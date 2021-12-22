Connect with us

Charlie Baker has 'no interest' in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action
The battle over a statewide mask mandate intensified as Gov. Charlie Baker issued an advisory encouraging people to mask up indoors, stressing he has “no interest” in going any further.

“I have no interest in putting a mandate on this issue given the tools that are available on a statewide basis for the the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said at the State House on Tuesday.

News

Long lines at Massachusetts coronavirus testing sites ahead of Christmas, New Year's holidays as cases surge

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Long lines at Massachusetts coronavirus testing sites ahead of Christmas, New Year’s holidays as cases surge
Bay Staters are hunkering down in long lines and clicking the refresh button in the face of a lack of appointment availability for coronavirus tests as cases surge ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays once again.

“For me, it’s worth the wait to have the peace of mind for when I see family this weekend,” said Breno Lima of Medford, who is fully vaccinated including a booster shot and wasn’t experiencing any symptoms on Tuesday.

News

St. Vincent Hospital nurses to vote on tentative agreement next month to end historic strike

Published

8 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

St. Vincent Hospital nurses to vote on tentative agreement next month to end historic strike
Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester will vote next month on a tentative agreement to end the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history, an agreement reached with the help of Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

On Jan. 3, the 840 nurses will vote to end their strike and ratify the proposed contract, which would guarantee them the right to return to their original positions and provide the improvements in staffing they say they need to care for sick in the face of an emerging new surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.

The nurses and the hospital also agreed to suspend picketing outside the hospital from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4 as a show of good faith, and to allow nurses and the police, who have been assisting with the picket lines, to spend time with their families during the holidays, the Massachusetts Nurses Association said..

“We are elated,” said Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the MNA St. Vincent Hospital bargaining unit. “The main thing is safe RN staffing at the bedside and returning striking nurses to their positions — shift, hours and unit. That’s a huge victory for all our patients.”

The tentative agreement was reached after two weeks of discussions with federal mediators, and finally settled Friday at an in-person session mediated by Walsh. It comes after 285 days of picketing and more than 43 negotiating sessions, making it the longest nurses strike nationally in more than 15 years and the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history.

If the union ratifies the agreement, as expected, the hospital will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.

“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.

“We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability and compassion.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

News

Drunken driver sentenced to probation for assaulting state trooper in Brooklyn Center

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Drunken driver sentenced to probation for assaulting state trooper in Brooklyn Center
A Minnesota man who assaulted a state trooper after crashing his car in Brooklyn Center in January was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Matthew Cleve, 39, of Zimmerman, Minn., pleaded guilty in November to one count each of driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarming a peace officer, according to a news release issued by the Hennepin County attorney’s office.

A one-year jail term was stayed, and Cleve received 38 days of credit for time served, the news release said.

As part of his sentence, Cleve must not use drugs or alcohol, and he will have to submit to regular drug testing.

Cleve’s criminal record includes three previous DWI convictions, along with convictions for driving with a canceled license and domestic assault.

Cleve was intoxicated on Jan. 3 when he crashed his car into a retaining wall on Minnesota 252 near 70th Street in Brooklyn Center, according to the release.

When the state trooper responding to the crash tried to apprehend Cleve, he punched the trooper, wrestled him to the ground and tried to take his gun. A passing motorist intervened and helped the trooper subdue Cleve.

Cleve did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.

