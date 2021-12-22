Connect with us

Celebrities

Bethenny Frankel Addresses Breakup Rumors After Strange Post

Published

32 seconds ago

on

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel addresses rumors of breakup from her fiancé Paul Bernon after making a strange post with no ring.
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Rumors of a breakup have been swirling online, after Bethenny Frankel made a strange post on social media.

The Real Housewives of New York star and Paul Bernon got engaged earlier this year, after she finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy. She also ended a nasty custody battle with her ex, which resulted in Bethenny’s victory.

In the recent Instagram post, Bethenny was photographed alone by a Christmas tree, in a shirt which read: “Jingle ladies. She also wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it…” Fans immediately began speculating on a possible breakup, pointing to the fact that she wasn’t wearing a ring.

Bethenny, 51, then took to Instagram to address the rumors that circulated. She expressed, “Rumors hurt and affect other people as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on and it came out that we were engaged because we hadn’t made an announcement.”

She then stated: “We are engaged. I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. sometimes I don’t feel it’s safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I’m doing me. It’s my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship, the commitment, and the feelings.”

The Bravo star included a final message: “It’s not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring, then so be it.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Mariah Carey Sings ‘All I Want For Christmas’ With Her Twins, 10, & Dogs In Cute Video — Watch

Published

12 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Mariah Carey
google news

Mariah Carey belted out her classic Christmas tune inside her home in a new video — and she had a little help from her twins and two dogs.

Singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is typically a one-woman job for Mariah Carey, 52. But when the “Queen of Christmas” belted out her classic holiday tune in a Dec. 21 Instagram video, her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, as well as her two dogs, also participated in the performance. The festive moment, which can be seen in Mariah’s video below, will truly get you into the Christmas spirit — if for some reason you aren’t already!

In the clip, Mariah is shown entering her living room decorated with poinsettias and a lit-up Christmas tree as she begins singing her record-breaking holiday song. Mariah sings, “All I want for Christmas is,” before Monroe and Moroccan jump up and shout “You!” This gets a big reaction from the family’s two dogs, who immediately start barking at the sounds of Mariah and her kids singing.

Of course, Mariah is wearing a festive red gown in her holiday clip. She gave a subtle shoutout to her dogs in the caption of her post, which read, “All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶.” Some of Mariah’s most famous followers, including Kris Jenner and Holly Robinson Peete, gushed over the family performance by leaving complimentary comments under Mariah’s video.

Mariah Carey & her kids (Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Mariah has been getting her kids very involved in the holiday celebrations this year. In Late November, she posted a video of herself teaching her kids a Hanukah song that she learned as a kid. The twins also made an adorable cameo in their mom’s “Fall In Love At Christmas” video, which came out in early November to kick off the holiday season. Mariah sings in the video with R&B vocalist Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, and at the very end, Monroe and Moroccan make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Cardi B Rocks Plunging Corset Top & Holds Hands With Offset At His 30th Birthday Party

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

cardi b offset
google news

Cardi B looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging corset & tight leggings while holding hands with Offset for his 30th birthday.

Even though it was Offset’s 30th birthday party, Cardi B, 29, managed to steal the show. The rapper looked amazing when she arrived with Offset at his birthday party in LA on Dec. 21. For the occasion, Cardi rocked a plunging green and white leather corset top with high-waisted metallic leggings.

Cardi B looked fabulous in a plunging corset & metallic pants while holding hands with Offset at his birthday party in LA on Dec. 21. (AnthonyBautista / BACKGRID)

The halterneck corset cinched in Cardi’s tiny waist while the neckline put her ample cleavage on full display. Her shirt was pulled tight with a bunch of neon green strings that flowed down over her waist and she styled her outfit with a massive diamond and silver chunky chain with a huge Playboy bunny in the center.

As if the necklace wasn’t enough, Cardi added even more jewels when she rocked huge diamond hoop earrings that landed at her shoulders, neon green strappy heels, and layers of diamond chain bracelets.

Meanwhile, the birthday boy looked just as good when he rocked a pair of fitted light-wash skinny jeans with a white hooded sweatshirt and a blue denim Louis Vuitton trucker jacket on top. He topped his look off with a pair of gray sneakers.

Cardi posted a slew of behind-the-scenes videos from the party where she gave him a massive check for two million dollars and he danced around with the giant piece of cardboard all night. She posted the video of Offset with his check writing, “Happy birthday!! He literally got it all.”

Just last week, Cardi posted a slideshow of photos of her and Offset with a heartfelt caption for his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”

Cardi continued the post writing, “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Here’s What Happened When DeVon Franklin Filed For Divorce From Meagan Good

Published

19 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Here’s What Happened When DeVon Franklin Filed For Divorce From Meagan Good
google news

Oh wowwwww

After 9 years of seemingly blissful marriage, DeVon Franklin filed for divorce from Meagan Good in a shocking plot twist that shattered the internet.

Earlier this morning, the couple released a joint statement confirming their split.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good, 40, and Franklin, 43, shared in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they continue.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other,” the pair adds.

This comes after loud whispers over DeVon’s absence during Meagan’s “Harlem” promo tour that wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Franklin eventually posted a promo video for the hit series that failed to shift the focus from potential trouble in his marriage.

“Y’all not ready for this!!! I’m so proud of my love @Meagangood! ” he wrote on Instagram. “She’s one of the most talented actors on the planet AND she’s funnier than you may know but I’m so glad you finally get a chance to see her do it all as Camille Parks in the new Amazon show #Harlem @Harlemonprime!! It streams on DEC 3rd on @amazonprimevideo 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 P.S. this will be your new favorite show…sex in the city has nothing on #harlem”

Before that, the couple posted anniversary tributes to one another to mark their 9th year of marriage.

According to legal documents exclusively obtained by The Blast, Franklin noted in his divorce filing that they’ve been separated since August 21, 2021. In the filing, DeVon cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

As of right now, it’s unclear why the couple split after years as one of Hollywood’s most intriguing couples.

Prior to the divorce news, Meagan shared that she and Franklin, a Seventh Day Adventist Pastor and best-selling author, were planning on expanding their family.

They previously made headlines with their decision to wait until marriage to consummate their relationship citing their faith. DeVon also fiercely defended Meagan against criticism from haters who questioned her Christianity.

“The whole idea of he’s a preacher and she’s this, it blew my mind how many people had an opinion when God is the only one who directs our story. So, he knows where our story is going to go,” DeVon previously toldvia S2S Magazine.

“They didn’t see how she fit or how I fit in her script, but I’m saying, ‘Wait a minute. When the last time you went before God? Before you gave me this note, before you posted that comment, did you pray?’”

Added Meagan in her own defense:

“People think that I just got saved when I met DeVon or the year before, but I’ve been saved since I was 12. I’ve been loving the Lord since I was a little girl,” Meagan said. “The woman that God already made me—flaws and all—is the woman that DeVon fell in love with, not the woman I became after I met him.”

Why do you think Meagan and DeVon are dunzo? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions to the split on the flip.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending