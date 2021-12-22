Celebrities
BOSSIP Holiday Movie Guide: Our Merry Trio Of Movie Lovers Looks At ‘Operation Christmas Drop’ And ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’
Tis the season for ho ho ho — holiday movies!
This week we’re getting into two family friendly titles you can enjoy with friends and family while enjoying the holiday spirit.
‘Operation Christmas Drop’ stars Kat Graham as Erica, a congressional assistant who is tasked with investigating a US Air Force base in Guam with the intention of finding a reason to recommend its closure. Alexander Ludwig co-stars as Captain Andrew Jantz, the Air Force captain chosen to show Erica around the USAF base and convince her that it should remain open. The base has a yearly tradition of airlifting goods to the small islands of Micronesia for Christmas. Andrew shows Erica around the base and various islands and demonstrates that the tradition is worthwhile and the base should not be closed — and as to be expected, romance between Erica and Andrew blooms during these events.
‘Operation Christmas Drop’ is streaming now on Netflix.
BOSSIP hosts also had a heartwarming look at ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ based on the classic children’s book “Clifford the Big Red Dog” by Norman Bridwell. This adventure comedy film directed by Walt Becker stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth Howard, a 12-year-old girl who has to save Clifford from an evil genetic engineering experiment. Jack Whitehall plays Emily’s Uncle Casey Howard and Kenan Thompson plays Clifford’s veterinarian. Thompson’s role is actually a full circle moment, as he voiced the character Hamburger in the original Clifford animated series. John Cleese plays Mr. Bridwell, the magical animal rescuer who gives Clifford to Emily. He is named after the creator of the Clifford character, Norman Bridwell.
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ is currently streaming on Paramount +.
Check out our Bossip Holiday Movie Guide below:
Sheree Zampino: 5 Things To Know About Will Smith’s Ex Who’s On The New Season of ‘RHOBH’
Sheree Zampino is one of two new cast members joining season 12 of ‘RHOBH.’ Here’s everything to know about Sheree, including her previous marriage to Will Smith.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting some fresh blood for season 12. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Will Smith, is joining the cast of the hit Bravo series as a “Friend.” She’ll be joined by fellow newcomer Diana Jenkins, who is joining as a full-time cast member. Sheree, 54, is close friends with Garcelle Beauvais, who is returning for the new season alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kathy Richards will be back as a “Friend.”
Sheree remains close with Will, 53, to this day. They were married from 1992-1995, and the couple welcomed a son Trey Smith, 289, in 1992. Sheree ultimately was the one to file for divorce, noting years later on Facebook that “Our marriage ended because we were so young. It’s just a lot of responsibility. Marriage is not easy. Especially at that age.” Will went on to marry actress Jada Pinkett, 50, on New Years Eve 1997, and despite some drama, they’re still together to this day.
Sheree and Trey remain part of Will and Jada’s blended family, which includes the couple’s son Jaden Smith, 23, and daughter Willow Smith, 21. She was even present for his 50th birthday celebration when he bungee jumped out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. We’ve got five things to know about the OG Mrs. Smith, Sheree Zampino.
1. Sheree and Will met when he was trying to get a date with Jada. The Fresh Prince had seen Jada on the NBC sitcom A Different World and he visited the set hoping to meet her. Sheree was there with a friend named Billy while visiting their then-writer pal Orlando Jones. Billy then slipped Will Sheree’s phone number and he later called to ask her out. “I went to Different World to meet Jada and met Sheree and ended up marrying Sheree and having Trey with Sheree. I didn’t meet Jada that day…We had all these near misses,” Will shared in a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk.
2. Will calls his divorce from Sheree his “ultimate failiure” in life. “Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life. Divorce was the ultimate failure for me. I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother,” Will emotionally confessed in a June 19 Father’s Day edition of Red Table Talk.
3. Sheree is an entrepreneur She has her own online boutique called Sheree Elizabeth that sells everything from clothing and accessories, to jewelry and sunglasses.
4. Sheree is petite! She stands at just four feet 11 inches tall. Apparently Will likes petite women, as wife Jada is only one inch taller than Sheree at five feet even.
5. Sheree loves to cook. She shares photos of her amazing home cooked meals via her Instagram account. Next to an Aug. 24 photo of son Trey digging in to several delicious dishes, Sheree wrote in the caption, “He loves his mother’s cooking! And she loves it!!!.” She uses the hastag “#REEcipe” for her recipes so fans can easily search them.
Justice Ain’t Blind, It’s Racist: Black Man Freed From Georgia Prison After Serving 23 Years For A Murder He Didn’t Commit
Tell me if you’ve heard this one before:
A Black man had more than half his life stolen from him by a racist justice system and now we’re in a position where we’re celebrating him winning his freedom after an uphill legal battle he should never have had to endure.
43-year-old Devonia Inman walked out of a Georgia prison on Monday after spending 23 years locked up for a murder and robbery he did not commit.
Prosecutors failed to turn over evidence that likely would have set him free. Judges refused to allow testimony or hear new cases that likely would have set him free. Witnesses recanted testimony that helped send him to prison.
America’s so-called “blind” justice system failed Inman at every level—as it has done to countless Black men—but we should just be happy he’s free now, right?
According to the Atlanta-Journal-Constitution, Inman never stopped professing his innocence after he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell night manager who was shot and killed by a gunman who then robbed her for $1,700 the branch made that day.
Last month, an appeals judge threw out Inman’s conviction and ordered a new trial on the grounds that prosecutors withheld evidence that strongly suggested he was innocent of Brown’s murder. But the new trial never happened as the state Attorney General’s Office declined to appeal the judge’s order, and on Monday, Cook County Superior Court Chief Judge Clayton Tomlinson signed an order to toss the case altogether and set Inman free.
“It is the state’s assessment that continuing to litigate this case is not in the interest of justice,” the order stated.
Inman was reportedly convicted despite there being zero physical evidence tying him to Brown’s murder. Instead, he was convicted based largely on the testimony of four witnesses, three of whom later recanted.
In fact, according to the Daily Mail, all three witnesses including Marquetta Thomas, the sister of Inman’s girlfriend at the time, admitted they lied either to appease overzealous detectives, because they were snitches looking for reduced sentences or, in Thomas’ case, for petty personal reasons.
Thomas admitted that Inman and her sister were in a toxic relationship and it was for that reason she told a lie that would help send him to prison while innocent for more than two decades.
“Basically, I made it up, just to get him out of the picture,” she said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get this guy.”
As terrible as all of that is, lying witnesses weren’t the only forces working against Inman.
AJC reported that the judge presiding over Inman’s murder case refused to hear testimony from witnesses who claimed another man, Hercules Brown (no relation to the murder victim), told them he was the one who killed Donna. Then, a decade after Inman’s conviction, the Georgia Innocence Project found in the clerk’s office a mask prosecutors said was worn by Brown’s killer, and—wouldn’t you know it—the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab ran a DNA test on the mask and found it matched Hercules’ DNA.
Even with that new evidence, a judge denied a motion for a new trial, and the Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear the case at all.
As for the evidence prosecutors failed to turn over to the defense, Chattooga County Chief Judge Kristina Cook Graham, the judge who ordered the new trial for Inman, said information about Hercules Brown’s arrest in September 2000 for illegal gun and crack cocaine possession was withheld. Now, Hercules being in possession of drugs and an illegal weapon doesn’t make him a murderer in and of itself, but when police searched his car, they reportedly found a makeshift mask similar to the one used in Donna’s killing.
If that information would have been disclosed to Inman’s lawyers, it “would have been independent, reliable and admissible evidence tending to connect Hercules Brown to the murder, corroborating the defense’s theory of mistaken identity,” Graham wrote in a statement.
And if The Innocence Project, Atlanta attorney Jessica Gabel Cino, who spent years fighting to overturn the conviction, and the Atlanta law firm Troutman Pepper, which agreed to represent Inman for free, hadn’t been relentless in working to free a victim of a racist and egregiously negligent justice system, Inman would still be in prison for a crime he didn’t commit right now.
This wasn’t justice. This wasn’t accountability. Inman is a victim and the state has just barely begun to make right what it has taken from him.
Bethenny Frankel Reveals Whether She’s Still Engaged To Paul Bernon After Fans Question Cryptic Post
The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star admitted that she is engaged, but explained why she doesn’t always wear her engagement ring.
Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight: she is engaged. The 51-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday December 21 to explain that she is indeed engaged to Paul Bernon, even though she’d made post that seemed to hint at being single earlier in the day. The Real Housewives of New York alum cleared the air, while explaining that things had been taken out of context.
Bethenny had posted a Christmas-themed photo earlier on Tuesday, giving “Shoutout all my [Jingle Ladies],, who can put their own ring on it.” The caption was an obvious play on the song “Single Ladies” by Beyonce, and a few fans commented to ask if she was single, about nine months after she was spotted with a massive engagement ring on her finger in March 2021.
The RHONY star seemed angry at people reading too much into her fun holiday post, as she posted a video of herself, explaining the timeline between her getting engaged and the news about it breaking. “I didn’t have to address rumors, but rumors hurt and affect other people, as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on, and then it came out that we were engaged, because we didn’t make an announcement,” she said.
Besides explaining that they didn’t want to make a public announcement, Bethenny explained that speculation that she’d planned to debut the ring while swimming was silly. “That was convoluted that we planned the date that I would be swimming, wearing the ring, and criticized for wearing the ring in the ocean. So, we are engaged,” she explained. “I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. Sometimes, I don’t feel that it’s safe. Sometimes, my fingers swell or contract, but I’m doing me.”
Bethenny finished her video by offering her stance that a relationship is mainly about the two people who are in love, and not all the things surrounding it. “[It’s] my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship: the commitment and the feelings. [It’s] not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism, and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring then so be it,” she said, before signing off.
