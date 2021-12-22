Bitcoin
2022 Would Be an Era of Web 3.0, Find out More!
- In Web 3.0, the Internet Computer is a hot topic.
- HNT’s price has seen a few supercycles.
2022 would be an era of Web 3.0 after DeFi, NFT and Metaverse development. Like DeFi in the financial industry, these initiatives aim to provide a decentralized internet for customers. Third-generation internet seeks to grow beyond Layer-1 blockchains, data storage and application. It will also cover gaming and the Metaverse initiatives.
Specifically, MANA, HNT, ICP, and CHZ are on the verge of a huge New Year’s Eve rally. As the initiatives mentioned above work to upgrade to Web 3, do expect a change in the current pattern in the future years.
Internet Computer (ICP):
In Web 3.0, the Internet Computer is a hot topic. The network has said that On-chain decentralized applications (Dapps) are the future of web 3.0. Furthermore, the platform has claimed the title of being the future home of real Dapps on its own merits.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Internet Computer price today is $23.02 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $254,508,155 USD.
Decentraland (MANA):
This year has seen several unique initiatives come to light, including Decentraland. As a result of their Web 3.0 ideals, the project saw a huge surge of interest during the fourth quarter.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Decentraland price today is $3.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $751,678,102 USD.
Helium (HNT):
Customers and small businesses may reap gains from the Helium platform, which aims to encourage Web 3 apps to distribute and achieve wireless coverage and exchange data over the network. Moreover, HNT’s price has seen a few supercycles.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Helium price today is $38.64 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,997,367 USD.
Bitcoin
Metamining Uses An Innovative Cooling Solution To Make Bitcoin Mining Farms Viable In The Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22nd December, 2021, Chainwire
Metamining is a Bitcoin mining operation that spans over 30,000 machines securing the network and collecting BTC block rewards. The operation resides across the Middle East, benefiting from affordable electricity. However, these units do not require air conditioning but are kept cool through a “water curtain” system that is six times more power-efficient.
The company has announced that it evolved into one of the most profitable Bitcoin mining operations worldwide. combined with the Middle East’s affordable electricity rates and a new partnership to finance development and IPO structuring assistance, pave the way for even better things in the future.
An operation on this scale requires future expansion opportunities and solid maintenance. Metamining founder and engineer Sarah Sacrispeyre has come up with a solution to make that possible. Through a modular approach, she is able to save costs and enhance overall maintenance and efficiency to current operations while still allowing for future expansion.
Sarah Sacrispeyre has set up Metamining with her husband, a Business Angel who successfully sold his insurance business previously.
Metamining recently partnered with Ariane Capital to finance its current and future development. Additionally, Ariane Capital will offer support to help Metamining structure its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO). Going public will bring more attention to the cryptocurrency space and highlight the energy-efficient nature of a mining operation in a country with a hot climate. Per year, two of the twelve months pose a challenge due to rising humidity.
All of the initial infrastructure of MetaMining has been funded by the husband-and-wife team themselves, allowing them to keep close tabs on the operation and expand over time. Today, they run several mining farms across the region, pulling in thousands of BTC every month. Using Algeco containers to get hardware online as quickly as possible remains a crucial aspect, as establishing traditional buildings takes months. Through these containers, mining can begin in mere days.
The use of water curtains makes MetaMining operations incredibly energy-efficient. Essentially all the electricity is going to online hardware and hashing as oppose to cooling systems, allowing operations to expand further for the foreseeable future. The hardware is powered by Bitmain ASIC’s.
The company mines bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash only, as mining profitability tends to favor one over the other. However, both ecosystems use the same algorithm, allowing for convenient switching between the chains and pools when the need arises.
About Metamining
Metamining is the most green and ecofriendly mining operation in the world. The company is based in Dubai and consists over 30,000 machines powered by Bitmain.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Manta Network Community Gains Access to New Features with Dolphin Testnet Roll Out
Boston, Massachusettes, 22nd December, 2021,
Manta Network, the Substrate-based DeFi privacy protocol stack, has officially unveiled its Dolphin Testnet to support MantaPay on the Manta-Polkadot network and MariPay on the Calamari-Kusama network.
With this launch, Manta Network opens its product suite for the community members for the first time, granting full access to the features. In addition, as part of the Dolphin testnet launch, the Manta team has also released its public Github repository for its tech-savvy community members.
Manta Network has developed several platforms and protocols designed to make decentralized finance (DeFi) more scalable and interoperable while improving security and privacy. At its core, Manta Network offers a suite of DeFi-centric privacy protocols that add a layer of anonymity for all DeFi transactions. This is accomplished by implementing zkSnarks and Groth16 zero-knowledge proofs to obfuscate wallet addresses entirely. As such, Manta Network plays the critical role of masking portfolio management activities, especially for large volume transactions.
Since its early days, the Manta and Calamari teams have made significant progress in terms of product development. The team has received grants, added several new milestones to its list, rolled out the mainnet version, executed runtime upgrades, and much more. This latest announcement markets the first time the Manta and Calamari teams have rolled out a testnet for community members to leverage. While building a layer-1 privacy network using zero-knowledge proofs is no small task, the Dolphin testnet launch marks another noteworthy achievement for the Manta and Calamari Network.
Amidst the growing demand for privacy-focused solutions for blockchain-based products, Manta Network has emerged as one of the platforms aiming to address this demand with its layer-1 solution instead of introducing another layer-2 solution. Both Manta and Calamari will offer enhanced privacy for the entire DeFi ecosystem through its range of products, including an automated market maker (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) and a payment protocol with built-in privacy. Over time, the Manta team also plans to roll out other add-on products like a synthetic asset protocol and private lending feature.
Remaking on the Dolphin testnet launch, Kenny Li, COO of Manta Network, notes, “Privacy has always been a fundamental issue for us. The more users DeFi projects have, the greater the privacy issues become. Manta Network addresses this problem for the entire community, and the Dolphin testnet is just the first of many more community-oriented steps on our bursting roadmap.”
About Manta Network
Founded in 2020, Manta Network has designed multiple protocols for privacy-preservation in the DeFi space by ensuring greater anonymity for multiple transaction activities, helping conceal user activity through the use of several cryptographic technologies, including zk-SNARKS and Groth16. Substrate-based protocols, including an AMM DEX and payment protocol, have already been unveiled, with others set to follow. Investors include Alameda Research, Polychain Capital, DeFiance Capital, CoinFund, ParaFi Capital, LongHash Ventures, SkyVision Capital, Zee Prime Capital, The Spartan Group, Divergence Capital, SNZ Holding, CMS Holdings, Global Coin Ventures, ConSensys, Digital Currency Group, and more.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Binance Ventures into the NFT Gaming Metaverse
- Binance leading the revolution into NFT Gaming Metaverse.
- The NFT platform recorded over 1 million gaming NFTs in supply.
- Moreover, NFT won the title of ‘word of the year 2021’.
Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buzzing around the space as a highlighted topic attracting the interests of all individuals through its digital evolution. As the crypto industry is also growing mature in the market, people are very eager to experience their assets into digital artworks.
Thus, by observing the growth and future of NFTs in the marketplace, Binance primarily popped with the launch of its own NFT platform in June. And now, Binance is very curious in exploring the gaming metaverse in its own NFT marketplace. Through this, it supports both the artists and gaming developers.
Binance Dives into NFT Gaming
Significantly, Binance’s immersive initiative to explore gaming sectors through NFTs is experiencing a remarkable welcome in the marketplace. Therefore, heading high into the Gaming Metaverse, ranked Binance to be the world’s largest gaming NFT trading platform.
Moreover, Binance is gaining huge responses for its unique developments for its best quality and growth of crypto assets since its inception. In addition, with a notable positive response to serve as a NFT marketplace, Binance initiated an Initial Game Offering [IGO] in its platform.
In regards with this, Binance community happily shared,
“Our team is working in line with its futuristic vision of bringing the NFT gaming into the real world experience. Interestingly, Binance aims to be the foundation for gaming metaverse connecting with top-tier blockchain games around the world.”
Therefore, this remarkable initiative of Binance into NFT gaming, drived many gamers to choose Binance NFT platform. Thus, marking this achievement, the trading platform recorded over 1M gaming NFTs till date. Adding to the record, it scored $130 million in trading volume with its NFT projects.
Thus, as a memorable milestone, Binance witnessed its most expensive gaming NFT sold at a cost of $1,937,600 (approximately 2 million).
