pass! Just get through as many answers as possible before the round ends!

Grey Goose Limited Edition Lunar Eclipse Kit

This kit includes a Boston shaker, cocktail measurer, bar strainer, stirrer + bottle of Grey Goose: everything they need to serve and entertain their guest. It’s a gift that gives to them and to yourself. Grey Goose has partnered with Alessi, the Italian Design Factory, to create the “Lunar Eclipse” mixing kit. The kit was created with the guidance of internationally renowned mixologist Oscar Quagliarini (the Herbarium bar at the Hôtel National Des Arts et Métiers in Paris) and exclusively customized for Grey Goose.

Vintage Frames

Vintage Frames is the premier eyewear company. They have something for everyone and its more stylish and comfortable than you could ever imagine. Exactly why this product is constantly on our gift guides. Prescription glasses are even on the site well. It’s worth a peep for a great, unique gift.

Viola Iverson ’96

We told you Allen Iverson started his venture into the cannabis space earlier this year with Al Harrington’s brand Viola. After testing, the cannabis is smooth, refreshing and not over bearing with an exquisite taste. Not only that, but the brand has merchandise you can also cop to support. It doesn’t matter who you are, there is probably an AI fan in the family and would love the collection.