Top 15 Projects With Fully Diluted MarketCap Of $300M-$500M

As a matter of fact, the circulating supply of the tokens are increasing along with the growth of the market. We all know that the adoption and popularity of cryptocurrencies has surged in all ways within this decade. Since the beginning of this year, the evolution of crypto has achieved greater heights.

Consequently, long-term investors may find the fully diluted value market cap to be a useful statistic for determining whether a project’s worth is fair. With a fully diluted market cap might result in a large number of tokens being released into circulation. A tweet has been posted by CryptoDep presenting top 15 projects that have fully diluted market cap.

Cryptorank.io Lists 15 Projects

The crypto market data aggregation and analytics platform, Cryptorank.io being the source, CryptoDep has updated the top fully diluted market cap projects. Those top 15 projects are $XTM, $EPIK, $ORN, $AP13, $XVS, $WIN, $SXP, $EJS, $REEF, $STARL, $LINA, $KLV, $PKF, $CELT, $NFTB.

The top crypto-token which holds the first position is XTM which has dipped over 72% for the past 30 days. The major exchange by volume for XTM is KuCoin while the second project is EPIK which is 61% down in the past 30 days. Moreover, the market cap value of EPIK is 497M and it trades with major volume in Huobi Global.

Following these, ORN, AP13, XVS takes its place where these tokens have the market cap value below 485M. Then comes WIN and SXP with market cap value of 437M and 421M respectively. Besides, both the crypto tokens are majorly traded on Binance. Consequently, EJS, REEF, STARL, LINA, KLV, PKF, CELT, and NFTB follow the list.

However, these tokens are listed as fully diluted market cap by an official twitter account that posts updates on the crypto market. These projects are listed according to updates on December 20, 2021 where the source id Cryptorank.io. If investors are determined then it might be great options for traders to choose for further investments.