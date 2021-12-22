News
Craney: As inflation crushes taxpayers, Legislature sees riches ahead
The United States Labor Department recently confirmed what ordinary Massachusetts residents already knew; inflation is having a crushing impact on millions of low-income and middle-class Massachusetts residents. What they may not know is that while this is devastating news for almost all of us, for our state’s 200 lawmakers, it means they are eligible for a significant pay raise.
According to the Labor Department, their recent data shows that inflation reached a four-decade high in the month of November. The Labor Department said the consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 6.8% in November from the same month a year ago. That was the fastest pace since 1982. It was also the sixth straight month in which inflation topped 5%. This type of steady increase on countless necessities, including home heating fuels, the price of gas, the price of groceries, the price of clothing and many other essentials are all eating away at the paychecks of low income and middle class people.
Inflation and other factors are to blame for the significant rise in gas and diesel fuel prices. Massachusetts motorists are now paying the highest gas price since 2012 — a near decade high. Gas is about $3.42 a gallon, and this time last year it was around $2.06. That means we’re looking at a 67% increase, or an extra $20 at every fill-up.
While this is horrible news for ordinary, working-class Massachusetts taxpayers, it’s great news for our part-time, “full time” legislature. In January, Massachusetts lawmakers received a scheduled automatic pay raise which is tied to the rate of inflation. As the rate of inflation reaches a 40-year high, lawmakers’ next eligible automatic pay bump will be their biggest yet if it stays on pace.
As we head into 2022, inflation and economic anxiety are at the forefront of the minds of most Massachusetts residents — except those at the State House. And why would it be? For lawmakers, inflation means automatic pay raises and higher wages. As for Massachusetts Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka, they still want more.
Mariano and Spilka are pushing forward a 2022 ballot question in hopes that the voters will be naive enough to allow them to alter the state constitution to empower lawmakers to raise the state income tax rate on whoever they want. This will mean more of your money for them to spend. This latest tax hike gimmick is authored, owned and sponsored by Speaker Mariano and President Spilka along with several other legislators. This proposed ballot question is not brought forward by concerned taxpayers and citizens. If these greedy politicians are successful, the state would do away with its equal taxation clause that protects every state taxpayer from unjust income tax hikes.
This legislative income tax hike would initially target high-income earners. If the legislative ballot question gimmick passes, these Massachusetts residents would see an 80% increase in their income tax rate. Once passed, the speaker and Senate president will be given the authority to raise the income taxes on whoever they want and as high as they want. Can you afford an 80% increase in your income taxes?
Despite their automatic pay increases, and their proposed ballot question plan to increase the income tax rate by 80%, Speaker Mariano and Senate President Spilka are sitting on a pile of dough. These legislative leaders currently control billions of dollars in excess taxpayer money and federal COVID relief money. Even with billions of dollars of taxpayer money going unspent, these enriched legislative leaders will try to fool enough voters into thinking they don’t have enough money next year.
The public often wonders why their paychecks don’t get any bigger while politicians get rich when they get elected. It’s really simple. Politicians propose gimmicks to raise taxes, which take more out of ordinary people’s paychecks and politicians give themselves automatic pay raises when everyone else is suffering. That is a theme Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance will remind the public throughout the New Year until the legislature’s 80% income tax hike gimmick fails next November.
Paul Diego Craney is the spokesman of Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
News
Ferriabough Bolling: Separating the givers from the Grinches this season
In case Santa needs a hand, here are some folks who I’ve picked for my personal naughty or nice list.
Naughty: Sen. Joe Manchin deserves a chute full of coal for his Benedict Arnold turn against President Biden and his party and the millions who will be hurt by his last-minute snub of the Build Back Better bill. Manchin, a DINO (Democrat in name only), says he can’t support it because he can’t make the case to the people he represents. Sure you can, Joe, it’s pretty simple. It’s a human infrastructure bill designed to help the American people who have been hit hard and are about to be hit hard again. Bah humbug, Joe
Nice: Charlamagne tha God was so on target even though he angered Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent interview when he asked whether Joe Manchin or Joe Biden is running the country. It’s clearly looking like Manchin is.
Nice: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and the six Democrats who didn’t vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. They didn’t block it — they just wanted to send a message that both the infrastructure and social spending bills needed to be passed together. Now it’s time to devise a new strategy to get it done. We’re counting on you.
Nice: Marty Walsh. The secretary of labor and former Boston mayor showed how real negotiation is accomplished and how to wield power in a quiet but impactful way to help get hundreds of nurses and healthcare workers off the picket line and back into Worcester’s St. Vincent Hospital where they are needed more than ever as COVID sees yet another surge.
Naughty: Why won’t the U.S. Marshals provide security for new U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins who has been barraged with death threats? I don’t get it. They did so when then-Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos received threats. They provide protection to more than 30,000 federal officials. Why not Rollins?
Nice: If Commissioner of the Department of Telecommunications and Cable Karen Charles Peterson can be tapped by the Federal Communications Commission to help sharpen consumer rights, surely she should be in line for the next open seat on the FCC. An added incentive is that she would also be the first African American woman to serve on that body in a long time.
Naughty: How about a few lumps of coal for Time magazine’s person of the year, gazillionaire Elon Musk, for taking a cheap shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling her, among other things, a “Karen” — which she is most definitely not. Look up the meaning, Elon, and while you are at it, how about you and your billionaire buddies paying your fair share of taxes — something I’m sure Sen. Warren will continue to speak out on no matter what you call her.
The Build Back Better bill is too important to let die. We can’t get bogged down on rationales about who did or didn’t do what. I don’t think most people are comfortable with one person wielding so much power and being able to throw a wrench in the works. But we have a critically important bill on life support. How about sending in a smaller negotiating team to work with Manchin? Or let Manchin put a bill together that works for him and go from there. I believe the bill can and should be resuscitated for the sake of the American people about to be hit again with another wave in an unrelenting pandemic.
Calling for a vote isn’t the answer. Getting back to the negotiating table is.
it’s time to put aside intraparty differences and put the needs of the people first.
Happy Holidays!
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
News
‘Sing 2’ a gift for all who love musicals & showbiz extravaganza
MOVIE REVIEW
“SING 2”
Rated PG. At the AMC Boston Common, Regal Fenway, AMC South Bay and suburban theaters.
Grade: B+
An old-fashioned “Let’s put on a show”-style, computer-animated, jukebox musical, “Sing 2,” from Illumination Entertainment (“Despicable Me”) and Universal, features the humanoid animals from its predecessor “Sing” (2016) in a new story.
In this outing, unstoppable koala bear impresario Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) is told by critical dog talent scout Suki (Chelsea Peretti) that he and his troupe of singer-dancers are “not good enough” to perform in Las Vegas-like Redshore City. Buster loads his team up on a bus and heads there, where he scams a meeting with gangster-like wolf hotel owner and entertainment mogul Mr. Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) and gets a chance to mount a sci-fi-themed spectacular as long as he can can secure the talents of reclusive, retired lion rock star Clay Calloway (Bono).
At first, pig leading lady, wife and mother Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) is set to star in the show. But in an effort to keep Mr. Crystal happy, Buster casts Crystal’s talented, but also spoiled daughter Porsha (Halsey) in the lead instead. After sending the aged, goggle-eyed frog Mrs. Crawly (writer-director Garth Jennings, “Son of Rambow”), Buster and rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) also visit Calloway at his home to convince him to appear in the show. Fellow musician Ash eventually convinces Calloway, who grieves for his late wife, to join the show, and we’re off.
But will young, singing and dancing ape Johnny (Taron Egerton) ever convince monkey choreographer Klaus Kickenklober (Adam Buxton) that he has talent? He won’t without the aid of street performer Nooshy (Letitia Wright). Will innocent elephant singer Meena (Tori Kelly) find true love with an elephant ice cream vendor?
With a score featuring the music of Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Prince. U2 and Elton John, “Sing 2” will have audiences singing along. With a shout out to Walt Disney’s 1951 animated version of “Alice in Wonderland,” a stoner favorite, “Sing 2” displays a loving attitude toward stage musicals and their costumes and sets and backstage intrigues. If writer-director Jennings relies too heavily on sentiment, his visual imagination more than makes up for it. Some may wonder why Reese Witherspoon has been cast as a character named Rosita. But on the whole, the toe-tapping, pastel-colored extravaganza hits the right notes, visually and musically.
(“Sing 2” contains rude jokes, peril and some violence.)
News
Affleck aces performance in noteworthy ‘Tender Bar’
MOVIE REVIEW
“THE TENDER BAR”
Rated R. At Landmark Kendall Square and the Cabot, Beverly.
Grade: B+
Director George Clooney rebounds nicely from the setbacks that were “Suburbicon” and “The Midnight Sky” with “The Tender Bar.” While one might argue that this is yet another indie coming-of-age movie in an ever-growing heap of them, “The Tender Bar” is set apart by a marvelous performance by Ben Affleck as the beloved uncle of the film’s protagonist, J.R. Moehringer (Tye Sheridan, “Ready Player One”). J.R. and his smart and attractive, but romantically foolish mother Dorothy (Lily Rabe) are moving into her mother and father’s house in Long Island. Grandpa Moehringer (Christopher Lloyd, marvelous), who already provides a roof for his grown-up son and his other adult daughter (Danielle Ranieri), observes that his children always return to the roost, is a flat-out oddball tempered to a degree by his loving wife, Grandma Moehringer (Sondra James).
J.R.’s absent father is a New York radio DJ (Max Martini) who J.R. can hear on the radio, but seldom sees and has almost no relationship with. Based on the 2005 memoir by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist J.R. Moehringer adapted by Boston-born, Academy Award-winner Bill Monahan (“The Departed”), “The Tender Bar” is about an unusually intelligent boy raised under difficult circumstances, who finds a hero of sorts in his maternal uncle and surrogate father. Affleck, who is a divorced father raising young children, brings a great deal of warmth and rough-edged wisdom to his role. Uncle Charlie is an uneducated bibliophile, who owns a book-lined saloon named the Dickens Bar. He offers his collection of books to his nephew, a voracious reader and good student.
The action revolves around an important interview grown-up J.R. has scheduled at Yale, where he has applied to attend college despite his meager circumstances and background. J.R. meets a priest (Boston actor Billy Meleady) on the train to New Haven, and the two become traveling friends, another surrogate father-son team. In flashbacks, Charlie teaches J.R. how to drive and treat women. He serves him his first drink. Meanwhile, J.R.’s dad, who had a fling with his mother, offers to take him to a baseball game and never shows up. When he does show up, he takes the kid for a spin around the block and then drops him off, a metaphor for their entire relationship. When young J.R. (Daniel Ranieri, Danielle’s son) is forced to bring his father to school, he asks his shaggy and flatulent Grandpa to fill in, and Lloyd reminds us what a fine actor he is.
But Uncle Charlie is the one who sees that the kid is terrible at sports and encourages his love for books and reading, and steers him to his future. Boys with no relationship with their fathers find substitute father figures everywhere, and J.R. is no exception. The regulars at Uncle Charlie’s bar are a veritable raggedy field of father figures. Rabe is sweet as the beautiful mother who makes terrible choices in men. “The Tender Bar,” a terrible title for a nice enough film, would not be much without Affleck. His Uncle Charlie is the surrogate patriarch every boy deserves.
(“The Tender Bar” contains profanity and sexually suggestive content.)
Craney: As inflation crushes taxpayers, Legislature sees riches ahead
TA: Ethereum is Showing Early Signs of Fresh Rally, But $4,100 is the Key
Ferriabough Bolling: Separating the givers from the Grinches this season
‘Sing 2’ a gift for all who love musicals & showbiz extravaganza
Affleck aces performance in noteworthy ‘Tender Bar’
Lowry: The high-water mark of Biden-era progressivism
‘The King’s Man’ story plods along, saved by great action scenes
Editorial: The sad state of free speech on college campuses
‘The Matrix Resurrections’ – enough already
Dear Abby: Late mom’s secret swinger lifestyle comes to light
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week
Monster muskie could beat 64-year-old Minnesota state record
Feeding the Elderly When They Can’t Feed Themselves
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities5 days ago
Man, 32, charged with brutal assault and kidnapping of woman on Ring doorbell camera
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Technology And Entertainment – How Well They Go Together
-
News6 days ago
Cherokee Trail lineman Travis Gray follows in dad’s footsteps to CU Buffs: “I’m moved almost to tears”
-
Gaming4 weeks ago
Know Steps How To Calculate Probability from odds
-
Sports4 weeks ago
7 Sports Betting Trends Driving Business Growth
-
News4 days ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
5 Dead, Dozens Injured After SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade in Wisconsin; BLM Activist in Custody
-
News2 weeks ago
Parade of planets visible in the night sky this week