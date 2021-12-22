Bitcoin
China Ban Aftermath: Why The Crypto Downtrend Could End On New Year’s Eve
Is the China ban to blame for the recent Bitcoin sell-offs that brought down the whole crypto market? That is the prevalent theory. As the main exchanges close their operations in mainland China, the citizens have been fearfully selling their assets. They don’t know if they’re going to be able to transact or even sell their cryptocurrencies in the future, so they’re going back to the Yuan. And we have charts from Arcane Research and a carrot to prove that.
Related Reading | Is This The Reason China Banned Bitcoin Mining? Carvalho’s Mind Blowing Theory
Let’s stop wasting time and go to the hard data.
How’s The China Ban Treating Huobi?
The headline, provided by this carrot, is the following. “Asia’s largest exchange, Huobi, has stopped related trading in China. Bitcoin has been flowing from Asia to the US and Europe for some time.” To elaborate on that, we bring out good friends at Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update. “The final impact of the Chinese bitcoin ban from September is unfolding. After gradually removing Chinese mainland users, Huobi’s share of the global open interest has fallen to 2%, down from its Feb 15th, 2020 peak of 20%.”
And they have the charts to prove it:
BTC Futures Open Interest, OKEx and Huobi | Source: The Weekly Update
And even more data and crucial dates:
“Huobi has accelerated its retirement of Chinese mainland customers. On Sept 24th, Huobi ceased registrations for new mainland Chinese customers. On Dec 15th, Huobi ceased spot trading for Chinese citizens. Additionally, from Dec 15th to Dec 31st, Chinese mainland customers are only able to sell digital assets.”
So, the crypto downtrend could end on New Year’s Eve because it’s the last day that Huobi’s “Chinese mainland customers” will be able to sell. This might sound like an exaggeration, but look at this bloody red chart:
The sell-pressure from China is real. Asia’s largest exchange, Huobi, has closed OTC and exchange transactions. Many people have been forced to sell their #bitcoin because they are worried they won’t be able to trade in the future.
Huobi’s net position change red past months: pic.twitter.com/gKInTQpE7k
— Root 🥕 (@therationalroot) December 18, 2021
“The sell-pressure from China is real,” and it isn’t only coming from Huobi.
How’s The China Ban Treating OKEx?
The other Chinese giant’s situation is more complex. What’s going on in there? How are they handling the China ban? Rumors are flying. According to the carrot, “The ok exchange has not yet issued an announcement on the clearing.” The Weekly Update has a little more information, but it’s still convoluted.
“The public statements from OKEx are far more ambiguous than those of Huobi. The exchange has publicly stated that the exchange website will be inaccessible for mainland Chinese traders. Further, the exchange has stated that it will not set up offices and teams in mainland China while maintaining the policy of “exiting the Chinese mainland market.” In OKEx’s subreddit, the OKEx helpdesk shared a screenshot from its P2P market, currently allowing traders to trade using the Chinese Yuan.”
Related Reading | China Banned Bitcoin Mining. What Happens To Small Hydropower Stations Now?
As the first graph shows, OKEx open interest share is also in sharp decline. “In April 2020, OKEx accounted for 30% of the open interest in the futures market, in stark contrast to today’s 8% market share.” The signal is clear, even if the situation is not.
BTC price chart for 12/22/2021 on Coinbase | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
What About Binance?
Sadly, we don’t have as much data about them. The carrot claims that “Binance will be partially cleared at the end of the year.” It also informs us that “Binance’s net position change recently red (likely because of China),” and gives us two very informative charts. In them, the sell-pressure that the China ban generated is obvious. While Binance is red, the US and Europe-centric Kraken is very much in the green.
If we compare this to Kraken, which is mostly active in US and Europe, we can see that they are clearly Buying The Dip. ✊ pic.twitter.com/qvBWknDKoX
— Root 🥕 (@therationalroot) December 18, 2021
So, is the crypto downtrend going to end on New Year’s Eve? The data speaks for itself. Let’s cross our fingers, nevertheless.
Featured Image: Myriams on Pixabay | Charts by TradingView
Bitcoin
Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise
The decentralized finance (DeFi) project Hubble Protocol has recently closed a seed funding round that raised $3.6 million. This early support for Hubble comes from several major and influential names in the crypto industry who are key players working to expand DeFi on Solana, which is currently the world’s fastest blockchain.
Participants in Hubble’s early private round include Jump Capital, Delphi Digital, CMS, Mechanism Capital, Spartan, DeFi Alliance, Three Arrows / DeFiance Capital, Digital Strategies, and Decentral Park Capital.
Each of these backers has thrown their weight behind Hubble as it enters the quickly growing DeFi market boasting a total value locked (TVL) of over $200 billion spread across multiple blockchains. This show of support for a DeFi hub on Solana will hopefully help revive DeFi composability and onboard the next million users to DeFi services offered with low-cost transactions on a single Layer 1 blockchain.
Solana’s Quest for One Billion Future Users Heats Up
Blockchain technology has been hailed as the next big disruptor for countless industries including streaming and social media, supply chains, and financial services. Additionally, the future of the web, known as Web3, will rely on distributed ledger technologies (DLT) like blockchains in order to make the next step-change in connectivity possible.
However, early attempts at building a blockchain that can handle the scalability necessary for onboarding the next generation of the web have run into multiple issues. Time and again, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains have proven to face congestion periods where transaction speeds slow down while the cost of transactions rises dramatically.
As a result, the advancement of innovations made possible by blockchain tech has stalled–that is, until Solana began firing up in earnest earlier this year.
Many have taken notice of Solana’s scalability, speed, and low costs for transactions. Last month, during Solana’s Breakpoint conference, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian pledged $100 million to build social media platforms on Solana’s network. More recently, Michael Jordan has turned to Solana as the home for his own NFT enterprise.
In November, Solana Co-Founder Raj Gokal stated Solana’s ambition was “to see 1 billion people using the network,” and realizing this goal means a proliferation of user-friendly projects that solve major pain points for the world’s population.
Developed with mass adoption and growth in mind, Hubble hopes to be a large part of onboarding the next generation of users that add up to Gokal’s billion.
Hubble Build on Solana Tech to Empower DeFi Users
According to Delphi Digital Co-Founder Yan Lieberman, “We are very excited to be investors in Hubble. Delphi continues to be a supporter of the DeFi ecosystem and its potential for impact across every vertical within finance.”
Lieberman also noted, “One of the many exciting ecosystems for DeFi innovation is Solana, and accordingly the developer activity there has boomed over the last year. The team behind Hubble is world-class and we are thrilled to work alongside them to build DeFi primitives, from borrowing to structured products and beyond.”
Hubble’s first phase of development seeks to launch a Solana-native stablecoin, USDH, and DeFi 2.0 borrowing services that “supercharge liquidity” for its users. After developing this phase of Hubble’s launch, the protocol has declared two more phases of development that will introduce structured products and undercollateralized lending, the last of which has been considered a “holy grail” in crypto for quite some time.
The combination of Hubble’s financial services and the cost and scalability of Solana could mean millions of people will gain access to finance through Solana-powered DeFi in the near future.
USDH Fills a Stablecoin Gap in the Solana Ecosystem
Stablecoins and the ability to increase one’s liquidity by borrowing against assets are two key elements of DeFi. The crypto market would fall apart if everyone sold their bitcoins, but what’s the point of holding a valuable asset if holders cannot benefit from that asset’s value?
In order to reap the rewards of holding valuable tokens, many users have turned to DeFi borrowing platforms in lieu of selling their crypto. This means that the practice of taking an overcollateralized stablecoin loan has become a standard procedure as one of the first steps for participating in DeFi.
Due to Solana’s low-cost transactions, Hubble’s development on the network ensures users are getting an improved user experience through maximum capital efficiency. Another effect of building on Solana is that Hubble will be able to launch a stablecoin that should theoretically remain very close to the value of USD through constant arbitrage.
Decentral Park Capital’s recently published investment thesis asserted that, “We believe Hubble is more than just a DeFi Hub. Hubble is building a primary stablecoin for the Solana ecosystem.” The firm went on to say, “We believe USDH can also form the build[ing] block for other DeFi protocols that encompass stable assets at the core of their design.”
Hubble Protocol Attempts to Democratize DeFi for the World
Much of Hubble’s borrowing platform is geared toward increasing revenue for its users. Users who stake HBB on Hubble will earn most of the protocol’s fees, and these will mostly be paid in USDH, which is collected at a 0.5% rate for minting the stablecoin.
One of the novel approaches to sharing revenue with users is the way Hubble handles liquidations for bad loans. Whenever a loan reaches or falls below a 110% collateral ratio, any user can trigger liquidations and earn a small portion of the liquidated account’s leftover assets.
The rest of the assets are split between users who deposit USDH into Hubble’s stability pool. This “liquidation democratization” was first pioneered by Liquity, a borrowing protocol based on Ethereum, which has become a difficult chain to use for many due to high transaction costs, so a small portion of the DeFi community that can afford Ethereum’s gas fees have been able to benefit from this innovation.
Translating the idea for a stability pool onto a network that the general public can afford to use will see more users receiving a fair share of liquidated assets on Hubble. As more users begin their DeFi journey on Hubble, and as Hubble continues developing into a stable protocol, it will one day fully decentralize into a DAO with community governance, making the protocol 100% democratically organized.
Image: Pixabay
Bitcoin
BlockFi Co-Founder Sees Huge Growth And FOMO For Crypto In 2022
Co-founder of BlockFi and senior vice president of operations, Flori Marquez, shared the company’s insight on collected customers’ data and shed some light on the crypto industry’s growth as they have seen “huge moves” of Americans interested in it, suggesting a burgeoning adoption.
During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Flori Marquez shared some interesting numbers. In the year over year Bitcoin returned 112%, and compared to gold and S&P respectively, she said, “that’s a negative 4% and 24%.”
So, year over year, it has been volatile in the last 30 days. But it’s still a great investment for people who were participating a year ago.
Marquez claims this year was big for crypto in terms of mainstream consumer demand, which took BlockFi to research amongst customers’ data to try understand their sentiment on Bitcoin at the moment.
we’ve seen that 1 in 10 people plan to gift crypto this year. And also, about 2/3 of Americans prefer to talk about crypto versus if you think about five years ago, only 1% of people had ever traded crypto, and 50% of Americans had never heard of crypto five years ago.
BlockFi has around 75,000 clients using their Visa Signature Credit Card which offers rewards in Bitcoin, “And that’s absolutely huge because most fintech companies look to see about 10,000 credit cards in their first year” Marquez added and further suggested that Americans are highly interested in earning “different types of awards”, but not necessarily looking forward to earn cash back.
BlockFi’s co-founder claims that 2/3 of their clients “actually spend less with cash back” since starting to use their Bitcoin-rewards cards because they are “more into crypto”. Their clients nowadays show a long-term ‘hodlers’ way of thinking, and see BTC as an asset that could generate them an important yearly return that cash cannot offer.
when they receive a Bitcoin reward, they’re not selling that for cash. So the upside isn’t necessarily the $140 that you’re receiving in Bitcoin today. The upside is what could that Bitcoin be worth a year from now.
A Chainalysis research shows that, by October 2021, the goblal crypto adoption had grown over 2300% since Q3 2019 and over 881% in the last year as many countries face devaluations and citizens all over the world want to protect their savings, and there is also a large boost coming from institutional investment. The total market cap of crypto reached $3 trillion in 2021 and is currently at $2,2 trillion.
Related Reading | Has The NFT Bubble Popped? Prices Down 65% While Ecologists Sharpen Knives
BlockFi Sees The Growth Of Crypto Driven By FOMO
During 2022, Marquez expects to see more first timers American customers enter the crypto space as she thinks that “a huge driver is going to be FOMO”, meaning that the industry is getting so popular –and cash is looking less useful– that people do not want to miss out on the possible returns.
Reading | FOMO Beware: Spot Bitcoin Buying Volume Remains Low, Despite New ATH
For Marquez, this Holiday season could incentivize the FOMO as many are talking about their 2021 investments and how they worked out. “I do think that crypto has become a bit more digestible for the average consumer than it was five years ago”, she claims.
Furthermore, Marquez thinks that crypto will keep seeing new talent come in, people who have changed paths trying to find a “right fit” for the long-term during the pandemic. She claimed there will be more “shifting from other more traditional industries into crypto and the fintech sector”, and thinks that’s a new opportunity to bring in historically excluded demographics.
As many others do, Marquez hopes to see some regulatory clarity for crypto next year, and commented that “BlockFi is a huge believer in partnership with regulators” to achieve building a bridge that connects traditional finance with crypto. She suggested clarity would boost the mainstream adoption because users will think the space is safer if regulators are in it.
Bitcoin
NFT Gaming Whoops $2.32B in Q3 of 2021!
- NFT gaming sector bags in $2.32 Billion in just 3 months.
- Majority of the market comprises Blockchain gaming & NFT gaming.
- Metaverse tends to be the future for NFT gaming.
There’s no doubt that the blockchain gaming industry which is also now a unique part of the Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) gaming sector is surging up exponentially.
Apart from just being any other attribute of the blockchain ecosystem, blockchain gaming has seriously taken on. One he other hand, the NFT industry at a point of time eventually merged itself into blockchain gaming.
In addition, now whatever blockchain game there be, NFT is inevitably meant to be a part of it.
The BGA Reports
The Blockchain Gaming Alliance (BGA) , one of the most predominant networks for the blockchain gaming sector put out a report officially.
Accordingly, the BGA states that the NFT gaming sector alone has generated about $2.32 Billion between July to September of 2021.
Moreover, BGA adds that the blockchain gaming community alone accounts to 22% of the overall NFT industry.
In addition, the BGA points out that all wallets linked to such blockchain and NFT based gaming and also smart contracts based on them have surged up by 6,566%.
Notably, BGA terms that Metaverse based attributes accounts to a major proportion for the blockchain and NFT gaming.
Predominantly, Metaverse based virtual lands were sold off for about $42.6 million.
Visually, it’s clear that the future is all about Metaverse. In such terms, many giant investors have already started to invest in gaming software firms and blockchain firms.
Similarly, Animoca Brands, a gaming software company based in Hong-kong has bagged in huge investments. Furthermore, for the past few months the investments on Animoca Brands accounted for about $291 million.
China Ban Aftermath: Why The Crypto Downtrend Could End On New Year’s Eve
Chris Noth’s Wife Tara Wilson Pictured Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Assault Scandal
Michelle Young’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From [SPOILER]
Vikings will make playoffs by winning final three but they have ‘a lot to improve’
Pete Davidson Drives Kim Kardashian’s Car To Buy Jewelry In Beverly Hills As Romance Heats Up
Former Timberwolves’ VP Robby Sikka: ‘The NBA is going to be able to continue’
Solana DeFi Goes Stratospheric as Hubble Protocol Announces $3.6M Raise
NBA has “no plans” to pause season, Silver tells ESPN
‘The Bachelorette’: Michelle Dumps [SPOILER] After Telling Him She Was In Love
Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News3 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week