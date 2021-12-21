U.S. vs. Canada women’s hockey game at Xcel postponed by COVID-19

COVID-19 has claimed another sporting event.

Outbreaks among players and teams have been causing postponements and cancellations throughout the sports world in recent days, and on Monday, the United States women’s national hockey team’s scheduled game against Canada became one of the latest. The game was set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Xcel Energy Center, but in the early afternoon on Monday, USA Hockey announced the cancellation citing “concerns around COVID-19.”

“We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.”

The game was part of the My Why Tour, a series of games between the two countries in anticipation of the upcoming Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 5 in Beijing. Last week, the U.S. lost a pair of overtime games to Canada in St. Louis. The tour is scheduled to pick up on Jan. 3 for two more games when the teams meet in Canada.

The U.S. women’s hockey team, which is filled with Minnesotans, has been running a residency program at the Super Rink in Blaine in preparation for the Olympics.

Tickets purchased online using Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.