A Lil’ Positivity: Kanye West Donates Thousands Of Toys To Kids In Chicago

Lala Kent is having a hard time watching the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules play out.

After splitting from Randall Emmett in October amid rumors of infidelity, Lala appeared on the podcast of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, where she admitted to feeling traumatized by her ex-fiance and revealed how she’s cashing in on their breakup.

“It’s very hard for me to watch this season, just with everything that has now happened in my life and things that I now know,” Lala admitted on the latest episode of Melissa Gorga on Display. “A lot of my comments didn’t age well and I’m okay with that because I was just in the dark. And how I could be living in the dark and sleeping next to someone who I don’t even know… I think about this daily and how, I don’t even know him. And with what I do know, to be honest, I don’t want to know him.”

“This whole experience has been traumatizing and it haunts me daily, just how I could feel so safe with someone… knowing the life he was living behind my back,” she continued.

Following their breakup, Lala ventured to the tattoo parlor, where she changed her “Rand” tattoo to read “bRand New” and ultimately released a line of merch to go with it.

“I got that person’s little nickname tattooed on my arm and I wanted to put a positive spin on it and the second I did that, I was like, throw it on a sweatshirt and we sold out extremely quickly. So I was excited that people enjoyed it,” she explained.

When the RHONJ cast member then asked Lala if she was tuning into the currently airing season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Lala confirmed she is “obsessed” with the show.

“The storylines that are happening, you can’t make it up. Only in Utah. It’s crazy,” Lala said. “It was a little bit of a drag the first few episodes and then they just slapped us with a bunch of craziness. I could watch ‘Bad Weather’ [Heather Gay and Whitney Rose] all day. They make so much sense.”

What doesn’t make sense is Jen Shah‘s legal situation, which has found the RHOSLC cast member being accused of money laundering and fraud for her role in a telemarketing scheme that allegedly targeted elderly people.

“I always stick by the whole, like innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t add up,” Lala noted. “Tell me that [someone is] taking money from the elderly and that does something to my heart and soul.”

Also during her interview with Melissa, Lala said she’s hoping to do more acting in the coming year.

“I’m really hoping that this year, I will book a scripted series,” she revealed after Melissa asked her about her 2022 plans. “I’ve been acting since I was 12. I would really love that. I just enjoy the craft so that would be amazing if I could do that, and focusing on my brands, the Give Them Lala brands and most importantly, being a killer mama to my baby.”

Lala then said she’d like to find a relationship, much like that of Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga.

“Your relationship with your husband is just, it’s amazing. I want that one day,” she shared.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.