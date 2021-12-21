Connect with us

Tis’ The Season: Bossip’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide For Your Last Minute Needs

Tis' The Season: Bossip's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide For Your Last Minute Needs
Our annual last minute holiday gift guide is here featuring gifts for all price ranges!

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

With 2021 being filled with pandemic stress, it’s easy for Christmas to creep up and you forget gifts for the ones you love. To make things less stressful, we’ve put together our annual last minute holiday gift guide for all those last-minute shoppers out there. We won’t promise these things will arrive before Christmas, but with COVID-19 raging on, hopefully, you don’t have too many in-person events happening this week to need them on a deadline. Enjoy!

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro is engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound via a custom acoustic platform that stays with you through your daily activities. It’s the perfect gift for that music lover in your family, gym rat, or anyone who listens to…anything, for that matter.

#CultureTags is a spirited guessing game delivering hours of unpredictable fun as you and your friends test how well you know hashtags and the culture. Playing is simple. Grab a card, show your team the #CultureTag (acronym), announce the category and give hints to help them guess the phrase without saying what it is. Can’t figure it out? Pass! Just get through as many answers as possible before the round ends!

Grey Goose Limited Edition Lunar Eclipse Kit

This kit includes a Boston shaker, cocktail measurer, bar strainer, stirrer + bottle of Grey Goose: everything they need to serve and entertain their guest. It’s a gift that gives to them and to yourself. Grey Goose has partnered with Alessi, the Italian Design Factory, to create the “Lunar Eclipse” mixing kit. The kit was created with the guidance of internationally renowned mixologist Oscar Quagliarini (the Herbarium bar at the Hôtel National Des Arts et Métiers in Paris) and exclusively customized for Grey Goose.

Vintage Frames

Vintage Frames is the premier eyewear company. They have something for everyone and its more stylish and comfortable than you could ever imagine. Exactly why this product is constantly on our gift guides. Prescription glasses are even on the site well. It’s worth a peep for a great, unique gift.

Viola Iverson ’96

We told you Allen Iverson started his venture into the cannabis space earlier this year with Al Harrington’s brand Viola. After testing, the cannabis is smooth, refreshing and not over bearing with an exquisite taste. Not only that, but the brand has merchandise you can also cop to support. It doesn’t matter who you are, there is probably an AI fan in the family and would love the collection.

Keyshia Cole Shares New Year’s Resolution: ‘I’m Tackling Celibacy’

December 21, 2021

By

Keyshia Cole Shares New Year's Resolution: 'I'm Tackling Celibacy'
By Sandra Rose  | 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Keyshia Cole says her New Year’s resolution for 2022 is to abstain from sex for the entire year.

“I’m tackling celibacy this entire next year,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Photo may have been deleted

Her tweet generated hundreds of hilarious responses, including one lady who advised her idol to buy an adult suction toy.

“I hope you buy you a good Rose to help with that celibacy. Good Luck!”

Photo may have been deleted

Keyshia responded, “What’s a rose??”

Photo may have been deleted

1640039803 443 Keyshia Cole Shares New Years Resolution ‘Im Tackling Celibacy

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Keyshia previously touched on the celibacy subject in an interview with VladTV.

“I’m just a little tired of the drama, and I just need to focus, I feel like, on my career and my styling without all the cloudiness of people ringing my phone, or me ringing someone else’s, or worrying, period, about anything else besides what I’ve got going on.”

1640039803 493 Keyshia Cole Shares New Years Resolution ‘Im Tackling Celibacy

BKNY / BACKGRID

Keyshia was married to NBA star Daniel Gibson from May 2011 until May 2017. They share 11-year-old son Daniel Jr. She also dated aspiring singer Niko Khale from 2018-2020. They welcomed her second son on August 1, 2019. Keyshia and Niko went their separate ways in October 2020.

The late feminist author and poet bell hooks once said celibacy is the ultimate expression of feminism and sexual freedom.

4th Baby Mama Blues: Summer Walker Blasts ‘Fake Father’ London On Da Track For Allegedly Ignoring Calls & Returning Baby With Forehead Bruise

December 21, 2021

By

4th Baby Mama Blues: Summer Walker Blasts 'Fake Father' London On Da Track For Allegedly Ignoring Calls & Returning Baby With Forehead Bruise
SMH.

Source: Getty / Getty

In case you thought Summer Walker and London on Da Track were all done airing out their co-parenting qualms for the internet just because she made a whole album about it, the answer is: nah!

Singer Summer Walker blasted her baby daddy on Instagram earlier this afternoon, sharing a plethora of screenshots and notes full of frustration regarding the rapper’s alleged inability to communicate with her sufficiently as he cared for their daughter, Bubbles. From the alleged text messages Summer sent  London, the mom seemingly wanted some peace of mind regarding where Bubbles would be sleeping as she spent a rare evening with her dad.

Summer allegedly sent London a half dozen messages requesting he send a photo of the infant sleeping to soothe her anxiety but from his alleged lack of response, and then allegedly hanging up on her when she called, it seems like he was purposely ignoring the worried first-time mother.

After allegedly ignoring Summer, London then shared a video of his daughter wearing a diamond necklace, which appeared to piss Summer off even further.

You haven’t seen my child in almost 2 months, no call, no FaceTime no nothing, ain’t even asked for a picture from either me or the nanny and when you finally get her this is the first thing that came to your mind to do?

Also, in the screenshot of the text messages summer shared she alleged bad London return her baby to her with a small bruise on her forehead. Would something like this set YOU off as a parent?

President Biden Welcomes New Puppy After Champ Dies: Meet Commander

December 21, 2021

By

Joe Biden
The White House has a new furry member of the first family running around. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcomed the new pup just before Christmas!

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden gave a new puppy their home on Monday December 20. Just five days before Christmas, the president tweeted out a warm welcome to the adorable new puppy, named Commander. The little German Shepherd looked excited in the photo that Biden tweeted out. It’s a sweet way to kick off the week before Christmas celebrations.

Along with the photo of Commander, Biden wrote his warm welcome to the latest addition to the his family. “Welcome to the White House, Commander,” he wrote. Commander is the third dog to live in the White House during Biden’s presidency. Commander was gift from the president’s family, according to CNN. Commander is the first new puppy to join the Bidens in the White House! The Bidens have also said that they plan to bring in a cat as another White House pet. 

Commander’s arrival comes six months after the Bidens’ German Shepherd Champ died on June 19 at age 13. The president and first lady got Champ back in 2008, after President Barack Obama‘s historic election, which Joe Biden was the vice president for. “He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family,” the first lady said in a statement announcing Champ’s passing.
Commander isn’t the only dog in the White House. The Bidens have owned another German Shepherd, Major, 3, since 2018. Major had been temporarily brought to Delaware in March 2021 for a few weeks after he’d bit a security guard and caused a minor injury on March 8. After the training, Major was spotted at the White House again on March 21, via NPR.
Joe Biden pets his late dog Champ. (White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock)

The president made it clear that he loves dogs, before he was even elected! While he was still campaigning for the Democratic nomination in October 2019, Biden took to his Instagram to share a photo with one of his German Shepherds. While he acknowledged that it was National Cat Day when he made the post, he pointed out that his predecessor, former President Donald Trump didn’t have any furry pals with him, while he was in office. “It’s time we put a pet back in the White House,” he wrote in the caption.

