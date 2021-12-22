Cardi B Gifts Offset with $2 Million for His Birthday; Cardi & Offset Disagree Over How to Dress Infant Son (Videos)

Cardi B surprised husband Offset with a giant check for $2 million at his birthday party this week. Offset’s 30th Sneaker Birthday Ball was held at Sneakertopia LA in Los Angeles.

After Offset made it rain stacks of cash on the crowd, Cardi surprised him with the massive check.

Apparently, Offset’s income was disrupted by the pandemic, but Cardi — the breadwinner of the family — is making up for his loss in revenue.





Earlier this week, Cardi B and Offset had a falling out over how to dress their infant son.

In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Cardi shows Offset a mini fedora for their only son.

But Offset disagreed with her fashion choice. “Hell nah,” the Migos rapper said. “I’m not putting that s—t on my son, man … Have my boy looking like Ne-Yo!”

Ne-Yo is a Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter who is not known for his masculinity.

Offset also balked when Cardi showed him a cute baby outfit featuring red pants, a button-down Oxford shirt and suspenders.

“Ain’t this cute?” the mom-of-two asked.

“Hell the f**k no!” the frustrated father-of-5 responded.

“This is cute. This is cute,” Cardi pressed on. But offset wasn’t having it.

“Hell no! Man, bro, stop playing for real,” Offset said, before adding that Cardi wanted to dress their son like Carlton Banks, the nerdish character played by actor Alfonso Ribeiro on ’90s hit comedy TV series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Cardi gave birth to her first son on September 4, 2021. She has not yet revealed her son’s name. The hip-hop couple also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset also has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie, from previous relationships.

Watch the video below.

