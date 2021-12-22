Connect with us

Abandoned Dogs Brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston

Published

1 min ago

on

Abandoned Dogs Brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston
BOSTON MA. – DECEMBER 21: Caitlin Phillips ,animal care assistant manager, and Petra Raposo, admissions supervisor , play with two dogs after the pair of emaciated Pitbull-type dogs that were likely abandoned this past week were brought to the Animal Rescue League of Boston on December 21, 2021 in Boston, MA. (Staff Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

First look: Inside SweetWater Brewing Co.’s massive Fort Collins taproom

Published

41 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

First look: Inside SweetWater Brewing Co.'s massive Fort Collins taproom
Beer is officially flowing at SweetWater Brewing Co.’s massive new taproom and production facility in Fort Collins.

The brewery, which is headquartered in Atlanta, took over the space formerly home to Red Truck Brewing Co. in July to anchor its expansion to the western United States and add up to 80,000 barrels to its annual production capacity, said Laird Mulderink, vice president of operations in Colorado.

As part of a recent facility remodel, Mulderink said crews “SweetWaterized” a spacious, 10,000-square-foot taproom where drinkers can find 18 draft taps serving brewery staples like 420 Pale Ale as well as special releases. The taproom opened to the public on Dec. 18.

“We added some more windows into the production area and moved the canning line to make room for brite tanks,” Mulderink said, “so when you’re sitting in the taproom enjoying the beer, you get to look through these big windows and watch beers shuffling down the canning line.”

Colorado weather: Game-changing snow coming to the Colorado mountains while Denver continues to beg for any moisture

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Colorado weather: Game-changing snow coming to the Colorado mountains while Denver continues to beg for any moisture
An unusual but very good pattern is looking to set up over the western U.S/ that could bring rather continuous active weather to the Colorado mountains starting Thursday and possibly lasting through the new year. This pattern will pretty much guarantee that mountain locations will have a white Christmas or least have snow falling on Christmas Day.

Atmospheric Height Levels – Red = high pressure and warmth. Blue = low pressure and cold

An Aleutian High will be building and maintaining its strength for quite some time. A similar type of pattern was seen this summer when a blocking ridge was set up over the Western U.S., keeping Colorado warm and dry and allowing for all storms to pass by and not impact us. Well, this go around, the blocking ridge is far to our west and north and that will allow for all of the storms to travel toward our area. If the models are correct, this could be the pattern for the next one to two weeks. Or more.

This type of weather pattern is something that could be a game changer for the western water woes. A continuous stream of active weather means that nearly consistent snow (and moisture in general) is possible for the foreseeable future. On top of this, some lingering atmospheric river moisture is poised to impact Colorado maybe more than once during this period leading to even bigger storm totals.

Colorado’s first round of significant moisture comes Thursday to Friday as moisture from the tropics will make its way through the Southwest and into Colorado. Due to the winds’ direction, the San Juans and Western Slope mountains will see the biggest impacts, but all mountains will experience some benefit from this. The southwest winds will be pumping in some mild air as well so snow levels are initially going to be rather high, above 8,000 feet at times before dropping to the valley floors.

Favorable winds continue through the weekend and although the amount of moisture will lessen for Saturday and Sunday, there will be enough support for snow showers to remain steady both days.

1640179303 275 Colorado weather Game changing snow coming to the Colorado mountains while
Future snowfall potential between now and Sunday, December 26.

While this pattern does not support snow or rain for areas east of the mountains, the San Juans, Elk mountains and Park range should be the big winners through Sunday with possibly over 2 feet of snow in four days. The majority of ski areas in Colorado should get at least a half foot of snow by the end of the weekend, making for a great ski holiday but also making for some extremely tough travel. After this, the active pattern continues as the new year approaches. Snow looks to continue almost daily as January nears, leading to even more impressive snowfall totals and endless powder days.

Want to see where vegan food is heading in Denver? Check out Gladys.

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Want to see where vegan food is heading in Denver? Check out Gladys.
Celery root Reubens, blackened carrot tacos — at Denver’s newest vegan restaurant, you won’t miss the meat on any of your favorite menu items.

“By using something familiar as a jumping-off point, diners can find something delicious and comforting to latch onto, re-envisioned through our perspective,” said Rocky Hunter, co-owner of Gladys at Edgewater Public Market.

Last month, Hunter — and business partner and fellow chef Dave Grant — opened their “entirely animal-free, vegetable-focused concept” at the West Denver food hall. They named it Gladys after Hunter’s grandmother, hoping to “invoke the spirit of grandma-style hospitality,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Before opening their own counter, Hunter was chef at Fruition, while Grant was culinary director for Watercourse Foods and City, O’ City in Denver.

“We’ve both felt that vegetable-focused food has been riding shotgun, or worse, in the back seat entirely at most ‘fine-dining’ restaurants, and we would like that to change,” Hunter said.

“It was important to us to make vegetables the ‘star’ of the cuisine and not just an addition to (it),” Grant added.

Andy Cross, The Denver Post

Co-owners of Gladys restaurant, Rocky Hunter, left, and Dave Grant at the Edgewater Public Market Dec. 18, 2021.

And star these veggies do, in dishes such as the Reuben, with savory celery root piled deceptively in place of corned beef, topped with chicory kraut and horseradish dairy-free “crème fraîche.” A complex and hearty Beans and Grains bowl combines pan-roasted squash with Rancho Gordo frijoles charros, freekah grains, “sour cream” and herbs (both dishes cost $12).

