World’s First Music Video Paid Fully in Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin investors in Spain garnered the highest profits in 2020.
Huecco, the first Spanish musician to sell tickets for his next tour in crypto.
When the cryptocurrency market was euphoric a little more than a month ago, there was a lot of optimism about the industry’s future. This December, almost the entire crypto market was red, with some rebound seen last week.
In the financial ecosystem, one of the critical drivers of change has been the emergence of the crypto economy. Through Huecco’s “Bajo tu piel,” the Coinmotion cryptocurrency platform in Europe has opted to broadcast the world’s first 100 percent bitcoin-financed music video clip to raise awareness of cryptocurrency and make it more widely available to the general public.
Investors Garnered 4th Highest Bitcoin Profits
Making bitcoin investment simple is the ultimate objective of Coinmotion. Since it wants to make these financial instruments more widely available, it focuses on ensuring that investors can do so in a manner that is both ethical and safe. Cryptocurrency activities need to be made accessible to society in an effortless manner. Bitcoin investors in Spain garnered the highest profits in 2020, after the United States, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
As if that wasn’t enough. Huecco is also the first Spanish musician to sell tickets for his next tour in Bitcoin or Ethereum. The tickets will soon be accessible on their website huecco.com.
The artist said:
“We went from being a customer to collaborators in this historic and comforting joint venture of a crypto broker and music.”
Huecco figured out that there never existed a video, sponsored entirely using cryptocurrency. Thus, he pitched the concept to Coinmotion, who agreed to take it from the start.
As play-to-earn games continue to enter the market, one NFT-implemented fighting game is looking to stand out from the rest: Crypto Fight Club. The title has already launched their website, alongside a detailed white paper in recent months. Now, the emerging game has completed an immensely successful seed round, raising nearly $3M from a bevy of well-respected investment groups.
Crypto Fight Club’s Investors: Rounding Out The Team
Crypto Fight Club (CFC) looks well-positioned to take a unique market share in the play-to-earn category, particularly after the latest seed fundraising. CFC raised $2,775,000 from major investors, including Shima Capital, GenBlock Ventures & subsidiary D12, AU21, x21, Everse Capital, and The Ring.
Blockchain powerhouse investment firm Shima Capital will provide a bevy of support for Crypto Fight Club, assisting the title in anything from HR to major crypto connections, and everything in between.
GenesisBlock Ventures and subsidiary D12 have contributed over $2B worth of capital into the blockchain market, and have formulated a top-of-the-line team when it comes to crypto investments. The partner will help lead the way in marketing and other key venture objectives for CFC. Everse Capital will also provide support in marketing initiatives, acting as a strategic advisor for CFC.
AU21 is no stranger to gaming partners, particularly with GameFi titles, and will assist CFC in securing new partnerships. x21 will also lend a hand in partnerships, especially those with market makers and other marketing partners.
One Fighter, Supported By A Broader Team
It takes a village to raise a successful fighter, and that is exactly what CFC is formulating. The aforementioned seed investors join growing ranks of CFC collaborators, including the likes of Click.Blue, MohrWolfe, and Gamestarter.
Click.Blue works in tandem with CFC to help build out a clean and concise web design for a clean UI and UX for the CFC platform. MohrWolfe assists in leading marketing, business development and blockchain development activities for the title. The team at MohrWolfe has been credited as a major facilitator in establishing the recent seed round funding. Finally, Gamestarter, one of the largest NFT-gaming launchpads in the business, has brought unique expertise to the CFC team around marketing, game development and fundraising for the public round of the IGO. Gamestarter will lead the public round of fundraising and serves as the premiere launchpad for the title.
CFC is quickly gaining ground as a play-to-earn title to watch, with a roadmap that includes a platform-dedicated $FIGHT token, unique and in-depth fighter attributes, and staking capabilities for platform token holders.
Remember, the first rule of Crypto Fight Club is that you always talk about Crypto Fight Club. And ahead of the blockbuster launch of the NFT sale on December 26th, there is a lot for fight enthusiasts, NFT collectors, and gamers alike to be buzzing about. Stay tuned for all the latest at CryptoFightClub.io.
Bullish BTC price prediction is $61,124.96 to $83,434.81.
BTC price will also reach $85K soon.
BTC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $19,959.92.
In Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin is considered as one of the impressive and ever-growing crypto in the industry. Moreover, the price of BTC increased during the 2022 bull run. Do you think BTC is a potential crypto? Will the BTC price hit $85K soon? Let us find out in this price prediction article. Before this, let us look into ‘What is Bitcoin’.
What is Bitcoin (BTC) ?
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency which was created in January 2009. It follows the ideas mentioned in a white paper by the mysterious and nicknamed Satoshi Nagamoto. The identity of the person(s) who created the technology is still a mystery.
Bitcoin promises to offer lower transaction fees than traditional online payment mBTCods, and is powered by a decentralized authority, unlike government-issued currencies.There are no physical bitcoins, only balances placed in a public ledger that is publicly accessible to everyone.
All Bitcoin transactions are verified by a large amount of computer power through a process called “mining”. Bitcoin is not issued or supported by any banks or governments, nor is it valued as an individual bitcoin commodity.
Although not legal in most parts of the world, bitcoin is very popular and has led to the launch of hundreds of other cryptocurrencies, collectively known as altcoins. The abbreviation of Bitcoin is “BTC” when trading.
BTC Current Market Status
According to Coingecko, the price of BTC is $46,239.90 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,813,001,823 at the time of writing. However, BTC has decreased to 2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, BTC has a circulating supply of 18,905,156 BTC. Currently, BTC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinFLEX, and CoinTiger.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2022
Bitcoin holds the 1st position on CoinGecko right now. BTC price prediction 2022 explained below with a weekly time frame.
The horizontal channel trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contact points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Buying and selling pressure is equal and the prevailing direction of price action is sideways.
Currently, BTC is at $47,109.20. The price of BTC might reach the resistance level to $65,800. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $40,180 and $28,650.
Bitcoin(BTC) Support and Resistance Level
The support and resistance level of BTC is shown in the below chart.
From the above chart, it is observed that the following are the resistance and support levels of BTC.
Resistance Level 1 – $61,124.96
Resistance Level 2 – $83,434.81
Resistance Level 3 – $1,23,816.69
Support Level 1 – $41,573.86
Support Level 2 – $29,075.23
Support Level 3 – $19,959.92
The chart depicts the bullish performance of BTC over the previous month. However, this trend will break out and reach resistance level at $1,23,816.69,. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then BTC might fall to $19,959.92 presenting a bearish signal.
Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of BTC is shown in the below chart. RVOL is an indicator that tells traders how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time compared to the previous volume. Currently, BTC’s RVOL is below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price is below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the BTC is at level 38.23. This means that BTC is in a nearly oversold state. However, a major price reversal may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Bitcoin Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at Bitcoin’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, ADX helps traders find the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also be used to determine if the market is changing or if a new trend is starting. Moreover, ADX is linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
The above chart represents the ADX of Bitcoin. Currently, Bitcoin lies in the range at 47.25, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, it is observed the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of BTC. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than absolute price changes. The RVI is above the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, BTC’s RSI is at the 38.23 level thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of BTC with ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Ethereum and Bitcoin.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the BTC and ETH is moving at the same level as the trend.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Bitcoin network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Bitcoin. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bitcoin in 2022 is $83,434.81. On the other hand, the bearish Bitcoin price prediction for 2022 is $19,959.92.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the BTC ecosystem, the performance of BTC would rise reaching $61,124.96 very soon. But, it might also reach $85K if the investors believe that BTC is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates without any central control or oversight by banks or governments.
2. Where can you purchase BTC?
BTC has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinFLEX, and CoinTiger.
3. Will BTC reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the BTC platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bitcoin?
On Nov 10, 2021, BTC reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $69,044.77.
5. Is BTC a good investment in 2022?
Bitcoin seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of BTC in the past few months, BTC is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Bitcoin (BTC) reach $85K?
Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bitcoin (BTC) will hit $85K soon.
7. What will be the BTC price by 2023?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is expected to reach $65K by 2023.
8. What will be the BTC price by 2024?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is expected to reach $85K by 2024.
9. What will be the BTC price by 2025?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is expected to reach $120K by 2025.
10. What will be the BTC price by 2026?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is expected to reach $134K by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchange reserves have sharply dropped recently, suggesting a possible return to bullish trend.
Bitcoin Exchange Reserves Historical Data May Tell Current Trend Is Bullish
As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the Bitcoin exchange reserves seem to have sharply fallen in the past couple of weeks.
The “all exchanges reserve” is a BTC indicator that shows the total amount of coins currently stored in exchange wallets.
When the value of this indicator moves up, it means investors are depositing their Bitcoin to exchanges. Holders usually transfer coins to exchanges either for withdrawing to fiat or for purchasing altcoins with them. As such, this trend can be bearish for the price of the crypto.
On the other hand, when the reserve moves down, it implies holders are withdrawing their coins at the moment. Such a trend, if sustained, can prove to be bullish for BTC as it may mean that investors are currently in a state of accumulation.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Drops To $46k As $44.2 Million In BTC Gets Dumped Within 1 Min
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the value of the Bitcoin exchange reserve over the past six months:
BTC exchange reserves seem to be moving down since a while now | Source: CryptoQuant
The Bitcoin exchange reserve has been trending down since May, which would suggest that the market is currently accumulating the crypto.
As you can see in the above graph, the analyst has highlighted the two types of trend the different parts of the indicator’s curve have seemed to follow during this period.
Related Reading | Is MicroStrategy Considering Lending Their Bitcoin To Generate Yield? WHY?
It looks like a gradual decline of the reserve has usually marked peak formation in the price of the coin. While a sharp drop seems to correlate with upwards trend.
Clearly, the current trend looks to be one of a sharp drop, and so the quant believes that the coming weeks might be bullish for Bitcoin.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $46k, down 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the coin has lost 21% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.
BTC's price has been moving on a downward trajectory in the past few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin has been in consolidation for a while now as the price of the coin stagnates in the $45k to $50k range. Currently, it’s unclear when the coin might break out of this sideways movement, but if the exchange reserves are anything to go by, the long-term outlook might be bullish for BTC.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com