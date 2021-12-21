News
U.S. vs. Canada women’s hockey game at Xcel postponed by COVID-19
COVID-19 has claimed another sporting event.
Outbreaks among players and teams have been causing postponements and cancellations throughout the sports world in recent days, and on Monday, the United States women’s national hockey team’s scheduled game against Canada became one of the latest. The game was set for 7 p.m. Monday at the Xcel Energy Center, but in the early afternoon on Monday, USA Hockey announced the cancellation citing “concerns around COVID-19.”
“We’re extremely disappointed to not be able to play the game tonight,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a statement. “We’re thankful for the great support we’ve received from the Minnesota Wild, Xcel Energy Center and the Minnesota hockey community and we look forward to the next time we’re back here in Minnesota.”
The game was part of the My Why Tour, a series of games between the two countries in anticipation of the upcoming Winter Olympics, which begin on Feb. 5 in Beijing. Last week, the U.S. lost a pair of overtime games to Canada in St. Louis. The tour is scheduled to pick up on Jan. 3 for two more games when the teams meet in Canada.
The U.S. women’s hockey team, which is filled with Minnesotans, has been running a residency program at the Super Rink in Blaine in preparation for the Olympics.
Tickets purchased online using Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.
News
Former Loons winger Ethan Finlay signs two-year deal with Austin FC
One of the few remaining players from Minnesota United’s inaugural season has officially left the club.
Winger Ethan Finlay has signed a two-year guaranteed contract with Austin FC, the club announced Monday. The Loons offered Finlay a contract to return next season, but the 31-year-old instead opted to become a free agent.
Finlay, who was born in Duluth, was a regular starter with the Loons up until this season, when Franco Fragapane and Robin Lod usurped him in the lineup.
Next season, the Loons will host Austin FC on Aug. 20 at Allianz Field and go on the road to play the second-year franchise on April 10.
“My family and I are excited to be joining Austin FC and experience all that the great city of Austin has to offer,” Finlay said in a statement. “I have always respected and admired (sporting director Claudio Reyna and head coach Josh Wolff) throughout their careers, so a chance to be a part of this organization is something I could not pass up. I hope to bring leadership and a winning culture to this young but prolific club.”
Finlay joined Minnesota in a trade with Columbus Crew midway through the 2017 season and had 19 goals and 12 assists in 6,143 regular-season minutes with MNUFC. Finlay played in four MLS Cup Playoff games with the Loons in 2019-20, but had a concussion and missed the 3-1 first-round loss to Portland Timbers on Nov. 21.
Finlay has been an executive board member for the MLS Players Association, and while he didn’t wear the captain’s armband in Minnesota, the 10-year MLS veteran, who had five seasons with Columbus, was a routine spokesman for MNUFC.
With Finlay gone, Minnesota has only one player (Michael Boxall) from the 2017 roster under contract for 2022, while the club been working on re-signing a second player (Brent Kallman).
News
Denver airport prepares for heavy Christmas travel with 2.9 million passengers expected through Jan. 3
Travelers taking to the skies for Christmas may still face tight parking options at Denver International Airport, but the worst of the fall’s long security waits appears to be over.
Despite passenger traffic that neared pre-pandemic levels around Thanksgiving, DIA officials said security lines rarely stretched more than 20 minutes. That’s thanks in large part to a shuffling of the existing security setup — with TSA Precheck lines moved to one checkpoint — and the squeezing in of a few extra screening lanes.
But long waits are still possible on heavy-travel days in the coming week.
Around 2.7 million passengers are expected to travel through the airport between now and Jan. 3, DIA officials said in a news release Monday — about 5% lower travel volume than the same holiday period in 2019.
On peak days — Thursday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 27; and Wednesday, Dec. 29 — airport officials expect more than 200,000 total travelers each day and between 60,000 and 70,000 people going through TSA checkpoints.
DIA’s parking options still are slightly limited by a shortage of shuttle drivers, with the East Economy lot closed to the public so airport employees can park there — a move that freed up shuttle drivers to reopen the $8-a-day Pikes Peak shuttle lot.
Airport officials expect to have plenty of capacity, but that might mean that travelers who are used to parking closer in must use park in the shuttle lot instead.
Here are some basic tips:
- Give yourself plenty of time — DIA lately has recommended arriving two hours prior to your flight’s boarding time in case security screening backs up. Check wait times at flydenver.com.
- Passengers with Precheck memberships or an airline expedited-screening status should head to the lower-level north checkpoint, on the side nearest the concourses. Everyone else, including Clear members who lack Precheck status, should go through screening at the south checkpoint, which is nearest to the hotel and transit center, or to the A-Bridge checkpoint on Level 6. Both offer primarily general screening.
- TSA screening checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from about 5 to 10 a.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m.
- The garages and West Economy lot were first to fill up during Thanksgiving week. The DIA-owned lot at the A-Line train’s 61st Avenue and Peña Boulevard station also filled up, but the A-Line remains a good alternative to get to DIA, with parking available at several other stations. Check parking status indicators on DIA’s website ahead of time.
- If you park in the Pike’s Peak shuttle lot or the Mount Elbert lot, which may be opened as a backup option, DIA says to allow 30 minutes to reach the terminal.
- Walking through the terminal is much easier these days, with most construction walls taken down in early November in the midsection of the building. But part of the northwest section is blocked off for the latest phase of the renovation project.
Reporter Sam Tabachnik contributed to this report.
News
Massachusetts health officials say 97% of breakthrough cases not deadly
Almost all the breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated Bay State residents have not resulted in hospitalization or death, health officials report.
They say 97% of those infections are not as dire and those among the unvaccinated.
Furthermore, 99.9% of breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people under the age of 60 did not result in death.
As the Herald last reported, 11,431 breakthrough cases were reported for the week ending on Dec. 14. This week’s breakthrough count comes out tomorrow.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released a review of breakthrough cases Monday that also found “unvaccinated residents are five times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated residents.”
As for the booster shots, the DPH study states unvaccinated residents are “31 times more likely to become infected than fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster.”
“The data are clear. This review shows that fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts have near-universal protection from severe illness and death and that boosters are demonstrating even stronger protection from COVID,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. “Amid the season of gathering indoors and the emerging Omicron variant, the time to get vaccinated and boosted is now. It is the best gift of protection for yourself and your loved ones.”
Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke said a vax is “the most effective tool we have against Omicron and all COVID-19 variants.” She adds DPH is “strongly urging” everyone eligible go get a booster shot.
U.S. vs. Canada women’s hockey game at Xcel postponed by COVID-19
Former Loons winger Ethan Finlay signs two-year deal with Austin FC
Denver airport prepares for heavy Christmas travel with 2.9 million passengers expected through Jan. 3
Massachusetts health officials say 97% of breakthrough cases not deadly
NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Late Husband Gregg Told Her To ‘Be Happy’, Housewife Kisses & Canoodles With Suited Sweetie In Miami
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of 7 Minnesota people
Crypto Fight Club Completes Successful Seed Round
NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Late Husband Gregg Told Her To ‘Be Happy’, Housewife Kisses & Canoodles Suited Sweetie In Miami
Dolphins activate Jaylen Waddle, Phillip Lindsay off COVID-19 list; Will Fuller likely out for season
Package looked like explosive device, led to temporary closure of Ramsey County courthouse
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Cardano (ADA) Price Plunges, Analyst Predicts Corrective Phase!
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News5 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports3 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News2 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week