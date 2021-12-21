Vikings’ Kirk Cousins does just enough to beat Bears’ depleted secondary

CHICAGO — The bottom line is Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and that was enough for victory on Monday night.

Other than that, Cousins was just effective enough in the Vikings’ 17-9 win against a Chicago Bears secondary that was missing all four starters and its top reserve.

Cousins completed 12 of 24 passes for a season-low 87 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 69.3 He was sacked four times for 26 yards.

“They played a whole lot of umbrella coverage, which we expected them to do,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “We probably threw the ball too much, to be honest with you, early. I thought we were running the ball very well, but early in the ballgame we tried to throw a little bit too much, tried to get some over the top of them, and they did a good job back there.

“When he had to pull the ball down, he got too much pressure,” Zimmer said of Cousins. “These teams that play these umbrella coverages against us, we’re going to have to dink and dunk it a little bit.”

While the deep ball might not have been an option on this night for Cousins, both of his touchdown passes came when the receiver was wide open in the end zone.

Cousins hit Justin Jefferson in the left corner of the end zone to cap a 54-yard drive with 5:09 left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 7-0. In the third quarter, Cousins found Ihmir Smith-Marsette all alone in the right corner of the end zone to Minnesota in front 17-3.

“They basically triple-teamed Justin,” Cousins said of his TD pass to Smith-Marsette. “I’m sure that was a mistake. I’m sure they wanted to at least double him, but there was probably miscommunication.”

Cousin’s longest completion was 18 yards to Jefferson on third-and-8 to keep the opening scoring drive alive. He threw one interception when Jefferson got tangled up with the defender and fell down.

Cousins said the Bears did a good job of not exposing their revamped secondary.

“It was an interesting game, and they played a lot of two deep, so they weren’t trying to ask anything new of young players … put them in a tough spot,” Cousins said. “There weren’t a lot of chances to throw the ball downfield.”