Ask Amy: Ex’s reappearance brings on anxiety
Dear Amy: After 20 years and many tears, my ex has decided to reappear.
He found my daughter on social media. She was hesitant to put him in touch. This man literally ran out of our lives. This put me into a major depression. I had a total breakdown.
I made contact, and he told me about his life and mistakes. He apologized to me.
I told him I had forgiven him long ago.
He recently broke up with his girlfriend and I am baffled about why he’s in touch.
I just can’t wrap my mind around as to why he wants to talk to me now after all these years.
He talks about all the good times we had. He remembers every single detail of events from years’ past, like they were yesterday.
He said that he messed up badly and regretted everything he did that hurt me.
He has not asked me for anything, except to listen.
I have loved this man the whole time he was gone and now I am afraid I will be hurt again. It’s very painful for me. I am afraid.
I don’t know what he wants of me (if anything), and it’s very confusing.
What should I do? Should I just ask him, point blank?
Or should I just fade away and leave the past in the past?
I have had a lot of trauma and abandonment in my life, and I don’t know if I could handle being hurt again.
— Dazed and Confused
Dear Dazed: I’m going to be that cynical friend — the one who challenges you when you’re lost in the weeds.
He’s in touch with you now because he just broke up with his girlfriend.
He’s manipulating you now with tales from the crypt because — he just broke up with his girlfriend.
My question for you is: Why does he get to be in charge? Why does he get to dominate these conversations?
Maybe it’s time for you to be in charge. You’ve had 20 years to prepare. And you deserve to express yourself, not out of anger, but because you have a voice and a point of view.
You could say, “Well, we’ve walked down memory lane. That was nice. Now, what’s next?”
If he says, “I just want to be friends. I want to make amends,” you can say. “You’ve done that, and I accept. We’re good!”
He may imply (but not say) that he wants to rekindle the relationship.
If so, you — still in charge — will say, “I need to think about it. Don’t call me, I’ll call you.”
You could take this as the closure you’ve been denied over the last 20 years. Don’t fade away. Consider walking away. And if you want to give a relationship with him another try, do so with your eyes wide open.
Dear Amy: I follow the letters in your column regarding gender nonconformity with interest, including the recent series, beginning with “Auntie’s” refusal to use her teenage niece’s preferred they/them pronouns.
I took many decades to come to terms with the fact that I am transgender.
I spent decades in and out of therapy and on antidepressants, trying to align my soul with the body into which I was born.
But now, in my 60s, I’ve come to terms with who I am.
My lifelong depression lifted, and now I have genuine friendships because it is me who is relating to people, rather than the persona that I created.
I now know what it means to live life, rather than merely exist.
People can relate to the gender nonconforming persons in their lives as they see fit. That is their right.
They should not be surprised, however, if the gender-nonconforming person decides, as I have, to spend their time with the people who love and respect them for who they are.
— The Truth Comes Out in the End
Dear Truth: Thank you for outlining your challenges and experience with gender nonconformity. I hope your story will help others to understand and lead them toward compassion.
Dear Amy: For the families who don’t know how to include their unvaccinated members over the holidays, I have a proposal: Ask them to take a COVID test a day before the family get-together.
I think it is important to find a way where we can all come together and stop feeling anger and resentment toward our family members.
— Healthy
Dear Healthy: “Trust, but verify.” I like it.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Easy chicken pozole verde chases away the cold
Soup season is officially upon us, and how better to chase away the sniffles (in your mind, anyway) than with some flavorful chicken soup?
This easy, hominy-based Mexican soup is full of vibrant flavors, thanks to the addition of tangy salsa verde and a generous squeeze of lime. It features chicken thigh simmered in chicken broth flavored with onion, jalapeño and oregano until it’s fall-apart tender. The shredded meat then gets added back into the liquid with the blended vegetables and ready-to-eat canned hominy, a type of corn that has been soaked in an alkali solution to soften the tough outer hulls.
The original recipe from food blogger Isabel Orozco-Moore of Isabeleats.com incorporates fresh tomatillos, but my local grocery had none. So I substituted jarred salsa verde with pretty tasty results.
Sliced radish and jalapeño add bright Christmas-y colors to the soup. You also could crush a handful of tortilla chips on top for a salty finish.
EASY CHICKEN POZOLE VERDE
Serves 6-8
PG tested
- 5-6 boneless chicken thighs, skin removed (about 2 pounds)
- 1/2 large Spanish onion, chopped
- 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped (or keep the seeds if you like it spicy)
- 5 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups medium salsa verde
- Large handful chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving
- 2 15-ounce cans white hominy, drained and rinsed
- Sliced lime, radishes and jalapeños, for garnish
In a large pot or Dutch oven, add chicken thighs, onion, jalapeños, chicken broth, water and oregano. Season generously with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Place over high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cover partially. Cook for 40 minutes, or until chicken is fall-apart tender.
Transfer chicken to cutting board and shred with a fork. Set aside.
Using a large slotted spoon, place the onions and jalapeños in a large blender. Add a large handful of fresh cilantro, a cup or so of the cooking liquid and puree until completely smooth.
Add the shredded chicken, pureed veggies, jarred salsa and hominy into the large pot. Stir and cook over medium-high heat for 15 minutes uncovered. If the soup is too thick, add a little more chicken broth or water. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper, if needed.
Serve with fresh lime juice, radishes, sliced jalapeño and chopped cilantro.
Adapted from isabeleats.com
Other voices: Three Medal of Honor recipients represent the best of America
America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are over, but the actions of many of the troops who served can continue to uplift a fractious nation. President Biden last week paid tribute to three such soldiers with the Medal of Honor.
In October 2005 in Samarra, Iraq, Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe was in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle that was struck by an improvised explosive device, engulfing it in flames. Despite being burned more than three-quarters of his body, despite continuing enemy fire, Cashe rescued six soldiers and an Iraqi interpreter. A month later, he would die from those burns.
A fact to take to heart: Despite the fact that 16% of the active-duty military is Black, Cashe is the first African-American recipient of the medal since 9/11, a period during which 28 servicemen have been so honored.
The second soldier paid posthumous tribute was Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz. In Afghanistan’s Paktia Province in July 2018, the Army Ranger, in his fifth deployment, led a small unit to clear an area of enemy forces; it ended in an onslaught of gunfire. Celiz exposed himself to the fusillade as he secured a heavy weapon system and bought his unit precious time to reach cover, enabling a wounded comrade to get to a medical evacuation helicopter. He died soon thereafter of his wounds. (Celiz happens to be the first Jewish Medal of Honor recipient since 9/11.)
One soldier was at the White House to have the medal hung around his neck. In the summer of 2013, Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee was a Green Beret serving in Afghanistan’s Forward Operating Base Ghazni when it came under attack. An explosion ripped open the perimeter wall, and 10 armed insurgents wearing suicide vests rushed in. Plumlee then engaged the enemy fighters, killing multiple insurgents in an elaborate gunfight and saving many American lives.
Three humble soldiers who sacrificed for their brethren in good faith: America owes them not only thanks, but an honest attempt, even in small ways, to emulate their example.
NFL power rankings, Week 15: As playoff race heats up, where do the Ravens and AFC North contenders stand?
Each week of the NFL season, The Baltimore Sun will rank all 32 NFL teams. The rankings will take into account not just weekly performance, but how well each team measures up as Super Bowl contenders, regardless of win-loss record.
Here are the rankings after Week 15:
Super Bowl favorites
1. Green Bay Packers (11-3; No. 2)
2. Kansas City Chiefs (10-4; No. 3)
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4; No. 1)
If we’re headed for a rematch in the NFC championship game, one team is trending up while the other is trending down.
The Packers nearly blew a late lead against backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Ravens, but their 31-30 win made them the first team to win their division and clinch a playoff spot. Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury hasn’t slowed him down, as he carved up the Ravens’ depleted secondary for 268 yards and three touchdowns. And as if he needed any more motivation this season, Rodgers is one touchdown pass away from passing Brett Favre for the most in Packers history.
The Buccaneers, meanwhile, suffered a nightmare 9-0 defeat to the Saints in which quarterback Tom Brady was shut out for the first time since 2006 and wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette went down with injuries. Godwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, but Evans and Fournette should be back in time for the playoffs. Safety Antonine Winfield Jr. and cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Jamel Dean are also hurt, putting the Bucs’ chances of claiming the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in serious jeopardy.
Injuries might be what ends up swinging the NFC race in Green Bay’s favor. The Packers might get cornerback Jaire Alexander, left tackle David Bakhtiari and edge rusher Za’Darius Smith back in time for the postseason, reinforcing the league’s best team with three of its best players. FiveThirtyEight currently gives the Packers a 23% chance to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Chiefs for the best odds in the league. If this is indeed Rodgers’ last dance in Green Bay, it could very well end with a ring.
The top contenders
4. Los Angeles Rams (10-4; No. 5)
5. New England Patriots (9-5; No. 4)
6. Dallas Cowboys (10-4; No. 7)
7. Buffalo Bills (8-6; No. 8)
8. Arizona Cardinals (10-4; No. 6)
Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp worked their magic yet again to lead the Rams to a 20-10 over the Seahawks, pulling Los Angeles into a tie for first place in the NFC West and one game behind the Packers for the No. 1 seed. With nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns Tuesday night, Kupp needs 339 yards over his final three games to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record of 1,964. His connection with Stafford, who’s turned into a Most Valuable Player candidate in his first year operating coach Sean McVay’s offense, has the Rams looking like the biggest challenger to the Packers and Bucs for the NFC title.
Two teams that seemed to be in that race — the Cowboys and Cardinals — have not been impressive of late. Dallas has won three straight since losing the Raiders on Thanksgiving but hasn’t looked dominant against the Saints, Washington and Giants. Dak Prescott has just three touchdown passes and three interceptions during that stretch. Kyler Murray has been even more disappointing for the Cardinals, throwing three interceptions in his past two games, including one in an ugly 30-12 loss to the lowly Lions. For the first time in NFL history, a team with one win or fewer beat a 10-plus win team by double-digits. After looking like the clear favorite for the No. 1 seed, Arizona finds itself holding off the surging Rams and 49ers in the NFC West with three games to go.
This weekend will ultimately decide which AFC team is the Chiefs’ biggest competition. The Bills and Patriots meet on Sunday with the AFC East title hanging in the balance just three weeks after New England’s 14-10 victory on a windy night in Buffalo. Since that game, the Bills took the Bucs to overtime and dominated the Panthers, while the Patriots were run over by Jonathan Taylor and the Colts on Thursday night. Buffalo doesn’t have the impressive record many expected, but Josh Allen and Co. look as formidable as ever. The Bills rank third in Football Outsiders’ DVOA and first in ESPN’s Football Power Index, but the Patriots are not far behind, coming in at fifth in both rankings. It’ll be another heavyweight fight Sunday in Foxborough.
The wild cards
9. Indianapolis Colts (8-6; No. 11)
10. San Francisco 49ers (8-6; No. 12)
11. Los Angeles Chargers (8-6; No. 9)
12. Baltimore Ravens (8-6; No. 10)
13. Cincinnati Bengals (8-6; No. 14)
14. Cleveland Browns (7-7; No. 13)
15. Tennessee Titans (9-5, No. 15)
If you’re looking for a team to pull off a first-round upset in each conference, look no further than the Colts and 49ers. Indianapolis’ 27-17 victory over the Patriots showed that it can win despite quarterback Carson Wentz, who completed just five of 12 passes and should have been intercepted more than once. It didn’t seem to matter with Jonathan Taylor rushing for 170 yards, including a game-sealing 67-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Not to be overlooked, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has put together an impressive unit this season, one of the many reasons why this Colts team is one to be feared come January.
The 49ers are just as threatening because of their defense and potent rushing attack, but it helps to have above-average quarterback play. A healthy Jimmy Garoppolo has provided that and then some this season, ranking second in the league in expected points added plus completion percentage over expectation composite, according to RBSDM.com, behind only MVP front-runner Aaron Rodgers. It’s not hard to imagine San Francisco pulling off another Super Bowl run under coach Kyle Shanahan when this team is at full strength.
Meanwhile, the AFC North race looks like it’s going to come down to the wire. The Ravens have lost three straight, but Lamar Jackson could return in time for Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the Bengals. Cincinnati, which dominated Baltimore in the last meeting, and can secure a one-game advantage and the critical tiebreaker with a victory, putting the Bengals in prime position to secure their first playoff berth since 2015. But the Ravens are still playing hard despite dealing with the league’s worst injury luck, and Huntley has been a revelation in his three extended appearances this season. It would be silly to count Baltimore out already — even if Bengals cornerback Eli Apple is.
Is it time to say goodbye to the Browns? Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal as time expired handed Cleveland and third-string quarterback Nick Mullens a gut-wrenching defeat after the defense had seemingly sealed the win with an interception of Derek Carr. The Browns likely need to go 3-0 down the stretch against the Packers, Steelers and Bengals, which is a tall task for any team, let alone one dealing with a banged-up quarterback. This could be Baker Mayfield’s last chance to prove he’s the long-term answer in Cleveland.
Still hanging on
16. Minnesota Vikings (7-7; No. 16)
17. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7; No. 18)
18. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7; No. 24)
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1; No. 23)
20. New Orleans Saints (7-7; No. 22)
21. Miami Dolphins (7-7; No. 21)
22. Denver Broncos (7-7; No. 17)
23. Washington Football Team (6-8; No. 19)
Good luck trying to make sense of this bunch of teams. The Vikings currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, but the Eagles and Saints are hot on their tails. Outside of a few head-scratching performances this season, Philadelphia has been solid behind second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are the only team to rush for 200 or more yards five times this season, and Hurts has already set the single-season franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback with 10. The Saints, meanwhile, boast one of the league’s best defenses, as evidenced by their total domination of Tom Brady and the Bucs on Sunday night. Minnesota has tough games remaining against the Rams and Packers, which could open the door for another team to emerge.
In the AFC, it’s less clear-cut. Ten teams are within a game of each other in the standings, and all the divisions are still up for grabs. The Raiders and Steelers have refused to go away after falling below .500, while the Dolphins have made a stunning turnaround from 1-7 to playoff contention thanks to six straight wins. Even the Broncos, who lost quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a scary head injury in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, can’t be counted out just yet.
FiveThirtyEight gives the Saints the best chance to make the playoffs from this group at 45%, followed by the Eagles (36%), Vikings (29%), Steelers (18%), Browns (16%), Dolphins (11%) and Raiders (11%). It’s hard to argue with New Orleans, which has the league’s second best defense in DVOA.
The basement
24. Seattle Seahawks (5-9; No. 20)
25. Atlanta Falcons (6-8; No. 25)
26. Carolina Panthers (5-9; No. 26)
27. Chicago Bears (4-10; No. 27)
28. New York Giants (4-10; No. 28)
29. Detroit Lions (2-11-1; No. 30)
30. New York Jets (3-11; No. 29)
31. Houston Texans (3-11; No. 31)
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12; No. 32)
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is under contract through 2025, but could this be his final year in Seattle? At age 70, he might consider retirement or gently be pushed out the door. The Seahawks seem due for some kind of change, whether it’s a new head coach, a front-office shake-up or a trade of star quarterback Russell Wilson for multiple draft picks to accelerate a rebuild. The team is assured of its first losing season since 2011, which will undoubtedly lead to some upheaval this offseason.
