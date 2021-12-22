Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

So, maybe a friend or two of yours is known to vape delta-8, and you are looking to get in on the fun. If you are in need of some great brands to get started with, you should check out the ones listed here in our article. These reputable brands are known for providing their buyers with only the best delta-8 vapes.

Here, you will find the most flavorful, potent vapes on the market, and you will love how these best delta-8 carts taste. They are smooth and come in many of your favorite strains, with a few new ones. So, keep reading to learn more.

Best Delta-8 THC Vape Carts [2022 Updated]

Exhale Wellness: Editor’s Pick for the Best Delta-8 Carts BudPop: Most Potent THC Vape Carts & Weed Pens Hollyweed CBD: High Grade Delta-8 Carts Diamond CBD: Premium D8 Carts Made from Best Hemp Plants 3Chi: Best Value Weed Pens & Vape Cartridges

#1. Exhale Wellness: Editor’s Pick for the Best Delta-8 Carts

Overview

This company is based in Los Angeles. They refer to themselves as a pioneering tribe of cannabis lovers and pride themselves on having years of experience in organic food and its farming.

Their team comes from all different walks of life, as it is composed of growers, scientists, and of course, experienced budtenders. Their backgrounds might be different, but their goal is the same — to help others live their best life via the power of nature.

They devoted much of their capital to understanding, researching, and producing the best hemp products out there. You will soon see why all of that research was necessary when you learn about the fantastic products this company has created.

Their products are all organic and vegan, and they are devoid of dairy, gluten, and gelatin as well. You will also find that the products contain zero artificial additives or colors.

The company uses its platform to make others aware of the varied benefits of hemp and what it can do for one’s personal feelings of wellness. All of the products are tested via a third-party lab so you can be sure of their potency and purity.

Features

Ten flavors are available for these delicious cartridges, and there are a myriad of strains used in the production of these carts. Whether you are into old faves like OG Kush or Gorilla Glue, or some new ones such as Fruity Cereal, there is a cartridge just waiting for you to relax and enjoy.

High-quality products will be yours when you purchase with Exhale Wellness. You will love how they use broad-spectrum hemp to get you a healthy dose of terpenes.

Plus, they use the CO2 method of extraction, which ensures no chemical use while making the delta-8.

Pros

All-natural and non-GMO

Vegan-friendly

Loved by customers everywhere

30-day money-back guarantee

Many strains to choose from

Free economy shipping on all U.S. orders

Cons

What Customers Thought

Customers have nothing but good things to say about Exhale Wellness. They have been featured in a number of publications that are hemp/cannabis-friendly, such as the LA Times and Forbes.

Customers loved the many flavors available for purchase, and they loved the effects brought on by the cartridges. They noted that they helped relax their body and their mind and helped them sleep well.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent THC Vape Carts & Weed Pens

Overview

BudPop is becoming a big name in the cannabis industry, and its goal is to reach as many people as possible using its branding of delta-8 as a wellness tool. Their trademark is, “Pop plants, not pills,” and we are inclined to agree.

It offers customers a quicker alternative to traditional delta-9 cannabis, which still gets them relief without paranoia/anxiety.

The brand first hit the market in 2021, but we know they are on their way to becoming great. The carts are well worth the price, and the site is a breeze to use and also features a well-written blog for new customers to peruse. In addition, it is a great place for advice and product suggestions.

The hemp they use is from the great state of Nevada, and it is all organic. All products are backed by third-party laboratory testing. So, whether you seek a gummy or a vape, you are in good hands with BudPop.

Only two carts are available, which is a small but manageable inconvenience. These carts are 800mg, and they taste fantastic. In addition, the carts are free of harmful ingredients such as MCT, vitamin E acetate, PEG, PG, or VG.

Features

The biggest feature of this company is that they are attuned to what customers want.

They have curated their products to cater to customers of many walks of life, whether they want edibles, vapes, or relaxation gummies.

Next, everything they sell is third-party lab tested. All of the products offered for sale by BudPop, including its tasty vapes, are tested by third-party labs to ensure cleanliness, purity, safety, and terpene profiles.

You should also note that the hemp used in these products is all-natural and U.S.-grown. In addition, all of the hemp used by BudPop is free of GMOs.

Pros

Good following among customers

Clean and pure carts

No additives or artificial ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Free shipping

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available on the official website

What Customers Thought

Customers cannot get enough of BudPop. Just have a look at the website to see the reviews for yourself. They treasure how great the vapes taste and how smooth they feel once inhaled.

They also loved the excellent customer service, and one customer even stated their cart ended up being a dud. BudPop simply mailed them another one with zero hassle. Overall, great taste and excellent customer service are a recipe for success.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: High Grade Delta-8 Carts

Overview

The products offered by the brand Hollyweed are some of the greatest yet. This company provides a massive selection of vapes and CBD products as well, so if you are after a psychoactive high or just a way to relax, they have you covered.

There are plenty of natural flavors for you to enjoy, such as classics like OG Kush and Pineapple Express. However, do not sleep on their newer flavors, which include Blackberry, Mango, and Fruity Cereal.

You can rest assured that the carts sold by Hollyweed are free of MCT, PEG, VG, and PG. The carts taste smooth and flavorful on the draw, and you will love the natural terpenes included with each cart.

The vape carts contain a delicious mix of the delta-8 distillate plus terpenes. The result is a product that helps you wind down, relax, and get some relief, or the feeling of motivation and productivity, depending on the strain you choose. The products are all tested using third-party labs for purity and potency.

Features

The vapes are delicious, and it is tempting to want more and more of them. But, start slowly with just a single puff, and then go to two if you can handle a single puff. THe serving size is four puffs in one session, says Hollyweed.

Every cart is packed with 900mg of delta-8 THC, all of which are federally compliant with the 0.3% delta-9 rule. The cartridge is made of safe Pyrex glass, so you can easily see what oil you have left and when it is time to get another one.

Pros

Ten great flavors to try out

Carts are made of Pyrex

Reasonable prices

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

Only 900mg potency carts are available

What Customers Thought

Customers loved the quick shipping offered by Hollyweed CBD, as all orders leave the warehouse in just one to three working days. All orders are also equipped with a tracking number, so you never lose sight of where your items are headed.

Plus, the customer service reps are great at what they do and will answer any questions you might have. They also loved the fair prices on each of the cartridges sold.

Hollyweed is a solid company with a wide selection of great products for newcomers and veteran vapers alike.

#4. Diamond CBD: Premium D8 Carts Made from Best Hemp Plants

Overview

The Chill Plus brand of delta-8 carts has some of the greatest vapes on the market. They taste incredible, are made with full-spectrum hemp, and are made with U.S.-sourced ingredients.

There are a total of 11 great flavors you can choose from when you shop with Diamond CBD. You will enjoy favorites such as Lemon Squeeze, Grape Ape, Mango, Lemonade, and Strawberry. There, you will find balanced blends of terpenes and delta-8 THC designed to make you feel great and give you the delicious taste you desire.

If you want disposable vape pens, feel free to choose any of your favorites from their 10x brand of disposables.

These are a delicious way to experience your favorite flavors if you are not ready to buy a vape pen to take around with you or if you are prone to losing your vape device. The disposables feature the same 900mg of potent delta-8 THC and all of the terpenes you want.

Our team’s favorite was the Wedding Cake strain. The flavor was sweet and delicious and gave us a great buzz.

Features

All of the products from Diamond CBD are organically sourced and lab-tested for purity. They use the CO2 extraction method to get the hemp oil out before turning it into the great delta-8 products you buy.

All of their products are federally compliant and meet the standard of having 0.3% delta-9 THC or less.

They have just the right balance of beneficial terpenes and delta-8 THC, minus the paranoia or hallucinations you might experience with delta-9. It is like pleasantly floating but still being aware of your surroundings.

The taste of these carts is delicious but also natural. Do not worry if you have had carts in the past with too much of a “hemp” taste. These are the best around, and you are sure to love them.

Pros

Reasonably priced

Deliver a superior flavor

User-friendly website

Disposable carts available

Cons

Only 900mg cartridges are available

What Customers Thought

Customers enjoyed all of the perks that come with shopping with Diamond CBD. For example, you will enjoy free, two-day express shipping when you spend over $100. You will enjoy the 30-day return policy with your purchase as well.

The site is also equipped with a “Learn” section where you can take in all of the basics of CBD and delta-8 at your own pace. Most of all, customers enjoyed the products they bought, as evidenced by the many five-star reviews.

#5. 3Chi: Best Value Weed Pens & Vape Cartridges

Overview

Imagine you are a biochemist, and you have over a decade of experience. You see firsthand what hemp can do for people, and you realize you have to do something about it and get the word out. So, what do you do?

Well, if you are the founder of 3Chi, you make awesome carts, edibles, and more, and put them up for sale. This company prides itself on offering pure, safe products, and they consider themselves the very first to market and sell legal THC goods in the United States.

Features

These carts are very potent. So, if you are new to cartridges, make sure you are careful when you take a dose. It could be harsh on your throat if you are not used to taking concentrated cannabinoids. Also, be sure to use small puffs when using a vape. Do not go beyond three seconds in a puff, advises 3Chi.

As you can see, this is good news, as we all want potency, but it is important to be careful.

Every package is marked clearly with flavors and strain types. So, whether you are looking for a sativa or an indica, they have you covered.

There are 25 variants available with different flavors and strains, and 13 of them feature terpenes derived from cannabis. Other terpenes are derived from botanical sources.

The carts are made using glass CCELL bodies and ceramic coating for optimum flavor and potency. With free shipping on orders above $99, you should stock up for the holidays and beyond.

Pros

Pure and quite potent

Packed with helpful terpenes

No cutting agents

You can purchase them in 0.5ml or 1.0ml sizes

Cons

It could be harsh on the throat if you are new to vaping delta-8

What Customers Thought

Customers praised the brand for its return/shipping policies. However, they noted that there was not a method by which you could contact the customer service team directly. But, the web contact form was handy, and the team responded to queries quickly.

The reviews speak for themselves, as customers everywhere are highly satisfied with their 3Chi purchases. In addition, all of the vape carts feature five-star ratings, so be sure to check out the many delicious strains available.

We loved the Pineapple Express, an old favorite, but go for the Caribbean Dream if you want something a little different.

How We Selected These Products

Creating this list of top delta-8 carts was not an easy feat. After all, you will find no shortage of hemp companies popping up offering something for sale.

Moreover, you must be careful when shopping around for delta-8 cartridges for your vape device, as there is always the risk of buying a black market cart if you are not careful.

We decided to take the guesswork out of knowing which ones were worth the money by using a few criteria, which we will explain now.

You should never buy from a company that does not have a recent lab test result for their vape cartridges. A good laboratory test will show you a complete lack of microbial contaminants, residual solvents, herbicides, pesticides, or other harmful substances.

The test will also show you the terpenes and the potency of the cart you are buying. All of the brands featured today are equipped with recent third-party lab testing results that indicate pure, potent, and safe products.

Perhaps the most important thing to look for is what the customers are saying about the products. If the people buying the product are not happy, then what good is recommending it to our readers? Therefore, we made sure to read over the reviews of the products offered before recommending them to customers.

We also pored over reviews to ensure customers were happy with the brand’s return/exchange/shipping policies.

We demanded brands that were upfront and honest about how they made their products. We wanted companies that were not afraid to discuss such topics, such as where their hemp came from, what extraction method they use in getting the hemp oil, what the third-party lab tests indicate about the purity of their products, and other questions you might have about the delta-8 products they sell. Being able to know exactly what you are getting helps you feel confident as a buyer.

Some of you are going to know exactly what you are looking for in a strain, while others may be unsure of which to choose. So, we wanted to make sure we chose brands with various strains available to buyers.

This way, you can try something new or stick with an old favorite. Plus, we wanted brands that catered to the varied tastes of our readers.

We wanted vape carts that were strong, flavorful, and provided a lot of puffs for the price you pay. In addition, we wanted carts that were not out of peoples’ price ranges but were priced to reflect the quality and work put into making the carts great.

To be a little more specific, we did not choose the cheapest carts out there just to entice people to buy. Instead, we chose cartridges that were made with quality, safe materials, offered a decent amount of vape juice, and were devoid of any harmful ingredients such as cutting agents.

Buying Guide for Beginners (Dosing, Staying Safe)

Look for brands that do not use cutting agents to ensure the potency of your product. VG, MCT, PEG, and PG are some cutting agents you may have heard of. They can be quite harmful to you. Why is this?

Propylene Glycol and Polyethylene Glycol (PG and PEG, respectively) may expose you to harmful cancer-causing compounds when you heat them and inhale them in. These two agents, plus some pesticides, may also degrade and take the form of harsher toxins at temps vape pens get up to.

You should stay away from flavor agents, PEG, and PG in vapor products unless they have been safety tested for inhalation and heating.

The material used to make your cartridge is just as critical as the stuff you will be vaping. Carts crafted of cheap plastic can absorb the terpenes of the hemp oil within.

Plus, should your cart have a loose gasket, it could spring a leak. This means you will be wasting your hard-earned vape.

Vape carts of good quality are made from stainless steel, ceramic, or heat-resistant glass such as Pyrex. Plus, ensure they are 510-threaded so they can be used with the most popular/common vape batteries out there.

Be sure to read over the company website to see what hemp they use to produce their cartridges. Your best bet is to look for companies that sell non-GMO hemp to produce their delta-8 cartridges.

This is because hemp absorbs all of the stuff around it in its growth environment. As such, soil that is contaminated will lead to plants with pollutants and toxins in it.

For instance, hemp is known to absorb cadmium but will not show it, as the plant will grow without harm. So, your best bet is to find cannabis plants that are organically grown. You will find this for the most part in states like Kentucky, Nevada, Colorado, California, and Oregon.

Dosing/Using Your Delta-8 Vape Cart Safely

You should make sure to read and follow the instructions on the packaging carefully when it comes to learning how to use your vape cart. The package instructions will tell you how long you should hold the puff and the serving size. Let us use 3Chi’s instructions as an example.

The instructions for the 3Chi brand of vapes indicate you should not exceed more than three seconds a puff. You are also instructed to take small puffs, and the serving size for this product is one puff.

Remember, vape carts are highly concentrated, and they could irritate your throat if you are not used to vaping highly concentrated cannabinoid products. The best thing to do is to start slow and see how you feel when using the recommended dosage. You may need to take even less of a puff.

Shipping and Return Policies

As you have probably realized by now, delta-8 vape cartridges are not cheap. To be honest, they can be downright expensive (especially good-quality brands). There will be some cases where you get a product that does not work, or you might have accidentally ordered two of the same carts.

The point we are trying to make is that you should choose a company that has a return or exchange policy you can live with. Make sure you review such policies before buying. After all, some companies are “all sales final,” while others allow returns or exchanges on unopened products.

When it comes to shipping, it is equally important to pay attention to the policies of the store. For example, you may have to pay shipping costs unless you spend over a certain dollar amount at an online store.

Other companies might offer free shipping, including the price of freight within the item price itself. You should also see what the policies are when it comes to sending an item back. In some cases, you may have to pay for the return shipping, while other companies might offer a prepaid shipping label instead.

Lab Testing by Third-Party Organization

Companies that are proud of the stuff they sell and offer excellent customer service will have no problem allowing their goods to be tested using a third-party laboratory. Moreover, they will freely post the information on their website so you can have a look before you buy.

These independent lab tests are important to review, as they can show you the cannabinoids, potency, and purity of the vape cart you will be purchasing.

For a lab test, purchasing a product with greater than 0.3% delta-9 THC means that it is illegal, and you could end up in trouble with the law. If a business does not have third-party lab test results or seems confused when you ask for them, it is better to shop elsewhere.

FAQs: Delta-8 Carts

Q1. Can You Keep Delta-8 Carts in the Refrigerator?

Manufacturers of delta-8 cartridges suggest you store them at room temp, out of direct sunlight, as a means of keeping them pure. In addition, you should store them in a dry, cool place, as this will help them remain potent even when not in use.

You do not need to keep your carts in the refrigerator, however. Cannabinoids are best kept at room temp. Also, make sure you keep your cartridges in the upright position to avoid leaks.

Q2. How Many Puffs Should I Take from My Delta-8 Cart?

Every delta-8 cart will vary in its potency, and many of the ones featured today are 900mg, for example. You will discover that there are many possibilities to choose from when it comes to vape cartridges.

You are going to get higher faster with vapes than you would with edibles, so make sure you start small and work your way up. Begin your vaping experience with a smaller drag and then work up to a larger one.

Make sure to follow puffing instructions exactly. You may even wish to take less than the recommended dose on the package to see how you feel. As the days go on, you can increase your puffs.

Do not exceed the seconds per puff/serving size listed on the package. So, for example, if it says the serving size is three puffs, three seconds per puff, do not go beyond that, even if you are experienced with vaping.

Q3. Could Using My Delta-8 Vape Cart Cause Me to Fail a Drug Test?

The answer is yes. Delta-8 THC is still THC, and although the effects are not the same, you still may fail a drug screening as part of its use.

For this reason, you should know that the tests used in drug screenings cannot discern between a legal drug and an illegal one.

If you have to take a drug test soon, stop your usage of delta-8 immediately and let it clear from your system.

Q4. Do You Become Tolerant to Delta-8?

Tolerance will develop if you repeatedly use the substance. To get the same high, you would need more and more of the substance as time goes on.

Every substance causes your body to develop a tolerance, and a tolerance to delta-8 is common. If you repeatedly use it, you are likely going to need more and more of it unless you take a tolerance break every so often.

If you do not want tolerance to the substance, be sure to use your delta-8 only when you need it.

Wrapping Up

Vaping your delta-8 is a quick way to enjoy the benefits of the cannabinoid without having to light a joint or take an edible and wait for the effects to kick in.

Plus, you can enjoy the myriad of flavors available to vapers and get the products delivered right to your doorstep.

Just remember to take it slow when using your delta-8 vapes, and follow the instructions listed on the website/packaging for best results. Also, do not irritate your throat by taking longer puffs than instructed. If you need some help deciding, we suggest Exhale Wellness and BudPop, as their vape carts are delicious and perfect for new users with their reasonable price tag. Happy vaping!