Celebrities
Cardi B Defends ‘Legend’ Lil Kim After She’s ‘Bullied & Mocked’ Online: ‘She Is So Sweet’
After Lil Kim took heat on social media for her new holiday song, Cardi B stepped in to defend the fellow rapper and called the intense criticism ‘heartbreaking.’
Lil Kim, 47, has been criticized on social media for her risqué new holiday song, “Big Santa Papi,” that plays on Nick Cannon‘s Miracles Across 125th Street. Fans have called out the rapper on Twitter for seducing Santa Clause in the visuals for the new song, as well as some of the naughty lyrics that go along with it. “Y’all know I love Lil Kim but this Christmas song and video ain’t it… at all!” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “Lil kim and this santa papi video…ENUFF. It’s embarrassing atp.”
But these critics didn’t get off scot free thanks to Cardi B, 29, who took issue with so many people cyberbullying Lil Kim. And in true Cardi form, the “I Like It” songstress took to Twitter to defend Lil Kim and call out those that have been cruel to the fellow rapper.
“I’m tired of it and it’s heartbreaking…,” Cardi wrote in response to singer Edidion, who said Lil Kim was being “bullied, mocked, and disrespected” online. “She’s is so sweet ,supportive and a REAL F***IN LEGEND,” Cardi added. “I remember when I used to beef wit bitches and I used to put on my MySpace her song F**K YOU! I think it gotta be these 2000’s born kids on this app that don’t know about shit!”
Cardi also addressed fans’ questions as to why she hasn’t collaborated with Lil Kim yet in their careers. “What do a collab go to do with someone constantly getting CYBER BULLY?” she wrote. “Before a artist I am a woman wit feelings and I know how much it hurts to constantly get picked on…When I collab wit her is going to be at the right time & the right song.I don’t rush BIG MOMENTS!” In a follow-up tweet, Cardi explained that she’s “not going to rush” into a collaboration with Lil Kim “cause if the song don’t make sense and it don’t do good then I will feel terrible..It don’t take away from her greatest.”
This isn’t the first time that Cardi has jumped into to defend another woman in the music industry from cruel online comments. When Lizzo, 33, broke down in Aug. 2021 over the hate she received following the release of her song “Rumors,” Cardi offered some kind words to her fellow Grammy winner. “Whether you skinny, big, [or] plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you,” Cardi tweeted. “Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table.” Cardi went on to highlight “Rumors” success and told fans to “stop trying to say the song is flopping.”
Overall, the lesson from these cyberbullying incidents is clear: we all need a friend like Cardi B in life!
Celebrities
Matt Reid: 5 Things To Know About The Tennis Player Who’s Been Spending Time With Rebel Wilson
The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress brought the tennis pro along with her to the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television awards with her earlier in December.
Rebel Wilson has certainly been spending a lot of time with Matt Reid. The 41-year-old actress and the 31-year-old tennis player have seemed to have definitely hit it off, and they’ve definitely gotten close. The Pitch Perfect actress had started hanging out with Matt as early as the summertime, when the two were seen spending time together in New York at the U.S. Open tennis tournament via DailyMail. Find out everything you need to know about Matt Reid here!
1. Matt is a fellow Aussie
Like Rebel, Matt is also an Australian. He was born in Sydney on July 17, 1990, but he’s lived in Galston, New South Wales for much of his life, according to his Tennis.com bio. He didn’t stay down under for long though. When he was 15-years-old, he was offered a scholarship to the prestigious Nick Bollettieri Academy (named for the tennis great) in Bradenton, Florida. He studied there for two years.
2. He’s been a tennis pro for 12 years
Matt started playing tennis when he was just a kid, and his hard work and dedication has definitely paid off. He went pro at age 19 in 2009, according to his ATP Tour bio. He competed in the junior Wimbledon Doubles championship in 2008 with Bernard Tomic. Unfortunately, the pair lost, but Matt has continued his career and been successful as a tennis player. He’s currently ranked at number 85 for doubles on the ATP tour.
3. He’s a twin
Matt has a strong bond with his family. His mom Tracy works in real estate, while his dad Angus is a landscaper. He also has a younger brother Nick and sister Grace. He also has a twin sister Ellen. He’s shared photos with his siblings, showing that he’s close with them on his Instagram.
4. He joined Rebel on the red carpet for an Australian award show
Matt seemed like he had a great time at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards (AACTA) along with Rebel on December 8. Matt rocked a white tux, while Rebel looked gorgeous in a black mini-dress with silver design on the front. The pair attended with actress Brittany Hockley and podcaster Sam Kennedy. Matt posted a picture of the four outside the Sydney Opera House on his Instagram. “AACTA Awards night with this awesome crew,” he captioned it.
5. He’s a huge rugby fan
While tennis might be his main love, Matt is on the record as a major rugby fan! He’s said that if he hadn’t gone pro for tennis, he probably would’ve tried to compete as a rugby player. His father had also played the sport. He’s said that while many different games growing up, he still enjoys rugby and surfing, and he’s named Australian rugby icon Jonathan Thurston was his sports hero as a kid. He even dressed as a rugby player for Halloween in 2018.
Celebrities
Chris Noth & Tara Wilson’s marriage ‘hanging by a thread’
Chris Noth‘s wife Tara Wilson has removed her wedding ring amid ongoing reports of sexual harassment against Noth, sources tell Page Six.
The embattled “Sex and the City” star is reportedly staying in New York City, while Wilson is at home in California with their two sons: Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months.
READ ALSO: Chris Noth dropped from Queen Latifah’s ‘The Equalizer’ amid sex assault allegations
In photos published by the DailyMail.com on Tuesday, a makeup-free Wilson was seen outside her Sherman Oaks, CA home. She did not appear to be wearing her wedding ring.
“Tara is upset and things are hanging by a thread,” an insider tells Page Six. “She just wants to protect the kids. That is her number one priority.”
Three women have come forward alleging unwanted sexual encounters with the 67-year-old actor in 2004 and 2015.
At least one of the alleged encounters happened while Noth was with Wilson, whom he married in Hawaii in April 2012.
Noth was killed off in episode one of SATC spin-off “And Just Like That”, and he was dropped from ABC’s “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah.
In addition, he has lost a planned $12 million deal to sell his tequila brand, Ambhar, and he was dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency.
Noth vigorously denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six last week:
“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Noth said his encounters with two of the accusers were consensual.
Celebrities
Julie Bowen’s Sisters: Everything To Know About Her 2 Siblings
Julie Bowen found fame with ‘Modern Family’ but her two sisters are stars in their own right! Find out all about Julie’s siblings here!
Julie Bowen became a household name as the hilarious matriarch Claire Dunphy in Modern Family. While the role earned her two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2011 and 2012, the star, 51, had a hugely successful acting career long before the iconic ABC sitcom. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Julie would eventually take her theater experience from Brown University to Hollywood, where she immediately landed a role in the soap opera Loving in 1992. From there, it was a lead in Happy Gilmore as Adam Sandler’s love interest to recurring stints on Lost and Boston Legal. With all that experience, Julie decided to start her own production company, Bowen & Sons!
Speaking of family, Julie has two sisters that are just as talented! Below, find out everything you need to know about Molly Luetkemeyer and Annie Luetkemeyer!
All About Julie Bowen’s Sisters
Julie’s two sisters were also born in Baltimore. The three siblings were the only children of Suzanne Frey and John Alexander Luetkemeyer Jr., who worked as a commercial real estate developer. Molly (below) has dabbled in television as well! The younger sister of the actress was a host for the TLC show Clean Sweep.
Molly landed the fun gig because of her monumental success in interior design, which has exploded over the past two decades. After establishing M. Design Interiors in 2001, Molly has lent her talent to designing homes in Beverly Hills, Martha’s Vineyard, New York’s West Village, and other posh residences throughout the United States, according to her website. She has been named The Hollywood Reporter‘s list of 25 Most Influential Interior Designers in LA and on House Beautiful‘s list of Top 100 Designers in America four times. Her Los Angeles abode even had it’s own feature in a 2017 issue of House Beautiful!
Julie’s sister Annie took a very different path than her two older siblings, but she’s found phenomenal success as an infectious disease expert. Specializing in tuberculosis, HIV, and viral hepatitis as the Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, Annie first studied at Stanford and then went on to get her degree in medicine from Harvard. She has also recently turned her attention to the coronavirus pandemic, leading investigations into potential therapies for Covid-19.
Julie and Annie’s Hero Moment
Julie and Annie made headlines in August 2021 when they helped rescue a hiker in Utah’s Arches National Park. The two sisters were hiking when they came upon Minnie John, a New Jersey mother, who had fainted and broken her glasses. Minnie detailed the encounter on her Facebook, saying she woke up to a familiar voice and wondered if she was watching television.
After Julie and Annie treated Minnie with some bandages and electrolytes, Minnie said she couldn’t shake the feeling she knew one of her rescuers. “That face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor said yes,” Minnie wrote. “Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can’t remember. She said smiling Modern Family and I said of course!”
Julie and Annie then explained to Minnie that their hiking guide had seen Minnie fall flat on her face, which prompted the sisters to run to Minnie’s side. They assured Minnie she was going to be fine and then used her cell phone to call her son, who was about twenty minutes ahead on the hike, to let him know what had happened. Minnie wrote that she fainted because she is diabetic and her “sugar was low.” After being taken to a hospital, she discovered she had fractured her nose and received five stitches. “They were so caring and loving to stop like the Good Samaritan does in the Bible,” she said of Julie and Annie. “They were God sent! It was no accident they were there.”
