Crypto Reaching Markets Where Banks Can’t
Cryptocurrencies have had an incredible year, surpassing the $3 trillion mark at one point in 2021. According to Chainalysis research, crypto adoption increased by more than 2300% in 2021 as compared to 880% in 2020. This adoption was mainly seen in developing nations of Asia, including Vietnam, India, and Pakistan, proving that crypto has been easily accessible to emerging and under-developed nations where banks have failed to create a suitable foundation.
With easy internet access, crypto has expanded to every corner of the globe, thanks to its features like fast and cost-effective transactions, transparency, complete ownership of money, and strong privacy. The flippening of TradFi has begun with crypto reaching the ends of the world.
Banks Fail to Reach Billions
Banks have always been plagued by many challenges. One critical problem is that the majority of banks deliver services through intermediaries who demand high fees. For example, making a large purchase of a house, car, or land involves a lengthy procedure with several hoops to go through, including attorneys, notaries, and other professionals that cost an arm and a leg.
Another issue is that banks are centralized, which means they are controlled by the authorities, raising the possibility of devaluation or theft. Moreover, today’s banking infrastructure is such that banking services are inaccessible to around 1.7 billion adults worldwide.
Similarly, the sluggishness with which TradFi service providers, including banks, operate has been a complete headache for customers. To make things worse, several banks have been the victims of different scams and identity thefts. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), approximately 4.8 million identity theft and fraud claims were registered in 2020 in the U.S, representing a 45 % increase from 3.3 million in 2019.
Crypto Brings Financial Services to Everyone
Although banks have retained their dominance in TradFi, they have failed miserably to reach a major chunk of the adult population. Thankfully, with the advent of cryptocurrencies, finance has become much more accessible to the masses and it is successfully banking the unbanked and underbanked. The entry barrier of opening a bank account in TradFi has been replaced by easy-to-setup crypto wallets. These wallets have given users access to all global cryptocurrencies, loans, additional revenue sources, wealth-building resources, and easy money transfers to anybody anywhere in the world with just a smartphone.
Moreover, the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies has eliminated the need for third parties, dramatically lowering the time taken to settle transactions and the costs connected with them. Also, because of its decentralized nature, no single person or institution is able to control, devalue, or take away the funds from consumers, offering them complete control over their money.
A rising example of a crypto platform offering easy accessibility to financial services through crypto is Coinovy. It is simplifying crypto for everyone by making it easy for them to buy, sell, and trade securely. While providing transparency and efficiency to everyday digital asset finances, Coinovy also intends to bridge crypto and traditional economies.
With its decentralized digital finance application, Coinovy is simplifying fintech through crypto to fiat (C2F) transactions along with giving bank-like features to the unbanked.
Crypto Over Banks: A Viable Alternative?
The present economic system is highly centralized as banks have complete control over the contemporary global financial infrastructure. They are dominating the economies of the vast majority of countries across the world. Although it has some advantages, this type of centralized organization concentrates too much power in the hands of a single authority that could result in severe economic downturns.
However, crypto could solve this as the technology behind it is based on algorithmic trust, and its decentralized approach could be a better alternative to the present system. With the advent of blockchain and crypto, the future of finance would be more transparent, fast, and secure.
Inheritance Art Is Redefining NFTs With a New Generation of Masterpieces
Inheritance Art is a platform that specializes in hyper-realistic, holographic art. Its foray into the NFT space was born out of the need for there to be more intricate and compelling art in the space. Presently, the artworks that dominate this space are modern art from artists who are all trying to recreate the current trend, thereby leading to the creation of similar and indifferentiable art.
Other forms of art like fine art rarely make it to the forefront in a space like this. The NFT market is new and exciting and has no doubt grown a lot since its inception, but it still has a lot of growing to do in this aspect. This is why Inheritance Art is purposefully creating the space for it. It is bringing sophistication and grace to NFTs, providing investors with a unique experience from what they’re used to.
Bringing Timeless Masterpieces To The Blockchain
There are pieces of artwork that are so valuable that the current holders would never consider selling them. These artworks are either sitting in the home of some billionaire or a museum. Take the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci as an example. This incredible piece of artwork would never really be sold by its current holder, which is the Louvre in France. But what if you could own a lifelike digital version of the Mona Lisa?
Inheritance Art is using cutting-edge technology coupled with some of the most talented digital artists, to bring these timeless pieces to life in what would be the new generation of masterpieces. Digital versions of these works will be commissioned by their current holders and then created by talented animators and artists specializing in hyperrealistic graphics to create a lifelike digital version of the piece.
These digital versions would be essentially holograms that can be viewed using spatial reality displays and sold as NFTs. The two-dimensional intelligent NFTs created by Inheritance Art would be integrated with robust databases and capable of natural language processing. Thus, people are able to communicate with these pieces. This is miles ahead of any interactive digital assets in the space.
The Mind Behind Inheritance Art
Vincent Peters is the Chief Designer for Inheritance Art and is the brains behind the platform. The graduate of West Point had studied systems engineering and holds graduate certifications from MIT Sloan and Oxford. Vincent had previously worked for Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink companies and is also the Chief Design at the Rex Mundi sports analytics platform.
Vincent’s background in the art industry runs deep as he has established multiple private galleries in Los Angeles where he has showcased the future where Inheritance brings memories to life. However, he had made the move into the NFTs after various calls for better artistic representations in the space, and Inheritance Art was the result.
Vincent is working to bring fine art to the NFT space by recreating digital holographic representations of fine art masterpieces. These intricate and lifelike pieces are marketed towards those who want to experience rare fine artworks but are unable to access them.
Inheritance Art was created with a vision for the future of NFTs and fine art, and using cutting-edge technology to revolutionize space. It is a glimpse into the future of art and how people will experience them.
Curve Finance (CVX) and Curve DAO Token (CRV) Displays Bullish Traits
- There is now a DeFi battle between Convex and Yearn Finance.
- Additionally, Convex Finance provides enhanced Curve stakes.
Stablecoin exchange Curve Finance serves as the foundation for Convex Finance (CVX), an innovative DeFi system. Convex rewards CRV holders and Curve liquidity suppliers with higher DeFi returns at its core. There is now a DeFi battle between Convex and Yearn Finance because of their aggressive efforts to get as much Curve liquidity as possible. Curve LPs’ interest rates depend on the CRV tokens that both projects can get their hands on.
With a value of $8.76 billion, Curve Finance has become the world’s biggest decentralized trading platform. To take advantage of this, Yearn and Convex are engaged in a battle to control the DeFi market. Additionally, Convex Finance provides enhanced Curve stakes.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Convex Finance price today is $35.47 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,035,854 USD. Convex Finance has been up 11.76% in the last 24 hours.
Time-locked CRV for Governance
Curve’s reward mechanism is where it truly shines for LPs. Curve tokens (CRV) are granted to LPs in exchange for yield farming prizes, Curve tokens (CRV) is granted to LPs and may be converted into veCRV (vote-escrowed CRV).
veCRV is a time-locked CRV that may be used for governance, increasing rewards and trade fees, and obtaining airdrops. The more veCRV investors have, the more CRV awards they can boost from their liquidity pool.
Famous crypto analysts Lard Davis, @TheCryptoLark, has just now tweeted about the recent performance of CVX and CRV. Take a look at the tweet.
The price of the CRV token has been steadily rising over the last several months, according to its technical analysis. Furthermore, the price fell by 50% during the current retracement, which dropped its value significantly to the $3.2 support. The price has begun a recovery phase in anticipation of maintaining this upward trend after receiving adequate support from this point.
Coin stabilized above the $3.2 level for about two weeks until Dec. 15th, when it exhibited a morning star candle pattern that signaled the beginning of an uptrend. So far, the currency has shown five consecutive green candles indicating a 43% rebound gain.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Curve DAO Token price today is $4.98 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $604,768,522 USD. Curve DAO Token is up 15.68% in the last 24 hours.
Flickto Announces First Round IDO In Conjunction With KICK.io
Flickto has announced a date for its first-round IDO in partnership with Cardano launchpad KICK.io. The project is meant to empower the public to choose which media projects they want to see funded. This simultaneously takes the power of media financing out of the hands of a few conglomerates and gives that power back to the masses as well as enables investors to earn while doing so.
The first round IDO is scheduled to begin on the 27th of December and will run through to the 30th. During this three-day period, investors will be able to purchase FLICK tokens at a pre-market price of $0.009 with a total of 330,000,000 tokens out of the total 5,000,000,000 supply going up for sale in the first round.
Flickto partnered with KICK.io, the leading fundraising platform and project accelerator on the Cardano blockchain, to enable a transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized public sale. Additionally, users of the KICK platform will enjoy some benefits when they participate in the Flickto public sale.
Users who currently hold KICK tokens will be able to purchase FLICK a day before the general public will have access. KICK holders will also be able to “endorse the FLICK IDO and earn a percentage on all FLICK tokens sold during the public sale for doing so.
The first round is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 GMT+2 on December 27th and close at the same time three days later on December 30th. Investors will be able to purchase FLICK tokens using ADA and will be required to complete a KYC verification round before they will be allowed to do so.
Earn While You Fund With Flickto
Flickto is a first-of-its-kind media financing launchpad on the Cardano blockchain. It is a unique opportunity for users to be able to crowdfund the media projects that they want to see and earn rewards for doing so. Users can directly sponsor media projects which they can continue to earn in the form of distribution royalties from successful projects.
The Flickto ISPO has been one of the fastest-growing ISPOs on the Cardano ecosystem. Less than two months after launch, it has garnered over 5 million staked ADA with over 600 delegators earning from the pool. The ISPO offered as high as 15% for early delegators with others currently earning a 5% return on all of their staked ADA. Staking in the Flickto ISPO automatically qualifies the holder to be able to vote for media projects, and the more tokens a user holds, the more weight their vote carries in each round.
Through another partnership with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol VyFinance, users are able to earn extra FLICK tokens by staking their VyFi NFTs in the Flickto ISPO.
Voters assume no risk when they vote for projects that end up flopping but stand to benefit from all successful hits. They’re instantly eligible for NFT airdrops associated with the financed media projects, as well as being able to trade FLICK on the open market.
Roadmap For The Future
Going forward, the Flickto project is getting ready to launch its first platform. After a successful private round and what is expected to be an even better first public round, the project will then move on to funding its first few media projects. These projects will be available for the community to vote on and the projects that receive the most votes will go on to receive financing.
Furthermore, FLICK tokens will be getting listed on various centralized and decentralized exchanges to enable them to be fully tradable to the general public.
