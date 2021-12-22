2022 Would Be an Era of Web 3.0, Find out More!

In Web 3.0, the Internet Computer is a hot topic.

2022 would be an era of Web 3.0 after DeFi, NFT and Metaverse development. Like DeFi in the financial industry, these initiatives aim to provide a decentralized internet for customers. Third-generation internet seeks to grow beyond Layer-1 blockchains, data storage and application. It will also cover gaming and the Metaverse initiatives.

Specifically, MANA, HNT, ICP, and CHZ are on the verge of a huge New Year’s Eve rally. As the initiatives mentioned above work to upgrade to Web 3, do expect a change in the current pattern in the future years.

Internet Computer (ICP):

In Web 3.0, the Internet Computer is a hot topic. The network has said that On-chain decentralized applications (Dapps) are the future of web 3.0. Furthermore, the platform has claimed the title of being the future home of real Dapps on its own merits.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Internet Computer price today is $23.02 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $254,508,155 USD.

Decentraland (MANA):

This year has seen several unique initiatives come to light, including Decentraland. As a result of their Web 3.0 ideals, the project saw a huge surge of interest during the fourth quarter.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Decentraland price today is $3.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $751,678,102 USD.

Helium (HNT):

Customers and small businesses may reap gains from the Helium platform, which aims to encourage Web 3 apps to distribute and achieve wireless coverage and exchange data over the network. Moreover, HNT’s price has seen a few supercycles.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Helium price today is $38.64 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $53,997,367 USD.