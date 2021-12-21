Celebrities
Will Nyoni Sioh’s Wife Sue NeNe Leakes for Alienation of Affection?
Rumor has it that NeNe Leakes‘ alleged “boyfriend” Nyonisela Sioh is married with children. The blogs say Nyoni’s alleged wife, Kweeta Tehmeh, is “devastated” over reports of his alleged “affair” with NeNe.
NeNe, 54, and Nyoni, a couture tailor and businessman from Liberia, took their relationship public in recent weeks.
They were seen holding hands at Mr. Chow restaurant in Miami over the weekend.
Receipts are surfacing online that appear to show Nyoni is still married to his long-suffering wife.
On Dec. 16, 2020, a North Carolina woman named Miranda Okai posted a photo of Nyoni wearing a red double breasted coat. She captioned the image: “Have a blessed birthday, brother in law… I’m wishing you God’s continuous blessing as you journey through life.”
Bloggers say Miranda is Nyoni’s sister-in-law through his marriage to her sister.
NeNe was allegedly “dating” Nyoni in 2020 — with the blessing of her terminally ill husband, Gregg Leakes, who died in September 2021 following a long battle with colon cancer.
Miranda also shared a photo of her alleged sister and Nyoni together. She captioned that photo: “I appreciate these two in a very special way. Peace and love.”
The image was posted in 2015. A lot can happen in 6 years, but the fact that Miranda’s “brother in law” caption was posted a year ago seems to suggest Nyoni was still married in December 2020.
This entire affair has an odor of desperation. NeNe appears to be desperate to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta, while Nyoni is apparently using NeNe to promote his couture tailoring services.
As others have already noted, NeNe leaves comments on Nyoni’s business Instagram page. But Nyoni does not leave comments on NeNe’s business or personal Instagram pages.
Rumor has it that their “romance” is nothing more than a business deal. Nyoni reportedly pays NeNe for promotion. That would explain why she leaves comments on his business page, while he is absent from her social media pages.
Also, their body language in photos suggests they are only friends. There is no spark between them in any of their photos together.
Nyoni recently held a 3-day private tutoring session in Miami, and NeNe flew to Miami to help him promote the event. Sources say NeNe and Nyoni booked separate accommodations while in Miami.
NeNe once advised former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Kim Zolciak to keep her legs closed to married men. Maybe she should take her own advice.
Mila Kunis Holds Hands With Son, 5, As She Takes Her 2 Kids Holiday Shopping — Photos
Mila Kunis brought along daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri for a shopping day in Los Angeles, just days before Christmas.
Mila Kunis, 38, was a doting mother to her two children while Christmas shopping in Los Angeles on Monday, December 20. The actress was pictured walking beside her 5-year-old son Dimitri and 7-year-old daughter Wyatt to run some last-minute holiday errands around town. Mila sweetly held tight onto Dimitri’s hand, as both her kids sported backpacks and protective face masks for the outing. Mila also wore a mask over her mouth and nose amidst rising cases of the COVID Omicron variant nationwide.
Mila — who shares both her kids with hubby Ashton Kutcher, 43 — added to her casual shopping look with a heavy red jacket, dark jeans, and UGG boots. Meanwhile, Wyatt got festive for the holiday season with a Christmas-themed Mickey Mouse shirt. She also wore light blue jeans, white sneakers, and a light black jacket. As for Dimitri, he was dressed super casual in a short-sleeved black T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and green sneakers. The group appeared to make at least one purchase, as Mila was seen holding a small bag during the shopping day.
Mila and Ashton, who met on the set of That ’70s Show, are such loving parents to their kids. However, the A-list couple did find themselves at the center of a parenting controversy over the summer, after making some surprising confessions about their kids’ bathing schedules on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s Armchair Expert podcast. “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila said. “But when I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns — ever.” Ashton later added, “Now, here’s the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.” The bathing confessions led to fans posting their shocked reactions online. It even caused celebs like Jake Gyllenhaal to admit they don’t bathe too often.
After causing such an online stir, Mila eventually clarified during a September 2021 appearance on Ellen that she “showers every day.” She also said her “intent every day is to bathe [her] children,” but plans sometimes change. “I wake up every day, like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my kids,’” Mila insisted.
Madelyn Cline Spotted On Date Night With Zack Bia After Chase Stokes Split — Photos
Looks like we have a new celebrity couple on our hands! Following her split from co-star Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline was spotted out to dinner with Zack Bia on Dec. 19.
Madelyn Cline appears to be moving on from Chase Stokes with Zack Bia. Nearly two months after it was confirmed that Madelyn and Chase ended their off-screen relationship, the actress was photographed having dinner with Zack in Santa Monica. The two tined at Giorgio Baldi on Dec. 19, and were photographed leaving the restaurant in the same car together. Although there was no obvious PDA between the pair, it definitely looked like a romantic evening out.
Zack is a DJ who has a lot of famous friends in Hollywood, including Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. He’s also known for dating Madison Beer on and off. Meanwhile, Madelyn is best known for her role on Netflix’s Outer Banks, which is how she met Chase. The two went public with their real life romance during the summer of 2020, following the premiere of the show’s first season. However, by the fall of 2021, rumors started swirling that there was trouble in paradise for the pair.
The breakup rumors were fueled by a viral video, which showed Madison dancing with 13 Reasons Why star, Ross Butler. Although Ross revealed that the two were just friends, Madelyn and Chase’s split was confirmed at the beginning of November. However, the two appear to be on amicable terms. They attended the People’s Choice Awards with their Outer Banks co-stars earlier this month, and we spotted hanging out together in Atlanta over Thanksgiving weekend.
The status of Madelyn and Zack’s apparent new relationship is unclear, but if they are dating, he’ll have to be okay with the fact that she’ll still be spending time with her ex. At the beginning of December, it was confirmed that Outer Banks had been picked up for a third season at Netflix. Chase and Madelyn are expected to return as their characters, John B. and Sarah, for the latest installment of the hit series.
#PorshasFamilyMatters Messiness: Porsha Thinks It’s ‘Weird’ Dennis Brought A Date To Mexico–But Did Dennis Shadily Slam Her Parenting Skills?
Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley’s co-parenting relationship took another “Messy-co” hit on Sunday’s episode of “Porshas’ Family Matters.”
As previously reported the spinoff show follows former Real Housewife of Atlanta Porsha Williams as she blends her family with her new fiancé Simon Guobadia…
and her ex-fiancé/ daughter’s father, Dennis McKinley.
As previously reported Dennis was “bribed” with a Versace robe to attend a family retreat in Mexico. Porsha’s sister and Porshs’a cousin Londie promised to give Dennis the robe, which Porsha befuddlingly refused to give back, if he agreed to come on the trip centered around healing.
Instead of “healing” however, on Sunday’s episode Dennis was greeted with chaos. Porsha grew angry over the robe and likened it to Dennis “playing games” and later her cousin Storm who also has issues with Dennis jumped in.
Storm who previously worked for Dennis but was fired numerous times for insubordination got into a screaming match with him over “accountability.”
That led to Dennis storming off while telling her to “shut the f*** up.”
“I ain’t said nothing to you in three years because you fake too!” said Dennis while Porsha urged him not to address Storm directly.
Later, Dennis irritated Porsha again by bringing “some work” a.k.a. a date to Mexico. After telling the unidentified woman to “bring something sexy” to wear while on the trip, he was seen having a cordial breakfast and sharing the news with Simon Guoabadia.
The two men chatted about co-parenting Porsha and Dennis’ daughter PJ and Dennis asked Simon to let Porsha know that he was bringing a date.
“I don’t wanna sit around for four days twiddling my thumbs,” said Dennis.
Simon agreed to break the news to his wife-to-be and he also promised to get the businessman his robe if he ever “runs into it.”
Instead of Simon however, Porsha’s sister Lauren actually gave her a heads up about Dennis flying out a boo.
Porsha called Dennis bringing a date on the vacation “weird” while by contrast, Dennis’ mom excitedly broke the news to the group and said that her son couldn’t make dinner because he was entertaining his female friend, Erica.
“It’s her birthday so he took her out,” said Mama Gina with a smile.
All the while Mama Gina was gloating about her son, Porsha was seen looking uncomfortable while talking to her sis about the “toxic” mother and son duo.
“At this point, I’m dealing with the consequences of his toxic mother and now he’s toxic,” said Porsha. “She’s very toxic, she told me to my face that I cheated on Dennis and my mom told her and that’s a f****g lie.”
Now #PorshasFamilyMatters fans are once again wondering why Porsha cares about her ex’s love life.
Porsha gotta man – a fiancé at that. So Dennis is free to date/bring whomever he wants, amiright?! #PorshasFamilyMatters #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/yXYpMedRKu
— Snatched Edges (@ImaniComedy) December 20, 2021
Why is Porsha so bothered by Dennis having a date and she has a whole fiancé #PorshasFamilyMatters #PorshaFamilyMatters pic.twitter.com/PI7hYAAbWR
— Tyana Mari (@TyanaMari) December 20, 2021
That’s not all, however, outside of the Dennis date issue, there’s even more drama afoot between Porsha and Dennis.
Hit the flip.
Porsha alleged Monday that Dennis made “disgusting”, “low life” accusations about her parenting skills while filming a recent scene for the show. She also shaded his mother in the process.
“Hey loves , now you all know by now I don’t address too much of what’s happening on the show because I rather you just enjoy what is meant for entertainment! But because of future low life accusations made by Dennis of me on the show, I want to make it known that yes my daughter is in Mexico with me as she is majority of the time when I travel as a single mom!” wrote Porsha.
“I’m a damn good mother and I always have my baby girl close no matter what,” she added. “She is my world and my purpose & for anyone to raise a question against that shame on you and whoever raised you. Ok i’m done goodnight. Please guys keep talking keep tweeting the show is doing well and i’m glad you all are entertained
She later added in the comments to a follower;
“It’s coming up, we just filmed it. Disgusting. Not even sure if they will air it’s was that trifling. I’m just making it clear don’t ever come for the primary parent.”
Porsha still hasn’t disclosed exactly what Dennis said, but her fiance Simon recently posted about the pitfalls of calling an “assertive” woman “controlling.”
Could that be one of the insults Dennis said to Porsha?
“I have two daughters, and a bonus daughter (Pilar), currently being raised and positioned to do great things in life,” wrote Simon. “We take their foundation very seriously. l am very proud of the way we are raising them to one day be strong black women and equip them with “f*** boy” radar, to detect and avoid. Let’s start discussing how do we support our little girls and grown women. We want to absolutely break the cycle of behavior that destroys their confidence level.”
What do YOU think about all this #PorshasFamilyMatters messiness?
