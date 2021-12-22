Bitcoin
Binance Ventures into the NFT Gaming Metaverse
- Binance leading the revolution into NFT Gaming Metaverse.
- The NFT platform recorded over 1 million gaming NFTs in supply.
- Moreover, NFT won the title of ‘word of the year 2021’.
Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buzzing around the space as a highlighted topic attracting the interests of all individuals through its digital evolution. As the crypto industry is also growing mature in the market, people are very eager to experience their assets into digital artworks.
Thus, by observing the growth and future of NFTs in the marketplace, Binance primarily popped with the launch of its own NFT platform in June. And now, Binance is very curious in exploring the gaming metaverse in its own NFT marketplace. Through this, it supports both the artists and gaming developers.
Binance Dives into NFT Gaming
Significantly, Binance’s immersive initiative to explore gaming sectors through NFTs is experiencing a remarkable welcome in the marketplace. Therefore, heading high into the Gaming Metaverse, ranked Binance to be the world’s largest gaming NFT trading platform.
Moreover, Binance is gaining huge responses for its unique developments for its best quality and growth of crypto assets since its inception. In addition, with a notable positive response to serve as a NFT marketplace, Binance initiated an Initial Game Offering [IGO] in its platform.
In regards with this, Binance community happily shared,
“Our team is working in line with its futuristic vision of bringing the NFT gaming into the real world experience. Interestingly, Binance aims to be the foundation for gaming metaverse connecting with top-tier blockchain games around the world.”
Therefore, this remarkable initiative of Binance into NFT gaming, drived many gamers to choose Binance NFT platform. Thus, marking this achievement, the trading platform recorded over 1M gaming NFTs till date. Adding to the record, it scored $130 million in trading volume with its NFT projects.
Thus, as a memorable milestone, Binance witnessed its most expensive gaming NFT sold at a cost of $1,937,600 (approximately 2 million).
Holiday Reindeers, A unique NFT project, aims to free up the reindeers from Santa’s Shadow
Holiday Reindeers team is pleased to announce its launch, with a unique concept of giving freedom to Reindeers from the Santa’s Shadow.
Holiday Reindeer’s Concept
The Holiday Reindeers team project line works as follow “Santa’s Reindeers have had enough of him taking advantage of them, which is why they banded together and came up with a plan to revolt. Best of all, they plan to share the fees with anyone who helps them do it”.
About Holiday Reindeers
Holiday Reindeers is a new NFT project that offers a set of 10,000 NFTs, all based on Santa’s reindeers. According to the project’s website, they offer a total of 169 traits.
The story behind the project is that the reindeers have realized that Santa has been taking advantage of them for years, and that it is time to fight back by releasing new sets of NFTs for this, and every following holiday, as voted by the community in the future. For the time being, it’s all about Christmas, however.
Hand-drawn NFTs
Each of the 10,000 NFTs that the project intends to offer are all hand-drawn, and ready for minting. The mint will take place during the 12-day period, and the first person to collect all “12 days of Xmas” will receive a special rewards.
Apart from the 12 Days of Xmas collection, the project will also have other Group Trait names, including Neckware, Hats, Face, Eyes, Days of Xmas, Body, Antlers, and more.
Collectors should note that just getting the NFTs will not be enough, as they also need to be merged through the use of the Elf Station. The project notes that its goal is to be unique and imaginative, and not just do the regular copy and paste, like other projects.
Holiday Reindeer’s Goal
At first, the NFTs will have to be minted on the project’s website, but after that, the NFTs will also start appearing on OpenSea until the platform is ready. The project also has the mint dApp ready, which will be released closer to the time of release. With the time of release being December 23rd.
Following the launch of the NFTs, the project will also launch the Elf Station needed for merging the reindeers, and then after that, it will launch the Watering hole, which is where reindeer’s owners will be able to come together, merge, and swap their NFTs.
Social Media Handles:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/holsreindeers
Telegram: https://t.me/holidayreindeers
Instagram: https://instagram.com/holidayreindeers
Discord: https://discord.gg/7dRNnh3t5n
Media Details
Company Name: Holiday Reindeers
Contact Name: Rein Deer
Email: [email protected]
Location: US/Alaska
Website: http://holidayreindeers.com/
TRON CEO Justin Sun Takes 5 Crewmates to Space Via “Sea of Stars”
Today, the Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, and Founder of TRON, H.E. Justin Sun disclosed that he place a winning bid for the first seat on Blue Origin’s Inaugural New Shepard rocket.
The total Bid amount is $28 million, this went to Blue Origin’s foundation Club for the future, this was utilized by 19 space-based charities to attract future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help build the future of life in space.
More so, H.E. Justin Sun stated, “The initiative of Blue Origin to take more people to space to see Earth as our singular common home is extraordinary. Club for the Future offers a way to use that experience to inspire youth around the world to dream and act on their dreams of science, technology, and space exploration.”, Also he added,
“ I felt compelled to help further that vision through my bid”.
According to Mr. Justin Sun, he is launching the Sea of Stars campaign, to express that Earth is where the chapter of human life starts for our future generations. In the upcoming months, H.E. Justin Sun decided to nominate five talented men and women to travel with him on his voyage.
Nominees may include a member of the TRON DAO community, comprising long-term holders of TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, NFT, and WIN. Also other outstanding leaders from different industries such as fashion, art, technology, space exploration, and entrepreneurship. The information regarding the nomination process and criteria will be announced in the upcoming months.
Furthermore, in 2022 Sun and five crewmates will fly on a New Shepard flight. H.E. Justin Sun will be the first Grenadian, international diplomat, and first blockchain industry leader to go up to space.
The Grenadian flag will be bought with him on his voyage. The vision of Blue Origin is in the future millions of people living and work in space for the benefit of Earth. On July 20 it completed its first human flight and successfully returned from suborbital space.
Crypto Reaching Markets Where Banks Can’t
Cryptocurrencies have had an incredible year, surpassing the $3 trillion mark at one point in 2021. According to Chainalysis research, crypto adoption increased by more than 2300% in 2021 as compared to 880% in 2020. This adoption was mainly seen in developing nations of Asia, including Vietnam, India, and Pakistan, proving that crypto has been easily accessible to emerging and under-developed nations where banks have failed to create a suitable foundation.
With easy internet access, crypto has expanded to every corner of the globe, thanks to its features like fast and cost-effective transactions, transparency, complete ownership of money, and strong privacy. The flippening of TradFi has begun with crypto reaching the ends of the world.
Banks Fail to Reach Billions
Banks have always been plagued by many challenges. One critical problem is that the majority of banks deliver services through intermediaries who demand high fees. For example, making a large purchase of a house, car, or land involves a lengthy procedure with several hoops to go through, including attorneys, notaries, and other professionals that cost an arm and a leg.
Another issue is that banks are centralized, which means they are controlled by the authorities, raising the possibility of devaluation or theft. Moreover, today’s banking infrastructure is such that banking services are inaccessible to around 1.7 billion adults worldwide.
Similarly, the sluggishness with which TradFi service providers, including banks, operate has been a complete headache for customers. To make things worse, several banks have been the victims of different scams and identity thefts. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), approximately 4.8 million identity theft and fraud claims were registered in 2020 in the U.S, representing a 45 % increase from 3.3 million in 2019.
Crypto Brings Financial Services to Everyone
Although banks have retained their dominance in TradFi, they have failed miserably to reach a major chunk of the adult population. Thankfully, with the advent of cryptocurrencies, finance has become much more accessible to the masses and it is successfully banking the unbanked and underbanked. The entry barrier of opening a bank account in TradFi has been replaced by easy-to-setup crypto wallets. These wallets have given users access to all global cryptocurrencies, loans, additional revenue sources, wealth-building resources, and easy money transfers to anybody anywhere in the world with just a smartphone.
Moreover, the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies has eliminated the need for third parties, dramatically lowering the time taken to settle transactions and the costs connected with them. Also, because of its decentralized nature, no single person or institution is able to control, devalue, or take away the funds from consumers, offering them complete control over their money.
A rising example of a crypto platform offering easy accessibility to financial services through crypto is Coinovy. It is simplifying crypto for everyone by making it easy for them to buy, sell, and trade securely. While providing transparency and efficiency to everyday digital asset finances, Coinovy also intends to bridge crypto and traditional economies.
With its decentralized digital finance application, Coinovy is simplifying fintech through crypto to fiat (C2F) transactions along with giving bank-like features to the unbanked.
Crypto Over Banks: A Viable Alternative?
The present economic system is highly centralized as banks have complete control over the contemporary global financial infrastructure. They are dominating the economies of the vast majority of countries across the world. Although it has some advantages, this type of centralized organization concentrates too much power in the hands of a single authority that could result in severe economic downturns.
However, crypto could solve this as the technology behind it is based on algorithmic trust, and its decentralized approach could be a better alternative to the present system. With the advent of blockchain and crypto, the future of finance would be more transparent, fast, and secure.
