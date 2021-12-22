Bethenny Frankel Addresses Breakup Rumors After Strange Post

Rumors of a breakup have been swirling online, after Bethenny Frankel made a strange post on social media.

The Real Housewives of New York star and Paul Bernon got engaged earlier this year, after she finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy. She also ended a nasty custody battle with her ex, which resulted in Bethenny’s victory.

In the recent Instagram post, Bethenny was photographed alone by a Christmas tree, in a shirt which read: “Jingle ladies. She also wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it…” Fans immediately began speculating on a possible breakup, pointing to the fact that she wasn’t wearing a ring.

Bethenny, 51, then took to Instagram to address the rumors that circulated. She expressed, “Rumors hurt and affect other people as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on and it came out that we were engaged because we hadn’t made an announcement.”

She then stated: “We are engaged. I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. sometimes I don’t feel it’s safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I’m doing me. It’s my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship, the commitment, and the feelings.”

The Bravo star included a final message: “It’s not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring, then so be it.”