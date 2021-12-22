Connect with us

'Bachelorette' Michelle Young Is Engaged To Nayte Olukoya: 'I Fall More In Love Every Day'

‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young Is Engaged To Nayte Olukoya: ‘I Fall More In Love Every Day’
Our Bachelorette finally found her soul-Nayte.

Source: Christopher Willard / Getty

Despite her family’s doubts and some perceived red flags along the way, Michelle Young and her final rose, Nate Olukoya, are engaged!

During Tuesday night’s finale, the elementary school teacher was tasked with choosing between Nayte, a “bad boy” from Austin who won her first impression rose, and Brandon, a sweetheart from Portland who has been very open with his dedication to Michelle all season. The Bachelorette even told told both men she was in love with them.

While Brandon clicked with the family immediately, having already met them prior, Nayte’s introduction wasn’t as smooth, with Michelle’s mom telling her daughter he wasn’t ready for a proposal. In their date after meeting with the parents, Young worked through some of those insecurities with Olukoya, “following her heart” and choosing the man who, admittedly, isn’t always great at expressing himself.

“It’s not that I don’t love you, because I do,” Michelle told Brandon as both of them cried. “It’s just that my heart is pushing me in a different direction and I have to go with what I feel.”

While many people weren’t sure if Nayte was ready for an engagement, he got down on one knee, letting his now-fiancée know he’s never been more sure of anything.

“The very first night I met you, I knew right then and there we had a connection that I wanted to hold onto,” Nayte said during his proposal. “The second night we were together, we talked about running away together. I’m standing in front of you now and the feelings are the same: I want to run away with you.”

Now, two months have passed since the couple got engaged on the season finale, and they’re doing better than ever.

“I fall more in love every day,” Young tells PEOPLE. “I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I’m not going to give up until I have that. He’s my person. And I didn’t know I could love at this level.”

Olukoya adds: “It’s so natural for us to be together. I’ve never felt the way I feel before. I’m all in!”

“I suck at expressing myself,” he continued, with a laugh. “And it’s an unnatural environment. But the best thing I could do was just focus on Michelle.”

Nayte even posted to Instagram to acknowledge fans’ concerns over his problems with self-expression.

In a heartfelt caption dedicated to Michelle, he wrote, “thank you for seeing past what people have always seemed to get stuck on when it comes to me” and wondered if it’s the tattoos, piercings, skin color, or even just his height that causes people to call him a “walking red flag.”

“There will inevitably be ups and downs, just like any other strong relationship,” he continued. “But I don’t care if it’s tomorrow, 5 years from now, or 50 years from now. I plan on always giving you my full effort and working through life with you.”

Michelle acknowledge those same criticisms in her caption, writing, “I’ve learned our love story doesn’t need to be perceived as perfect, As long as it’s perfect for you and me.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Celebrities

Bella Banos: 5 Things To Know About Woman Vacationing With Scott Disick In St. Barts

December 22, 2021

Scott Disick
The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star was spotted vacationing with model and influencer just ahead of the holidays.

Scott Disick, 39, reunited with model Bella Banos, 25, while he was vacationing in St. Barts on Tuesday December 21. The KUWTK star and influencer were spotted walking along the beach in St. Barts together, while Bella looked stunning in a bright yellow bikini. While nothing is definite, Scott and Bella do have a bit of past together, and anything’s possible. Here are five more things you should know about Scott’s mystery gal!

Scott was spotted relaxing on the beach with Bella. (AbacaPress/SplashNews)

1. Bella is a model

The brunette stunner previously worked with global modeling company Next Management. Bella has tagged The Dragons Management, Select Model Miami, and Innovative Artists in her Instagram bio. Bella often shares the photos that she poses for on Instagram (along with some more personal glances into her life that she takes herself). Some of her recent work includes being featured in one photo for Harper’s Bazaar in November 2021, and she was also photographed for Maxim Mexico in January 2021.

2. She was a YouTuber

Bella has her own YouTube Channel that she began during quarantine in early 2020. The videos that are featured  include a modeling tips Q&A and her burning some calories during a mini-beach workout. She’s also filmed a number of vlog-style videos, giving fans a glimpse in her everyday life. Unfortunately, it seems like she’s abandoned the YouTube career, and she hasn’t posted any content since December 2020.

1640183233 0 Bella Banos 5 Things To Know About Woman Vacationing With
Scott and Bella were spotted walking along the beach in St. Barts. (AbacaPress/SplashNews)

3. Bella and Scott allegedly have a past

Bella, or “Baby Bells” as she refers to herself on her Instagram page is a Flip It Like Disick alum, and the two were linked as early as 2017, as reported by DailyMail. She even alleged that Scott invited her to the very same hotel where his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her family were filming KUWTK. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I Love You’”, she claimed in an interview around that time. When she was mentioned in a KUWTK promo, the model was allegedly “horrified,” when their vacation was discussed, a source told Extra. “So she went as a friend to be there for him. He also told her that she wouldn’t be mentioned in the show, and then she sees the promo and all of a sudden she’s a part of Scott’s storyline? Not cool,” the source told Extra. Scott had been seen out and about with Bella, shortly after he split up from Sofia Richie in October 2020.

4. She’s a social media star

Bella has done a great job at growing her social media following which has over 80,000 fans, many more than her YouTube Channel, which only has 310 subscribers. It doesn’t hurt that she’s drop dead gorgeous to look at as she constantly posts a ton of pics of her in a variety of sexy outfits.

5. Bella’s worked as a model since she was a child

In a Q&A on her YouTube Channel, Bella answered the questions that most of her fans ask in a May 2020 video. Other than opening up about her quarantine workout routine and skincare practices, she admitted that she got into modeling when she was 8-years-old. She shared some of her early work. She shared that she’d gotten scouted while out with her cousins in New York City as a child. “I’ve been modeling and acting, pretty much, ever since then,” she said in the video.

Celebrities

Karine Martins Addresses Video of Alleged Abuse Against Paul

December 22, 2021

90 Days Fiancé's Karine Martins Addresses Domestic Violence Allegation Against Husband Paul Staehle, Claims "You Don't See The Whole Video"
After a controversial video was leaked online, Karine Martins is facing some serious backlash. In the video, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star is standing over her husband Paul Staehle as things gets physical.

No audio is available, so the nature of their conversation is a mystery. At some point, Karine seems to grab Paul’s hair, moving his head to face hers. Afterward, her hand connects to his neck, and Paul’s body moves backwards. Their son is also in the room.

According to Karine, the situation is not as it seems. On Instagram, the star said “I did not choke him, he put my hands to his neck. You don’t see the whole video.”

In a separate post, she explained: “That video is clipped and there’s a lot in there. I didn’t touch Paul’s neck but my hair covers it when he pulls my hand.”

Karine also shared, “My children are not with me. I am a great mother. So much has happened and I was prevented from coming to talk about the video. I don’t want to expose my children, I love them so much but we are suffering.”

 

Paul posted on his own Instagram, thanking his parents for taking care of their children, and included photos of the boys with their grandparents: “Big Thank you to my father who has been making an extensive effort to help with Pierre and Ethan.”

“I also want to thank my mother during peak season at UPS in light of everything going on she has made a big effort to make time for Ethan and Pierre,” he said.

Karine and Paul have experienced a tumultuous relationship throughout the years. Rumors are circulating that a divorce is on the way.

Celebrities

Men slide into Meagan Good's DMs offering to pray with her; Couple separated 4 months ago

December 22, 2021

Meagan Good all smiles at the Sundance Film Festival
By Sandra Rose  | 

Hollywood To You / BACKGRID

Men around the world are eager to shoot their shot at newly single actress Meagan Good. Meagan’s estranged husband, Pastor DeVon Franklin filed for divorce from the “Harlem” star after 9 years of marriage.

DeVon confirms their marriage ended long before he finally filed his divorce action.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the couple told People.

Los Angeles, CA - Producer DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good grab dinner at Mastro's after attending the premiere of Columbia Pictures The Star at Regency Village Theatre.

NGRE / BACKGRID

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, DeVon cites “irreconcilable differences” for the split. They were married on June 16, 2012.

He said they lived separately for about 4 months before his divorce action.

Sources say both parties cheated on each other constantly over the years. But the two always prayed on it and reconciled.

1640180964 620 Men slide into Meagan Goods DMs offering to pray with

BACKGRID

Within hours of the divorce announcement, men around the world began sliding into Meagan’s social media DMs offering to pray with her. She is still the reigning queen of KING magazine covers, having sold more covers than any other Hollywood starlet.

Photo may have been deleted

KING magazine

According to Black Sports Online, the men are welcoming the gorgeous 40-year-old back to the streets. They say she is still fine as wine and sweet as chocolate.

One man asked, “Is it too early to shoot my shot?”

Posted in Divorce

Tags: cheating husbands, cheating wives, DeVon Franklin, divorce, Meagan Good, rumors and gossip

