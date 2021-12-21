News
Vikings LB Eric Kendricks ejected in fourth quarter of win at Chicago
CHICAGO — Linebacker Eric Kendricks was ejected in the fourth quarter of the Vikings’ 17-9 win Monday night at Soldier Field, and head coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t too happy about it.
With Minnesota leading 17-3 and 9:30 left in the game, Kendricks was disqualified after he banged into Justin Fields’ helmet when the Bears quarterback slid to give himself up at the Vikings 14.
“I didn’t get a good explanation, really,” Zimmer said after the game. “They came over late and said they thought he had an elbow to a head. I thought I saw it pretty cleanly, and I thought the quarterback slid and kept his head up, and Eric was going down and kind of raised his head to try to avoid it, and I thought they bumped heads. I didn’t think it was anything real (serious).”
The personal foul on Kendricks moved the ball to the 7, but the Bears weren’t able to score on that drive. They did get a 19-yard touchdown pass on the final play from Fields to tight end Jesper Horsted.
Horsted, a second-year NFL player, is a former Roseville High School football star who went on to a stellar collegiate career at Princeton.
WONNUM STEPS UP
Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum frustrated Fields throughout the night, and had a career-high three sacks.
“D.J.’s a kid that continues to try to get better each and every week,’’ Zimmer said. “He’s very athletic and can do a lot of things, and I think he’s starting to come a little bit where he’s being a little more freelancing a little bit, and not so robotic. So I think maybe that’s helping him.”
Wonnum equaled his sack total on Monday for the first 13 games of the season.
“It feels amazing, man,” Wonnum said. “I put the work in in the offseason, and each and every week I’ve gotten better. I got better and better, and tonight was the night to do it. Primetime, there isn’t a better time to do it. Three sacks, it was just the beginning. I’m ready to get better and I’m looking forward to next game.”
Vikings’ Kirk Cousins does just enough to beat Bears’ depleted secondary
CHICAGO — The bottom line is Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes, and that was enough for victory on Monday night.
Other than that, Cousins was just effective enough in the Vikings’ 17-9 win against a Chicago Bears secondary that was missing all four starters and its top reserve.
Cousins completed 12 of 24 passes for a season-low 87 yards with two touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 69.3 He was sacked four times for 26 yards.
“They played a whole lot of umbrella coverage, which we expected them to do,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “We probably threw the ball too much, to be honest with you, early. I thought we were running the ball very well, but early in the ballgame we tried to throw a little bit too much, tried to get some over the top of them, and they did a good job back there.
“When he had to pull the ball down, he got too much pressure,” Zimmer said of Cousins. “These teams that play these umbrella coverages against us, we’re going to have to dink and dunk it a little bit.”
While the deep ball might not have been an option on this night for Cousins, both of his touchdown passes came when the receiver was wide open in the end zone.
Cousins hit Justin Jefferson in the left corner of the end zone to cap a 54-yard drive with 5:09 left in the first quarter to put the Vikings up 7-0. In the third quarter, Cousins found Ihmir Smith-Marsette all alone in the right corner of the end zone to Minnesota in front 17-3.
“They basically triple-teamed Justin,” Cousins said of his TD pass to Smith-Marsette. “I’m sure that was a mistake. I’m sure they wanted to at least double him, but there was probably miscommunication.”
Cousin’s longest completion was 18 yards to Jefferson on third-and-8 to keep the opening scoring drive alive. He threw one interception when Jefferson got tangled up with the defender and fell down.
Cousins said the Bears did a good job of not exposing their revamped secondary.
“It was an interesting game, and they played a lot of two deep, so they weren’t trying to ask anything new of young players … put them in a tough spot,” Cousins said. “There weren’t a lot of chances to throw the ball downfield.”
How Nicole Kidman became America’s TV icon Lucille Ball
How tough, how formidable and frightening is it to play America’s most beloved comedienne Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”?
Ball, who will seemingly live forever as “I Love Lucy” endlessly reruns, starred in the hit series as Lucy Ricardo opposite her real-life husband Desi Arnaz’s Ricky Ricardo.
“Initially, when I said yes to playing her I didn’t realize what I was saying yes to,” Nicole Kidman, 54, recalled during a Zoom virtual press conference.
“I was saying yes to an Aaron Sorkin (‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’) script and a great opportunity and it was an extraordinary thing to do during the pandemic: sit on Zoom to talk to Aaron Sorkin. Having read the script, it was magnificent.
“Then, maybe a week later, it hit me while I was getting to work on just little baby steps into her voice — and it was nowhere within reach. I was like, ‘What have I done? I wish I had the talent to do this but I don’t.’ Luckily, I had a couple of months to work on (Ball’s voice) slowly, meticulously, methodically watching the shows.
“All this preparation was unusual for me because I’ll start really inside. But the inside of it was almost already there because I could relate to her, I could feel her, it was so beautifully written.
“Then it was: How do I actually create Lucille Ball? But Aaron was fantastic because when I freaked out, which I did, he sent an email that was basically, ‘You’ve got this. You’re just going to have to take it day by day. I don’t want any impersonation. I want you to do the work that I know you can do, that I know you will do. And, I want you not to freak out because I believe you can do it.’ ”
Kidman continued to challenge and complain to Sorkin, who not only wrote “Being the Ricardos” but directs.
“I would challenge and do complaints and he would never waver. I was begging for some sort of nose or chin at one point. ‘I want to change my jaw!’ And he was, ‘I don’t care.’ It was frustrating for him I think because he saw how he wanted it and it took me time to give over to that.
“And when I did, I was able to do the actual Lucy part of it and, even though it’s a sliver of the movie, I’ll have that.
“Lucille Ball,” she concluded, “created Lucy Ricardo — and Lucille Ball is very different from Lucy Ricardo.”
“Being the Ricardos” is available on Amazon starting Dec. 21.
Stars jump on Wild early, beat Minnesota 7-4
DALLAS — Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell scored on the first two Dallas shots on goal, and the Stars never trailed in defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-4 on Monday night.
Pavelski put in a backhand 1:31 into the game. Lindell scored short-handed and unassisted with a shot between goalie Cam Talbot’s legs 1:53 later.
Miro Heiskanen had a goal and an assist for Dallas, and Tyler Seguin, Roope Hintz, Jacob Peterson and Jamie Benn also scored. Jason Robertson and Denis Gurianov each had two assists and Jake Oettinger stopped 19 shots.
Kevin Fiala had two goals, and Ryan Hartman and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Talbot had 22 saves.
Fiala’s second goal came with 4:54 remaining in the third period on a 6-on-4 power play after Talbot was pulled for a sixth skater with 9:20 to play.
Fiala and Hartman scored in the first period and Kaprizov in the second.
Coming off a four-point game (two goals, two assists) on Saturday, Pavelski has eight goals and nine assists in the last 12 games.
When Hartman scored at 5:25 of the action-packed first period, three of the five shots by the two teams were goals.
Fiala tied it 2-2 with a wrist shot with 4:18 left in the period. Gurianov passed the puck back to Seguin for a wrist shot 61 seconds later to put Dallas ahead for good.
Hintz scored on the power play at 8:02 of the second on a wrist shot from the left faceoff dot.
Kaprizov pulled Minnesota back within a goal with a wrist shot with 2:23 left in the middle period.
Peterson and Heiskanen scored one minute apart in the third before Benn hit the empty net with 1:32 to play.
