Vikings’ Kirk Cousins does just enough to beat Bears’ depleted secondary
CHICAGO — The bottom line is Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and that was enough for victory on Monday night.
Other than that, Cousins was just effective enough in the Vikings’ 17-9 win against a Chicago Bears secondary that was missing all four starters and its top reserve.
Cousins completed 12 of 24 passes for a season-low 87 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 69.3 He was sacked four times for 26 yards.
“They played a whole lot of umbrella coverage, which we expected them to do,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “We probably threw the ball too much, to be honest with you, early. I thought we were running the ball very well, but early in the ballgame we tried to throw a little bit too much, tried to get some over the top of them, and they did a good job back there.
“When he had to pull the ball down, he got too much pressure,” Zimmer said of Cousins. “These teams that play these umbrella coverages against us, we’re going to have to dink and dunk it a little bit.”
While the deep ball might not have been an option on this night for Cousins, both of his touchdown passes came when the receiver was wide open in the end zone.
Cousins hit Justin Jefferson in the left corner of the end zone to cap a 54-yard drive with 5:09 left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 7-0. In the third quarter, Cousins found Ihmir Smith-Marsette all alone in the right corner of the end zone to Minnesota in front 17-3.
“They basically triple-teamed Justin,” Cousins said of his TD pass to Smith-Marsette. “I’m sure that was a mistake. I’m sure they wanted to at least double him, but there was probably miscommunication.”
Cousin’s longest completion was 18 yards to Jefferson on third-and-8 to keep the opening scoring drive alive. He threw one interception when Jefferson got tangled up with the defender and fell down.
Cousins said the Bears did a good job of not exposing their revamped secondary.
“It was an interesting game, and they played a lot of two deep, so they weren’t trying to ask anything new of young players … put them in a tough spot,” Cousins said. “There weren’t a lot of chances to throw the ball downfield.”
How Nicole Kidman became America’s TV icon Lucille Ball
How tough, how formidable and frightening is it to play America’s most beloved comedienne Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”?
Ball, who will seemingly live forever as “I Love Lucy” endlessly reruns, starred in the hit series as Lucy Ricardo opposite her real-life husband Desi Arnaz’s Ricky Ricardo.
“Initially, when I said yes to playing her I didn’t realize what I was saying yes to,” Nicole Kidman, 54, recalled during a Zoom virtual press conference.
“I was saying yes to an Aaron Sorkin (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’) script and a great opportunity and it was an extraordinary thing to do during the pandemic: sit on Zoom to talk to Aaron Sorkin. Having read the script, it was magnificent.
“Then, maybe a week later, it hit me while I was getting to work on just little baby steps into her voice — and it was nowhere within reach. I was like, ‘What have I done? I wish I had the talent to do this but I don’t.’ Luckily, I had a couple of months to work on (Ball’s voice) slowly, meticulously, methodically watching the shows.
“All this preparation was unusual for me because I’ll start really inside. But the inside of it was almost already there because I could relate to her, I could feel her, it was so beautifully written.
“Then it was: How do I actually create Lucille Ball? But Aaron was fantastic because when I freaked out, which I did, he sent an email that was basically, ‘You’ve got this. You’re just going to have to take it day by day. I don’t want any impersonation. I want you to do the work that I know you can do, that I know you will do. And, I want you not to freak out because I believe you can do it.’ ”
Kidman continued to challenge and complain to Sorkin, who not only wrote “Being the Ricardos” but directs.
“I would challenge and do complaints and he would never waver. I was begging for some sort of nose or chin at one point. ‘I want to change my jaw!’ And he was, ‘I don’t care.’ It was frustrating for him I think because he saw how he wanted it and it took me time to give over to that.
“And when I did, I was able to do the actual Lucy part of it and, even though it’s a sliver of the movie, I’ll have that.
“Lucille Ball,” she concluded, “created Lucy Ricardo — and Lucille Ball is very different from Lucy Ricardo.”
“Being the Ricardos” is available on Amazon starting Dec. 21.
Stars jump on Wild early, beat Minnesota 7-4
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell scored on the first two Dallas shots on goal, and the Stars never trailed in defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Monday night.
Pavelski put in a backhand 1:31 into the game. Lindell scored short-handed and unassisted with a shot between goalie Cam Talbot’s legs 1:53 later.
Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Jacob Peterson and Jamie Benn also scored. Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov each had two assists and Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots.
Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Talbot had 22 saves.
Fiala’s second goal came with 4:54 remaining in the third period on a 6-on-4 power play after Talbot was pulled for a sixth skater with 9:20 to play.
Fiala and Hartman scored in the first period and Kaprizov in the second.
Coming off a four-point game (two goals, two assists) on Saturday, Pavelski has eight goals and nine assists in the last 12 games.
When Hartman scored at 5:25 of the action-packed first period, three of the five shots by the two teams were goals.
Fiala tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot with 4:18 left in the period. Gurianov passed the puck back to Seguin for a wrist shot 61 seconds later to put Dallas ahead for good.
Hintz scored on the power play at 8:02 of the second on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.
Kaprizov pulled Minnesota back within a goal with a wrist shot with 2:23 left in the middle period.
Peterson and Heiskanen scored one minute apart in the third before Benn hit the empty net with 1:32 to play.
Lake: So, Biden, just who’s appeasing Putin now?
On the campaign trail in 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden posed as hawk on Russia. In response to reports (later discredited) that then-President Donald Trump had ignored intelligence suggesting Russia had paid for bounties on U.S. forces in Afghanistan, Biden declared that Trump’s “entire presidency has been a gift to Putin.”
Biden’s attitude was partly explained by his party’s obsession with the (also discredited) theory that Trump conspired with Russia to win the 2016 election. And Trump’s own inexplicable sycophancy toward Russian President Vladimir Putin bolstered this Democratic narrative. So it’s understandable that some voters believed Biden would take a harder line on Putin than Trump.
Eleven months into Biden’s presidency, that harder line has yet to emerge. In the current crisis in Ukraine, for example, Biden and his administration have told Putin that there will be devastating sanctions if he orders the troops amassed on Ukraine’s border to invade. At the same time, Biden has invited Putin to a NATO summit to air his grievances about the alliance he seeks to break apart. The Biden administration has also sent mixed messages on whether Ukraine should give separatists in the Donbas region special political status before Russia withdraws its forces and dismantles the illegal armed groups it created during its first invasion of Ukraine in 2014.
Another aspect of Biden’s policy is that coercive measures against Russia are proposed as a consequence only if it invades. This makes Putin’s destabilizing troop buildup on Ukraine’s border essentially cost-free. Biden still hasn’t used his congressionally mandated authority to send up to $200 million in military aid to Ukraine, an authority that exists for just this type of an emergency. Last week a group of Democratic House lawmakers urged the White House to tap this fund.
The Biden administration has also declined to enforce significant sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bypass Ukraine and provide natural gas directly to Germany, depriving the struggling Ukrainian country of a critical source of revenue and a hedge against Russian belligerence. The U.S. has hinted that such sanctions would be enforced if there were an invasion, but for now Russia has a path to securing one of Putin’s strategic priorities.
The lack of action has caught the attention of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. “It is important to have sanctions applied before, rather than after, the conflict would happen,” he told reporters this week. “If they were applied after the conflict would happen, this would basically make them meaningless.”
Biden’s approach to Russia is part of a pattern. Consider the lack of response to Russia’s hack earlier this year of the Colonial oil pipeline, which led to gasoline shortages across the Eastern Seaboard.
Alina Polyokova, the president and CEO of the Center for European Policy Analysis, told me that while she has been pleased with some of the recent rhetoric from the administration, many of her interlocutors in Eastern Europe are shocked that Biden has not pursued a more hawkish policy against Russia. “A lot of this is revealing that much of the criticism of Russia from the Democratic side was because of Trump and doesn’t reflect policy,” she said.
This presents a political crisis for Democrats, in addition to the strategic crisis in Ukraine. For four years, Democrats portrayed themselves as a party of Russia hawks, in contrast to a president they saw as Putin’s lackey. But since Biden came into office, his administration has stopped enforcing major sanctions on Russia’s pipeline to Germany, held off on punishing Russian hacks of critical infrastructure and now seeks to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine with threats alone.
Some might call that appeasement. Others might say Biden’s presidency so far has been a gift to Vladimir Putin.
Eli Lake is a syndicated columnist.
