A Lil’ Positivity: Kanye West Donates Thousands Of Toys To Kids In Chicago

Published

53 seconds ago

on

A Lil' Positivity: Kanye West Donates Thousands Of Toys To Kids In Chicago
No matter what your opinion is about Kanye West, you can’t say he doesn’t give back to his community.

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

According to a local news outlet, the entertainer–who recently legally changed his name to Ye–bought and donated over 4,000 toys for children in his native Chicago.

The 44-year-old started handing out the presents at a gymnasium inside the Kennedy King College in Englewood at around 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 19. Obviously, members of the community were excited about his appearance and about his generous contribution.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” Chicago politician Stephanie Coleman told ABC7 Chicago. “He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

Family members of the children who participated in the toy drive reportedly also received food, games and prizes.

West, who has four children of his own with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, shared on Thanksgiving Eve that he wishes to help those who live in poverty.

At the time, Ye took a meeting on Skid Row to “share ideas” with the CEO and president of LA Mission, a nonprofit that helps fight homelessness in Los Angeles. “He talked about saving the world and how he had all these ideas to work with LA Mission,” a source told Page Six about the meeting.

Celebrities

Christianly Calling It Quits: Meagan Good’s Husband DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage

Published

20 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Christianly Calling It Quits: Meagan Good's Husband DeVon Franklin Files For Divorce After 9 Years Of Marriage
A couple whose super sweet Christian coupledom made headlines is calling it quits.

The Blast reports that DeVon Franklin has filed for divorce from Meagan Good after 9 years of marriage. According to legal documents exclusively obtained by the publication, the case was opened on Monday, December 20, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California.

While the couple hasn’t been spotted together in recent months, Franklin excitedly posted about the premiere of his wife’s Prime Video show “Harlem” on December 3. Meagan stars as the main character, Camille, in the series.

 

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! ” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem”

“My Loooove💜 .. thank you 🙏🏾 Heart’ah’smilin 🥺🥺🙏🏾🙈😭. Love you!” Meagan wrote in the comments section of the post.

It’s unclear what caused the split.

Prior to the divorce news, Meagan shared that she and Franklin, a Pastor and best-selling author, were planning on expanding their family.

They previously made headlines by revealing that they were waited till marriage to consummate their relatonship citing their faith.

This story is still developing…

Celebrities

Lala Kent “Traumatized” by Ex Randall, Talks Future Romance

Published

23 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Pump Rules' Lala Kent Says She "Doesn't Even Know" Randall Emmett and Reveals "bRand New" Merch Sold Out, Plus Talks Future Romance and Plans for 2022
Lala Kent is having a hard time watching the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules play out.

After splitting from Randall Emmett in October amid rumors of infidelity, Lala appeared on the podcast of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, where she admitted to feeling traumatized by her ex-fiance and revealed how she’s cashing in on their breakup.

“It’s very hard for me to watch this season, just with everything that has now happened in my life and things that I now know,” Lala admitted on the latest episode of Melissa Gorga on Display. “A lot of my comments didn’t age well and I’m okay with that because I was just in the dark. And how I could be living in the dark and sleeping next to someone who I don’t even know… I think about this daily and how, I don’t even know him. And with what I do know, to be honest, I don’t want to know him.”

“This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily, just how I could feel so safe with someone… knowing the life he was living behind my back,” she continued.

Following their breakup, Lala ventured to the tattoo parlor, where she changed her “Rand” tattoo to read “bRand New” and ultimately released a line of merch to go with it.

“I got that person’s little nickname tattooed on my arm and I wanted to put a positive spin on it and the second I did that, I was like, throw it on a sweatshirt and we sold out extremely quickly. So I was excited that people enjoyed it,” she explained.

When the RHONJ cast member then asked Lala if she was tuning into the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lala confirmed she is “obsessed” with the show.

“The storylines that are happening, you can’t make it up. Only in Utah. It’s crazy,” Lala said. “It was a little bit of a drag the first few episodes and then they just slapped us with a bunch of craziness. I could watch ‘Bad Weather’ [Heather Gay and Whitney Rose] all day. They make so much sense.”

What doesn’t make sense is Jen Shah‘s legal situation, which has found the RHOSLC cast member being accused of money laundering and fraud for her role in a telemarketing scheme that allegedly targeted elderly people.

“I always stick by the whole, like innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t add up,” Lala noted. “Tell me that [someone is] taking money from the elderly and that does something to my heart and soul.”

Also during her interview with Melissa, Lala said she’s hoping to do more acting in the coming year.

“I’m really hoping that this year, I will book a scripted series,” she revealed after Melissa asked her about her 2022 plans. “I’ve been acting since I was 12. I would really love that. I just enjoy the craft so that would be amazing if I could do that, and focusing on my brands, the Give Them Lala brands and most importantly, being a killer mama to my baby.”

Lala then said she’d like to find a relationship, much like that of Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga.

“Your relationship with your husband is just, it’s amazing. I want that one day,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Celebrities

Ghosts Never Die: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The “Power Book II: Ghost” Midseason Finale

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Ghosts Never Die: Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The "Power Book II: Ghost" Midseason Finale
Ghosts never die

Even in death, Ghost still has a profound impact on the Powerverse that spiraled into chaos when Tariq was arrested for the murders of Detective Ramirez and Professor Reynolds in the second most shocking moment of the amazing midseason finale.

The first was easily Ghost’s note to Tariq that he instructed lawyer Daniel Warren to deliver to his son in the event that he were ever arrested.

Naturally, we thought there would be helpful information or a number to call but it was just Ghost being the pettiest father-murdered-by-his-son ever from the grave.

“I knew you’d end up here lil n*gga… right where you belong,” he wrote in one of the coldest moments in ‘Power’ history that shattered the whole entire internet.

How Tariq gets out of this jam after being framed, we have no idea, but his unexpected arrest is attached to multiple intersecting storylines that likely end with multiple characters getting knocked off by season’s end.

As for the Tejada family, things are swerving left with Monet realizing she’s not in control at all, Lorenzo getting out of jail and Mecca making chess moves that will somehow lead back to Tariq.

There’s also that pesky little secret Monet’s keeping from Zeke, Cane thinking he’s got the best of Tariq, Lauren attempting to set up Tariq, Carrie doing everything in her power to get popped, and Davis MacLean plotting something that may have unexpected consequences.

At this point, we’re bracing for several potential plot twists and turns in the second half of what’s been a very, very good season.

What was your reaction to Ghost’s letter? How do you think Tariq will get out of this situation? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the midseason finale on the flip.

“Monet…walking in and seeing her husband, who’s supposed to be in a prison cell, at the dining room table” – awkwardddd

