News
Biden administration moves to expand solar power on U.S. land
BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. officials announced approval Tuesday of two large-scale solar projects in California and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to potential solar power development, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.
The Interior Department approved the Arica and Victory Pass solar projects on federal land in Riverside County east of Los Angeles. Combined they would generate up to 465 megawatts of electricity, or enough to power about 132,000 homes, according to San Francisco-based developer Clearway Energy. Approval of a third solar farm planned for 500 megawatts is expected in coming days, officials said.
The Interior Department also Tuesday issued a call to nominate land for development within “solar energy zones” in Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico that combined cover about 140 square miles (360 square kilometers).
The invitation to developers comes as officials under Democratic President Joe Biden promote renewable wind and solar power on public lands and offshore to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are warming the planet. That’s a pronounced change from Republican President Donald Trump’s emphasis on coal mining and oil and gas drilling.
Biden suffered a huge blow to his climate agenda this week, as opposition from West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin tanked the administration’s centerpiece climate and social services legislation. The administration also has been forced to resume oil and natural gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico and numerous western states, after a federal judge sided with Republican-led states that sued when Biden suspended the sales.
During a Tuesday conference call with reporters, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland did not directly address a question about the faltering climate bill and instead pointed to clean energy provisions in the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last month.
“We fully intend to meet our clean energy goals,” Haaland said. She said the Trump administration stalled clean energy by shuttering renewable energy offices at the Bureau of Land Management and undermining long-term agreements, such as a conservation plan tied to solar development in the California desert.
“We are rebuilding that capacity,” Haaland said.
But without the climate bill, tax incentives to build large-scale solar will drop to 10% of a developer’s total capital costs by 2024, instead of rising to 30%, said Xiaojing Sun, head solar researcher at industry consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.
Incentives for residential-scale solar would go away completely by 2024, she said.
“It will significantly slow down the growth of solar,” Sun said.
However, she added that streamlining access to federal land could help the industry, as large solar farms on non-federal lands face growing local opposition and cumbersome zoning laws.
The Bureau of Land Management oversees almost a quarter-billion acres of land, primarily in Western states. Agency director Tracy-Stone Manning said boosting renewable energy is now one of its top priorities.
Forty large-scale solar proposals in the West are under consideration, she said.
The agency in early December issued a draft plan to reduce rents and other fees paid by companies authorized to build wind and solar projects on public lands. Officials were unable to provide an estimate of how much money that could save developers.
In Nevada, where the federal government owns and manages more than 80% of the state’s land, large-scale solar projects have faced opposition from environmentalists concerned about harm to plants and animals in the sun- and windswept deserts.
Developers abandoned plans for what would have been the country’s largest solar panel installation earlier this year north of Las Vegas amid concerns from local residents. Environmentalists are fighting another solar project near the Nevada-California border that they claim could harm birds and desert tortoises.
Stone-Manning said solar projects on public lands are being sited to take environmental concerns into account.
The solar development zones were first proposed under the Obama administration, which in 2012 adopted plans to bring utility-scale solar energy projects to public lands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. Officials have identified almost 1,400 square miles (3,500 square kilometers) of public land for potential leasing for solar power.
If all that land were developed, the bureau says it could support more than 100 gigawatts of solar power, or enough for 29 million homes.
That’s almost equal to all U.S. solar capacity now in place.
The power generation capacity of solar farms operating on federal lands is a small fraction of that amount — just over 3 gigawatts, federal data shows.
In November the land bureau awarded solar leases for land in Utah’s Milford Flats solar zone. Solar leases are expected to be finalized by the end of the month for about land at several sites in Arizona.
Solar power on public and private lands accounted for about 3% of total U.S. electricity production in 2020. After construction costs fell during the past decade, that figure is expected to grow sharply, to more than 20% by 2050, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects.
Developers warn costs have been rising due to constraints on supplies of steel, semiconductor chips and other materials.
Associated Press writer Sam Metz in Carson City, Nevada, contributed to this report.
News
Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action
The battle over a statewide mask mandate intensified as Gov. Charlie Baker issued an advisory encouraging people to mask up indoors, stressing he has “no interest” in going any further.
“I have no interest in putting a mandate on this issue given the tools that are available on a statewide basis for the the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said at the State House on Tuesday.
The Republican governor outlined a set of new policies to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases including the mask advisory that recommends — but does not require — people to mask up while indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
Baker also activated up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard and ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures as the state’s health care systems buckle under a dual crisis of a “critical staffing shortage” and an influx of coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 93% of medical and surgery hospital beds were full while ICU beds were filled to 86% capacity, according to state health data.
Up to 300 National Guard personnel will start training this week to support 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers and be ready to step in by Dec. 27, the administration said. New DPH guidance postponing elective procedures at hospitals will also take effect Dec. 27.
Democrats were quick to castigate Baker for what Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, called “grossly and inexplicably insufficient action.”
“This is important, but entirely reactionary to COVID transmission, indicating a failure to institute a robust, preventive transmission policy in the first place,” Rausch said during an afternoon press conference. “It’s as if the governor has completely forgotten what flattening the curve means, even though our hospitals are at capacity.”
Later, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, urged the Baker administration to reinstate the mask mandate.
“It’s necessary to go beyond advisories and recommendations and apply a uniform, consistent approach to stopping the spread and saving lives,” Spilka said.
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who represents parts of hard-hit Boston, weighed in saying in a Tuesday letter to Baker that “The Commonwealth can and must do more to ensure our most vulnerable communities are protected.”
The universal indoor mask mandates that were ubiquitous with the early days of the pandemic have staged a comeback in the Democrat-led states of Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, California and Nevada.
This week Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, also a Democrat, reinstated a mask mandate for most large indoor spaces.
Many Massachusetts cities have long-opted to require masks indoors. This week a chunk including Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, Arlington, Salem and Brookline took it a step further announcing vaccine mandates for people entering most indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.
“If locals wish to pursue alternative options, they can do so,” Baker said when asked for his reaction.
News
Long lines at Massachusetts coronavirus testing sites ahead of Christmas, New Year’s holidays as cases surge
Bay Staters are hunkering down in long lines and clicking the refresh button in the face of a lack of appointment availability for coronavirus tests as cases surge ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays once again.
“For me, it’s worth the wait to have the peace of mind for when I see family this weekend,” said Breno Lima of Medford, who is fully vaccinated including a booster shot and wasn’t experiencing any symptoms on Tuesday.
The line at the free coronavirus testing site in Everett stretched past a trailer where trained EMTs swabbed nostrils by the hundreds, snaked by a playground where dozens of youngsters played as their parents stood in line and wrapped, out of sight, around a football field at the end of the park. Several hundred — including Lima — stood in the two-hour-long line, braving the 40-degree weather.
The anticipation was too much for Christian Mazraani of Medford. After just a few minutes of standing in line, the Boston leasing consultant ripped open an iHealth Labs rapid antigen test and started reading the directions.
Mazraani, who is fully vaccinated, neglected to hold the test steady on a flat surface per the instructions and his result was impossible to read accurately.
“You’d better just stay away from me,” Mazraani told a Herald reporter as a bleeding mess of black ink on the results strip seemed to suggest a positive result. His roommate tested positive a day earlier.
The site at 1 Rivergreen Drive is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, except for Christmas Day. A complete list of testing sites is available on Mass.gov.
Testing demand in Massachusetts has shot up alongside case numbers this fall. Daily testing numbers have ranged from about 75,000 to 134,000 over the last week, putting them on par with the volume seen at the height of last year’s holiday surge, according to a review of state COVID data.
Somerville resident Megan Kealey, who works at a Cambridge restaurant, said she waited in line at a free city testing site at Cambridgeside mall for over three hours on Monday evening after she developed congestion symptoms including coughing and a runny nose.
“I did have my results in about 12 hours, though. I’m negative, thank God,” she said.
At-home rapid antigen tests, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns are less accurate than the PCR swab tests, are just as difficult to find. A half dozen pharmacies in Boston were sold out, as were several CVS stores in Somerville.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced the purchase of 2.1 million at-home tests using federal coronavirus relief funds. The tests are being given away for free in 102 of the state’s hardest-hit cities and towns.
Mazraani’s iHealth Labs test was one. The 20-year-old remote college student said he stopped by an East Boston public library branch and grabbed four packs of tests, which contain two separate tests each.
“It was quick and easy,” he said.
News
St. Vincent Hospital nurses to vote on tentative agreement next month to end historic strike
Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester will vote next month on a tentative agreement to end the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history, an agreement reached with the help of Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.
On Jan. 3, the 840 nurses will vote to end their strike and ratify the proposed contract, which would guarantee them the right to return to their original positions and provide the improvements in staffing they say they need to care for sick in the face of an emerging new surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.
The nurses and the hospital also agreed to suspend picketing outside the hospital from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4 as a show of good faith, and to allow nurses and the police, who have been assisting with the picket lines, to spend time with their families during the holidays, the Massachusetts Nurses Association said..
“We are elated,” said Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the MNA St. Vincent Hospital bargaining unit. “The main thing is safe RN staffing at the bedside and returning striking nurses to their positions — shift, hours and unit. That’s a huge victory for all our patients.”
The tentative agreement was reached after two weeks of discussions with federal mediators, and finally settled Friday at an in-person session mediated by Walsh. It comes after 285 days of picketing and more than 43 negotiating sessions, making it the longest nurses strike nationally in more than 15 years and the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history.
If the union ratifies the agreement, as expected, the hospital will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.
“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.
“We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability and compassion.”
Jennifer Lopez Sends Subtle Love To Ben Affleck With ‘B’ Mug In New Photo
