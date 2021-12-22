News
Charlie Baker has ‘no interest’ in mask mandate despite calls from Dems, doctors for stronger action
The battle over a statewide mask mandate intensified as Gov. Charlie Baker issued an advisory encouraging people to mask up indoors, stressing he has “no interest” in going any further.
“I have no interest in putting a mandate on this issue given the tools that are available on a statewide basis for the the people of Massachusetts,” Baker said at the State House on Tuesday.
The Republican governor outlined a set of new policies to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases including the mask advisory that recommends — but does not require — people to mask up while indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
Baker also activated up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard and ordered hospitals to postpone elective procedures as the state’s health care systems buckle under a dual crisis of a “critical staffing shortage” and an influx of coronavirus patients. As of Tuesday, 93% of medical and surgery hospital beds were full while ICU beds were filled to 86% capacity, according to state health data.
Up to 300 National Guard personnel will start training this week to support 55 acute care hospitals and 12 ambulance service providers and be ready to step in by Dec. 27, the administration said. New DPH guidance postponing elective procedures at hospitals will also take effect Dec. 27.
Democrats were quick to castigate Baker for what Sen. Rebecca Rausch, D-Needham, called “grossly and inexplicably insufficient action.”
“This is important, but entirely reactionary to COVID transmission, indicating a failure to institute a robust, preventive transmission policy in the first place,” Rausch said during an afternoon press conference. “It’s as if the governor has completely forgotten what flattening the curve means, even though our hospitals are at capacity.”
Later, Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, urged the Baker administration to reinstate the mask mandate.
“It’s necessary to go beyond advisories and recommendations and apply a uniform, consistent approach to stopping the spread and saving lives,” Spilka said.
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who represents parts of hard-hit Boston, weighed in saying in a Tuesday letter to Baker that “The Commonwealth can and must do more to ensure our most vulnerable communities are protected.”
The universal indoor mask mandates that were ubiquitous with the early days of the pandemic have staged a comeback in the Democrat-led states of Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, California and Nevada.
This week Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, also a Democrat, reinstated a mask mandate for most large indoor spaces.
Many Massachusetts cities have long-opted to require masks indoors. This week a chunk including Boston, Somerville, Cambridge, Arlington, Salem and Brookline took it a step further announcing vaccine mandates for people entering most indoor public spaces including restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues.
“If locals wish to pursue alternative options, they can do so,” Baker said when asked for his reaction.
News
Long lines at Massachusetts coronavirus testing sites ahead of Christmas, New Year’s holidays as cases surge
Bay Staters are hunkering down in long lines and clicking the refresh button in the face of a lack of appointment availability for coronavirus tests as cases surge ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays once again.
“For me, it’s worth the wait to have the peace of mind for when I see family this weekend,” said Breno Lima of Medford, who is fully vaccinated including a booster shot and wasn’t experiencing any symptoms on Tuesday.
The line at the free coronavirus testing site in Everett stretched past a trailer where trained EMTs swabbed nostrils by the hundreds, snaked by a playground where dozens of youngsters played as their parents stood in line and wrapped, out of sight, around a football field at the end of the park. Several hundred — including Lima — stood in the two-hour-long line, braving the 40-degree weather.
The anticipation was too much for Christian Mazraani of Medford. After just a few minutes of standing in line, the Boston leasing consultant ripped open an iHealth Labs rapid antigen test and started reading the directions.
Mazraani, who is fully vaccinated, neglected to hold the test steady on a flat surface per the instructions and his result was impossible to read accurately.
“You’d better just stay away from me,” Mazraani told a Herald reporter as a bleeding mess of black ink on the results strip seemed to suggest a positive result. His roommate tested positive a day earlier.
The site at 1 Rivergreen Drive is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, except for Christmas Day. A complete list of testing sites is available on Mass.gov.
Testing demand in Massachusetts has shot up alongside case numbers this fall. Daily testing numbers have ranged from about 75,000 to 134,000 over the last week, putting them on par with the volume seen at the height of last year’s holiday surge, according to a review of state COVID data.
Somerville resident Megan Kealey, who works at a Cambridge restaurant, said she waited in line at a free city testing site at Cambridgeside mall for over three hours on Monday evening after she developed congestion symptoms including coughing and a runny nose.
“I did have my results in about 12 hours, though. I’m negative, thank God,” she said.
At-home rapid antigen tests, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns are less accurate than the PCR swab tests, are just as difficult to find. A half dozen pharmacies in Boston were sold out, as were several CVS stores in Somerville.
Gov. Charlie Baker last week announced the purchase of 2.1 million at-home tests using federal coronavirus relief funds. The tests are being given away for free in 102 of the state’s hardest-hit cities and towns.
Mazraani’s iHealth Labs test was one. The 20-year-old remote college student said he stopped by an East Boston public library branch and grabbed four packs of tests, which contain two separate tests each.
“It was quick and easy,” he said.
News
St. Vincent Hospital nurses to vote on tentative agreement next month to end historic strike
Nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester will vote next month on a tentative agreement to end the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history, an agreement reached with the help of Labor Secretary and former Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.
On Jan. 3, the 840 nurses will vote to end their strike and ratify the proposed contract, which would guarantee them the right to return to their original positions and provide the improvements in staffing they say they need to care for sick in the face of an emerging new surge of COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant.
The nurses and the hospital also agreed to suspend picketing outside the hospital from Dec. 20 to Jan. 4 as a show of good faith, and to allow nurses and the police, who have been assisting with the picket lines, to spend time with their families during the holidays, the Massachusetts Nurses Association said..
“We are elated,” said Marlena Pellegrino, co-chair of the MNA St. Vincent Hospital bargaining unit. “The main thing is safe RN staffing at the bedside and returning striking nurses to their positions — shift, hours and unit. That’s a huge victory for all our patients.”
The tentative agreement was reached after two weeks of discussions with federal mediators, and finally settled Friday at an in-person session mediated by Walsh. It comes after 285 days of picketing and more than 43 negotiating sessions, making it the longest nurses strike nationally in more than 15 years and the longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history.
If the union ratifies the agreement, as expected, the hospital will restore striking nurses to their previous positions while retaining all permanent replacement nurses in their current positions.
“The new contract will provide enhancements for patients and our team, and we are glad to finally end the strike and put our sole focus back on patient care,” Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a statement.
“We will be setting a new tone at Saint Vincent Hospital: We are one team with a common purpose. Not striking nurses versus replacement nurses. Not nurses versus management. One team united behind the principles of professionalism, excellence, accountability and compassion.”
News
Drunken driver sentenced to probation for assaulting state trooper in Brooklyn Center
A Minnesota man who assaulted a state trooper after crashing his car in Brooklyn Center in January was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.
Matthew Cleve, 39, of Zimmerman, Minn., pleaded guilty in November to one count each of driving while intoxicated, aggravated assault of a peace officer and attempting to disarming a peace officer, according to a news release issued by the Hennepin County attorney’s office.
A one-year jail term was stayed, and Cleve received 38 days of credit for time served, the news release said.
As part of his sentence, Cleve must not use drugs or alcohol, and he will have to submit to regular drug testing.
Cleve’s criminal record includes three previous DWI convictions, along with convictions for driving with a canceled license and domestic assault.
Cleve was intoxicated on Jan. 3 when he crashed his car into a retaining wall on Minnesota 252 near 70th Street in Brooklyn Center, according to the release.
➡️ NEW VIDEO shows @MnDPS_MSP Trooper assaulted after responding to a car crash, bystander coming to his aide
Video released Monday to @MN_CRIME by the DOT shows the assault of a State Trooper near Hwy. 252 & 70th Ave. N. Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/DqbvppxVPd
— MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) January 4, 2021
When the state trooper responding to the crash tried to apprehend Cleve, he punched the trooper, wrestled him to the ground and tried to take his gun. A passing motorist intervened and helped the trooper subdue Cleve.
Cleve did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash.
