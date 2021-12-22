Connect with us

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn't the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?

Published

56 seconds ago

on

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why doesn’t the organization care as much as the fan base? Where does German Ifedi come off shoving Teven Jenkins? And will Thomas Graham Jr. see more action after an impressive debut?
The Chicago Bears offense struggled mightly Monday night in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Solder Field. Despite a spirited effort from their defense, the Bears (4-10) were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss, so the focus officially shifts to 2022. Brad Biggs answers questions about Bears ownership, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, quarterback Justin Fields and more in his weekly mailbag.

When will Bears fans get an organization that cares as much as we fans do? — @cause1369

The people who have worked in the organization for an extended period of time care deeply about the performance of the team. I haven’t spoken with George McCaskey in a long time but I’ve spent plenty of time with him over the years, and I promise you the success of the franchise motivates him daily. Outside of the health of his family, I can’t imagine anything else is more important to him. So in my opinion, when you question the commitment of the Bears ownership and leadership in terms of their care and motivation, you’re wide of the mark. Have they made the right moves all the time? No. Have they made some critical errors over the last decade or so? No question. Is that from a result of them not prioritizing the success of the team? Absolutely not. They get that too. They understand how passionate Bears fans are about the product on the field, and I think that drives them even more in their quest to build a winner. It hasn’t happened this season. The Bears are 4-10 and spiraling to the finish line. It’s going to be a critical offseason for the organization with many major decisions looming in the coming weeks. There are more nuanced ways to be critical of ownership and senior leadership at Halas Hall than saying they don’t care as much as you do.

Who is Germain Ifedi to shove rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins for being the only lineman all season with gumption to defend the franchise quarterback? — @smokingcutty

I’m flabbergasted by the suggestion Jenkins made the right decision by retaliating and being flagged for a personal foul after Justin Fields was tackled out of bounds. Getting a 15-yard penalty is never a good idea. How is setting back an offense that is 29th in total yards, 32nd in passing, 31st on third down and 29th in scoring ever a good thing? Jenkins throwing a punch or shove — whatever you want to call it — after the play didn’t send a message to Vikings defenders. It played into precisely what the Vikings hoped for. I would guess Ifedi was sending exactly that message to Jenkins — don’t do something stupid that will put a struggling offense in a bigger hole.

Those eager to defend Jenkins have propped up their argument with what Fields said after the game. Let’s explore that.

“I told him I liked what he did there, and I appreciate him,” Fields said. “But at the same time he’s got to be smart. But I definitely love the mindset and I love him sticking up for me. That’s what we need more of. But I just told him, I love it, but just do it between the whistle.”

Do it between the whistle. Send a message during the next play or later during the series or on the next possession. Don’t lose your cool after the play and cost the team yardage. Jenkins wasn’t being tough, he was being undisciplined, and future opponents will take notice of that and try to bait him into similar shenanigans the next few weeks.

Jenkins has seven penalties in less than eight quarters of play on offense. He’s one behind James Daniels for the most penalties on the team. Charles Leno, everyone’s favorite punching bag, had the most penalties for any Bears offensive lineman last season — seven. Leno led Bears offensive linemen with penalties in 2018 with seven. Ted Larsen led Bears offensive linemen with seven penalties in 2016. Jenkins has a ton of learning to do and a ton of improvement to make, and he was playing against a Vikings defense that is without any legitimate edge rushers at this point. He has to be better and use these next three weeks to improve his technique and play under control so he has a foundation for the offseason to begin preparing for a second season when hopefully he can take a major step forward.

Where has Justin Fields shown improvement/regression? — @hotrodblago30

That’s a good question and a layered one, something if and when the Bears hire a new coaching staff that they are going to have to tackle candidly. The performance to this point hasn’t been good. I wrote last week before the Green Bay Packers game how Mitch Trubisky’s rookie season in 2017 with a lower-caliber cast of skill position players around him was statistically better. Kevin Seifert of ESPN authored a story Monday pointing out Fields’ QBR in his rookie season ranks him with Blaine Gabbert, Jimmy Clausen and Josh Rosen in their rookie seasons. Fields’ QBR fell after Monday night’s game as his stats (26 of 39 for 280 yards, one touchdown, one lost fumble) were hollow. Seifert took a measured approach to the story.

The experience is going to benefit Fields. He’s comfortable when making plays outside the pocket. He’s dangerous with his legs. He needs to make major strides as a pocket thrower reading defenses and anticipating throws. He has a lot of work to do, and I think he’ll be driven to show he can turn the corner going into Year 2. But it’s about as bad as it can be right now.

“Literally every week I feel more and more comfortable just with the whole dynamic of the play, knowing where all my answers are and stuff like that,” Fields said Thursday. “So I think each week I’m getting more comfortable back there and taking it slowly.”

Fields has an overflowing tool box of skills. That’s not a question for him in his young career and it’s what gives him a chance. Whomever is coaching the Bears next season will do everything in his power to harness Fields’ immense skills. What direction this heads, no one knows. What’s undisputable is he’s off to a rocky start.

While the Bears were still in the game on the Minnesota side of the field, David Montgomery was wrapped up badly on third-and-1. On the ensuing fourth down, the Bears clearly were not lined up correctly, and the play went south quickly. Was it Justin Fields or the coaches who should have called a timeout? Maybe not the most important play of the game but to me it was a poster for the 2021 season. — Jeff S.

That was perhaps the Bears’ worst play of the game as Fields rolled out right and wound up eating the ball for a sack and turnover on downs with 54 seconds remaining. It sure looked as if there was a level of confusion for the offense before the snap, and a lot of folks wondered if the sideline should have called a timeout. But after the game, Matt Nagy and Fields chalked it up to a better call by the Vikings than they could handle. I thought the play encapsulated the 2021 season and everything that has been wrong with the offense. The Bears clearly needed a better call in that situation, and maybe a timeout would have produced one.

Who will play at defensive back for the Bears if the starters are cleared? The backups played so well. — @timcobb44141437

That’s a good question. I certainly would expect cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safeties Eddie Jackson and Tashaun Gipson back on the field when they are cleared from the COVID-19 protocols. I think rookie Thomas Graham Jr., who had three pass breakups and seven tackles, showed enough to warrant more playing time. Is that as a starter? Is that being rotated in on the outside? Is that playing in the sub package? Those are questions defensive coordinator Sean Desai will need to answer. But considering the options for the other starter are Kindle Vildor, who also played better Monday, and Artie Burns, why not give Graham a shot? I don’t think they want to move Graham to the slot if he’s not comfortable practicing there. Let him stay where he’s had some success and see what he can do.

Is trading Robert Quinn a viable option this offseason? — @fredo_chi

I have raised that question in recent weeks because if the Bears are in a full rebuild during the offseason, I’m not sure they will want to pay two pass rushers over age 30. Quinn does not have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract, but his base salary for 2022 is $12.8 million, and he has a $100,000 workout bonus, which would mean the Bears would need to move a super-hefty contract. In other words, they might not get a premium draft pick in return. Keep an eye on Khalil Mack and Quinn and wait to see if something happens to the front office and what moves the Bears make. There will be some clues in February and early March. But boy, Quinn has had a fantastic season and is on an absolute roll with 16 sacks, closing in on Richard Dent’s 1984 franchise record of 17½ sacks.

Is it time to admit the Bears are four years away from what we all really want? Is it attainable is less than four years? – @analogspins33

Here is where I bring you some good news. If Justin Fields can take the kind of major step forward the Bears will be envisioning this offseason, they are a LOT less than four years away from being relevant, challenging in the division and being a factor in the NFC. It’s all going to hinge on the quarterback. It always has. If you have a franchise-level quarterback, you’re going to be in the mix every season — unless injuries tear apart your roster. Of course, the flip side of this means the Bears are more than four years away if Fields isn’t the guy.

Why does Matt Nagy’s offense go unconventional when it’s in the red zone? – @vazquezromie

The Bears have tried everything in the red zone. They’ve tried running the ball. They’ve used it as an area to get big target Jimmy Graham involved. They’ve schemed for wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Nothing has worked with any regularity. Consequently, they are 29th in the red zone at 48.7%, which has cost them time and again. They would have beaten the Vikings and done so handily had they played well in the red zone. It has been a collective failure, from coaches to players, and Justin Fields has really struggled in the area.

Why didn’t the Bears kick the extra point after Jesper Horsted’s touchdown? You only pass on the extra point for an overtime touchdown. The Bears cost fans a lot of money with the point spread at 7. — @cabledude101

I can’t imagine there was a lot of money riding on the Bears at plus-7. The line was below that for the entire week leading up to the game before it moved up Monday. An NFL rule change three years ago removed the extra point on touchdowns scored with no time remaining in the game if a successful try would not affect the outcome. See Rule 4, Section 8, Article 2 C from the rule book: “If a touchdown is made on the last play of a period, the Try attempt shall be made (except during a during a sudden-death period, or if a touchdown is scored during a down in which time in the fourth quarter expires, and a successful TRY would not affect the outcome of the game).”

Sorry if you lost some hard-earned money on no extra-point attempt for Cairo Santos.

Do the Bears release information as to how many no-shows are at a game? Watching on TV, there sure seemed to be a lot of them. — @pfeinlaw

The Bears used to provide numbers for tickets sold and unused tickets, but that is no longer the case. The only information provided is paid attendance, which was 60,082 Monday night. Yes, there were empty seats in all directions at Soldier Field, but considering the team’s struggles and the cold weather, I thought it was a pretty robust and engaged crowd. Bears fans showed up, and at least they witnessed a spirited defensive performance.

Happy holidays.

Best Delta-8 THC Carts: Top 5 Delta-8 Vape Cartridges of 2022

Published

4 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Best Delta-8 THC Carts: Top 5 Delta-8 Vape Cartridges of 2022
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.

So, maybe a friend or two of yours is known to vape delta-8, and you are looking to get in on the fun. If you are in need of some great brands to get started with, you should check out the ones listed here in our article. These reputable brands are known for providing their buyers with only the best delta-8 vapes.

Here, you will find the most flavorful, potent vapes on the market, and you will love how these best delta-8 carts taste. They are smooth and come in many of your favorite strains, with a few new ones. So, keep reading to learn more.

Best Delta-8 THC Vape Carts [2022 Updated]

  1. Exhale Wellness: Editor’s Pick for the Best Delta-8 Carts
  2. BudPop: Most Potent THC Vape Carts & Weed Pens
  3. Hollyweed CBD: High Grade Delta-8 Carts 
  4. Diamond CBD: Premium D8 Carts Made from Best Hemp Plants
  5. 3Chi: Best Value Weed Pens & Vape Cartridges

#1. Exhale Wellness: Editor’s Pick for the Best Delta-8 Carts

Best Delta 8 THC Carts Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges of

 

Overview

This company is based in Los Angeles. They refer to themselves as a pioneering tribe of cannabis lovers and pride themselves on having years of experience in organic food and its farming.

Their team comes from all different walks of life, as it is composed of growers, scientists, and of course, experienced budtenders. Their backgrounds might be different, but their goal is the same — to help others live their best life via the power of nature.

They devoted much of their capital to understanding, researching, and producing the best hemp products out there. You will soon see why all of that research was necessary when you learn about the fantastic products this company has created.

Their products are all organic and vegan, and they are devoid of dairy, gluten, and gelatin as well. You will also find that the products contain zero artificial additives or colors.

The company uses its platform to make others aware of the varied benefits of hemp and what it can do for one’s personal feelings of wellness. All of the products are tested via a third-party lab so you can be sure of their potency and purity.

Features 

Ten flavors are available for these delicious cartridges, and there are a myriad of strains used in the production of these carts. Whether you are into old faves like OG Kush or Gorilla Glue, or some new ones such as Fruity Cereal, there is a cartridge just waiting for you to relax and enjoy.

High-quality products will be yours when you purchase with Exhale Wellness. You will love how they use broad-spectrum hemp to get you a healthy dose of terpenes.

Plus, they use the CO2 method of extraction, which ensures no chemical use while making the delta-8.

Pros

  • All-natural and non-GMO
  • Vegan-friendly
  • Loved by customers everywhere
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Many strains to choose from
  • Free economy shipping on all U.S. orders

Cons

What Customers Thought

Customers have nothing but good things to say about Exhale Wellness. They have been featured in a number of publications that are hemp/cannabis-friendly, such as the LA Times and Forbes. 

Customers loved the many flavors available for purchase, and they loved the effects brought on by the cartridges. They noted that they helped relax their body and their mind and helped them sleep well.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent THC Vape Carts & Weed Pens

1640174602 620 Best Delta 8 THC Carts Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges of

 

Overview

BudPop is becoming a big name in the cannabis industry, and its goal is to reach as many people as possible using its branding of delta-8 as a wellness tool. Their trademark is, “Pop plants, not pills,” and we are inclined to agree.

It offers customers a quicker alternative to traditional delta-9 cannabis, which still gets them relief without paranoia/anxiety.

The brand first hit the market in 2021, but we know they are on their way to becoming great. The carts are well worth the price, and the site is a breeze to use and also features a well-written blog for new customers to peruse. In addition, it is a great place for advice and product suggestions.

The hemp they use is from the great state of Nevada, and it is all organic. All products are backed by third-party laboratory testing. So, whether you seek a gummy or a vape, you are in good hands with BudPop.

Only two carts are available, which is a small but manageable inconvenience. These carts are 800mg, and they taste fantastic. In addition, the carts are free of harmful ingredients such as MCT, vitamin E acetate, PEG, PG, or VG.

Features 

The biggest feature of this company is that they are attuned to what customers want.

They have curated their products to cater to customers of many walks of life, whether they want edibles, vapes, or relaxation gummies.

Next, everything they sell is third-party lab tested. All of the products offered for sale by BudPop, including its tasty vapes, are tested by third-party labs to ensure cleanliness, purity, safety, and terpene profiles.

You should also note that the hemp used in these products is all-natural and U.S.-grown. In addition, all of the hemp used by BudPop is free of GMOs.

Pros 

  • Good following among customers
  • Clean and pure carts
  • No additives or artificial ingredients
  • Third-party lab tested
  • Free shipping
  • 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

  • Only available on the official website

What Customers Thought

Customers cannot get enough of BudPop. Just have a look at the website to see the reviews for yourself. They treasure how great the vapes taste and how smooth they feel once inhaled.

They also loved the excellent customer service, and one customer even stated their cart ended up being a dud. BudPop simply mailed them another one with zero hassle. Overall, great taste and excellent customer service are a recipe for success.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: High Grade Delta-8 Carts

1640174602 537 Best Delta 8 THC Carts Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges of

 

Overview

The products offered by the brand Hollyweed are some of the greatest yet. This company provides a massive selection of vapes and CBD products as well, so if you are after a psychoactive high or just a way to relax, they have you covered.

There are plenty of natural flavors for you to enjoy, such as classics like OG Kush and Pineapple Express. However, do not sleep on their newer flavors, which include Blackberry, Mango, and Fruity Cereal.

You can rest assured that the carts sold by Hollyweed are free of MCT, PEG, VG, and PG. The carts taste smooth and flavorful on the draw, and you will love the natural terpenes included with each cart.

The vape carts contain a delicious mix of the delta-8 distillate plus terpenes. The result is a product that helps you wind down, relax, and get some relief, or the feeling of motivation and productivity, depending on the strain you choose. The products are all tested using third-party labs for purity and potency.

Features 

The vapes are delicious, and it is tempting to want more and more of them. But, start slowly with just a single puff, and then go to two if you can handle a single puff. THe serving size is four puffs in one session, says Hollyweed.

Every cart is packed with 900mg of delta-8 THC, all of which are federally compliant with the 0.3% delta-9 rule. The cartridge is made of safe Pyrex glass, so you can easily see what oil you have left and when it is time to get another one.

Pros 

  • Ten great flavors to try out
  • Carts are made of Pyrex
  • Reasonable prices
  • Third-party lab tested
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Free shipping

Cons 

  • Only 900mg potency carts are available

What Customers Thought

Customers loved the quick shipping offered by Hollyweed CBD, as all orders leave the warehouse in just one to three working days. All orders are also equipped with a tracking number, so you never lose sight of where your items are headed.

Plus, the customer service reps are great at what they do and will answer any questions you might have. They also loved the fair prices on each of the cartridges sold.

Hollyweed is a solid company with a wide selection of great products for newcomers and veteran vapers alike.

#4. Diamond CBD: Premium D8 Carts Made from Best Hemp Plants

1640174603 292 Best Delta 8 THC Carts Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges of

 

Overview

The Chill Plus brand of delta-8 carts has some of the greatest vapes on the market. They taste incredible, are made with full-spectrum hemp, and are made with U.S.-sourced ingredients.

There are a total of 11 great flavors you can choose from when you shop with Diamond CBD. You will enjoy favorites such as Lemon Squeeze, Grape Ape, Mango, Lemonade, and Strawberry. There, you will find balanced blends of terpenes and delta-8 THC designed to make you feel great and give you the delicious taste you desire.

If you want disposable vape pens, feel free to choose any of your favorites from their 10x brand of disposables.

These are a delicious way to experience your favorite flavors if you are not ready to buy a vape pen to take around with you or if you are prone to losing your vape device. The disposables feature the same 900mg of potent delta-8 THC and all of the terpenes you want.

Our team’s favorite was the Wedding Cake strain. The flavor was sweet and delicious and gave us a great buzz.

Features 

All of the products from Diamond CBD are organically sourced and lab-tested for purity. They use the CO2 extraction method to get the hemp oil out before turning it into the great delta-8 products you buy.

All of their products are federally compliant and meet the standard of having 0.3% delta-9 THC or less.

They have just the right balance of beneficial terpenes and delta-8 THC, minus the paranoia or hallucinations you might experience with delta-9. It is like pleasantly floating but still being aware of your surroundings.

The taste of these carts is delicious but also natural. Do not worry if you have had carts in the past with too much of a “hemp” taste. These are the best around, and you are sure to love them.

Pros 

  • Reasonably priced
  • Deliver a superior flavor
  • User-friendly website
  • Disposable carts available

Cons 

  • Only 900mg cartridges are available

What Customers Thought

Customers enjoyed all of the perks that come with shopping with Diamond CBD. For example, you will enjoy free, two-day express shipping when you spend over $100. You will enjoy the 30-day return policy with your purchase as well.

The site is also equipped with a “Learn” section where you can take in all of the basics of CBD and delta-8 at your own pace. Most of all, customers enjoyed the products they bought, as evidenced by the many five-star reviews.

#5. 3Chi: Best Value Weed Pens & Vape Cartridges

1640174603 753 Best Delta 8 THC Carts Top 5 Delta 8 Vape Cartridges of

 

Overview

Imagine you are a biochemist, and you have over a decade of experience. You see firsthand what hemp can do for people, and you realize you have to do something about it and get the word out. So, what do you do?

Well, if you are the founder of 3Chi, you make awesome carts, edibles, and more, and put them up for sale. This company prides itself on offering pure, safe products, and they consider themselves the very first to market and sell legal THC goods in the United States.

Features 

These carts are very potent. So, if you are new to cartridges, make sure you are careful when you take a dose. It could be harsh on your throat if you are not used to taking concentrated cannabinoids. Also, be sure to use small puffs when using a vape. Do not go beyond three seconds in a puff, advises 3Chi.

As you can see, this is good news, as we all want potency, but it is important to be careful.

Every package is marked clearly with flavors and strain types. So, whether you are looking for a sativa or an indica, they have you covered.

There are 25 variants available with different flavors and strains, and 13 of them feature terpenes derived from cannabis. Other terpenes are derived from botanical sources.

The carts are made using glass CCELL bodies and ceramic coating for optimum flavor and potency. With free shipping on orders above $99, you should stock up for the holidays and beyond.

Pros 

  • Pure and quite potent
  • Packed with helpful terpenes
  • No cutting agents
  • You can purchase them in 0.5ml or 1.0ml sizes

Cons

  • It could be harsh on the throat if you are new to vaping delta-8

What Customers Thought

Customers praised the brand for its return/shipping policies. However, they noted that there was not a method by which you could contact the customer service team directly. But, the web contact form was handy, and the team responded to queries quickly.

The reviews speak for themselves, as customers everywhere are highly satisfied with their 3Chi purchases. In addition, all of the vape carts feature five-star ratings, so be sure to check out the many delicious strains available.

We loved the Pineapple Express, an old favorite, but go for the Caribbean Dream if you want something a little different.

How We Selected These Products

Creating this list of top delta-8 carts was not an easy feat. After all, you will find no shortage of hemp companies popping up offering something for sale.

Moreover, you must be careful when shopping around for delta-8 cartridges for your vape device, as there is always the risk of buying a black market cart if you are not careful.

We decided to take the guesswork out of knowing which ones were worth the money by using a few criteria, which we will explain now.

You should never buy from a company that does not have a recent lab test result for their vape cartridges. A good laboratory test will show you a complete lack of microbial contaminants, residual solvents, herbicides, pesticides, or other harmful substances.

The test will also show you the terpenes and the potency of the cart you are buying. All of the brands featured today are equipped with recent third-party lab testing results that indicate pure, potent, and safe products.

Perhaps the most important thing to look for is what the customers are saying about the products. If the people buying the product are not happy, then what good is recommending it to our readers? Therefore, we made sure to read over the reviews of the products offered before recommending them to customers.

We also pored over reviews to ensure customers were happy with the brand’s return/exchange/shipping policies.

We demanded brands that were upfront and honest about how they made their products. We wanted companies that were not afraid to discuss such topics, such as where their hemp came from, what extraction method they use in getting the hemp oil, what the third-party lab tests indicate about the purity of their products, and other questions you might have about the delta-8 products they sell. Being able to know exactly what you are getting helps you feel confident as a buyer.

Some of you are going to know exactly what you are looking for in a strain, while others may be unsure of which to choose. So, we wanted to make sure we chose brands with various strains available to buyers.

This way, you can try something new or stick with an old favorite. Plus, we wanted brands that catered to the varied tastes of our readers.

We wanted vape carts that were strong, flavorful, and provided a lot of puffs for the price you pay. In addition, we wanted carts that were not out of peoples’ price ranges but were priced to reflect the quality and work put into making the carts great.

To be a little more specific, we did not choose the cheapest carts out there just to entice people to buy. Instead, we chose cartridges that were made with quality, safe materials, offered a decent amount of vape juice, and were devoid of any harmful ingredients such as cutting agents.

Buying Guide for Beginners (Dosing, Staying Safe)

Look for brands that do not use cutting agents to ensure the potency of your product. VG, MCT, PEG, and PG are some cutting agents you may have heard of. They can be quite harmful to you. Why is this?

Propylene Glycol and Polyethylene Glycol (PG and PEG, respectively) may expose you to harmful cancer-causing compounds when you heat them and inhale them in. These two agents, plus some pesticides, may also degrade and take the form of harsher toxins at temps vape pens get up to.

You should stay away from flavor agents, PEG, and PG in vapor products unless they have been safety tested for inhalation and heating.

The material used to make your cartridge is just as critical as the stuff you will be vaping. Carts crafted of cheap plastic can absorb the terpenes of the hemp oil within.

Plus, should your cart have a loose gasket, it could spring a leak. This means you will be wasting your hard-earned vape.

Vape carts of good quality are made from stainless steel, ceramic, or heat-resistant glass such as Pyrex. Plus, ensure they are 510-threaded so they can be used with the most popular/common vape batteries out there.

Be sure to read over the company website to see what hemp they use to produce their cartridges. Your best bet is to look for companies that sell non-GMO hemp to produce their delta-8 cartridges.

This is because hemp absorbs all of the stuff around it in its growth environment. As such, soil that is contaminated will lead to plants with pollutants and toxins in it.

For instance, hemp is known to absorb cadmium but will not show it, as the plant will grow without harm. So, your best bet is to find cannabis plants that are organically grown. You will find this for the most part in states like Kentucky, Nevada, Colorado, California, and Oregon.

  • Dosing/Using Your Delta-8 Vape Cart Safely

You should make sure to read and follow the instructions on the packaging carefully when it comes to learning how to use your vape cart. The package instructions will tell you how long you should hold the puff and the serving size. Let us use 3Chi’s instructions as an example.

The instructions for the 3Chi brand of vapes indicate you should not exceed more than three seconds a puff. You are also instructed to take small puffs, and the serving size for this product is one puff.

Remember, vape carts are highly concentrated, and they could irritate your throat if you are not used to vaping highly concentrated cannabinoid products. The best thing to do is to start slow and see how you feel when using the recommended dosage. You may need to take even less of a puff.

  • Shipping and Return Policies

As you have probably realized by now, delta-8 vape cartridges are not cheap. To be honest, they can be downright expensive (especially good-quality brands). There will be some cases where you get a product that does not work, or you might have accidentally ordered two of the same carts.

The point we are trying to make is that you should choose a company that has a return or exchange policy you can live with. Make sure you review such policies before buying. After all, some companies are “all sales final,” while others allow returns or exchanges on unopened products.

When it comes to shipping, it is equally important to pay attention to the policies of the store. For example, you may have to pay shipping costs unless you spend over a certain dollar amount at an online store.

Other companies might offer free shipping, including the price of freight within the item price itself. You should also see what the policies are when it comes to sending an item back. In some cases, you may have to pay for the return shipping, while other companies might offer a prepaid shipping label instead.

  • Lab Testing by Third-Party Organization

Companies that are proud of the stuff they sell and offer excellent customer service will have no problem allowing their goods to be tested using a third-party laboratory. Moreover, they will freely post the information on their website so you can have a look before you buy.

These independent lab tests are important to review, as they can show you the cannabinoids, potency, and purity of the vape cart you will be purchasing.

For a lab test, purchasing a product with greater than 0.3% delta-9 THC means that it is illegal, and you could end up in trouble with the law. If a business does not have third-party lab test results or seems confused when you ask for them, it is better to shop elsewhere.

FAQs: Delta-8 Carts

Q1. Can You Keep Delta-8 Carts in the Refrigerator? 

Manufacturers of delta-8 cartridges suggest you store them at room temp, out of direct sunlight, as a means of keeping them pure. In addition, you should store them in a dry, cool place, as this will help them remain potent even when not in use.

You do not need to keep your carts in the refrigerator, however. Cannabinoids are best kept at room temp. Also, make sure you keep your cartridges in the upright position to avoid leaks.

Q2. How Many Puffs Should I Take from My Delta-8 Cart? 

Every delta-8 cart will vary in its potency, and many of the ones featured today are 900mg, for example. You will discover that there are many possibilities to choose from when it comes to vape cartridges.

You are going to get higher faster with vapes than you would with edibles, so make sure you start small and work your way up. Begin your vaping experience with a smaller drag and then work up to a larger one.

Make sure to follow puffing instructions exactly. You may even wish to take less than the recommended dose on the package to see how you feel. As the days go on, you can increase your puffs.

Do not exceed the seconds per puff/serving size listed on the package. So, for example, if it says the serving size is three puffs, three seconds per puff, do not go beyond that, even if you are experienced with vaping.

Q3. Could Using My Delta-8 Vape Cart Cause Me to Fail a Drug Test? 

The answer is yes. Delta-8 THC is still THC, and although the effects are not the same, you still may fail a drug screening as part of its use.

For this reason, you should know that the tests used in drug screenings cannot discern between a legal drug and an illegal one.

If you have to take a drug test soon, stop your usage of delta-8 immediately and let it clear from your system.

Q4. Do You Become Tolerant to Delta-8? 

Tolerance will develop if you repeatedly use the substance. To get the same high, you would need more and more of the substance as time goes on.

Every substance causes your body to develop a tolerance, and a tolerance to delta-8 is common. If you repeatedly use it, you are likely going to need more and more of it unless you take a tolerance break every so often.

If you do not want tolerance to the substance, be sure to use your delta-8 only when you need it.

Wrapping Up

Vaping your delta-8 is a quick way to enjoy the benefits of the cannabinoid without having to light a joint or take an edible and wait for the effects to kick in.

Plus, you can enjoy the myriad of flavors available to vapers and get the products delivered right to your doorstep.

Just remember to take it slow when using your delta-8 vapes, and follow the instructions listed on the website/packaging for best results. Also, do not irritate your throat by taking longer puffs than instructed. If you need some help deciding, we suggest Exhale Wellness and BudPop, as their vape carts are delicious and perfect for new users with their reasonable price tag. Happy vaping!

Best Delta-8 THC Carts: Top 5 Delta-8 Vape Cartridges of 2022

Don't neglect your holiday side dishes. Here are four simple recipes.

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Don’t neglect your holiday side dishes. Here are four simple recipes.
The turkey is golden and steaming. The ham is in the oven. The prime rib is resting on the counter. The goose, so to speak, is cooked.

At your holiday dinner, it is the entrée that is the star attraction. It is what gets the attention and garners all of the obviously well-deserved praise.

But something seems unfair about that. Undemocratic. The mashed potatoes and green bean casseroles do the heavy lifting, yet it is those elitist beef wellingtons that bask in the glory.

We say it is time to stand up to this abuse. Time for vegetables of all shapes and varieties to come together in peas and harmony, and demand the recognition they deserve.

Side dishes of the world, unite!

With this stirring thought ringing through the clear skies, we set about to make side dishes for the holidays that are worthy of the occasion. Side dishes that are good enough that they can hold their own against the ceaseless bullying of a salt-crusted leg of lamb.

But because the entrées are still the star of the show, no matter what we say, and they demand most of the cook’s attention, I made side dishes that were not too difficult or time-consuming. Which is to say I did not make Delmonico potatoes.

Delmonico potatoes, named for the legendary New York restaurant that invented them, are potatoes au gratin that are served inside the hollowed-out skin of a baked potato. You can imagine how good they are, and how much effort they are to produce.

Instead, I made mashed potatoes — but not just ordinary mashed potatoes. I made the best mashed potatoes I’ve ever made. They are silky smooth and deliriously rich without being too, too caloric. Which is to say they have a lot of butter, but no cream.

A couple of tricks go into making them so smooth and satisfying. One is that they must never, at any time, be allowed to go cold. Another is that instead of smashing the potatoes with a crude masher, you push them through a ricer or a food mill, for a much finer result. And the final trick seems to be to that instead of melting the butter and pouring the milk directly into the potatoes, you melt the butter into the milk and pour the mixture into the potatoes like that.

They are the epitome of mashed potatoes, everything a mashed potato should be. Who needs Delmonico potatoes?

On the lighter side, I made a delightful — and delightfully colorful — salad: Roasted beet goat cheese salad.

It’s a classic, and worth bringing out for the holidays. It begins with a base of bright and peppery arugula, which is topped with gemlike diced beets, creamy dots of goat cheese, slices of rich avocado and crunchy bits of toasted walnut.

That is a delicate balance of flavors, and it needs the perfect dressing to make it even better and bring the most out of each ingredient. But that’s easy: the recipe includes a simple vinaigrette that is lightly sweetened with balsamic vinegar and a touch of maple syrup.

Actually, you’ll want to serve it when it isn’t the holidays, too.

Roasted winter vegetables came next: Brussels sprouts and carrots, cooked with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, rosemary and thyme. You could use other winter vegetables if you like, but the Brussels sprouts and carrots strike me as a nice and festive mix for Christmas.

You could just serve the vegetables like that, and everyone would enjoy them. But for the holidays, I made them extra special. I sprinkled them with toasted pecans and dried cranberries. It’s just the right touch to put everyone in the right spirit.

My final side dish of the season was another salad, and this time it’s all about the dressing. Kale, Ginger and Peanuts Salad is pretty straightforward: It is shredded kale tossed in a dressing of peanut butter, ginger and lime juice. A bit of sugar cuts the bitterness, a single shallot adds depth and water thins out the mixture until it is a proper dressing.

All it needs is something unexpected, a special treat to add flavor and crunch. All it needs are roasted peanuts scattered across the top.

It’s light and surprisingly flavorful. It’s just the sort of side dish that can stand up to an entrée, no matter how haughty it may be.

SILKY MASHED POTATOES

Silky Mashed Potatoes. (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Yield: 4 servings

  • 2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into large chunks
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • Pepper

1. In a medium saucepan, combine the potatoes, garlic, bay leaf and a large pinch of salt. Add enough water to cover the potatoes by an inch or so, bring to a simmer, and cook until the potatoes are just tender, about 15 minutes.

2. Drain the potatoes, discard the garlic and bay leaf, and toss the potatoes in the pan for about 1 minute to dry them out. Remove from the heat.

3. In a small saucepan, combine the milk and butter, and heat over medium heat until the butter is melted.

4. Meanwhile, transfer the potatoes to a ricer or food mill and process them back into the warm saucepan. Gently stir in the hot milk mixture, mix well and season with salt and pepper.

Per serving: 409 calories; 25 g fat; 15 g saturated fat; 66 mg cholesterol; 7 g protein; 42 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 5 g fiber; 37 mg sodium; 90 mg calcium

Recipe from “The Grammercy Tavern Cookbook” by Michael Anthony

ROASTED BEET GOAT CHEESE SALAD

1640173061 201 Dont neglect your holiday side dishes Here are four simple
Roasted Beet Goat Cheese Salad. (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Yield: 4 servings

For salad:

  • 6 medium beets, scrubbed
  • 6 cups arugula
  • 1 avocado, sliced
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

For dressing:

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Wrap each beet in foil and place on a baking sheet. Roast until tender (you can insert a fork or knife through the foil to test), about 1 hour. Let sit until cool enough to handle, then peel and cut into wedges.

2. Meanwhile, make vinaigrette: In a jar, shake together olive oil, vinegar, maple syrup and Dijon mustard until fully combined. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Place arugula in a large serving bowl and lightly dress with vinaigrette. Top with beets, avocado, goat cheese and walnuts. Toss gently and add more vinaigrette as needed.

Per serving: 395 calories; 32 g fat; 5 g saturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 9 g protein; 24 g carbohydrate; 14 g sugar; 8 g fiber; 170 mg sodium; 100 mg calcium

Recipe from delish.com

HOLIDAY ROASTED VEGETABLES

1640173061 233 Dont neglect your holiday side dishes Here are four simple
Holiday Roasted Vegetables. (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Yield: 4 servings

  • 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved
  • 2 large carrots, peeled and sliced into ½-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon chopped rosemary leaves
  • 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup toasted pecans
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

Note: This can also be made in an air fryer. In a large bowl, toss vegetables with oil, balsamic vinegar and herbs. Season with salt and pepper. Place vegetables in basket of air fryer and cook at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, shaking halfway through. Before serving, toss roasted vegetables with pecans and cranberries.

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scatter vegetables on a large baking sheet. Toss with oil, balsamic vinegar, rosemary and thyme. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until the vegetable are tender, shaking the pan halfway through.

3. Before serving, toss roasted vegetables with pecans and cranberries.

Per serving: 272 calories; 17 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 5 g protein; 31 g carbohydrate; 19 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 358 mg sodium; 64 mg calcium

Recipe from delish.com

KALE, GINGER AND PEANUTS SALAD

1640173061 93 Dont neglect your holiday side dishes Here are four simple
Kale, Ginger and Peanuts Salad. (Hillary Levin/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)

Yield: 4 servings

  • 9 ounces by weight (1 full cup) smooth peanut butter
  • Zest of 2 limes
  • Juice of 4 limes
  • 2 teaspoons grated (not minced) ginger
  • 1 shallot, finely diced
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon superfine sugar, see note
  • 2 tablespoons water, plus more if needed
  • 10 ounces kale, washed, stalks removed and hand-shredded
  • Handful of dry-roasted salted peanuts, halved

Note: To make superfine sugar, place granulated sugar in blender and blend on medium-high speed for 10 to 15 seconds.

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, lime zest, lime juice, ginger, shallot, sugar and water. You want a creamy consistency. If it’s still a bit thick, add more water to thin it out.

2. Toss the kale generously with the peanut dressing, adding more or less to your liking. Serve with a sprinkling of peanuts on top. Any leftover dressing will keep in the refrigerator 1 week.

Per serving: 416 calories; 31 g fat; 6 g saturated fat; no cholesterol; 23 g protein; 35 g carbohydrate; 12 g sugar; 329 mg sodium; 139 mg calcium

Adapted from a recipe in “Claridge’s: The Cookbook” by Martyn Nail and Meredith Erickson

Ask Amy: Ex's reappearance brings on anxiety

Published

33 mins ago

on

December 22, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: After 20 years and many tears, my ex has decided to reappear.

He found my daughter on social media. She was hesitant to put him in touch. This man literally ran out of our lives. This put me into a major depression. I had a total breakdown.

I made contact, and he told me about his life and mistakes. He apologized to me.

I told him I had forgiven him long ago.

He recently broke up with his girlfriend and I am baffled about why he’s in touch.

I just can’t wrap my mind around as to why he wants to talk to me now after all these years.

He talks about all the good times we had. He remembers every single detail of events from years’ past, like they were yesterday.

He said that he messed up badly and regretted everything he did that hurt me.

He has not asked me for anything, except to listen.

I have loved this man the whole time he was gone and now I am afraid I will be hurt again. It’s very painful for me. I am afraid.

I don’t know what he wants of me (if anything), and it’s very confusing.

