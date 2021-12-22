Celebrities
Cardi B Gifts Offset with $2 Million for His Birthday; Cardi & Offset Disagree Over How to Dress Infant Son (Videos)
Cardi B surprised husband Offset with a giant check for $2 million at his birthday party this week. Offset’s 30th Sneaker Birthday Ball was held at Sneakertopia LA in Los Angeles.
After Offset made it rain stacks of cash on the crowd, Cardi surprised him with the massive check.
Apparently, Offset’s income was disrupted by the pandemic, but Cardi — the breadwinner of the family — is making up for his loss in revenue.
Earlier this week, Cardi B and Offset had a falling out over how to dress their infant son.
In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Cardi shows Offset a mini fedora for their only son.
But Offset disagreed with her fashion choice. “Hell nah,” the Migos rapper said. “I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Have my boy looking like Ne-Yo!”
Ne-Yo is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who is not known for his masculinity.
Offset also balked when Cardi showed him a cute baby outfit featuring red pants, a button-down Oxford shirt and suspenders.
“Ain’t this cute?” the mom-of-two asked.
“Hell the f**k no!” the frustrated father-of-5 responded.
“This is cute. This is cute,” Cardi pressed on. But offset wasn’t having it.
“Hell no! Man, bro, stop playing for real,” Offset said, before adding that Cardi wanted to dress their son like Carlton Banks, the nerdish character played by actor Alfonso Ribeiro on ’90s hit comedy TV series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
Cardi gave birth to her first son on September 4, 2021. She has not yet revealed her son’s name. The hip-hop couple also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
Offset also has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.
Watch the video below.
LOOOL! Sounds like Offset wasn’t feelin’ Cardi B’s choice of outfit for their little one ??pic.twitter.com/LYy9uu78pH
— Power 106 (@Power106LA) December 20, 2021
Celebrities
Bethenny Frankel Addresses Breakup Rumors After Strange Post
Rumors of a breakup have been swirling online, after Bethenny Frankel made a strange post on social media.
The Real Housewives of New York star and Paul Bernon got engaged earlier this year, after she finalized her divorce from Jason Hoppy. She also ended a nasty custody battle with her ex, which resulted in Bethenny’s victory.
In the recent Instagram post, Bethenny was photographed alone by a Christmas tree, in a shirt which read: “Jingle ladies. She also wrote in the caption, “Shoutout to all my #jingleladies who can put their own ring on it…” Fans immediately began speculating on a possible breakup, pointing to the fact that she wasn’t wearing a ring.
Bethenny, 51, then took to Instagram to address the rumors that circulated. She expressed, “Rumors hurt and affect other people as does irresponsible press. I am engaged to a wonderful man named Paul. We got engaged in February and months later, I was swimming and had my ring on and it came out that we were engaged because we hadn’t made an announcement.”
She then stated: “We are engaged. I don’t always wear my ring. I don’t have to always wear my ring. sometimes I don’t feel it’s safe. Sometimes my fingers swell or contract. But I’m doing me. It’s my opinion that a relationship is about the two people in the relationship, the commitment, and the feelings.”
The Bravo star included a final message: “It’s not about announcements, not about pomp and circumstance, not about jewelry. It’s symbolism and if I decide to wear an engagement toe ring, then so be it.”
Celebrities
Mariah Carey Sings ‘All I Want For Christmas’ With Her Twins, 10, & Dogs In Cute Video — Watch
Mariah Carey belted out her classic Christmas tune inside her home in a new video — and she had a little help from her twins and two dogs.
Singing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is typically a one-woman job for Mariah Carey, 52. But when the “Queen of Christmas” belted out her classic holiday tune in a Dec. 21 Instagram video, her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon, as well as her two dogs, also participated in the performance. The festive moment, which can be seen in Mariah’s video below, will truly get you into the Christmas spirit — if for some reason you aren’t already!
In the clip, Mariah is shown entering her living room decorated with poinsettias and a lit-up Christmas tree as she begins singing her record-breaking holiday song. Mariah sings, “All I want for Christmas is,” before Monroe and Moroccan jump up and shout “You!” This gets a big reaction from the family’s two dogs, who immediately start barking at the sounds of Mariah and her kids singing.
Of course, Mariah is wearing a festive red gown in her holiday clip. She gave a subtle shoutout to her dogs in the caption of her post, which read, “All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶.” Some of Mariah’s most famous followers, including Kris Jenner and Holly Robinson Peete, gushed over the family performance by leaving complimentary comments under Mariah’s video.
Mariah has been getting her kids very involved in the holiday celebrations this year. In Late November, she posted a video of herself teaching her kids a Hanukah song that she learned as a kid. The twins also made an adorable cameo in their mom’s “Fall In Love At Christmas” video, which came out in early November to kick off the holiday season. Mariah sings in the video with R&B vocalist Khalid and gospel icon Kirk Franklin, and at the very end, Monroe and Moroccan make a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance.
Celebrities
Cardi B Rocks Plunging Corset Top & Holds Hands With Offset At His 30th Birthday Party
Cardi B looked sexier than ever when she rocked a plunging corset & tight leggings while holding hands with Offset for his 30th birthday.
Even though it was Offset’s 30th birthday party, Cardi B, 29, managed to steal the show. The rapper looked amazing when she arrived with Offset at his birthday party in LA on Dec. 21. For the occasion, Cardi rocked a plunging green and white leather corset top with high-waisted metallic leggings.
The halterneck corset cinched in Cardi’s tiny waist while the neckline put her ample cleavage on full display. Her shirt was pulled tight with a bunch of neon green strings that flowed down over her waist and she styled her outfit with a massive diamond and silver chunky chain with a huge Playboy bunny in the center.
As if the necklace wasn’t enough, Cardi added even more jewels when she rocked huge diamond hoop earrings that landed at her shoulders, neon green strappy heels, and layers of diamond chain bracelets.
Meanwhile, the birthday boy looked just as good when he rocked a pair of fitted light-wash skinny jeans with a white hooded sweatshirt and a blue denim Louis Vuitton trucker jacket on top. He topped his look off with a pair of gray sneakers.
Cardi posted a slew of behind-the-scenes videos from the party where she gave him a massive check for two million dollars and he danced around with the giant piece of cardboard all night. She posted the video of Offset with his check writing, “Happy birthday!! He literally got it all.”
Just last week, Cardi posted a slideshow of photos of her and Offset with a heartfelt caption for his birthday. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short.”
Cardi continued the post writing, “I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I’m so excited for the world to see what you got coming. I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party.”
