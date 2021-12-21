TLC’s ‘Addicted To Marriage’ Exclusive Clip: Kecia’s Urging Ernst To Move In Even Though His Name’s Not On The Deed [Video]

The spicy season finale of a show centered around women who LOVE love is on the way, and you won’t believe what goes down.

TLC’s ADDICTED TO MARRIAGE follows the lives of four intriguing women who love to get married and they’re ending things with a bang.

the ladies of ADDICTED TO MARRIAGE have collectively and unapologetically been down the aisle a total of 20 times!

TLC notes that some of the women know exactly what they want in a future marriage while others struggle with their pasts. One of the brides-to-be has a list she refers to as the ‘Triple A’: attention, affection, and appreciation whereas others grapple with revealing how many times they’ve said ‘I do’ because of their lurking insecurities of potentially failing at yet another marriage. The women know they trust quickly and love hard but the relationship highs are often met with intense drama and scrutiny by the men they love. Will their willingness for a happy ending with Prince Charming push the men in their life away or will they finally have the happily ever after they have been longing for?

Ultimately each marriage enthusiast is ready to say “I do” again, but are the men in their lives ready?

Well, when it comes to Kecia, her honey could be getting cold feet considering a housing issue.

Kecia is a glamorous and successful attorney who’s found the love of her life, again. Her current fiancée Ernst loves Kecia, despite her past three failed marriages. Kecia won’t settle for anything less than the best, and she’s pushing hard to make marriage #4 unforgettable, despite the cost or impact on her relationship.

Despite their love, Ernst says he’s not ready to move in with Kecia and sell his current home considering that his name isn’t on the deed to Kecia’s house.

“Your name could go on the deed after we’re married,” says Kecia while trying to change her man’s mind. “Maybe we could live together before we get married.” “The problem remains that my name is still not on the deed before I sell my house,” retorts Ernst. “I trust you but I’ve seen a lot of guys make that kind of mistake.”

Kecia then says she’s found the perfect compromise; elopement. According to the attorney Ernst can move in and they can tie the knot immediately—but is that what he really wants?

Take an exclusive look below.

The season finale of ADDICTED TO MARRIAGE airs tonight December 21 at 10 PM ET/PT.