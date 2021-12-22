News
Colorado lawmakers to target flavors in vaping and smoking products in 2022
On the heels of a defeat to ban flavored smoking and vaping products in Denver, state lawmakers are considering a flavor ban that could be enacted across Colorado.
Several cities have passed similar bans, but an attempt to do so in Denver failed after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the City Council vote and members failed to overturn his veto. He and other councilors cited a need to have statewide regulations, saying a ban in Denver wouldn’t achieve the goal of keeping these products out of the hands of teens when surrounding municipalities didn’t have the same regulations.
Rep. Kyle Mullica, a Northglenn Democrat and emergency room nurse, has been working on a bill that would address what the U.S. Surgeon General declared an epidemic of youth vaping in 2018 and focus on what Mullica called the “gateway” of that addiction to vaping — flavored products. In 2018, Colorado youth were vaping nicotine at twice the national average.
“We know that it’s the most effective way to try to make sure kids aren’t addicted to tobacco products, to nicotine products,” Mullica said. “And so I think it’s an important thing that we need to be looking at, especially from a public health standpoint.”
The legal age to buy smoking or vaping products is 21.
The bill as it stands now — it has not yet been filed and is still a work in progress — calls for a ban of all flavored vaping and cigarette products, only allowing for the traditional tobacco flavor. Lawmakers passed bills in previous sessions to reduce teen access to tobacco and nicotine products, but a bill to ban flavors in 2020 was shelved.
Research released this year by the government’s annual National Youth Tobacco survey showed that the number of teens using e-cigarettes dropped this year, but an estimated 2 million teens and adolescents vape. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that most of the products were exchanged between friends and the teens preferred flavored e-cigarettes.
But a statewide ban has been met with resistance, particularly from local vape shop owners, who say they are not the main culprits for these types of products getting in the hands of teens and that such a ban could ultimately put them out of business.
Monica Vondruska, who owns two vape shops in Denver and Arvada, has been a vocal opponent against such bans and expects to campaign against the statewide ban as well. She believes if a flavor ban were to go into effect, she would have to close her shops’ doors in 30 days because more than 90% of her inventory is flavored vapor.
Vondruska also argues that flavor bans will instead make it easier for the black market to sell products to minors.
“Making things that are illegal for a certain age group more illegal for everyone doesn’t really help that situation,” she said. “It just takes less harmful products away from adults that need them.”
House GOP Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland shared similar sentiments, saying prohibition didn’t work in the ’20s and it won’t work now. And though he understands there’s a public health concern for teens, he doesn’t think this is the solution.
“In a way, you’re interrupting the normal market where you could make changes that make it more difficult (for teens to buy products),” he said.
The target audience for vape shops is smokers, so they are trying to provide them a less harmful alternative in vaping, and the flavors help with that, Vondruska asserted.
A memo from lobbyists who represent 125 independent vape shops in Colorado stated that the shop owners are opposed to these kinds of bans because they believe they will increase youth cigarette use, increase online vaping sales and destroy local vape shops’ businesses. It also noted that local shops sell different products than the vaping giant JUUL.
Instead, the owners advocate for letting federal and state regulations play out such as the federal ban on flavors in closed vaping devices and the increase in age to 21 to purchase tobacco products. The memo called for other solutions to the problem of youth vaping like enforcing a more robust licensing plan across municipalities and stiffening penalties for stores that sell to minors. It cited 2019 data showing a majority of youth reported that factors other than flavors led to them trying e-cigarettes.
But proponents of the bill argue that it’s the flavors that are leading to continued use and lifelong addictions and that data shows that the flavors also contribute to initiating that use.
“When we look at Colorado data, we know it’s not the adults who are the end-users,” Jodi Radke, director of the Rocky Mountain/Great Plains Region with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said. “Very few adults actually use vaping products and a very small percentage use smokeless and over 13% smoke cigarettes. So our numbers don’t reflect high-use rates amongst adults and epidemic levels amongst our kids.”
Radke points to data that shows that in 2017, about 5.3% of adults used e-cigarettes and in 2018, 3.5% of adults used smokeless tobacco. She said many of the flavored products entered the market illegally without FDA approval and then government inaction allowed them to get in the hands of kids. Her organization is part of multiple lawsuits against the FDA.
Radke thinks some of the regulatory proposals for systems like increased fines and penalties are ineffective based on where kids are saying they get access to the products.
Although Democrats will have a harder time getting Republicans on board with a flavor ban, it’s an easy sell for GOP Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson who plans to sign onto the bill. He said this is the year to pass this piece of legislation as people have become more cognizant of health concerns, particularly as they relate to COVID.
“It’s good for kids and it’s good for lowering the cost of health care and keeping people healthier and having more productive lives and less disease, less sickness,” Priola said. “And so I think it’s a good policy. It doesn’t ban cigarettes. It doesn’t create a black market for cigarettes. It just makes it so that if you really, really love cigarettes, they’re still available. It’s just they’re not going to be in flavors that are almost like candy that kids can get really used to enjoying.”
Lawmakers will also have to convince Democratic Gov. Jared Polis that a flavor ban is a good idea. In a statement, spokesperson Victoria Graham said, “The governor has signed legislation providing local governments authority to regulate tobacco products and as a general philosophy prefers local control because our local governments are closest to the people they represent.”
Rockies Mailbag: Why I voted for Gary Sheffield for HOF but not Barry Bonds or Roger Clemens
Hi Patrick, can you explain your thoughts on voting/not voting for steroid users on your HOF ballot? It looked like yours was all over the place. Thanks.
— Todd, Brighton
Todd, I’m so glad you asked. I mean that sincerely, not sarcastically.
When I finished filling out my ballot — for the first time in my career by the way — I posted it on twitter.
My 2022 Hall of Fame ballot pic.twitter.com/ZGJyyjstqo— Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) December 20, 2021
I knew I would get hammered. I sure did, and I understand why. But there was no way I was going to debate rabid, often rude fans on Twitter. That’s a worthless endeavor.
So here’s my chance to explain my ballot.
For those who don’t know, I voted for Todd Helton, Andruw Jones, David Ortiz, Scott Rolen, Jimmy Rollins, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. I did not vote for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Manny Ramirez, Alex Rodriguez or Sammy Sosa.
I spent a lot of time on my ballot, studying, comparing, talking to people in the game. In a nutshell, my process was this:
1. I selected 13 players from the overall ballot that I believed were truly worthy of Hall of Fame consideration.
2. Without considering steroids (or other controversies), I looked at strictly the numbers. By that measure, of course, Bonds, Clemens and Ramierez are slam dunk Hall of Famers.
3. Next, I considered the steroid issue — case by case.
I have read “Game of Shadows.” I have followed the news. I am convinced that both Bonds and Clemens took PEDs for many years. They went to great lengths to hide their cheating.
By doing so, they cheated the game and dramatically altered the baseball landscape and the record book. In my opinion, they both lied — time and time again — about what they did in an effort to enhance and prolong their careers. They have not shown an ounce of contrition or honesty. They don’t deserve to be honored in Cooperstown and have a plaque alongside the likes of Hank Aaron, Bob Gibson or Ted Williams.
Last year, Matt Parrella, who was Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District of California and the lead prosecutor in Bonds’ 2011 perjury and obstruction of justice trial in San Francisco, told Forbes that he had no doubts about what Bonds and Clemens did.
“Don’t be confused, the Hall of Fame vote has nothing to do with the results of the legal cases against Bonds and Clemens. Those were decided based upon complicated legal technicalities,” Parrella said. “The only question is, did they use steroids? The evidence is incontrovertible. It’s scientifically certain, and corroborated by the surrounding facts and circumstances.”
4. David Ortiz and Gary Sheffield have also been linked to steroids. In fact, Sheffield admitted using steroids, for one year. I can move past that discretion because he owned up to what he did. I have not seen enough evidence of PED use to cancel out my vote for Ortiz.
A-Rod and Ramirez kept using PEDs even after Major League Baseball finally set down a clear set of rules. Given that, I can’t vote for them.
5. Finally, I admit I was on the fence concerning Sheffield. I believe his numbers warrant induction: .292 career batting average, 2,689 hits, 509 home runs, and an OPS+ of 140.
His career was certainly filled with controversy. What clinched my vote for Sheffield was a story by Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, whom I considered our best national baseball writer. Like me, Verducci takes a hard line on steroid users. But Verducci did vote for Sheffield in the past.
This is what Verducci wrote in a 2014 story:
“Sheffield is the only star I know who, as an active player, without provocation admitted to using steroids; he did so in a 2004 SI story I wrote. Why would he make an admission? Because, he told me, he had testified under oath that he had been duped into using them.
Sheffield said he told the BALCO grand jury the previous year that Bonds arranged for him to use “the cream,” “the clear” and “red beans,” which prosecutors identified as steroid pills from Mexico.
Sheffield, however, said he was told the substances were legal arthritic balms or nutritional supplements. … When he later learned that the BALCO products were steroids, he told me, ‘I was mad. I want everybody to be on an even playing field.’
“That’s it; we have no evidence that ties Sheffield to steroids other than those several weeks before the 2002 season when Sheffield lived at Bonds’s home. Even during that 2002 season, when players were resisting the idea of steroid testing, Sheffield spoke out in favor of it, saying, “I would like to see testing. I mean you see how much guys are using it. Unless you’ve got something to hide, you won’t mind testing, right?”
So, that’s my long answer to your question, Todd.
Hey Patrick, congrats on your first time HOF vote, I hope the internet beatdown isn’t too painful! Including your vote, Todd Helton continues to increase his support, and his chances sure look better with Larry Walker paving the path. Do you get to have conversations with fellow voters, and if so, what is your take from others, especially *cough East Coast bias cough* voters? I get the impression more than a few voters are waiting for the steroid era candidates to fall off the ballot to seriously consider him, but I’m curious what you might be hearing.
— Ron, Denver
Ron, I looked at Twitter for a short time after I posted my ballot, then quit looking.
Anyway, as to your questions on Helton, I imagine he will eventually make it to Cooperstown.
Check this out from Hall of Fame guru Jay Jaffe:
“As the traffic has thinned out, he’s gained traction among voters, helped by the attention paid to (Larry) Walker’s case. His support nearly tripled from his first ballot appearance (16.5%) to his third (44.9%).
“Historically speaking, he’s in pretty good shape. Since BBWAA voters returned to annual balloting in 1966, eight other candidates have received 40–50% in their third year of eligibility. Five were elected by the writers: Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Rich Gossage, Eddie Mathews, and Mike Mussina; they needed an average of four more years to make it, with Mathews getting there in two and Dawson and Gossage needing six.”
Helton’s case for Cooperstown is hurt by a number of things, led by the Coors Field factor and a bias from those who never saw him play. Although I have talked with a number of other writers about Helton to see how they view him, I don’t recall any writer reaching out to me for my opinion on Helton.
In most writers’ minds, Helton is a borderline candidate. Those who favor a smaller, more exclusive Hall of Fame are not going to vote for him. Many others will make up their mind over the next couple of years.
What impact will Clint Hurdle have moving forward?
— Clint, Eagle
Clint, I think hiring Hurdle was a smart move by the Rockies. He brings a long career of knowledge to the franchise and his enthusiasm can be infectious, especially for younger players. Hurdle, whose official title is special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt, will focus on player development throughout the organization.
Hurdle, of course, is not going to turn around the Rockies’ fortunes right away, but he’s a positive addition.
I wish I could give you more about what Hurdle’s role will be, but MLB, in its infinite wisdom, has told teams that managers, coaches, etc. are not allowed to talk to the media during the current lockout. Hurdle was going to talk to me until he was told that he couldn’t. Ridiculous.
When is opening day?
— Gerald Elway Cruz, Denver
The Rockies are scheduled to open the 2022 season on Friday, April 1 at Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The home opener at Coors Field is scheduled for Friday, April 8, also against the Dodgers.
Right now, there is hope that MLB and the MLB Players Association can hammer out a new collective bargaining agreement in time for the regular season to start on time. However, most of the people I have talked to believe that spring training will be delayed.
Season’s greetings, Patrick. With MLB in a current labor lockout, given the CBA ran out Dec. 1, isn’t it the grand old game of baseball that will suffer the most? Without a small pause, would the MLBPA take the owners to court to have MLB’s antitrust exemption reversed? At a time when baseball as a whole suffers from participation and accessibility (attending and viewing), let’s hope for a timely settlement. Thank you.
— Robert Emmerling, Limon
Hey Robert, Merry Christmas. For the short term, the grand old game will suffer. For a sport that’s waning in popularity — especially with younger fans — out of sight, out of mind is not a good place to be.
But having said that, baseball’s business model was in dire need of a correction. So, hopefully, they can work out a new CBA that will prevent lockouts or strikes for years to come.
As for a lawsuit against MLB challenging its anti-trust exemption, it’s interesting you bring that up now. On Monday, it was reported that a lawsuit has been filed against MLB, by Minor League Baseball, saying that MLB is trying to control all facets of professional baseball. In September 2020, MLB removed affiliation from 40 minor league clubs and regionally realigned them. The contraction decreased the total number of affiliated teams from 160 to 120.
Per Forbes: The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court claims MLB’s takeover and contraction is a “naked, horizontal agreement to cement MLB’s dominance over all professional baseball.” The lawsuit adds, “There is no plausible procompetitive justification for this anticompetitive agreement.”
Whether or not the ruling will affect MLB’s antitrust exemption, which was upheld in 1922 by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, remains to be seen. There have been several lawsuits since, but none of them have overturned the court’s decision.
MLB is the only one out of the four major North American pro sports leagues to hold broad antitrust exemption.
Hey Patrick! I was looking back at all the star players that were playing for the Rockies. The one thing I noticed is that it seems that the front office doesn’t want to spend a whole lot on one player, though Nolan Arenado would be the exception. So when a player becomes an all-star it seems you can bet that player will be gone. Have you seen this also or am I getting coal for Christmas?
— Del, Lamar
No lump of coal, Del. The Rockies are not that different from a lot of other teams who lose stars via free agency. A lot of players leave via free agency. It’s the nature of the beast. Freddie Freeman, for example, is a baseball god in Atlanta but he might be gone.
Actually, some would argue that the Rockies should not lock up players such as Arenado and Charlie Blackmon to long-term deals. Owner Dick Monfort, however, likes to have fan-favorite stars on his team; players such as Todd Helton, Arenado and Blackmon. Before the pandemic hit, and before the Rockies started playing so poorly, Monfort made it clear he wanted to keep Trevor Story for a long time, too.
Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed
By ANDREW MELDRUM
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country’s dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say.
Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.
South Africa has been at the forefront of the omicron wave and the world is watching for any signs of how it may play out there to try to understand what may be in store.
After hitting a high of nearly 27,000 new cases nationwide on Thursday, the numbers dropped to about 15,424 on Tuesday. In Gauteng province — South Africa’s most populous with 16 million people, including the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria — the decrease started earlier and has continued.
“The drop in new cases nationally combined with the sustained drop in new cases seen here in Gauteng province, which for weeks has been the center of this wave, indicates that we are past the peak,” Marta Nunes, senior researcher at the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics department of the University of Witwatersrand, told The Associated Press.
“It was a short wave … and the good news is that it was not very severe in terms of hospitalizations and deaths,” she said. It is “not unexpected in epidemiology that a very steep increase, like what we saw in November, is followed by a steep decrease.”
Gauteng province saw its numbers start sharply rising in mid-November. Scientists doing genetic sequencing quickly identified the new, highly mutated omicron variant that was announced to the world on Nov. 25.
Significantly more transmissible, omicron quickly achieved dominance in South Africa. An estimated 90% of COVID-19 cases in Gauteng province since mid-November have been omicron, according to tests.
And the world seems to be quickly following, with omicron already surpassing the delta variant as the dominant coronavirus strain in some countries. In the U.S., omicron accounted for 73% of new infections last week, health officials said — and the variant is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.K. have surged by 60% in a week as omicron overtook delta as the dominant variant there. Worldwide, the variant has been detected in at least 89 countries, according to the World Health Organization.
In South Africa, experts worried that the sheer volume of new infections would overwhelm the country’s hospitals, even though omicron appears to cause milder disease, with significantly less hospitalizations, patients needing oxygen and deaths.
But then cases in Gauteng started falling. After reaching 16,000 new infections on Dec. 12, the province’s numbers have steadily dropped, to just over 3,300 cases Tuesday.
“It’s significant. It’s very significant,” Dr. Fareed Abdullah said of the decrease.
“The rapid rise of new cases has been followed by a rapid fall and it appears we’re seeing the beginning of the decline of this wave,” said Abdullah, working in the COVID-19 ward at Pretoria’s Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
In another sign that South Africa’s omicron surge may be receding, a study of health care professionals who tested positive for COVID-19 at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Soweto shows a rapid increase and then a quick decline in cases.
“Two weeks ago we were seeing more than 20 new cases per day and now it is about five or six cases per day,” Nunes said.
But, she said, it is still very early and there are several factors that must be closely watched.
South Africa’s positivity rate has remained high at 29%, up from just 2% in early November, indicating the virus is still circulating among the population at relatively high levels, she said.
And the country’s holiday season is now underway, when many businesses close down for a month and people travel to visit family, often in rural areas. This could accelerate omicron’s spread across South Africa and to neighboring countries, experts said.
“In terms of the massive everyday doubling that we were seeing just over a week ago with huge numbers, that seems to have settled,” said Professor Veronica Uekermann, head of the COVID-19 response team at Steve Biko Academic Hospital.
“But it is way too early to suggest that we have passed the peak. There are too many external factors, including the movement during the holiday season and the general behavior during this period,” she said, noting that infections spiked last year after the holiday break.
It’s summertime in South Africa and many gatherings are outdoors, which may make a difference between the omicron-driven wave here and the surges in Europe and North America, where people tend to gather indoors.
Another unknown factor is how much omicron has spread among South Africans without causing disease.
Some health officials in New York have suggested that because South Africa appears to have experienced a quick, mild wave of omicron, the variant may behave similarly there and elsewhere in the U.S. But Nunes cautions against jumping to those conclusions.
“Each setting, each country is different. The populations are different. The demographics of the population, the immunity is different in different countries,” she said. South Africa’s population, with an average age of 27, is more youthful than many Western countries, for instance.
Most of the patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals are unvaccinated, Uekermann emphasized. About 40% of adult South Africans have been inoculated with two doses.
“All my patients in ICU are unvaccinated,” Uekermann said. “So our vaccinated people are doing better in this wave, for sure. We have got some patients who are very ill with severe COVID, and these are unvaccinated patients.”
___
AP journalist Mogomotsi Magome in Johannesburg contributed.
___
Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday
By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright were to begin their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.
The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work.
Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.
Potter said she meant to use her Taser on Wright rather than her gun, and jurors had a second question for Chu: Could Potter’s handgun, given to them along with her Taser as exhibits, be freed from the zip ties holding it in an evidence box so they could handle it?
Prosecutors had presented evidence on the differences between the gun and the Taser, including weight, feel, size, color. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge had said in her closing argument that the jurors would be able to hold them, “to get a feel for the two, and to get a sense of all those differences that you heard about in court, and see for yourselves how different they really are.”
Chu said that they could handle the gun, over an objection from Potter attorney Paul Engh, who argued that it should remain in the box “for safety purposes.”
Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, cautioned against making too much of the jurors’ question about being unable to reach a verdict. She noted that the jurors didn’t say they were at an impasse.
The judge is “going to let them keep deliberating if they don’t express concern or distress about how it’s going,” Moran said. She also said their interest in holding the gun indicates they’re still willing to consider some facts.
The judge has ordered that the jury be sequestered during deliberations — meaning they remain under the court’s supervision in an undisclosed hotel and cannot return home until they have reached a verdict or the judge has determined they can’t reach one.
During closing arguments, prosecutors accused Potter of a “blunder of epic proportions” in Wright’s death in an April 11 traffic stop — but said a mistake was no defense.
Potter’s attorneys countered that Wright, who was attempting to get away from officers as they sought to handcuff him for an outstanding warrant on a weapons charge, “caused the whole incident.”
The mostly white jury got the case after about a week and a half of testimony about an arrest that went awry, setting off angry protests in Brooklyn Center just as nearby Minneapolis was on edge over Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. Potter resigned two days after Wright’s death.
Potter testified Friday that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” and that she was “sorry it happened.”
Chu told jurors that intent is not part of the charges and that the state doesn’t have to prove Potter tried to kill Wright.
The judge said for first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove that Potter caused Wright’s death while committing the crime of reckless handling of a firearm. This means they must prove that she committed a conscious or intentional act while handling or using a firearm that creates a substantial or unjustifiable risk that she was aware of and disregarded, and that she endangered safety.
For second-degree manslaughter, prosecutors must prove she acted with culpable negligence, meaning she consciously took a chance of causing death or great bodily harm.
___
Associated Press writer Kathleen Foody in Chicago contributed to this story. Bauer reported from Madison, Wisconsin.
___
Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright
