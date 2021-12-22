Connect with us

News

3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Tuesday, including Justin Fields’ comfort zone and whether Thomas Graham Jr. earned more playing time

Published

38 seconds ago

on

3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Tuesday, including Justin Fields’ comfort zone and whether Thomas Graham Jr. earned more playing time
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy spoke with reporters Tuesday to recap his team’s 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here are three things we heard from the video conference call.

1. Justin Fields said getting outside the pocket and running no-huddle plays give him the most confidence. Nagy said the Bears ‘can definitely do more of it.’

Fields had some rough moments Monday, but one of his most successful stretches came early in the fourth quarter when the Bears were in a no-huddle offense. Fields completed five straight passes totaling 63 yards, followed by a 5-yard scramble that drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

“Our offense is very efficient doing (no huddle) just because we know those plays,” Fields said Monday. “It’s literally no thinking. We line up and run those plays, and I know where all the answers are to whatever coverage they give us … I think that kind of gets our offense in a rhythm.”

Nagy on Tuesday said the Bears can do more up-tempo, no-huddle stuff considering it got the offense moving, though he noted the team’s biggest problem was in the red zone, where the Bears went 1-for-5. The fourth-quarter drive ended with the Bears stalling at the 9-yard line when Darnell Mooney caught Fields’ pass in the end zone but couldn’t get both feet in.

“For a lot of these college quarterbacks right now, this all kind of stems from the high school, it goes to college and the college trickles into the NFL with some of the stuff they do,” Nagy said. “I for sure think that you can see yesterday at certain times in the game that the tempo helps. You can’t necessarily live in it every play for certain reasons. But we can definitely do more of it. I think our players would agree with that. I think our coaches would. And you feel that. At the same point in time, we were moving the ball, too, without going no-huddle. So I think that probably more than anything yesterday I would say that five possessions in the red zone is where we’ve got to be better.”

2. Nagy said rookie Thomas Graham Jr. ‘certainly helped himself out with being able to play more.’

With the Bears starting secondary out because of COVID-19 and injuries, the Bears turned to Graham to start at cornerback in his first NFL game. The sixth-round pick spent the majority of season on the practice squad but came through with several big moments and recorded seven tackles and three passes defended.

He batted down Kirk Cousins’ pass to Tyler Conklin in the end zone in the second quarter and broke up Cousins’ pass to Ihmir Smith-Marsette later in the quarter on third-and-7.

“He was aggressive,” Nagy said of Graham. “He did a great job of stepping up to the moment. I thought his tackling was really good. He was able to stick his nose in there and make some good tackles.

“I thought he really stuck out. He’s a guy that’s had success in college, and then coming here and getting an opportunity against some good wide receivers and a good offense, that’s only going to make him better. … You root for those type of stories, and he has certainly helped himself out with being able to play more.”

It will be worth watching to see where Graham gets his next opportunity. As of Tuesday, the Bears had reinstated only nickel cornerback Duke Shelley of the 14 players to miss the Vikings game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but there’s a chance they could get several more players back before they face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

3. Nagy said rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins will continue to improve — but he has to clean up the penalties.

Jenkins’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Vikings defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum hit Fields hard out of bounds cost the Bears 12 yards. But some also appreciated Jenkins’ show of passion.

Less debatable were Jenkins’ other two penalties. In his first start in place of Jason Peters, Jenkins was called for holding on the Bears’ first offensive play. He also had a false start on third-and-1 in the second quarter.

Jenkins now has six accepted penalties in the two games he has played on offense. But Nagy said there were positives Monday.

“He did a good job in pass pro. I think he’s continuing to grow,” Nagy said. “The penalties are hurting right now. The hold on the first play of the game and then the false start on third-and-1 are two impact plays. We’ve got to reduce those and limit those, and he will. He cares. He cares a lot. Technique-wise, fundamentally, his confidence, he’s another young guy that’s going to keep getting better and better with the more time he plays.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Tim Stokely Steps Down as OnlyFans CEO, Promotes Chief Marketing Officer

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Tim Stokely Steps Down as OnlyFans CEO, Promotes Chief Marketing Officer
google news

Stokely says Gan will bring “a fresh energy” to OnlyFans. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

OnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, promoting the company’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Amrapali Gan to take the helm.

“Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential,” Stokely said in a press release. “OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Stokely, who has his roots in the adult entertainment business, launched GlamGirls and Customs4U before starting OnlyFans in 2016. The company stirred up controversy in August for banning explicit content, potentially jeopardizing the livelihoods of sex workers who have popularized the platform. Less than one week later, the company reversed its decision, citing a commitment to its “diverse creator community. 

Gan previously served as the Vice President of Marketing for Cannabis Cafe, the first cannabis restaurant in America. She also has experience at Quest Nutrition and Red Bull Media House. 

“I am proud to assume this role. I look forward to continuing to work closely with our creator community to help them maximize control over, and monetise, their content,” Gan said.  “I will be leading an exceptionally talented team at OnlyFans that is delivering a unique experience for our creators and fans. By blending state of the art technology with creative capital, we are committed to being the safest social media platform in the world.”

Tim Stokely Steps Down as OnlyFans CEO, Promotes Chief Marketing Officer

google news
Continue Reading

News

Ramsey County opens Snelling Avenue food scrap collection site

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Mike Glennon clears concussion protocol, to start at QB vs. Chargers
google news

Ramsey County has opened a new 24-hour collection site for food scraps and compostable materials in St. Paul’s Highland Park.

The location, at 800 S. Snelling Ave., is the county’s 16th drop-off site. All seven Ramsey County yard waste sites accept food scraps.

County officials said in a written announcement that more than 20 percent of what goes into the trash is food scraps. As compost, it can be used for gardening soil, landscaping and construction projects, with the goal of helping soil hold more water and nutrients, supporting more living organisms and controlling erosion and storm water runoff.

Free food scraps starter kits and compostable bags are available at Ramsey County Yard Waste collection sites while supplies last.

The county maintains an interactive map at tinyurl.com/RamCoMap2021 that shows collection sites for food scraps, yard waste, medicine and household hazardous waste. The Highland District Council is looking for volunteers to keep the new location at 800 S. Snelling Ave. clear of snow. Call 651-695-4005 or email info@highlanddistrictcouncil.org for more information.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Burnsville man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 33-year-old Eagan man

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Burnsville man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 33-year-old Eagan man
google news

A Burnsville man was charged Tuesday with murder in the weekend shooting of a 33-year-old man in Eagan.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, was charged in Dakota County District Court with second-degree intentional murder for the death of Faisal A. Abukar of Eagan.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed (Courtesy of the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the criminal complaint, Eagan police officers responded to the Marathon gas station on Silver Bell Road, just east of the Twin Cities Premiere Outlet Mall shortly before 7 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Witnesses told police that prior to the shooting, four men, who had arrived in two separate cars, were arguing.

In one of the cars was Abukar and his associate, who was driving. In the other car was Ahmed and another man.

Abukar’s car pulled up along side the other and a man exited the other car and attempted to sit in the back seat. An argument ensued.

The unknown man punched Abukar’s associate in the face and threw him to the ground, witnesses told police.

The driver of the other car, later identified as Ahmed, exited the car, pulled out a gun and shot Abukar in the head, according to the complaint.

Abukar’s associate ran off, glancing back to see Ahmed pointing the gun at him, according to the complaint.

According to witnesses and video surveillance, Ahmed and the other man got into their car and drove closer to a Dominoes Pizza that shares a parking lot with the Marathon gas station. The car stayed parked there for a short time, after which it exited the parking lot and crashed within 100 yards of the scene, charges say.

Ahmed ran from the crashed vehicle toward the outlet mall where police quickly apprehended him, according to the complaint. He had a 9mm handgun in his pocket loaded with ammunition matching the casing left at the scene of the crime, charges say. The other man was not found.

Ahmed has two misdemeanor assault charges on his record. Bail was set in the amount of $1.5 million without conditions ($750,000 with conditions) by Dakota County District Court Judge Christopher Lehman. Ahmed’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 in Hastings.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending