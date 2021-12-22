Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action

The battle over a statewide mask mandate intensified as Gov. Charlie Baker issued an advisory encouraging people to mask up indoors, stressing he has “no interest” in going any further.

“I have no interest in putting a mandate on this issue given the tools that are available on a statewide basis for the the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said at the State House on Tuesday.

The Republican governor outlined a set of new policies to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases including the mask advisory that recommends — but does not require — people to mask up while indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Baker also activated up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard and ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures as the state’s health care systems buckle under a dual crisis of a “critical staffing shortage” and an influx of coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 93% of medical and surgery hospital beds were full while ICU beds were filled to 86% capacity, according to state health data.

Up to 300 National Guard personnel will start training this week to support 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers and be ready to step in by Dec. 27, the administration said. New DPH guidance postponing elective procedures at hospitals will also take effect Dec. 27.

Democrats were quick to castigate Baker for what Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, called “grossly and inexplicably insufficient action.”

“This is important, but entirely reactionary to COVID transmission, indicating a failure to institute a robust, preventive transmission policy in the first place,” Rausch said during an afternoon press conference. “It’s as if the governor has completely forgotten what flattening the curve means, even though our hospitals are at capacity.”

Later, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, urged the Baker administration to reinstate the mask mandate.

“It’s necessary to go beyond advisories and recommendations and apply a uniform, consistent approach to stopping the spread and saving lives,” Spilka said.

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who represents parts of hard-hit Boston, weighed in saying in a Tuesday letter to Baker that “The Commonwealth can and must do more to ensure our most vulnerable communities are protected.”

The universal indoor mask mandates that were ubiquitous with the early days of the pandemic have staged a comeback in the Democrat-led states of Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, California and Nevada.

This week Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, also a Democrat, reinstated a mask mandate for most large indoor spaces.

Many Massachusetts cities have long-opted to require masks indoors. This week a chunk including Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, Arlington, Salem and Brookline took it a step further announcing vaccine mandates for people entering most indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.

“If locals wish to pursue alternative options, they can do so,” Baker said when asked for his reaction.