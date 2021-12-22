News
Catalytic converters stolen from non-profit’s food delivery vans in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis non-profit is scrambling after catalytic converters were stolen from their food delivery vans ahead of the Christmas holiday.
Food Outreach delivers meals to people with cancer and HIV. About 250 people rely on the food deliveries each month.
Julie Lock, the executive director at Food Outreach, said someone stole two catalytic converters from their vans over the weekend. Replacing the converters will cost the organization an estimated $2,000.
“Two-thousand dollars to an organization like this is huge,” said Lock. “Just imagine how much food that can provide.”
Tricia Parker, who is battling HIV, said the meals are essential.
“With all the medicines we take, we need stuff that will help us keep it down and they know exactly what we need,” Parker said.
Food Outreach was able to get an emergency replacement to continue deliveries until their vehicles are fixed.
“The impact of your choice impacts the lives of the hundreds of people we serve, and in case you or your family or anybody you love is going through anything like this, you wouldn’t wish this for anybody,” said Lock.
You can learn more about how to help Food Outreach by visiting: https://foodoutreach.org/donate-to-food-outreach/
Larimer health: Rapid test before holiday gatherings
The Larimer County Department of Health is asking residents to test for COVID-19 before holiday gatherings to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.
Health officials, in a press release on Tuesday, recommended residents “take action to celebrate the holiday season safely” in light of the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.
“With holiday travel and celebrations in full swing, one of the most important steps families, friends, and co-workers can take to reduce their chances of catching or transmitting COVID-19 is to test just before gathering,” according to the release from the health department.
The health department recommends residents use rapid at-home tests, even if they do not have symptoms, immediately before gathering with others over the holiday. Testing right before the gathering will reduce the likelihood that someone is in their infectious period, the department states.
Rapid tests can be purchased locally in drug stores, and the state of Colorado provides free rapid tests that can be shipped straight to someone’s home. More information is at https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-testing-at-home.
Anyone who tests positive should isolate themselves away from others for 10 days and contact their healthcare provider as soon as possible to ask about possible treatments, according to the health department.
Residents also are encouraged to get tested and avoid gatherings if they feel sick or have any symptoms including fever, cough, fatigue, body aches, headache, difficulty breathing, loss of taste or smell or sore throat.
In addition to home tests, there are free drive-through testing sites in Larimer County, including one at Foundations Church, 1380 N. Denver Ave. in Loveland. The site is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday with results in two to three days.
Tips on staying safe over the holidays can be found at https://covid19.colorado.gov/winter-holiday-guidance.
Information on vaccination, testing and treatments is available at larimerorg/covid19 or by calling 970-498-5500
Missouri lawmaker hopes to boost police recruitment with new bill
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hiring new police officers has been increasingly tough around the country – and in Missouri – and one Show Me State lawmaker wants to do something to help.
The plan is something to help with the very beginning of a law enforcement career – even before a cop gets their very first badge.
“We did go through a spell, like two summers ago where we had four or five,” said CPD Lt. Jeff Pinnell.
That’s the number of ongoing openings for police officers at the Carthage Police Department. The number has shrunk in 2021 – but it’s an issue for just about all police departments in the area.
“The academy is not getting any cheaper. And then there’s also costs like uniform costs,” said Lt. Pinnell.
State Rep. Lane Roberts wants to help; He’s sponsoring a bill in the upcoming legislative session focusing on boosting students in law enforcement academies.
“It can cost them round numbers about $6,000. they’ll invest four to six months of their life to depending on where they go to the day or the night Academy,” said Rep. Lane Roberts, R.
House Bill 1703 would reimburse the cost of training – with some conditions.
“If you become employed with a police agency – every year four consecutive years – you can apply for 25% reimbursement. At the end of four years, you would have been 100% reimbursed. So you can either pay for it or you could finance it,” added Rep. Roberts.
Roberts believes the promise of financial assistance could encourage more future officers to apply.
“[A]nd hopefully that will help some of those minorities or people with family responsibilities, who would be good candidates but simply either can’t afford it or unwilling to put their family financial disadvantage. ” near the end.
Rep. Roberts spent more than 40 years in law enforcement, so these hiring challenges are a big concern. He’ll be promoting this bill when the 2022 legislative session starts on January 5th.
NHL pulling out of Beijing Olympics after COVID surge, AP source says
(AP) – The NHL will withdraw from the Winter Olympics after the regular-season schedule was disrupted by coronavirus outbreaks, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the announcement had yet to be made on the NHL pulling out of Beijing. The NHL informed the NHLPA on Tuesday that it was retaining its right to withdraw from Olympic participation because there was a material disruption to the season, the person said. The NHLPA was not going to dispute the decision.
An announcement was expected Wednesday.
With 50 games already postponed, there was a fear the NHL would be unable to complete a full 82-game season while also taking a break of more than two weeks in February for the Olympics. The NHL’s bottom line is at stake with the league and players drawing no direct money from competing at the Winter Games.
While the NHL and NHLPA agreed on Olympic participation last year as part of a collective bargaining agreement extension, the deal to go to Beijing was contingent on pandemic conditions not worsening. A material interruption of the schedule allowed the league to pull out, and the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America not only caused games to be pushed off but made some players hesitant about going to China.
As a result, men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics will go on without NHL players for the second consecutive time.
“These are opportunities and experiences of a lifetime that you don’t get very many of as an athlete, and you might only get one,” said Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby, who won Olympic gold with Canada in 2010 and 2014. “It just might happen to fall in your window and if it doesn’t happen to work out, it’s unfortunate.”
Unless the Beijing Games are postponed a year like Tokyo, a generation of stars including American Auston Matthews, Canadians Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, German Leon Draisaitl and Swede Victor Hedman will need to wait until 2026 to play in the Olympic men’s hockey tournament for the first time.
“It’s a thing you’ve been looking forward to for a very long time,” Hedman said. “For us to not be able to go, it’s going to hurt for a while.”
The NHL was full go on the Olympics until the delta and omicron coronavirus variants began spreading around North America earlier this month and caused a rash of postponements. Before Calgary’s outbreak in the first half of December, only five games needed to be rescheduled and one was already made up.
Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the likely U.S. Olympic starter, expressed displeasure Tuesday with the decision not to go and called the rash of postponements overkill.
The NHL did not participate in the Olympics until 1998, which started a string of five in a row through Sochi in 2014. The season was not stopped in 2018, leaving mostly professionals playing in Europe and some college players to make up the rosters in South Korea.
Russia, which won gold at the Pyeongchang Games, immediately becomes the favorite without the NHL thanks to an influx of homegrown talent playing in the Kontintental Hockey League.
