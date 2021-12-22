Colorado lawmakers to target flavors in vaping and smoking products in 2022

Connect with us

On the heels of a defeat to ban flavored smoking and vaping products in Denver, state lawmakers are considering a flavor ban that could be enacted across Colorado.

Several cities have passed similar bans, but an attempt to do so in Denver failed after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the City Council vote and members failed to overturn his veto. He and other councilors cited a need to have statewide regulations, saying a ban in Denver wouldn’t achieve the goal of keeping these products out of the hands of teens when surrounding municipalities didn’t have the same regulations.

Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse, has been working on a bill that would address what the U.S. Surgeon General declared an epidemic of youth vaping in 2018 and focus on what Mullica called the “gateway” of that addiction to vaping — flavored products. In 2018, Colorado youth were vaping nicotine at twice the national average.

“We know that it’s the most effective way to try to make sure kids aren’t addicted to tobacco products, to nicotine products,” Mullica said. “And so I think it’s an important thing that we need to be looking at, especially from a public health standpoint.”

The legal age to buy smoking or vaping products is 21.

The bill as it stands now — it has not yet been filed and is still a work in progress — calls for a ban of all flavored vaping and cigarette products, only allowing for the traditional tobacco flavor. Lawmakers passed bills in previous sessions to reduce teen access to tobacco and nicotine products, but a bill to ban flavors in 2020 was shelved.

Research released this year by the government’s annual National Youth Tobacco survey showed that the number of teens using e-cigarettes dropped this year, but an estimated 2 million teens and adolescents vape. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that most of the products were exchanged between friends and the teens preferred flavored e-cigarettes.

But a statewide ban has been met with resistance, particularly from local vape shop owners, who say they are not the main culprits for these types of products getting in the hands of teens and that such a ban could ultimately put them out of business.

Monica Vondruska, who owns two vape shops in Denver and Arvada, has been a vocal opponent against such bans and expects to campaign against the statewide ban as well. She believes if a flavor ban were to go into effect, she would have to close her shops’ doors in 30 days because more than 90% of her inventory is flavored vapor.

Vondruska also argues that flavor bans will instead make it easier for the black market to sell products to minors.

Helen H. Richardson, The Denver Post

Vaping devices are on display at Cignot Vape Shop in Denver on Dec. 21, 2021.

Trending