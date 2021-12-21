Watch Live: Biden addresses the nation on omicron COVID variant

As online gambling continues to explode the list of online casino options follows with it, but how do we know which are truly the best new casino sites?

Sure, the increased selection is a good thing but with such little time to muster up a reputation it can be easy to fall for a bit of false advertising.

That’s why we’ve done all the digging for you.

Whether you’re just tired of playing the same old online casinos or you’re searching for that elusive perfect casino site, chances are we’ve found one for you using our strict ranking criteria.

Here’s the top new gambling websites to come online over the past few years.

Top New Casino Sites for Real Money

1. Super Slots – Best New Online Casino

300+ games

$20 minimum deposit amount

Well-optimized mobile site

15 deposit methods, including cryptocurrency

Founded in late 2021, our top choice Super Slots is a brand new casino site that hosts over 300 top quality games, most of which are slots.

The site’s game collection also includes a good number of blackjack and live dealer options, all of which can be played flawlessly from the casino’s mobile site.

New players can claim an attractive $6000 max welcome bonus spread out over the first six deposits. At wagering requirements of 35x it’s also not exactly the hardest to work off.

Also, speaking of new – if you’ve already wagered some bets on the cryptocurrency revolution you’ll love seeing a 400% deposit match on your first Bitcoin deposit.

Finally, Super Slots regularly hosts tournaments and contests that give players the chance to win larger than average prizes – in fact, the monthly prize pool is over $1,000,000.

2. Las Atlantis – New Casino with Great Bonuses

7 different welcome bonuses

Excellent mobile support

11 specialty games

300+ total games

With $14,000 of deposit bonus money potentially up for grabs, Las Atlantis might just have the highest ceiling welcome package online. In fact, at the time of writing you can pick from 7 different bonuses including slot bonuses, new game bonuses, and more.

Once signed up, users will gain access to over 200 online slots, 13 live dealer games, and a handful of specialty options like Keno, Banana Jones, and Magic 7’s. Standard table games like blackjack, roulette, and poker are available as well.

Another aspect we liked about Las Atlantis is its quality customer service, which is available 24/7 via the live chat function.

The site also has a downloadable app that users can grab for free from the casino’s home page. This gaming terminal provides players with full access to everything the casino offers without opening their browser.

Unfortunately, Las Atlantis offers little in the way of deposit promotions for existing customers and the desktop application is only available on Windows.

3. El Royale – New Video Poker Casino

Founded in 2020

17 games of video poker

200+ slots

Established in late 2020, El Royale is one of the newest online casinos on our list. That said, its newcomer status shouldn’t be held against it as the site offers a decent variety, including over 200 video slots and 17 games of video poker.

Because of its larger than average selection of poker games, El Royale has become popular among video poker enthusiasts for hosting several variants you would be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Examples of such games include Aces and Eights, Jacks or Better, and European Slot Poker – the latter of which is the perfect fusion between slot machines and video poker.

One minor drawback to El Royals is the number of blackjack games available. There are just 8 variations and none include (in our opinion) the funnest versions like single deck or switch.

4. Red Dog – Best New Casino for Mobile Experience

Excellent mobile site

150+ games

Attractive 225% deposit bonus for new customers

35x wagering requirements on all new casino bonuses

The pace of modern life can be hectic at times and you often find yourself away from your computer. Because of this, many gamers rely on their mobile devices to sneak in a quick round of online slots or video poker when they can.

Fortunately, RedDog has a very well-optimized mobile site, and is considered by many to be one of the best new mobile casino sites in operation. The site offers a noteworthy welcome bonus that players can apply to slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games.

All bonus funds gathered from this 225% match welcome promotion are subject to a 35x wagering requirement and come with a max cash-out limit of x30.

However, with just over 150 total games available, RedDog doesn’t have the best selection around, and those looking to access a wide array of titles may want to consider a different online casino.

5. Slots Empire – New Casino with Progressive Jackpots

Excellent selection of real money progressives

$30 minimum deposit amount on card payments

No max cash out limit on new game bonus funds

Quality mobile support for both Android and iOS

Since its inception in 2019, Slots Empire has become a popular online casino among jackpot hunters. Included within its catalog of over 200 online slot games are popular progressive jackpot games like Achilles, Caesar’s Empire, and Cash Bandits 2.

Compared to many other online casino sites, Slots Empire has a highly functional mobile site and can be accessed on both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, the online casino has attractive deposit promotions that both new and existing customers can take advantage of.

All bonus funds come with 35x wagering requirements, and the new game bonus has the added advantage of having no maximum cash-out amount. That said, bonus funds are only applicable to slots, keno, and some board games – meaning they can’t be used for poker.

If you’re looking for free games, Slots Empire allows users to demo almost every game in their catalog. Even better, you don’t have to open an account to do so.

6. Big Spin Casino – Top New Casino for Tournaments

180+ real money games

8 payment options including crypto

Regular blackjack & slots tournaments

150% weekly reload bonus

Not many new casino sites offer a better selection of real money blackjack games than Big Spin, a Curacao-based outfit that began operations in 2017.

Along with over 20 blackjack options to choose from, the site also runs regular blackjack and slot tournaments where you can win cash, free spins, or even trips around the world.

Available baking options are as good as you’ll find elsewhere and include card payments, Person2Person deposits, and cryptocurrency.

Those looking to pay in crypto will be pleased to know that Big Spin accepts Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, all of which have very minimal transfer fees.

That said, all card payments come with a minimum deposit of $45, which may be high for some players just looking to test the site out. Still, that one minor negative aside, Big Spin is easily one of the better brand new online casinos around, and one we strongly recommend.

7. Ignition – Best Customer Support

170+ real money gambling games

Help center and Ignition Casino forum

Good selection of casino bonuses, including the $3,000 welcome offer

30+ live dealer games

Although it’s only been around since 2016, Ignition is one of the most recognized casino brands on the internet and is the go-to choice for thousands of players looking to play real money games.

One thing that stands out about Ignition is the number of casino software providers the site works with. As of now it’s over 13. Included within this list are some of the most popular game makers such as RTG, Rival Gaming, and BetSoft.

Ignition is also one of the better new online casinos for customer service, which is available 24/7 through the help center.

Additionally, Ignition runs an active forum where users can get together and resolve doubts, brag about wins, and discuss all things online gambling related.

However, while the site advertises fast payment times, some withdrawals can take up to 10 days to process, which is a bit high in our opinion. That said, those looking for a quicker payout can choose Bitcoin and be cashed out within 72 hours.

8. Café Casino – Best New Casino for Specialty Games

9 specialty games to choose from

Weekly mystery bonus available every Thursday

Quality loyalty program full of perks

9 convenient payment options available

While all new online casinos offer slots, poker, and table games, very few feature as good a selection of specialty games as Café Casino. Included within this collection are popular titles like Amazonia Bingo, Thunder Cash, and Keno Draw.

Besides specialty games, Cafe Casino boasts over 170 games and daily slot tournaments. These run 10 minutes in length and see players compete against one another for the highest score. Whoever comes out on top is awarded the grand prize.

One minor downside to Café Casino is the number of live dealer options available, which at 5, is considerably less than what most new online casinos provide.

Still, the site features some of the most popular games around and works with top developers like Real Time Gaming, Genesis Gaming, and others.

One unique feature that separates Café Casino from other new online casinos is the weekly mystery bonus which shows up in players’ accounts every Thursday. The offering changes each week and can be anything from free spins to exclusive blackjack tournaments.

9. mBit – Best New Crypto Casino Site

Only cryptocurrency deposits accepted

Large Bitcoin deposit bonus for new players

Over 2,000 games

Super fast withdrawal times

mBit only accepts deposits in cryptocurrency, making it quite a bit different from the other new casinos we have seen so far. While some users may find cryptocurrency confusing, it provides several advantages over other, more traditional payment methods.

For starters, mBit takes fast payouts to a whole new level – withdrawals average under 10 minutes to process – smashing the 5-10 business days required by most new casinos.

Additionally, welcome bonuses are always much larger when the deposit is made in crypto instead of fiat. Getting up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins is

One other feature that makes mBit superior to other new online casino websites is its massive selection of over 2,000 games. This extensive game collection features everything, from slots to table games, and is comprised of over 35 game developers.

Naturally, one negative here for old school players is that fiat currency is not accepted. You can check out our list of bitcoin casinos for more sites like mBit.

10. Slots.lv – Best Loyalty Program

8-level loyalty program with exclusive perks and bonuses

130+ games total

Daily double up bonus for existing customers

Established in 2013, Slots.lv isn’t exactly one of the newest casino sites around and is much more established than other casino operators we have covered so far.

That’s why it is the last on our list. Still, the site is one of the more trustworthy places to play online slots, and is known for its generous 200% welcome bonus and daily double-up promotion.

Moreover, compared to the other new casinos we’ve reviewed so far, Slots.lv has one of the better loyalty programs. Once signed up, players can claim special prizes, unlock exclusive payment methods, and gain access to private tournaments.

Also, unlike other sites, the fact that players cannot drop down a VIP level once achieved is a benefit – so if you’re an on and off gambler looking for a place to call home this is a great choice.

However, Slots.lv does have a noticeably smaller game collection of just over 130 total options. Still, what this collection lacks in size, it makes up for in quality by featuring some of the best games around like Golden Buffalos, Dragon Scroll, and Sugar Smash.

How We Picked the Best Brand New Online Casinos

Safety and Security:

We never recommend online casinos that aren’t licensed by a reputable regulatory commission. We also make sure that all casino sites included in our list work with well-established game providers.

Game Selection:

Whether it be slots, video poker, or table games, most gaming enthusiasts appreciate a decent level of selection. Because of this, each site we recommend meets a minimum standard of variety in their gaming catalog.

Deposit Bonuses:

While most new gambling sites offer deposit bonuses for new and existing customers, not all bonuses are created equal. During the selection process, we tend to favor online casinos that provide users with generous promotions and reasonable wagering requirements.

User Experience:

Having a good user interface, quality mobile support, and convenient payment options are all things we keep in mind with all new online casinos we review and recommend.

Guide to Using New Casino Sites

How Can I Know Which New Casinos Are Safe?

When it comes to brand new casino sites, many players don’t know which are safe and trustworthy. Fortunately, finding out what sites you can trust is a fairly simple process and can be done using three straightforward metrics:

With each new online casino site you come across, make sure it’s licensed by a reputable regulatory commission. Examples of trusted regulatory bodies include the UK Gaming Commission, the Gibraltar Gaming Commission, and the Curacao Online Gambling Jurisdiction. It’s also important to ensure that the online casino in question uses reputable game developers that have a solid reputation for fairness. Lastly, it’s worth checking places like Reddit and reviews like this one to see if players have reported any withdrawal issues.

How Do Slot Races Work?

Although not available at all new casinos, slot races have enjoyed a rising level of popularity over the last several years and offer an action-packed alternative to the standard game of video slots.

In fact, they are like tournaments. To participate in a race, select any eligible slot game and start playing. As you hit multipliers and accumulate points, a small race car will begin to move down a track located above the game of slots.

How far and how fast your car travels depends upon the number of pay lines, wilds, and multipliers you hit.

These races can last for up to three hours and can feature over 20 other players at once. If your race car crosses the finish line first, you win the grand prize.

Can You Play Slots for Free?

Yes. Many new casinos allow players to try out a slot game in demo mode. This demo mode doesn’t use any real money and can help a player decide whether they think a game is worth playing or not.

These free games can also help novice players better understand how online slots work and the different special features each game provides.

What Are Scatter Symbols?

Scatter symbols are a staple of 5-reel slots and are often called the slot player’s best friend. The standard way players earn points in a game of slots is by matching identical symbols along a pay line.

By contrast, a scatter can reward players with bonus funds, free spins, and even multipliers just by appearing anywhere on the screen.

How Do Progressive Slots Work?

Progressive slots work by adding a percentage of each wager to a prize pool that players can win. Although progressives typically have a lower RTP than non-progressive slots, their grand prizes are much larger, which makes them the preferred slot game of jackpot hunters.

Some progressives will keep accumulating its grand prize pot until the winning pay line combination is hit. Other progressives will have a ‘must-win by’ function built into them, meaning that the prize pot must be paid out by a certain date/time.

Moreover, some progressives have multiple prize tiers. For example, say a game has three tiers. A portion of each wager will be spread out amongst all three tiers, with the first tier getting the largest amount, the second tier the second largest, and the third tier the least.

As you may imagine, the odds of winning the first-tier jackpot are much lower than that of winning the third tier.

Have Fun Exploring all the Newest Online Casinos

Everyone has slightly different priorities when it comes to their internet gambling experience.

Whether yours is a good selection of slots, an epic bonus, quality mobile optimization, or live dealer options, our list was designed to include something for everyone.

In our opinion, Super Slots was the clearest reflection of these player desires so it tops our list of top new casino sites – but we’re sure any of them will be reliable choices.

If there’s a site on our list that piques your interest, consider opening an account and making a small deposit. Doing this will allow you to gauge if it is truly equipped to meet your gaming needs.

Thanks for reading, and good luck!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

We are committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offense, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Our website is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website’s guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.ncpgambling.org/

https://www.sumhlc.org/resources/problem-gambling-hotline/national-gambling-addiction-hotlines-and-additional-resources/

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.